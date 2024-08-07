TIME OUT GROUP

#599 COMPANY RANKING
Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities. As of June 30, 2022, it operated in 333 cities in 59 countries. Time Out Group plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
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Since 1968
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Time Out Group's stories on HackerNoon

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Time Out Group's latest news & mentions

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