229 Stories To Learn About Bitcoin Spotlight

Let's learn about via these 229 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Bitcoin Spotlight /Learn Repo Taking a closer look a crypto-currency's super star Bitcoin and its effects on the growing crypto market 1. Three Reasons Not to Worry About a Bitcoin Crash Crashes are to the markets what waves are to the ocean. 2. Bitcoin's Golden Cross is Coming and You Shouldn't Care Bitcoin's golden cross means nothing for the bull market. If history is our guide, bitcoin's price is slightly more likely to go down than up. 3. WTF is an SPV and Why Satoshi put it in the Bitcoin Whitepaper Simple Payment Verification, usually abbreviated to SPV, is a system outlined in the original Bitcoin Whitepaper that enables light clients (wallets running on low-end systems) to verify that a transaction has been included in Bitcoin and therefore a payment has been made. 4. Bitcoin Whales Just Split Up $5.5B Into Smaller Wallets View all Bitcoin transactions live: https://app.flipsidecrypto.com/cooperative/bitcoin 5. My Interview With Dr. Craig Wright, the Alleged Inventor of Bitcoin I interviewed the alleged inventor of bitcoin, Dr. Craig Wright 6. The Bitcoin Bull Run Timeline As cryptocurrencies continue to soar to new heights, investors should remember the costs of mining. 7. Bitcoin Halving And Its Stock-To-Flow Ratio Bitcoin is poised to become the currency of the future and it is well supported technically by the concept of halving and stock-to-flow model. 8. Nothing Can Stop Bitcoin, Not Even Governments In a nutshell, governments cannot take away your Bitcoin 9. Q&A on BTC with Tongan Noble: Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu'a An interview with a Tongan Noble and member of parliament working to help Tongans adopt Bitcoin. 10. Get Unconfirmed Bitcoin Transactions Validated Faster Using Electrum This is only a basic guide for new users who just need to get their unconfirmed transactions mined quickly, I do not cover the advanced setup requirements to use Electrum in a private way. 11. Lightning fast: Bitcoin payments for retailers There are several reasons why the world is talking about retailers accepting Bitcoin in the first place. Firstly, there are millions of crypto holders worldwide with over 42 million blockchain wallets. In some countries, the number of people who own crypto reach up to 25% of the population. Secondly, the transactions are fast and secure. Thirdly, the transactions are cheap. 12. Bitcoin – Comparing Previous Market Cycles With The Bull Run of 2021 Bitcoin is booming. Just recently Elon Musk announced via a SEC filing that he put 10% of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin. However, every time there is a big drop people are scared that the end is near and that Bitcoin goes again down 80-90% like it did in 2018.. or 2014… or 2013. You see where I am getting there – Bitcoin often does that. Hence, we have market cycles and this article will look over previous market cycles in Bitcoin and where Bitcoin stands today. 13. Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade: A Cautious Step in the Right Direction The purpose of Taproot is to improve the usability and privacy of cryptocurrencies, and at lower transaction costs. Let's breathe new life into Bitcoin. 14. Bitcoin in the Age of Quantum Computing Deemed as one of the biggest potential technological revolutions of recent history, quantum computing also poses security risks for the cryptocurrency space. Quantum-computing is able to harness quantum mechanics to reach data processing levels otherwise impossible with traditional computing. 15. 13 Ways To Level Up As a Bitcoiner by Psychedelic Bart 16. Bitcoin Exceeds $40,000 For The First Time Ever: Value Doubles in Less Than a Month The value of Bitcoin is worth more than $740 billion just behind Tesla at $758.26 billion, and digital cryptocurrency markets are worth more than $1 trillion, 17. Scaling Bitcoin: How the Lightning Network Improves Bitcoin When Satoshi Nakamoto first published the idea of Bitcoin, the very first comment was about scalability and how the Bitcoin proposal does not allow for scaling. Now, 10 years later, scalability is still a problem for Bitcoin. 18. I am still pissed off at the guy who told my aunt to buy Bitcoin for the first time at $62k Her mistake was that she bought a bulk amount (to her) at once. And this is the worst way for regular people to invest in crypto. 19. People Will Not Use Bitcoin Just Because You Gave it to Them (And That’s OK) You’ve probably noticed a meme that’s gone around the cryptosphere for the last few years. 20. Banks are Adopting Bitcoin for all of the Wrong Reasons Banks are profoundly underestimating how big this will be. 21. Understanding the Correlation Between the Bitcoin Price and Bitcoin Mining What is Mining: 22. Reevaluating How We Value Bitcoin Read full story by Daniel Sangyoon Kim 23. My First Bitcoin Rendezvous As a person who is very slow to technological advancements and procedures, the decision to own a bitcoin came very late but it was worth it. 24. Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs Bitcoin doesn't have ever-changing rules; it doesn’t inflate you away, it doesn’t require a third party, and no one can freeze or seize your funds. 25. Building the first tradable Bitcoin Volatility Index (VIX) futures A volatility index or VIX, is used to measure the expected volatility of the underlying within a timeframe in the future, there are at least two ways of calculating implied future volatility, the most widely used method is the one employed by CBOE’s VIX calculation, the one which is “modeless”. 26. What's Next for Bitcoin's Price: Ecstasy or Terror Bitcoin's price remains in a three-year parabolic uptrend, but there's not much room left to go up. Do we get a blow-off top or will the parabola break? 27. "Let's build an economy that works for us, not the economy we need to escape from" China banning crypto and Bitcoin again, but would it affect the market? Recent mining ban, crypto ban discussed and explained. 28. Satoshi Nakamoto: Finding the Bitcoin Inventor The blare of the siren slowly died down as the police began to raid an abandoned house that was surrounded by overgrown shrubs and trees in the back of beyond. 29. 10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist While some maximalists assert that altcoins are just unregistered securities, most consider them technically and morally questionable, if not outright scams. 30. Get Ready for Bitcoin’s Melt-Up and Altseason Bitcoin's price keeps going up and altseason will come soon. Altcoins could go to the moon as bitcoin explodes. Chances are, you're not ready. Change that ASAP 31. "DeFi Platforms built on top of RSK/Bitcoin are Proof That Bitcoin Supports DeFi" - Diego Gutierrez To delve deeper into this subject and understand how it can be achieved, I reached out to Diego Gutierrez, the co-founder of RSK. 32. Did We Front Run Bitcoin Seasonality? Did we front run Bitcoin seasonality? Here we analyze Bitcoin's 4-year cycle. 