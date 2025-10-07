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Programmer Burnout: From Software Developer to Twitch Streamer

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byJennifer@dejenerate

Bring back fun to hacking and coding.

October 7th, 2025
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Jennifer@dejenerate

Bring back fun to hacking and coding.

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gaming#twitch-streaming#twitch#twitch-streaming-setup#twitch-presence#live-streaming#game-streaming#burn-out-in-programmers#streaming-tips

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