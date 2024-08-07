SORARE

#1792 COMPANY RANKING
Come join the team responsible for creating the future of fantasy football and baseball. At Sorare, we give our "Managers" the opportunity to #OwnYourGame through officially licensed, NFT player cards. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to become the game within the game. If you're looking to run fast, have an immediate impact from day 1, and work with smart/creative people -- Sorare is for you! We are hiring for roles both in Paris & in the US.
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sorare.com
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178-427 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 4.3B
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SORARE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1792

Sorare's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Digital Evolution of the Collecting Sector

The Digital Evolution of the Collecting Sector

Thu Dec 03 2020 By William Campbell

The Base Rate Fallacy: Why Your Smartest Model Still Gets It Wrong

The Base Rate Fallacy: Why Your Smartest Model Still Gets It Wrong

Mon Jun 30 2025 By f1r3_wh1sk3y

Character AI Chatbot Lawsuit: Imaginary Friends and Real Guns

Character AI Chatbot Lawsuit: Imaginary Friends and Real Guns

Mon Oct 28 2024 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

Use words in their proper sense

Use words in their proper sense

Mon Dec 04 2023 By Edwin A. Abbott

It's Not About Having the Best Map, but Being the Best Explorer

It's Not About Having the Best Map, but Being the Best Explorer

Wed Oct 25 2023 By Scott D. Clary

Nature of the Strategical Attack

Nature of the Strategical Attack

Tue Oct 24 2023 By Carl Von Clausewitz

Defensive Position

Defensive Position

Mon Oct 02 2023 By Carl Von Clausewitz

Redefining Decentralization: How Ramp Network Balances User-Centricity with Blockchain's Core Ethos

Redefining Decentralization: How Ramp Network Balances User-Centricity with Blockchain's Core Ethos

Wed Aug 23 2023 By Ishan Pandey

150 Stories To Learn About Recruiting

150 Stories To Learn About Recruiting

Sat Jul 15 2023 By Learn Repo

Token Standards: Introducing ERC-721's Cool New Twin – BRC-721E

Token Standards: Introducing ERC-721's Cool New Twin – BRC-721E

Fri Jul 14 2023 By Sakshi Sharma

Blockchain Gives Sports a Lucrative Way to Increase Their Fandom

Blockchain Gives Sports a Lucrative Way to Increase Their Fandom

Tue Jul 04 2023 By Anderson Bhan

DAWN AND DUSK

DAWN AND DUSK

Wed Jul 12 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

Sorare's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Premier League partner Sorare to appear in court on gambling licence charges

Premier League partner Sorare to appear in court on gambling licence charges

standard.co.uk

Thu Sep 26 2024

Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471

Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 471

rotowire.com

Thu Apr 25 2024

NFT fantasy sport startup Sorare lays off 13%, as web3 gaming sputters

NFT fantasy sport startup Sorare lays off 13%, as web3 gaming sputters

techcrunch.com

Wed Mar 06 2024

Sorare launches new head-to-head game 'Rivals' to feed your FPL fix against friends

Sorare launches new head-to-head game 'Rivals' to feed your FPL fix against friends

standard.co.uk

Thu Jan 11 2024

Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare

Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama

Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama

nba.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Jamie Foxx Is So Irresistible He Even Makes ‘The Burial’ Great

Jamie Foxx Is So Irresistible He Even Makes ‘The Burial’ Great

thedailybeast.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Baby name consultant shares 'gorgeous' boy names that are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies

Baby name consultant shares 'gorgeous' boy names that are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies

yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Beautiful butterfly: Remarkable pictures show extremely rare long-tailed flying insect

Beautiful butterfly: Remarkable pictures show extremely rare long-tailed flying insect

foxnews.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare

Why Black Figure Skaters Are So Rare

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Halle Berry To Star And Produce Thriller ‘The Process’, FilmNation To Launch Sales At AFM

Halle Berry To Star And Produce Thriller ‘The Process’, FilmNation To Launch Sales At AFM

deadline.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Eight foods that can stop you feeling so tired - and what to avoid

Eight foods that can stop you feeling so tired - and what to avoid

walesonline.co.uk

Sun Oct 22 2023

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