33. Here’s Why You Should Not Buy Bitcoin 20 reasons not to buy bitcoin. Investing isn't for everyone. Bitcoin has a way of humbling everyone who gets involved with i.t 34. Institutional Investment Keep Pouring Into Bitcoin Institutional investment was one of the top talking points for the crypto space in 2020. It was quite understandable, with companies looking to stay positive on their balance sheets and make gains with Bitcoin. 35. Mainstream Media Can Do Better Than Releasing Hyperbolic Articles Against Bitcoin Major mainstream media made a coordinated attack on Bitcoin’s energy consumption. 36. Bitcoin Price Exploding Will Be The Hallmark of 2020 How investors and custody's perception towards bitcoin changed in 2020 37. "The Simpsons" May Indicate Mainstream Bitcoin Adoption by 2036 One of my colleagues recently shared an anecdote with me about ‘The Simpsons.’ During a chat about politics, her son told her, “Well, it was on ‘The Simpsons’ and then it came true.” And then he asked her, “How do they do that?” 38. Can China Force Bitcoin Price to Fall Below $20,000? Being a CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kyrrex, based in Malta, I would like to tell about the state of the Chinese mining market and the challenges that mining companies will face in the near future. 39. Sta(c)king on Bitcoin For Building A New Decentralized Internet Bitcoin — the king of cryptocurrencies — uses the Proof of Work POW consensus algorithm to secure its network. 40. The Natural Evolution of Bitcoin Needs Services Like Sovryn: Rationale Behind Our Investment Bitcoin gave us the right and the option to have a currency and asset that is not controlled by the government but by market forces instead. 41. I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today Bitcoin is the top crypto asset in the cryptocurrency market but most crypto enthusiasts would argue that it does not deserve the spot and Satoshi might agree. 42. Bitcoin vs Altcoin: Similarities and Differences Explained Bitcoin and Crypto are often understood as the same term while they are not. We miss out on the term Altcoins that back the Crypto world. Let's read about them! 43. Diamond Hands Vs. Crypto-n00bs And Why The bitcoin Price Dipped Sunday morning, 18.04.2021, the cryptocurrency market suddenly entered the red zone. Bitcoin and most major digital assets lost between 5% and 20% of their value overnight, leading to a massive liquidation of market positions totaling nearly $10 billion. 44. Is Bitcoin Really The Best Alternative Investment Asset For Your Portfolio? Bitcoin's YTD performance is up +20% along with a +287% increase since the past 6 months when institutional movement started to kick off. 45. As The Bitcoin Blockchain Becomes More Centralized, We Need To Look At zk-SNARKS During the creation of the Bitcoin blockchain, Satoshi Nakamoto may don't have the proper technology/resources or vision that's why he created a blockchain that grows with every transaction and now it is 285.06 gigabytes! 46. Bitcoin is Making a Significant Recovery Bitcoin made a spectacular comeback last week and made a jump back above the magical $20.000-level which was the highest valuation point of its last cycle. 47. Post Bitcoin Halving: What Lays Ahead? Bright points, potential pitfalls and what you can look out for 48. Bitcoin Will Save Us All: Why You Should Still Invest Bitcoin restores power equilibrium, taking it from tyrants and giving it to the meek who shall inherit the earth 49. Revisiting Satoshi's Vision A quick revision of Satoshi's vision for a decentralized financial system. 50. El Salvador: A Week After Bitcoin Became an Official Currency Bitcoin becomes an official currency of El Salvador and automatically becomes a foreign currency worldwide, why El Salvadorian people protesting? 51. Is Gold 2.0, ahem Bitcoin, the Answer to Inflation? “Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge to inflation. Gold is scarce, but its supply actually is slowly increasing, whereas Bitcoin supply is stuck at 21 million." 52. The Chain of Events Through The Ages that Lead to the Birth and Adoption of Bitcoin Today’s global political and economic climate is one of uncertainty. The period of relative calm and international cooperation, for better or worse, is at a crossroads. With the election of Trump and the emergence of Brexit, it seems nationalism and populism have returned to levels not seen since the pre-World War II era. 53. I Am Stupid Without Bitcoin This article is about the haves and the have-nots. 54. Financialization and Custodial Services Continue To Evade Bitcoin's Ambit Financialization will bring new risks and will increase third party custody well above 50% of current stock. This may be a systemic risk for bitcoin. 55. When I First Heard Of Bitcoin The first time we all heard of Blockchain many years ago probably didn't hint at the potential that the cryptocurrency has shown to demonstrate in recent years 56. Is the IMF Pressuring Countries to Abolish Crypto? The IMF recently took a strong stance against crypto regulations in Argentina, warning of potential legal and financial issues. It's clear the IMF isn't keen on 57. Bitcoin As Tokenized Oil. The rise of the PetroBitcoin? (An analysis of bitcoin strategies for oil rich and sanctioned countries) 58. Underneath Bitcoin's Double Spend Sensationalism is Proof Of Its Blockchain's Resilience Understanding bitcoin's Double Spending on block 666833 and whether it means that bitcoin that is not that secure after all 59. Bitcoin is the bastion of Freedom Tech Pandora's box has been opened. Bitcoin has proven that decentralized tech can be used to push back against oppressive regimes. But that's not just important to monetary policy. 60. Who Will Be The Victors of The Bitcoin Halving Event? Bitcoin’s halving is just around the corner. It is estimated to take place on May 12th, 2020, and it will slash the reward miners get from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. Currently, the network produces 1,800 BTC every day, and this is about to be reduced to 900 BTC. 61. U.S. Government to Bitcoin: F*ck You (Not Exactly) This past week, U.S. regulators issued a new cryptocurrency ruling and denied the last of the bitcoin ETF proposals. 62. 2023 May Spell Hope For Financial Markets & Crypto Transitioning into the new year, 2023, feels like a much-needed fresh start for cry on many accords. 2022 delivered some of the toughest conditions to remember. 63. