SELF FINANCIAL

#1408 COMPANY RANKING
Self (formerly Self Lender) is a venture-backed fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit and savings. With our step-by-step credit building process, Self builders could access the Credit Builder Account and the Self Visa® Credit Card with no hard credit inquiry. These tools enable them to build the credit they need so they can build the life of their dreams.
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self.inc
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206-838 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 1.6B
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