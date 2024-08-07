SORARE
#1792 COMPANY RANKING
Come join the team responsible for creating the future of fantasy football and baseball. At Sorare, we give our "Managers" the opportunity to #OwnYourGame through officially licensed, NFT player cards. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to become the game within the game. If you're looking to run fast, have an immediate impact from day 1, and work with smart/creative people -- Sorare is for you! We are hiring for roles both in Paris & in the US.
178-427 emps
Since 2018
Worth 4.3B
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SORARE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1792
Sorare's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Digital Evolution of the Collecting Sector
Thu Dec 03 2020 By William Campbell
The Base Rate Fallacy: Why Your Smartest Model Still Gets It Wrong
Mon Jun 30 2025 By f1r3_wh1sk3y
Character AI Chatbot Lawsuit: Imaginary Friends and Real Guns
Mon Oct 28 2024 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
Use words in their proper sense
Mon Dec 04 2023 By Edwin A. Abbott
It's Not About Having the Best Map, but Being the Best Explorer
Wed Oct 25 2023 By Scott D. Clary
Nature of the Strategical Attack
Tue Oct 24 2023 By Carl Von Clausewitz
Defensive Position
Mon Oct 02 2023 By Carl Von Clausewitz
Redefining Decentralization: How Ramp Network Balances User-Centricity with Blockchain's Core Ethos
Wed Aug 23 2023 By Ishan Pandey
150 Stories To Learn About Recruiting
Sat Jul 15 2023 By Learn Repo
Token Standards: Introducing ERC-721's Cool New Twin – BRC-721E
Fri Jul 14 2023 By Sakshi Sharma
Blockchain Gives Sports a Lucrative Way to Increase Their Fandom
Tue Jul 04 2023 By Anderson Bhan
DAWN AND DUSK
Wed Jul 12 2023 By L.M. Montgomery
Sorare's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Premier League partner Sorare to appear in court on gambling licence charges
standard.co.uk
Thu Sep 26 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471
rotowire.com
Thu Apr 25 2024
NFT fantasy sport startup Sorare lays off 13%, as web3 gaming sputters
techcrunch.com
Wed Mar 06 2024
Sorare launches new head-to-head game 'Rivals' to feed your FPL fix against friends
standard.co.uk
Thu Jan 11 2024
Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama
nba.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Jamie Foxx Is So Irresistible He Even Makes ‘The Burial’ Great
thedailybeast.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Baby name consultant shares 'gorgeous' boy names that are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies
yahoo.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Beautiful butterfly: Remarkable pictures show extremely rare long-tailed flying insect
foxnews.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Halle Berry To Star And Produce Thriller ‘The Process’, FilmNation To Launch Sales At AFM
deadline.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Eight foods that can stop you feeling so tired - and what to avoid
walesonline.co.uk
Sun Oct 22 2023