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 64. Bitcoin As Legal Tender is Just The First Step For El Salvador To Foster Economic Development What steps should El Salvador take to further bitcoinization and foster its economic development. Saylor and Tudor Jones: start lobbying for Bitcoin 65. Education and Bitcoin Are Key to Wealth Protection Bitcoin Investors Are The Biggest Winners During InflationI believe there can only be one definition of inflation, and that is the one headlined by the Nobel Prize-winning economist, Milton Friedman: 66. There's No Such Thing as a Best Price in Bitcoin You spent most of 2021 waiting for the price to go up before you bought. As a result, your portfolio is down. How long do you want to repeat that pattern? 67. Lightning Network 101 — The Bitcoin Layer 2 Network for Micropayments Stay up to date with my latest tweets here: @BoudjemaaAdam 68. How BTC Futures CME Manipulate the price of Bitcoin On December 15, two years ago, the largest American company CME Group launched Bitcoin futures . \nCME is the only one who provides the opportunity to trade bitcoin futures in the United States and they are the first to enter the territory of derivatives instrument for the cryptocurrency market and now they have no competitors. CME futures are one of the most manipulative instruments on the cryptocurrency market. And the opening and closing of their futures suggests when the bottom will be. On December 15, 2017 two contracts were opened: 3 months until March 29: opening price $20,631 - closing price $7,070; 6 months until June 29: opening price $20,631 - closing price $5,800. 69. Crypto Crash? Not Really... This week's "crypto crash" is more of an "everything crash", and no cause for alarm. Check out the surrounding context and do not fall for media scaremongers 70. Bitcoin in Times of War The decentralized, permissionless nature of Bitcoin really does make it a beast that cannot be brought down that easily. This is a crucial aspect of Bitcoin as 71. I'm just a regular chap that got into Bitcoin and went down the rabbit hole… A couple of years into crypto… 72. People Will Not Care About Cryptocurrencies Until THIS One Thing Changes This Tweet: 73. #Debunked: 3 False Narratives Surrounding Bitcoin Bitcoin false narratives debunked , bitcoin mining, bitcoin illicit activity, bitcoin CIA, Bitcoin use cases 74. Why is Bitcoin so Volatile? Here are three reasons why Bitcoin is so volatile. 75. Top Crypto Miners in the Market for 2022 This guide's selection of bitcoin mining equipment adheres to the most secure cryptographic procedures to keep your cryptocurrency secure. 76. Bitcoin's Post-Halving Hash Rate [Analyzed] The cryptocurrency industry has just experienced the most anticipated event, Bitcoin (BTC) 2020 halving. The last 12.5 Bitcoin block has been mined by F2Pool and encoded the message of “NYTimes 09/Apr/2020 With $2.3T Injection, Fed’s Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue.” paying tribute to Satoshi Nakamoto. Antpool was in luck and mined the first 6.25 Bitcoin block. 77. Miners Will NOT Capitulate After Bitcoin Halving The biggest Bitcoin event will approximately take place on May 11, in just a week from now. If you are not familiar with the Halving, it simply means that the block reward for Bitcoin will decrease from 12.5 coins per block to 6.25 coins per block, half. 78. Could the Bitcoin Halving Cause a Price Halving? On May the 11th, Bitcoin went through its third halving in its albeit short lifetime. Whilst this event was celebrated by most in the crypto community, some bring up some valid concerns about whether or not many miners will be able to survive with their revenues effectively cut by almost 50% in a single day. 79. Bitcoin Is the Currency of the Gods Discounting is the single most important concept in finance and possibly economics. It’s the idea that money (cash) is less valuable tomorrow than today. The reason is quite existential: our impending death. 80. PayPal's Bitcoin Play Will To Create A Sharp Uptick in Crypto-Adoption PayPal’s user base could generate demand for over 15% of Bitcoin’s current market cap over the next 12 months. 81. Bitcoin On The Brink of Mass Adoption. Whither Next? Over the last few months, we have seen major growth of interest in Bitcoin. Tesla, Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Apple Pay, Uber, Amazon, General Motors, Twitter, and Oracle – all of them began talking about crypto integration as a payment method. 82. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Bitcoin Halving You may have heard that very soon there will be a Bitcoin halving event, and that it may or may not affect the price of Bitcoin, but you’re not sure why? This guide will cover what the halving is, what block rewards are and why this might affect the future price of Bitcoin. 83. What The Puell Multiple, The MVRV Z-Score and Realized Cap HODL Waves Indicate for Bitcoin's Peak Three metrics tell you whether to exit or accumulate when bitcoin's price booms. 84. How Buying BTC For Less Than $1k Shaped This Hodler's Outlook this is derived from a hackernoon community thread. these answers are by @BeastlyBeast. 85. Bitcoin in a Nutshell: High Prices for a Cheery Consensus For somebody who hates bitcoin, Warren Buffett sure got one thing right 86. Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021? Will Bitcoin reach 100k USD before the end of this year? What are the predictions for the crypto market and when can we expect the market peak? 87. Bitcoin Bull Market: Comparing 2020 against 2016 The uptrend period when Bitcoin approached $ 18,000 and what's going on reminds us of Cycle Theory in the past, as well as the uptrend of 2016 - 2017, simply because the market could change. change, but human psychology is the same. We will look back at the two phases: 2016-2017 and the current period, so that investors can draw their own conclusions about what to do when the market is in the FOMO phase. 88. In A World of Rigid Opinions and Rules, Be As Fluid As Water Why the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution is something to be embraced. 89. Bakkt Will Cause MORE THAN Just the Next Bitcoin Bull Run. Stay Onboard On September 23, 2019, Bakkt will finally launch physically-settled bitcoin futures contracts. According to everybody, this single event will send bitcoin’s price to the moon. 90. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 1 - The Role of Social Mood) This is part 1 of the long-term analysis of the bitcoin price chart based on the technical perspective provided by the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). This article is an introduction to EWP while part 2 will apply the principle for price and date targets. 