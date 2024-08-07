STUVIA
#7256 COMPANY RANKING
Stuvia distinguishes itself from her competitors by having its core built around an open platform. What that means is that students will never lose ownership of their documents, and they can opt to either share freely or against a self determined amount of money. It's truly a platform where Stuvia mediates between students. Sellers manage their own 'knowledge store'. Usually, all your study material goes straight into the bin or a dusty (digital) cabinet. Now, we offer the opportunity to share that knowledge and by doing so, simply make some money out of it and help out other people. Stuvia does not believe in a utopia where all students study together, share their information for free or make any kind of effort for each other that is not directly rewarded. However, Stuvia does offer such a reward and creates an online platform were students and sellers, besides making money, are able to gain knowledge which was never available in the past. You can sell your documents on a national scale, but also regionally, within your school or even within courses. It all depends on how interesting and/or in demand your document is. For example, when you manage to concisely summarize a scientific paper by 'Porter' (a recurring popular and widely studied economics-related paper in various studies), you hugely increase the odds of students downloading your summary. On the other hand, we do not wish to discourage you from writing an in-depth analysis about a very obscure corner of science, or a short biography of a poet almost lost to history. Rather, we encourage it! The most often downloaded documents on Stuvia are the ones which summarize specific courses. If not merely the prescribed course book is summarized, but also the sheets, lecture notes and mandatory papers are taken into account, the document becomes highly valuable. Hundreds of downloads for these type of documents are not hard to accomplish. In fact, it's done several times by a various former students.
11-50 emps
Since 2010
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STUVIA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #7256
Stuvia's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
ON THE CARE OF YARDS AND GARDENS.
Thu Oct 26 2023 By Catharine Esther Beecher
Letters. Personal Records. Dated Notes.
Sat Jul 08 2023 By Leonardo Da Vinci
A PENDENT WORLD
Thu Mar 02 2023 By Edgar Rice Burroughs
Diabetic Chocolate has a Hidden Potentially Dangerous Ingredient
Mon May 23 2022 By Melissa Brown
Hacking is not about security.
Sat Oct 01 2016 By Daniele Faugiana
Stuvia's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
nationalpost.com
Wed Aug 23 2023
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
torontosun.com
Wed Aug 23 2023
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Aug 23 2023
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
vancouversun.com
Wed Aug 23 2023
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
theglobeandmail.com
Wed Aug 23 2023
Education marketplace Stuvia selects Nuvei to accelerate its international growth
financialpost.com
Wed Aug 23 2023