SBTECH #7505 COMPANY RANKING

Established in 2007, SBTech is an industry-leading provider of interactive sports betting solutions and services to tier 1 operators in regulated markets across online, mobile and land-based channels. The complete offering includes an innovative, dynamic and highly customisable suite of turnkey and fully managed solutions. Our award-winning sportsbook and in-play betting products, comprehensive iGaming platform and premium casino and live casino selection deliver an unparalleled experience. Our sportsbook covers 50,000+ events a month, including over 25,000 in-play events, and offers 2,000+ proprietary bet markets on more than 50 sports. The platform features a state-of-the-art visualisation center, high-quality live streaming and multiple cash out and Fast Market options. The comprehensive Chameleon360 iGaming platform includes an advanced management system, a powerful CMS, robust and flexible payment gateway integrations plus advanced reporting and dashboard features. The combination of SBTech’s extensive regulatory experience, deep industry knowledge and an ever-increasing portfolio of new partners makes SBTech the number one choice for sports betting success. In April 2020 SBTech became part of DraftKings, a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. With an integrated B2B and B2C solution, DraftKings is now the first vertically integrated pure-play sports betting and online gaming company based in the United States.