91. Here's Why Bitcoin Doesn’t Feel Like a Bull Market...Yet Imagine I told you I created a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. As the #1 competitor in a $100 trillion market, it has a massive first-mover advantage. Thousands of developers use its technology and several billionaires have launched new ventures to bring it more value, utility, and positive attention. 92. Did You Miss Bitcoin’s Most Revolutionary Feature Too? With bitcoin’s price gaining steam, you may think it’s about to go mainstream. 93. Crypto Experts Give 5 Cryptocurrency Trends for the Rest of 2021 The cryptocurrency space has grown in leaps and bounds since the introduction of bitcoin in 2009. The year 2021, apart from being the beginning of a new decade, 94. What are UTXOs? Scaling is one of the most talked-about things when it comes to blockchain, its the endless battle of trying to balance security, speed, and storage. 95. Bitcoin’s Security Budget is Adequate "In a few decades when the reward gets too small, the transaction fee will become the main compensation for nodes. I'm sure that in 20 years there will either be very large transaction volume or no volume."-Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010 96. Bitcoin Is Emerging As The Only Pandemic-Resistant Currency in Our Globalized Economy There is an old saying in trading circles that goes “buy the rumour and sell the news”. As rumours of impending lockdowns and travel bans spread in late February, uncertainty was sowed in international financial markets. 97. A PSA to Bitcoin Newbs A Public Service Announcement to Bitcoin Newbs: How to drown out the noise, stack sats and stay focused on the Bitcoin bull cycle. 98. Here Comes a New Wave of Mainstream Bitcoin Adopters In the classic “diffusion of innovations” theory, new technology has to progress from innovators to early adopters before it can go mainstream. 99. What Happens When the Last Bitcoin is Mined? Bitcoin mining rigs have been the Gordian knot tying the price of bitcoin and at the same time deciding the path that crypto adoption process should follow. Considering the history of bitcoin halving, you will notice that miners used to get a bigger slice in revenue as compared to now and that cost is still set to go lower after the upcoming 2020 halving. 100. Money That You Can Respect Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are volatile. They are hard to transact and even harder to understand. Most people wouldn’t consider them an asset class, never mind a viable form of money. So what does it tell us that a debate has begun as to whether crypto is a good hedge against everything else? 101. How Did Investors React To Bitcoin's ATH? Bitcoin's recent price surge ensured the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high, breaking beyond the $66,000 barrier for the first time. What should we expect? 102. Savage Bitcoiners Volume 1: Interview with Psychedelic Bart Name: Psychedelic Bart a.k.a. Psycho Bart 103. Bitcoin: 'Extreme is Normal' Embrace uncertainty. It’s the only reason we have this amazing investment opportunity. 104. Bitcoin's Market Cycle Peak is a Lot Closer Than You Think If you think bitcoin's bull market will peak at the end of 2021, you'd better hope the market cools off real quick. Otherwise, you may be very disappointed. 105. Bitcoin As The Ultimate Insurance: Why $11,000 is Just The Beginning Two decades ago, Nobel Prize-wining economist Milton Friedman said: 106. Bitcoin Is In A Winner-Takes-All Position Because It Is An Unbiased Value Layer For Crypto-Assets Several high-profile challenges to Bitcoin itself with the aim of improving its limitations have failed due to one reason. 107. Here's Why We Need Bitcoin [Part I] The objective of this series of posts is to show why Bitcoin is a better form of money than the ones we currently use. For that, however, we first need to think about some fundamental concepts without which considering Bitcoin in a serious way is impossible. 108. 4 Reasons Why Bitcoin Will Breach $250k Despite The Black Friday Sale Many numbers get floated on where Bitcoin is eventuallyheading. While I agree with many of them, I think we can draw some actualreasoning to price surges that will come with time. 109. The Lightning Network: A Beginner's Guide It's a common question in a growing business: How do you scale without breaking your business model and preserving the essence and quality of what you do? 110. Is Bitcoin in a Bull Market or a Bear Market? Bitcoin has rallied over 300% since its bottom in mid-December 2018. 111. Why Bitcoin Matters to Millennials With bitcoin’s price booming and its market cap reaching all-time highs, you can excuse people for getting excited. When money talks, people listen. 112. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 2 Interview with David Bennett David Bennett has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin since 2015 and hosts the "Bitcoin And..." podcast where he features a variety of guests that discuss various Bitcoin topics. 113. "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks" - Where To Find this on the Bitcoin Blockchain "Where can I find the famous title of The Times in Bitcoin blockchain? Is the page saved into the blockchain?" 114. How The Halving Will Impact Bitcoin's Price and Production This year, sometime around mid-May, an event long anticipated in the Bitcoin community will occur: halving, i.e. the reward granted to miners per block added to the already existing blockchain (from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC) will be halved. The history of Bitcoin will see 32 halvings, and we are approaching merely the third one. Very many people continue to wonder about the impact of this halving, about the evolution of the price, about what will happen with the miners, etc. 115. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 2 - Fibonacci Ratios Everywhere!) Part 1 of this series of analysis articles introduced Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). The core assumption is counter-intuitive, at first: "The Wave Principle argues that markets are not driven by fundamentals or news, but instead by “social mood” – the collective psychology of all market participants" 116. The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About. An important reminder. 117. 8 Unknown Facts About Bitcoin Thought you knew everything about Bitcoin? This article will introduce you to 8 totally unknown facts about the king of digital currency. 118. Inflations Won't Make Bitcoin Moon; Bailouts Will According to social media, Coronavirus-related money-printing will send bitcoin’s price to the moon. “BRRRR” go the machines, they say. The BRRRR meme is strong, but this financial panic will take a while to play out, with uncertain consequences for all of us. I would not bet on inflation, though we may get it. 119. Bitcoin Mining Just Became More Efficient Bitcoin is a decentralized, distributed piece of software that converts electricity and processing power into indisputably accurate records. Thus Bitcoin is allowing its users to utilize the Internet to perform the traditional functions of money like transacting value. 