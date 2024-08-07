TAOBAO MARKETPLACE
#295 COMPANY RANKING
Launched in May 2003, Taobao Marketplace (www.taobao.com) is the online shopping destination of choice for Chinese consumers looking for wide selection, value and convenience. Shoppers choose from a wide range of products and services on Taobao Marketplace, which features hundreds of millions of product and service listings. Taobao Marketplace was China's largest online shopping destination in terms of gross merchandise volume in 2013, according to iResearch. In addition, the Mobile Taobao App was the most popular mobile commerce app in China from August 2012 to July 2014 in terms of mobile monthly active users, according to iResearch. Taobao Marketplace is a business within Alibaba Group.
10001+ emps
Since 2003
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TAOBAO MARKETPLACE (BABA)
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Taobao Marketplace's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Taobao Marketplace
Thu May 05 2016 By Matteo Talmassons
InstaGrandmas: Is Selling To Seniors On Social Media Worth Your Brand Dollars?
Sun Feb 03 2019 By Sunny Dhillon
How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace
Wed Apr 17 2019 By Ankush
Network Effects, Unstoppable Monopolies and The End of Innovation
Sun Nov 12 2017 By Matt Ward
How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace and App: 2021 Edition
Wed Dec 25 2019 By Ankush Mahajan
Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape
Thu Nov 11 2021 By susie liu
Live Shopping Features On Social Media And Interview With Chinese Social Commerce Tycoon
Invalid input type By Li Jin
An Introduction to Livestream Shopping
Fri May 21 2021 By ITRex
Middleware Is Where The Next Tens of Billions Market Is In The Polkadot Ecosystem
Mon Mar 01 2021 By Apron Network
Social Commerce Has Taken China By Storm: Why not India?
Sun Aug 23 2020 By Mohit
Ten Things to Know about (Digital) China and Beyond.
Wed Jul 22 2020 By Amirsan Roberto
Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm]
Thu Jun 04 2020 By Li Jin
Taobao Marketplace's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Alibaba banks on aggressive Singles Day pricing to recoup sales mojo
reuters.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
China’s First Commercial Reconfigurable 5G Chip Goes on Display on Taobao
yicaiglobal.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Douyin Beauty Sales Hit $13.6 Billion in First Three Quarters of 2023
chinafilminsider.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Apple's iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival
scmp.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand
malaysiasun.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Apple iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
iPhone 15 Faces Price Cuts in China Due to Weak Demand
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Alibaba, JD.com gear up for Singles’ Day sales gala with low-price strategies to woo tight-fisted consumers
msn.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
tech.hindustantimes.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
Tech war: new US semiconductor restrictions spark panic across China’s consumer market for Nvidia’s sought-after RTX 4090 graphics card
scmp.com
Fri Oct 20 2023