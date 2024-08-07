TAOBAO MARKETPLACE

#295 COMPANY RANKING
Launched in May 2003, Taobao Marketplace (www.taobao.com) is the online shopping destination of choice for Chinese consumers looking for wide selection, value and convenience. Shoppers choose from a wide range of products and services on Taobao Marketplace, which features hundreds of millions of product and service listings. Taobao Marketplace was China's largest online shopping destination in terms of gross merchandise volume in 2013, according to iResearch. In addition, the Mobile Taobao App was the most popular mobile commerce app in China from August 2012 to July 2014 in terms of mobile monthly active users, according to iResearch. Taobao Marketplace is a business within Alibaba Group.
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taobao.com
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Since 2003
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Taobao Marketplace's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Taobao Marketplace

Taobao Marketplace

Thu May 05 2016 By Matteo Talmassons

InstaGrandmas: Is Selling To Seniors On Social Media Worth Your Brand Dollars?

InstaGrandmas: Is Selling To Seniors On Social Media Worth Your Brand Dollars?

Sun Feb 03 2019 By Sunny Dhillon

How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace

How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace

Wed Apr 17 2019 By Ankush

Network Effects, Unstoppable Monopolies and The End of Innovation

Network Effects, Unstoppable Monopolies and The End of Innovation

Sun Nov 12 2017 By Matt Ward

How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace and App: 2021 Edition

How to Launch a Successful Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace and App: 2021 Edition

Wed Dec 25 2019 By Ankush Mahajan

Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape

Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape

Thu Nov 11 2021 By susie liu

Live Shopping Features On Social Media And Interview With Chinese Social Commerce Tycoon

Live Shopping Features On Social Media And Interview With Chinese Social Commerce Tycoon

Invalid input type By Li Jin

An Introduction to Livestream Shopping

An Introduction to Livestream Shopping

Fri May 21 2021 By ITRex

Middleware Is Where The Next Tens of Billions Market Is In The Polkadot Ecosystem

Middleware Is Where The Next Tens of Billions Market Is In The Polkadot Ecosystem

Mon Mar 01 2021 By Apron Network

Social Commerce Has Taken China By Storm: Why not India?

Social Commerce Has Taken China By Storm: Why not India?

Sun Aug 23 2020 By Mohit

Ten Things to Know about (Digital) China and Beyond.

Ten Things to Know about (Digital) China and Beyond.

Wed Jul 22 2020 By Amirsan Roberto

Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm]

Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm]

Thu Jun 04 2020 By Li Jin

Taobao Marketplace's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Alibaba banks on aggressive Singles Day pricing to recoup sales mojo

Alibaba banks on aggressive Singles Day pricing to recoup sales mojo

reuters.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

China’s First Commercial Reconfigurable 5G Chip Goes on Display on Taobao

China’s First Commercial Reconfigurable 5G Chip Goes on Display on Taobao

yicaiglobal.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Douyin Beauty Sales Hit $13.6 Billion in First Three Quarters of 2023

Douyin Beauty Sales Hit $13.6 Billion in First Three Quarters of 2023

chinafilminsider.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Apple's iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival

Apple's iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival

scmp.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

Taobao Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Returns with Launch of New Cross-Border Shopping Service Brand

malaysiasun.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Apple iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival

Apple iPhone 15 already being discounted on Chinese e-commerce sites in run up to Double 11 sales festival

msn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

iPhone 15 Faces Price Cuts in China Due to Weak Demand

iPhone 15 Faces Price Cuts in China Due to Weak Demand

msn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Alibaba, JD.com gear up for Singles’ Day sales gala with low-price strategies to woo tight-fisted consumers

Alibaba, JD.com gear up for Singles’ Day sales gala with low-price strategies to woo tight-fisted consumers

msn.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War

Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War

tech.hindustantimes.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

Tech war: new US semiconductor restrictions spark panic across China’s consumer market for Nvidia’s sought-after RTX 4090 graphics card

Tech war: new US semiconductor restrictions spark panic across China’s consumer market for Nvidia’s sought-after RTX 4090 graphics card

scmp.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

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