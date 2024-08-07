TOAST
#2099 COMPANY RANKING
Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
5,700 emps
Since 2011
Worth 22B
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TOAST (TOST)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2099
Toast's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Postgres TOAST: Understanding the Data Compression Mechanism and Its Limitations
Fri Nov 03 2023 By Timescale
Build Your Own Toast With HTML, CSS and JS
Wed Dec 08 2021 By Anish De
Ducho, the AI That Knows What You Think About That Toaster
Sun Feb 16 2025 By YAML
Using ReactJS and Context API to Build a Custom Toast Notification Component
Mon Apr 10 2023 By Rishi Purwar
How to Create Toast Notifications in React Applications
Fri Dec 23 2022 By Princess Uhiene
Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease
Wed Dec 22 2021 By Parmeet Singh Asija
Notifications That Don’t Suck: React Inbox and React Toast Components
Sun Sep 05 2021 By Courier
Console #17: Japanese Pizza Toast and Turtles
Sun Jan 12 2020 By Jackson
The last toast library you’ll ever need
Thu Apr 11 2019 By Carlos Roso
The biggest threat to the web today: toasters?
Mon Nov 07 2016 By Coolproducts campaign
Toasters and roller-coasters: how hardware startups can build competitive barriers
Wed Sep 21 2016 By John Melas-Kyriazi
The Debug Diaries: How PlayerZero Turned a Sidequest Into a Shipped Feature – all from Slack
Thu Apr 09 2026 By PlayerZero
Toast's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
7 best brunch restaurants in metro Phoenix are wildly different
azcentral.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Celtic will splash £40m transfer warchest and Hearts and Rangers are toast if they lose out on title - Hotline
dailyrecord.co.uk
Fri Apr 03 2026
5 great Jersey Shore brunch spots to try
app.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Before the toast: The wild story of avocado
thehindu.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Nellie's at Simpsons-in-the-Strand: Raise a toast to this boozy opera
standard.co.uk
Fri Apr 03 2026
Join CJCS Caine and CSAF Wilsbach for AFA’s Worldwide Toast to the Doolittle Raiders
manilatimes.net
Thu Apr 02 2026
BTS 2.0 Echoes Oldboy's THAT Hallway Scene - BUT There's More! DECODING Every Classic Tribute By ARIRANG MV
timesnownews.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
Toast the Nuggets with beer inspired by Nikola Jokić’s hometown
denverpost.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
The Drama Review: To Spill or Not to Spill
austinchronicle.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
Raising Cane's CEO Says He Doesn't Care for This One Menu Item
businessinsider.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
A toast to BRD4: How acidity changes the immune response
medicalxpress.com
Fri Nov 07 2025
Thanksgiving Day restaurants open Vero Beach, Port St. Lucie, Stuart
tcpalm.com
Fri Nov 07 2025