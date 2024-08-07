SIGMA COMPUTING (HIRING!)

#2706 COMPANY RANKING
Sigma is not another Business Intelligence tool. Sigma is the only Cloud Analytics solution with a spreadsheet-like interface that enables anyone to explore data at cloud scale and speed. Discover what happened, why it happened, and what will happen.
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sigmacomputing.com
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300-500 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 1.5B
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#analytics#business-intelligence#cloud-computing
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SIGMA COMPUTING (HIRING!)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2706

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