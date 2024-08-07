SBTECH

#7505 COMPANY RANKING
Established in 2007, SBTech is an industry-leading provider of interactive sports betting solutions and services to tier 1 operators in regulated markets across online, mobile and land-based channels. The complete offering includes an innovative, dynamic and highly customisable suite of turnkey and fully managed solutions. Our award-winning sportsbook and in-play betting products, comprehensive iGaming platform and premium casino and live casino selection deliver an unparalleled experience. Our sportsbook covers 50,000+ events a month, including over 25,000 in-play events, and offers 2,000+ proprietary bet markets on more than 50 sports. The platform features a state-of-the-art visualisation center, high-quality live streaming and multiple cash out and Fast Market options. The comprehensive Chameleon360 iGaming platform includes an advanced management system, a powerful CMS, robust and flexible payment gateway integrations plus advanced reporting and dashboard features. The combination of SBTech’s extensive regulatory experience, deep industry knowledge and an ever-increasing portfolio of new partners makes SBTech the number one choice for sports betting success. In April 2020 SBTech became part of DraftKings, a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. With an integrated B2B and B2C solution, DraftKings is now the first vertically integrated pure-play sports betting and online gaming company based in the United States.
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sbtech.com
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1200 emps
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Since 2007
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Worth 656M
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SBTECH

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SBTech's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Zero Downtime: Engineering the IoT-Oracle eAM Integration

Zero Downtime: Engineering the IoT-Oracle eAM Integration

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Researchers Just Built a Plug-and-Play Brain for LLMs

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Two separate groups of feelings

Two separate groups of feelings

Sat Apr 08 2023 By Havelock Ellis

Building React Applications with Deno and AlephJS

Building React Applications with Deno and AlephJS

Mon May 10 2021 By Akash Joshi

Public WiFi Might Finally Become Secure After All

Public WiFi Might Finally Become Secure After All

Tue Oct 09 2018 By Utsav Jaiswal

Founder Interviews: Kyrylo Taranenko of Y-Productive

Founder Interviews: Kyrylo Taranenko of Y-Productive

Fri Jul 27 2018 By Davis Baer

Inspire me with an app

Inspire me with an app

Wed Mar 21 2018 By Branimir Parashkevov

200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter

200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter

Thu May 18 2017 By Jeneba Jalloh Ghatt

Ashish Komal: Leveraging Cloud-Based Solutions to Make a Positive Impact

Ashish Komal: Leveraging Cloud-Based Solutions to Make a Positive Impact

Fri Dec 20 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

Mastering Data in the Modern Age with Vishwanadham Mandala

Mastering Data in the Modern Age with Vishwanadham Mandala

Fri Oct 04 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

Navigating the Future: IEEE Adopts Avalanche Blockchain for Secure Credentialing in India

Navigating the Future: IEEE Adopts Avalanche Blockchain for Secure Credentialing in India

Mon Dec 11 2023 By Ishan Pandey

A Step By Step Guide To Becoming A Network Engineer

A Step By Step Guide To Becoming A Network Engineer

Sat May 07 2022 By Ankit Dixit

SBTech's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Gambling Software Market Size, Share 2023 To 2030 | BETLOGIK, Betradar, SBTech

Gambling Software Market Size, Share 2023 To 2030 | BETLOGIK, Betradar, SBTech

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Football Betting Sites: Top Bookmakers for Online Bets

Football Betting Sites: Top Bookmakers for Online Bets

edp24.co.uk

Mon Oct 09 2023

Continent 8 hires Kanter to lead C8 Comply unit

Continent 8 hires Kanter to lead C8 Comply unit

sbcnews.co.uk

Fri Oct 06 2023

Electricity to Register Substantial Expansion| Electricite de France SA, Siemens AG, CATL

Electricity to Register Substantial Expansion| Electricite de France SA, Siemens AG, CATL

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Market- Latest Study Reveals New Growth Dynamics| Scientific Games, SBTech, International Game Technology

iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Market- Latest Study Reveals New Growth Dynamics| Scientific Games, SBTech, International Game Technology

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Q-Commerce Emerging Trends May Market Driving Growth Volatile | JD.com, Amazon, Flipkart

Q-Commerce Emerging Trends May Market Driving Growth Volatile | JD.com, Amazon, Flipkart

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Betting Sites: Top UK Online Bookmakers Ranked

Betting Sites: Top UK Online Bookmakers Ranked

edp24.co.uk

Thu Oct 05 2023

Almond Oil Market is Booming Worldwide | AAK Natural Oils , Blue Diamond Growers , Eden Botanicals

Almond Oil Market is Booming Worldwide | AAK Natural Oils , Blue Diamond Growers , Eden Botanicals

linkedin.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Presentation Software Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Easy WebContent, Inc. Prezi Inc. , Google

Presentation Software Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Easy WebContent, Inc. Prezi Inc. , Google

linkedin.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Online Casino Game Software Market Industry Investment Opportunities 2023-2031: Where to Invest Your Capital

Online Casino Game Software Market Industry Investment Opportunities 2023-2031: Where to Invest Your Capital

linkedin.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

DraftKings vs Caesars Sportsbook - Which Sportsbook is Better?

DraftKings vs Caesars Sportsbook - Which Sportsbook is Better?

msn.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

FanDuel vs. DraftKings - Which Sportsbook is Better?

FanDuel vs. DraftKings - Which Sportsbook is Better?

miamiherald.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

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