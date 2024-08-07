TOAST #2099 COMPANY RANKING

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.