120. There's No Such Thing As A Fixed Hard Cap When It Comes To Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Given the amount of hype around Bitcoin, one would think this MYTH of a 21 million coin cap would get more attention. Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million 121. A History Of Blockhalving, And What To Expect In 2020 How would you feel if you got a 50 percent pay cut? What if you knew exactly when it was going to happen in advance, and there was still nothing you could do to stop it? 122. How Do Miners Mine A Block: A Proof of Work Deep Dive Hey! 123. Even at $100,000, Bitcoin Will Not Lead to Mass Adoption [Explained] Everybody expects bitcoin’s price to hit $100,000 eventually. Stock-to-Flow models, regression analysis, and lots of other models predict it will happen. 124. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Bitcoin Transaction Confirmation For a digital currency to function, constituent gears have to mesh together to create a perfect system. Transaction confirmation is a vital cog that helps to complete this system. 125. Digging Further Down the Mine: Understanding Bitcoin Difficulty Bitcoin mining difficulty is currently at an all-time high. 126. Why Is BTC Over $50k While Other Cryptocurrencies Struggle To Cross $1: A Deep Dive the majority of digital coins on the market are issued by private blockchain corporations, there are several factors that count towards the value of crypto 127. The Unit of Account for Bitcoin is $ "Many of the things you can count, don't count. Many of the things you can't count, really count." - Albert Einstein 128. Wall Street's Bitcoin Vs. Reddit's Bitcoin Bitcoin is a transparent asset traded by Wall Street, not a medium of exchange. A currency must be private by default, Pirate Chain and Monero are great options 129. Why Bitcoins Price Might Reach $100k or Higher: 2021 - 2022 Why Bitcoin Is Likely to Be Worth Over $100,000. 130. Understand Bitcoin in just 835 Words Caption: Chaintimes 131. Adding Messages On The Bitcoin Blockchain - A How-To Guide Hey!, 132. How The Bitcoin Threshold Will Be Broken Via Institutional Adoption During the month of August, many investors were excited to see Bitcoin shatter past the $12,000 barrier, but it was unable to hold steady after hitting a high of $12,482.20 on August 16th. 133. Bitcoin’s First Great Crisis Is Setting The Stage For A Digital-First New Normal The novel coronavirus might not be the world’s first pandemic or even the deadliest. But the virus has set the stage for a truly unprecedented time of global harmony. 134. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 5 Interview with Matt Odell For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut. Most people know Matt Odell from the Tales From the Crypt podcast he co-hosts with Marty Bent. He is also cofounder of Final Message, Bitcoin Citadel and an advisor for Bottlepay and givebitcoin. 135. Why You Should Start With A Small Allocation into Bitcoin in 2021 I first heard about Bitcoin in December 2017, at the peak of the bubble. My college roommates and I were drawing J curves on a whiteboard, predicting $100k Bitcoin and feeling FOMO for not getting in earlier. 136. 10 Essential Essays on Bitcoin My understanding and appreciation of Bitcoin has been shaped by a handful of essays that brilliantly capture its unique properties and potential. What sets these authors apart is that they do not dictate WHAT to think, but rather HOW to think BETTER about Bitcoin. Happy reading. 137. Stock To Flow Deviation #6 When could Bitcoin peak in this cycle? 138. Public Fascination with Bitcoin Price is Slowing the Adoption of Bitcoin Few people ask me about the social, political, and economic impact of cryptographically-secure, time-stamped distributed ledgers. 139. An Old Statistical Trick Might Help Better Explain the Apparent Correlation Between Bitcoin and Gold The relationship between Bitcoin and Gold is one of the dynamics that seems to constantly capture the minds of financial analysts. Recently, there have been a series of new articles claiming an increasing “correlation” between Bitcoin and Gold and the phenomenon seems to be constantly debated in financial media outlets like CNBC or Bloomberg. 140. Can Bitcoin Go Even Higher? An overview of bitocin's bull cycle using on-chain analysis. Can bitcoin go higher? Read more to find out. 141. Can bitcoin-denominated UBI fight hyperinflation? A proposal to solve the hyperinflation problem through adopting Bitcoin UBI, powered by Stacks blockchain Proof-of-transfer mechanism. 142. Hacker Noon's Bitcoin Manifesto Hint: We're Turning Up the Heat on Bitcoin Stories. Only the best will make the cut. 143. The Halving, 21M Bitcoin, and What it Means for the Next “Bull Run” As any fan of cryptocurrencies can tell you, the total number of Bitcoin is programmed to be limited to 21 million. Now, this may not seem like much for a cryptocurrency supposed, one day, to replace the dollar, so where does this number come from? When will it be reached? And what is all this talk about a ‘halving’? 144. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 3 Interview with Michael Caras Most people know Michael Caras as The Bitcoin Rabbi and for his book, “Bitcoin Money: A Tale of Bitville Discovering Good Money.” Michael got into Bitcoin in 2017 and his passion and enthusiam to teach people about Bitcoin has earned him respect in the community. He may not be an OG bitcoiner, but his fresh perspective is a great addition to the Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries. 145. About Bitcoin: What Altcoins and Shitcoins Don't Seem To Get After 30 years of trial and error, this new, pristine asset class called Bitcoin has emerged, it’s here, staring at you in the face. It works. 146. I Love Bitcoin But I Hate Bitcoin: An Economist I admit it. I’m tsundere for Bitcoin. One could say I both love the leading cryptocurrency with all of my heart and hate its hard-coded consensus guts. 147. Bitcoin After The Halving: An Update Bitcoin repeats its price movements after every Halving. History repeats itself. 148. The Economic Ideology of Crypto and DDLTs (Decentralized Distributed Ledger Technology) In the Beginning... 149. Lower Trading Fees Make Bitcoin Futures More Appealing to Speculators Trading Bitcoin futures is a great way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency. Over a dozen different platforms offer such services, each with their individual fees. Finding the lowest fees on the market will directly influence one's potential profits. 