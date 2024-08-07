SOLOLEARN #13518 COMPANY RANKING

Sololearn is on a mission to build the most fun, accessible, and effective technical learning experience worldwide. We aim to help anyone, anywhere bridge the technical skills gap to future, life-changing careers. We’re changing the way people learn how to code by building a habit-forming experience for people to learn at their own pace, with bite-sized lessons and unique ways to practice. Joining Sololearn is an opportunity to build products which benefit the millions of current learners in our community, the enterprise sector across multiple industries, and the billions of learners who will want or need to reskill over the next decade. We change lives by teaching people how to code.