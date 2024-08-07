SMYTHS TOYS SUPERSTORES #806 COMPANY RANKING

Smyths Toys Superstores are a leading provider of children's entertainment products and trade from over 100 stores throughout the UK and Ireland. Our stores are bursting with fun and excitement and offer the latest and greatest range of toys, video games, outdoor, baby, and pre-school products. We pride ourselves on offering the most competitive prices on the best possible selection of products and stock everything from dolls and action figures to baby products, video games and playsets. As the fastest growing toy retailer in the UK, we recognise the importance of putting our customers first and aim to achieve this through offering the best service at the best possible prices, all served through our unique brand of fun. We know that the best way to deliver this service is through the strength of our staff and we are constantly on the lookout for new members to join our team. In 2018 we acquired Toys R Us in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, adding a further 90 stores across central European. This brings our total number of stores across Ireland, the UK and Europe to over 200. There’s never been a better or more exciting time to join Smyths Toys. We have a number of exciting job opportunities available which represent an excellent opportunity to join a highly successful and dynamic organisation with significant growth plans. Areas in which we recruit include Marketing, Buying, Logistics, IT, Customer Service, Accounting and Payroll functions, and Store Managers and Sales Assistants. There is promotional potential in all roles and we are seeking employees who are passionate, have the ability to work hard and have a strong desire to understand how the retail business works.