TAOBAO MARKETPLACE #295 COMPANY RANKING

Launched in May 2003, Taobao Marketplace (www.taobao.com) is the online shopping destination of choice for Chinese consumers looking for wide selection, value and convenience. Shoppers choose from a wide range of products and services on Taobao Marketplace, which features hundreds of millions of product and service listings. Taobao Marketplace was China's largest online shopping destination in terms of gross merchandise volume in 2013, according to iResearch. In addition, the Mobile Taobao App was the most popular mobile commerce app in China from August 2012 to July 2014 in terms of mobile monthly active users, according to iResearch. Taobao Marketplace is a business within Alibaba Group.