TOAST

#2099 COMPANY RANKING
Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
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toasttab.com
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5,700 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 22B
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TOAST (TOST)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2099

Toast's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Postgres TOAST: Understanding the Data Compression Mechanism and Its Limitations

Postgres TOAST: Understanding the Data Compression Mechanism and Its Limitations

Fri Nov 03 2023 By Timescale

Build Your Own Toast With HTML, CSS and JS

Build Your Own Toast With HTML, CSS and JS

Wed Dec 08 2021 By Anish De

Ducho, the AI That Knows What You Think About That Toaster

Ducho, the AI That Knows What You Think About That Toaster

Sun Feb 16 2025 By YAML

Using ReactJS and Context API to Build a Custom Toast Notification Component

Using ReactJS and Context API to Build a Custom Toast Notification Component

Mon Apr 10 2023 By Rishi Purwar

How to Create Toast Notifications in React Applications

How to Create Toast Notifications in React Applications

Fri Dec 23 2022 By Princess Uhiene

Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease

Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease

Wed Dec 22 2021 By Parmeet Singh Asija

Notifications That Don’t Suck: React Inbox and React Toast Components

Notifications That Don’t Suck: React Inbox and React Toast Components

Sun Sep 05 2021 By Courier

Console #17: Japanese Pizza Toast and Turtles

Console #17: Japanese Pizza Toast and Turtles

Sun Jan 12 2020 By Jackson

The last toast library you’ll ever need

The last toast library you’ll ever need

Thu Apr 11 2019 By Carlos Roso

The biggest threat to the web today: toasters?

The biggest threat to the web today: toasters?

Mon Nov 07 2016 By Coolproducts campaign

Toasters and roller-coasters: how hardware startups can build competitive barriers

Toasters and roller-coasters: how hardware startups can build competitive barriers

Wed Sep 21 2016 By John Melas-Kyriazi

The Debug Diaries: How PlayerZero Turned a Sidequest Into a Shipped Feature – all from Slack

The Debug Diaries: How PlayerZero Turned a Sidequest Into a Shipped Feature – all from Slack

Thu Apr 09 2026 By PlayerZero

Toast's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
7 best brunch restaurants in metro Phoenix are wildly different

7 best brunch restaurants in metro Phoenix are wildly different

azcentral.com

Fri Apr 03 2026

Celtic will splash £40m transfer warchest and Hearts and Rangers are toast if they lose out on title - Hotline

Celtic will splash £40m transfer warchest and Hearts and Rangers are toast if they lose out on title - Hotline

dailyrecord.co.uk

Fri Apr 03 2026

5 great Jersey Shore brunch spots to try

5 great Jersey Shore brunch spots to try

app.com

Fri Apr 03 2026

Before the toast: The wild story of avocado

Before the toast: The wild story of avocado

thehindu.com

Fri Apr 03 2026

Nellie's at Simpsons-in-the-Strand: Raise a toast to this boozy opera

Nellie's at Simpsons-in-the-Strand: Raise a toast to this boozy opera

standard.co.uk

Fri Apr 03 2026

Join CJCS Caine and CSAF Wilsbach for AFA’s Worldwide Toast to the Doolittle Raiders

Join CJCS Caine and CSAF Wilsbach for AFA’s Worldwide Toast to the Doolittle Raiders

manilatimes.net

Thu Apr 02 2026

BTS 2.0 Echoes Oldboy's THAT Hallway Scene - BUT There's More! DECODING Every Classic Tribute By ARIRANG MV

BTS 2.0 Echoes Oldboy's THAT Hallway Scene - BUT There's More! DECODING Every Classic Tribute By ARIRANG MV

timesnownews.com

Thu Apr 02 2026

Toast the Nuggets with beer inspired by Nikola Jokić’s hometown

Toast the Nuggets with beer inspired by Nikola Jokić’s hometown

denverpost.com

Thu Apr 02 2026

The Drama Review: To Spill or Not to Spill

The Drama Review: To Spill or Not to Spill

austinchronicle.com

Thu Apr 02 2026

Raising Cane's CEO Says He Doesn't Care for This One Menu Item

Raising Cane's CEO Says He Doesn't Care for This One Menu Item

businessinsider.com

Thu Apr 02 2026

A toast to BRD4: How acidity changes the immune response

A toast to BRD4: How acidity changes the immune response

medicalxpress.com

Fri Nov 07 2025

Thanksgiving Day restaurants open Vero Beach, Port St. Lucie, Stuart

Thanksgiving Day restaurants open Vero Beach, Port St. Lucie, Stuart

tcpalm.com

Fri Nov 07 2025

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