150. Publishing The Little Bitcoin Book: From Conceptualization to Global Distribution in 14 Days On August 3rd, 2019, I found myself at the front door of a large suburban home in Redwood City, struggling to enter the correct key code. It was four in the afternoon — the house was backlit by a golden Californian sun floating in a deep blue sky — and I had a week’s worth of clothes and equipment in my backpack. Eventually, my friend Alena opened the door, saving me from further embarrassment. She’d been there an hour already, she explained, but everyone else was still in transit. 151. An Essential Introduction to Bitcoin for Developers If you are going to work on a software using Bitcoin, there are several concepts you need to be familiar with. 152. Bringing DeFi to Bitcoin Ecosystem: Because, What Else? It’s time to build DeFi money lego on the Bitcoin ecosystem. 153. About The Money In Your Pocket...Or Your Bank: Creation And Evaporation of Value As I briefly explained in this other post, money is something that has always interested me. 154. Bitcoin Energy Consumption Explained Satoshi himself had to address Bitcoins energy consumption concerns, so let’s deep dive into why Bitcoin uses energy, and how it’s used. 155. Bitcoin’s Price is Immaterial: Focus on Opportunities NOT Price Bitcoin's price has nothing to do with its value or the opportunity it presents 156. How to Write a Book in 4 Days About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors. 157. Bitcoin Sharpe Ratio: The Risk And Reward of Investing In Cryptocurrencies Applying the financial meter stick for evaluating risk-adjusted returns of a (digital) asset, portfolio, or strategy. 158. Only XRP and Bitcoin will be Safe if Ripple Wins SEC lawsuit In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, leading to a chain of events that threatens XRP and Bitcoin. 159. Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System - Laymen's Version The following article aims to rewrite Bitcoin’s original paper from a common man’s view. It may not be the most technically correct version. The purpose of this is to simplify Bitcoin for people who have a basic understanding of finance and little technical knowledge. 160. Today, the Bitcoin Blockchain in Overvalued [Unpopular Opinions] The Bitcoin Blockchain is overvalued because it is inefficient, has a price that is extremely volatile, and is becoming more centralized as time passes. 161. Want Bitcoin’s Price to Go Up? Bet on People, Not Inflation Financial uncertainty makes people do strange things. 162. What Are Bitcoin ETFs: A Plea for Clarity Amidst All the Commotion and Confusion Today, Bitcoin ETFs are discussed at length by many in the media, yet surprisingly, very few actually have a deep understanding of these ETFs, with many of the subject’s details being hidden beneath the surface of the all-too-often unintelligible highfalutin jargon and Einstein-level financial gobbledygook. 163. Bitcoin As A Safe Haven Asset: An Evaluation Bitcoin isn’t exactly a safe haven asset yet but its monetary policy and its long-term trajectory shows that it’s working it’s way there. 164. Bitcoin Bear Market: Is It Over Now? We take a look at Bitcoin from the technical perspective 165. Bitcoin’s Price Peak Is Coming This Month - Stock-to-Flow Says . . . Stock-to-Flow predicts bitcoin's price will stay above $100,000 from summer to the end of this year. What if that doesn't happen? 166. Growth Hacking Blockchain Adoption ft. the HODL gang To fully appreciate this phenomenon, we must travel all the way back to the month of April in the year 2017 because that is where it all began. This is the time when the HODL meme was introduced to the masses and they embraced it almost instantly. It may be dead now, but it made a huge impact on arrival. 167. Bitcoin Halving - ELI5 [Part II] As the Bitcoin block reward halving draws near, the expectations seem to intensify as well. Previous halvings have yielded a significant increase in Bitcoin's value, after all. 168. The New Cycle of Bitcoin Over the Next 4 Years Bitcoin tends to form Four Year Cycles. In its first year of the cycle, exponential growth occurs. In the second year - a Bear Market takes place... 169. Outside The Bitcoin Echo Chamber: Here's Why I'm Not Stacking Sats I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped.\nHere’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype. 170. Enhancing Bitcoin's Transaction Privacy With Bloom Filters Bloom filters are a data structure developed by Burton Howard Bloom in 1970. You can see them as a hash tables’ cousin. They also allow for efficient insert and lookup operations while occupying very little space 171. Are Businesses Turning to Bitcoin in a Dangerous Way Following the Hong Kong Protests? Businesses in Hong Kong Begin Accepting Bitcoin, but Could it be Risky? 172. Bitcoin and FIAT Money: The Past, Present, And The Future The popular and most successful cryptocurrency to date, Bitcoin, has continued to gain prominence. Putting it in this perspective; it took just 10 out of its 11 years of creation for the President of the United States, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Congress, Senate, and even the IMF to give a public statement on Bitcoin. Why is Bitcoin getting this attention?. This article covers a brief history, the philosophy behind Bitcoins’ creation and the role it plays now and in the distant future. 173. Bitcoin Halving: A Technical Deep Dive Today (11 may 2020) it's a very important day for Bitcoin. Today we will have the halving! 174. The Bitcoin Halving: Miner Economics and Institutional Mining At 5:55 PM EST on May 11, 2020, the third Bitcoin Halving will occur. Over the last several weeks, the price of Bitcoin has soared nearly 30% as speculators and long-term hodlers are accumulating ahead of the highly anticipated event. 175. What's Wrong with Bitcoin in 2020? Previous Year: Everything wrong with Bitcoin in 2019 176. Halloween, DeFi & Bitcoin On this day, as everyone knows, Halloween is celebrated, a holiday that is not very clear its origin, especially for the word that could derive from the Scottish variant "All Hallows'Eve" but others trace it back to the character "Jack O ' Lantern” that condemned by the devil to wander at night with a hollowed pumpkin with a candle inside, and then from the word hollowing it became Halloween. 177. GAME of CRYPTOS - Chapter 2 - The Bitcoin Kingdom It is the year of the Lord of 2009. 178. Bitcoin Doublethink. For some time now I’ve been making an unassailable and unchallenged argument that Bitcoin and Bitcoin services are no different to the monies and services found in video games. Now, thanks to my favourite gamer, we have one of the best examples yet of “Bitcoin Doublethink”, second only to the very cute Pigsby which uses a “Blockchain” for its database. 