SORARE #1792 COMPANY RANKING

Come join the team responsible for creating the future of fantasy football and baseball. At Sorare, we give our "Managers" the opportunity to #OwnYourGame through officially licensed, NFT player cards. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to become the game within the game. If you're looking to run fast, have an immediate impact from day 1, and work with smart/creative people -- Sorare is for you! We are hiring for roles both in Paris & in the US.