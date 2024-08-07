SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT
#436 COMPANY RANKING
For all of the latest PlayStation related news, career openings, and updates, please visit PlayStation on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/playstation-sony/ About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions in California, London, and Tokyo.
12,700 emps
Since 1994
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SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT (SONY)
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Sony Interactive Entertainment's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sun Jul 04 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Sony and PlayStation Are Jumping Into the World of Web3 and NFTs
Mon Mar 27 2023 By ZeroRequiem
Emergent Entertainment Merger to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment
Thu Nov 03 2022 By HomeRun PR
Bungie Joins Sony in Surprise Acquisition
Wed Feb 02 2022 By Limarc Ambalina
KMD Instinct Deluxe Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 (Review)
Wed Jul 14 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Again, Finding the Silver Lining in this Cloud
Tue Jul 20 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Smash Bros. Meets SpongeBob SquarePants
Fri Jul 16 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
The Witcher 3 Collaboration With Netflix is a Step in the Right Direction for CDPR
Tue Jul 13 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Not the Nintendo Switch Pro We Were Looking For, But it's Something
Wed Jul 07 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Warframe Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos Brings Lich Changes, Melee Rework, and New Warframe
Wed Jul 07 2021 By Nicolas Ng
What is the Sony PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program?
Sun Jun 20 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store on June 21
Thu Jun 17 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Gran Turismo 7 ‘Spec II’ update launches November 2
gematsu.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Sony to reveal God of War spin-off by December
xfire.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Sony AI Announces Full Global Release of AI Driver Gran Turismo Sophy™ for Gran Turismo™ 7 Players in Latest Update
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
PlayStation Plus subscribers get Aliens and Dragon Ball multiplayer games in November
polygon.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Sony,Zee merger back on track
advanced-television.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
WNBA News for Teams, Players, Games & More – WNBA
inferse.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
New PS5 Slim Bundle to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News
vgchartz.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Where to buy a PS5 in Canada: Best PlayStation deals, returns, shipping policies & more
news.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
New PS5 Slim Bundles to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News
vgchartz.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
PS5 Slim Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle Launching Nov. 10 Priced $499
psu.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Sony Electronics Introduces New Addition to Car AV Receiver Line
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
PlayStation Studios' still-ongoing layoff bug makes its way to Bungie
xfire.com
Tue Oct 31 2023