SELF FINANCIAL
#1408 COMPANY RANKING
Self (formerly Self Lender) is a venture-backed fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit and savings. With our step-by-step credit building process, Self builders could access the Credit Builder Account and the Self Visa® Credit Card with no hard credit inquiry. These tools enable them to build the credit they need so they can build the life of their dreams.
206-838 emps
Since 2015
Worth 1.6B
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SELF FINANCIAL
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1408
Self Financial's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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