179. The Grayscale Effect: Deciphering The bitcoin Lore That Stood The Test of Time Here are the key players in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and this is how they are likely to impact prices over the coming months. 180. Deciphering Pesticide Resistance in the Digital Currency Space Uncontrolled use of deanonymizing technologies, such as blockchain forensics and darknet monitoring tools can threaten long-term security and safety of digital ecosystems. 181. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 6 Interview with Crypto Meme Central For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut.Crypto Meme Central is one of my favorite Bitcoin meme makers in the game. His sarcastic and witty memes are guaranteed to trigger the very people he pokes fun at. 182. Trading Bitcoin: Chess Masters vs. Surfers—Who's Keeping Score? Ever wondered why some bitcoin traders are drawn to go out scalping every fast-rolling wave gliding across the screen while others will sit in the comfort of the beach club—mojito in hand—and play the tide instead? 183. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Interview Volume 7 with Mike Dudas 184. The Future of Bitcoin: Schnorr Signatures, Key Aggregation & Interactive Aggregate Signatures Stay up to date with my latest tweets here: @BoudjemaaAdam 185. Rich Man Values Gold, His Son Values Bitcoin How do the rich get richer? At the poker table, it's simple, when you have more chips, you have earned the right to lie more often. 186. Bitcoin Shall Bring Back The Lost Art of Commercial Banking How emerging economies can lead the crypto revolution in commercial banking and enjoy an economic renaissance based on sound money 187. Is the Bitcoin Crash Good for Investors? At this point, Bitcoin has proven itself to be an investment that can withstand some troubling times. 188. Bitcoin in 2020: How To Make The Right Valuation Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has continued to thrill and confuse the global financial markets. 189. Bitcoin's Halving and Pricing Through the Prism of Stock to Flow Method A look at pricing methods of Bitcoin in the context of the Stock to Flow Method and the upcoming halving. 190. How Does A Bitcoin Over The Counter (OTC) Market Work? [Explained] Everybody involved in the crypto ecosystem knows the importance of crypto exchanges. Often times, the CEOs of these exchanges are seen as the rockstars of the modern finance world — yet nobody seems to know about and completely understand the importance of the OTC market. 191. Long Bitcoin But Beware The Bitcoin Super Cycle Expecting a year-long bitcoin supercycle that never ends? You might want to see this. 192. Covid-19 Related Monetary Tsunami's Impact on Bitcoin and Gold Prices The uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy are gripping both the people and the markets with fear. A global recession is now the best case outcome also for JP Morgan while Goldman Sachs foresees the possibility of a second great depression. 193. Mr. Ray Dalio - "You're Wrong. Again." Bitcoin Will Never Get Banned. Here's Why Invariably, as bitcoin spikes and defies gravity, either up or down, the attention of institutional investors, central bankers and prominent financiers is suddenly awaken. 194. Bitcoin in the Age of Deflationary Policies Foreword: You may not be aware — particularly if you live in the United States— but the global economy is now entering uncharted territory as negative interest rates become reality in Europe and elsewhere. Suddenly the financial media (sponsored in no small measure by global banks) are working overtime to ‘educate’ the masses as to why the practice of paying your bank to hold your cash makes perfect sense. (They conveniently forget to mention that they will immediately lend your money to other customers, but good luck getting negative rates as a borrower!) 195. Nakamoto's idea Vs The Real World: How Bitcoin Is More Mainstream Than You Think Millions of people still wonder. Can bitcoin and mainstream finance (fiat money) ever get along? 196. Predicting Bitcoin's 2021 Peak Bitcoin's price tends to increase due to the Bitcoin Halving. So how much could Bitcoin's price increase as a result of the recent Halving In May 2020? 197. Bitcoin: Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Unchained The thinking and the strategies behind Saylor´s bold bitcoin investing. 198. Making Sense of Bitcoin's Volatility Clustering and How To Take Advantage of it In 2019, Bitcoin's (BTC) volatility was erratic. On one day alone, the price of bitcoin changed by over 40%. However, for most days, the change in price hovers around 1%-2%. The purpose of this article is to investigate the nature of BTC's volatility and see what kind of strategies are suited best to take advantage of it. 199. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 4 Interview with Brian Lockhart For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut. Brian Lockhart has been into Bitcoin since 2010 and currently works at Casa doing product managment for their Bitcoin + Lightning node product. Brian also runs the Seattle Bitcoin Meetup and is well known in the Bitcoin community. 200. The Mythical Privacy in the Age of Bitcoin - And What We're Doing About It Bitcoin is an extension of ourselves, it’s our money — the people’s money. We can choose to transact with whomever, wherever, whenever, and for whatever we want — because Bitcoin does not discriminate. 201. All Bitcoin Halvings - Everything You Need To Know (2020 Update) This article describes the Bitcoin Halving effect on price and shows how Bitcoin's price continues to respect its historically recurring price tendencies 202. BTC Should Be in Your Portfolio: A Comparison of Bitcoin, Gold and ETFs When it comes to Bitcoin or its price, interested readers will find thousands of articles on the Internet. The range here extends from apocalyptic scenarios to extremely positive forecasts. On the one hand, it underlines the volatility and the unpredictable nature of the digital currency. On the other hand, the range shows that, while it is easy to obtain information in the digital age, it is all the more difficult to find high-quality information. Neutral and objective considerations are rare, as self-interest often accompanies the valuation of an asset. 203. The 2020 Crypto Money Flow Cycle Money in the Crypto market flows in a predictably cyclical manner. 204. There Is No Trusting The US Dollar The US dollar is losing trust, a key feature required for the cornerstone of the global financial system. 205. Why You're the Only One Who Cares About Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency has an odd and insular community. 