SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

#436 COMPANY RANKING
For all of the latest PlayStation related news, career openings, and updates, please visit PlayStation on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/playstation-sony/ About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions in California, London, and Tokyo.
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sonyinteractive.com
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Since 1994
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Sony Interactive Entertainment's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sun Jul 04 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Sony and PlayStation Are Jumping Into the World of Web3 and NFTs

Sony and PlayStation Are Jumping Into the World of Web3 and NFTs

Mon Mar 27 2023 By ZeroRequiem

Emergent Entertainment Merger to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

Emergent Entertainment Merger to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

Thu Nov 03 2022 By HomeRun PR

Bungie Joins Sony in Surprise Acquisition

Bungie Joins Sony in Surprise Acquisition

Wed Feb 02 2022 By Limarc Ambalina

KMD Instinct Deluxe Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 (Review)

KMD Instinct Deluxe Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 (Review)

Wed Jul 14 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Again, Finding the Silver Lining in this Cloud

Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Again, Finding the Silver Lining in this Cloud

Tue Jul 20 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Smash Bros. Meets SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Smash Bros. Meets SpongeBob SquarePants

Fri Jul 16 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

The Witcher 3 Collaboration With Netflix is a Step in the Right Direction for CDPR

The Witcher 3 Collaboration With Netflix is a Step in the Right Direction for CDPR

Tue Jul 13 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Not the Nintendo Switch Pro We Were Looking For, But it's Something

Not the Nintendo Switch Pro We Were Looking For, But it's Something

Wed Jul 07 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Warframe Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos Brings Lich Changes, Melee Rework, and New Warframe

Warframe Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos Brings Lich Changes, Melee Rework, and New Warframe

Wed Jul 07 2021 By Nicolas Ng

What is the Sony PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program?

What is the Sony PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program?

Sun Jun 20 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store on June 21

Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store on June 21

Thu Jun 17 2021 By Jeffrey Harris

Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Gran Turismo 7 ‘Spec II’ update launches November 2

Gran Turismo 7 ‘Spec II’ update launches November 2

gematsu.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Sony to reveal God of War spin-off by December

Sony to reveal God of War spin-off by December

xfire.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Sony AI Announces Full Global Release of AI Driver Gran Turismo Sophy™ for Gran Turismo™ 7 Players in Latest Update

Sony AI Announces Full Global Release of AI Driver Gran Turismo Sophy™ for Gran Turismo™ 7 Players in Latest Update

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

PlayStation Plus subscribers get Aliens and Dragon Ball multiplayer games in November

PlayStation Plus subscribers get Aliens and Dragon Ball multiplayer games in November

polygon.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Sony,Zee merger back on track

Sony,Zee merger back on track

advanced-television.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

WNBA News for Teams, Players, Games & More – WNBA

WNBA News for Teams, Players, Games & More – WNBA

inferse.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

New PS5 Slim Bundle to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News

New PS5 Slim Bundle to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News

vgchartz.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Where to buy a PS5 in Canada: Best PlayStation deals, returns, shipping policies & more

Where to buy a PS5 in Canada: Best PlayStation deals, returns, shipping policies & more

news.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

New PS5 Slim Bundles to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News

New PS5 Slim Bundles to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News

vgchartz.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

PS5 Slim Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle Launching Nov. 10 Priced $499

PS5 Slim Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle Launching Nov. 10 Priced $499

psu.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Sony Electronics Introduces New Addition to Car AV Receiver Line

Sony Electronics Introduces New Addition to Car AV Receiver Line

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

PlayStation Studios' still-ongoing layoff bug makes its way to Bungie

PlayStation Studios' still-ongoing layoff bug makes its way to Bungie

xfire.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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