206. Bitcoin On-Ramp: The Comprehensive Guide On How To Get Bitcoin Cryptocurrency has revolutionized how global citizens view what the definition of currency may mean. Even at a young age, most people understood the power of currency. We perceived money as a mystical object that provided access to our wishes: candy, food, and fun. 207. Helicopter Money, Inflation, and the Bitcoin Standard Bitcoin was created in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, and the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are setting the stage for Bitcoin’s greatest test yet. 208. A Deep Dive into Bitcoin Lending, its Interest Rates, and Evaluation of 5 Key Players What is Bitcoin Lending? 209. ScriptSig: A Bitcoin Architecture Deep Dive Today Luke Asks: 210. #DEBUNKED Bitcoin is A Ponzi Scheme Debunking the pyramid and greater fool theory myth about Bitcoin. 211. Venezuela is Patient Zero Challenging The Western Financial System with Bitcoin Venezuela can now interact with trading partners instantly and globally without touching US-controlled payment rails 212. Bitcoin Explained via Balinese Cockfights: The Similarities Are Uncanny Balinese cockfights and cryptocurrencies, can you think of two more unrelated topics? You’d be surprised then to discover that at closer inspection, looking beyond blockchains and metal spurs, the social dynamics taking place around cockfight rings can help us understand those around cryptocurrencies. 213. Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. 214. Bitcoin: The Great Game The following are not my beliefs, but a compilation of notes from conversations I had with a self-described Bitcoin “mutant”, named Edan Yago, contributor to Sovryn. Letting him ramble on about Bitcoin resulted in mesmerizing, mythical, and fascinating ruminations about Bitcoin’s destiny. So for one, I myself believe in Bitcoin as a digital store of value. It is a huge chunk of my portfolio, and I believe it will outlast 99% of the cryptocurrencies we have today. There is no better symbol of scarcity and hard money in crypto to date. However, I feel just about the same level of admiration for Ethereum, as it is opening up so many use cases through DeFi and DAOs. I am putting my biases aside to explain a very rare (and what I find fascinating) point of view. I present you Part 1 of The Hero’s Journey of Bitcoin: 215. Bitcoin in 2021 - Insights from Chainalysis Chainalysis' Chief Economist shares insights into Bitcoin as a maturing asset. 216. The Bitcoin/Government Battle is Vaporware For bitcoiners, it is something of a parlor game to think of ways Bitcoin could be killed. 217. Bitcoin Retirement Series Part I: How To Invest In Retirement Plans (US Version) First things first, I refer to Bitcoin index funds as something that tracks Bitcoin’s price performance. While many index funds in stock market track a basket of underlying assets, most Bitcoin index funds track only Bitcoin. Bitcoin index funds are probably the easiest for beginners to start with. 218. Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 with Hodlonaut During the bitter cold darkness of the last Bitcoin bear market I launched a series of interviews called the Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries. Despite the fact that Bitcoin had significantly dropped in value there still remained a core group of Bitcoiners who were unphased and determined that Bitcoin would bounce back. 219. Bitcoin is More Than Just a Cryptocurrency, It is a Blossoming Idea Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash 220. Banks, Money Creation, and What the Crypto Community Refuses to Learn from Them TL;DR: Contrary to the prevailing “fractional reserve” narrative of money creation in the crypto community, Central Banks today admit to money creation in the economy by individual banks as being more nefarious than previously propagated in mainstream economic and financial disquisition. Money is in fact empirically created ex nihilo, where loans create deposits (and bank lending is not reserve constrained). Owing to its superior monetary attributes as a store-of-value (SoV), the implication of this empirical finding further justifies Bitcoin’s role as the best alternative for the average citizen, in the 21st century, to hedge against the frequent financial and economic crises we experience worldwide triggered by our debt/credit-based economic system. 221. How Do Classical Economic Theories Value Bitcoin? About 700 years before Sweden issued the first European banknotes in 1661, China cracked their head on how they could lighten the load of the people carrying copper coins everywhere they go. 222. How to Increase your Bitcoin Holdings in a Bear Market Our strategy hit a 26% ROI trade during last week's bitcoin crash. If you pay attention you might be able to catch the next ride too. 223. A Detailed Breakdown of Bitcoin's Four Year Cycles In today’s research article, we’ll focus on dissecting Bitcoin’s Four Year Cycle in an effort to better understand Bitcoin’s current price predicament and gain insight into some of the more important technical steps price needs to achieve to ensure future exponential growth. 224. The Bitcoin Halvening is More Than Just About Money [Deep Dive] A philosophical overview 225. Can Bitcoin be Considered A Sovereign Currency? When a pseudonymous programmer introduced “a new electronic cash system that’s fully peer-to-peer, with no trusted third party” to an online mailing list in 2008, very few paid attention. Ten years later, and against all odds, this upstart autonomous decentralized software offers an globally-accessible alternative to modern central banks. 226. How To Explain Bitcoin To People Without Boring Them To Death Bitcoin confuses a lot of people because they get lost in the jargon (decentralized, validator, etc.). 227. The Bitcoin Mempool: Where Transactions Take Flight One of Bitcoin’s strengths and the thing that makes it unique in the finance world is its radical transparency. Blockchain data is like a window, you can see right through it. 228. Your Privacy is Not Guaranteed Online: Introducing A Framework for Privacy in eCommerce via Bitcoin In today's world of cancel culture, doxxing, and collusion between tech companies and government agencies to harass and interfere with businesses that offend their delicate sensibilities, there is a need for the ability to conduct online business in a way that protects the privacy of the business, its employees, suppliers and customers. 229. Mastering Shitcoins II - The Poor Man's Guide to Getting Rich in this follow-up to my 2017 crypto investment guide, I look back at how the portfolio did 3 years later, talk about what I’ll do differently this time. Thank you for checking out the 229 most read stories about Bitcoin Spotlight on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo