JIOSAAVN

#152 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with over 100 Mn monthly active users (MAUs). The company has 900+ label partnerships. In addition to 80 million+ tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn also offers users the option of accessing the app in six regional Indian languages as part of the streaming service's ongoing regionalisation efforts. Honored by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies – JioSaavn offers a slate of original podcasts ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket. The audio streaming service also contributed to the success of chart-topping records like “Bom Diggy” by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, and “cold/mess” by Prateek Kuhad. The brand’s global collaborations include Marshmello and Pritam's BIBA; hip-hop stars Divine & Naezy's NY Se Mumbai with Nas; as well as a viral EDM remix of Bom Diggy by Dillon Francis. JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York & California. For more information, visit www.jio.com/jiosaavn
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jiosaavn.com
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985-1090 emps
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Since 2007
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Worth 1B
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#web-development#software-monetization#music
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JIOSAAVN

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EVERGREEN INDEX #152

JioSaavn's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why I quit my Medium membership

Why I quit my Medium membership

Thu Mar 28 2019 By SK Babu

JioSaavn's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Delhi techies’ unique pitch for college funding - offers to sell JioHotstar domain to streaming giants

Delhi techies’ unique pitch for college funding - offers to sell JioHotstar domain to streaming giants

livemint.com

Thu Oct 24 2024

On 'Second-Class Citizens' Remark About Assam Cricket Team, Ex-India Star Apologises

On 'Second-Class Citizens' Remark About Assam Cricket Team, Ex-India Star Apologises

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Wed Nov 01 2023

Shaheen Afridi Becomes No.1 ODI Bowler For First Time. Indians In Top 10 Are...

Shaheen Afridi Becomes No.1 ODI Bowler For First Time. Indians In Top 10 Are...

sports.ndtv.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

"Yeh Kya Ho Gaya": Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story On Mumbai's Pollution Goes Viral Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash

"Yeh Kya Ho Gaya": Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story On Mumbai's Pollution Goes Viral Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash

sports.ndtv.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Knock Out Bangladesh With Seven-Wicket Win

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Knock Out Bangladesh With Seven-Wicket Win

sports.ndtv.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report

WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report

gadgets360.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Apple Says Detecting Attacks Relies on Threat Intelligence Signals, Not on State-Sponsored Actors

Apple Says Detecting Attacks Relies on Threat Intelligence Signals, Not on State-Sponsored Actors

gadgets360.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Indira Gandhi Played Important Role In Building Strong India: Mallikarjun Kharge

Indira Gandhi Played Important Role In Building Strong India: Mallikarjun Kharge

ndtv.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Watch: Rohit Sharma Survives Close DRS Call. Wife Ritika Sajdeh's Expression Goes Viral During Cricket World Cup 2023

Watch: Rohit Sharma Survives Close DRS Call. Wife Ritika Sajdeh's Expression Goes Viral During Cricket World Cup 2023

sports.ndtv.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

"Have Got Lot Of Bases Covered": Ex-South Africa Captain's Ultimate Praise For Team India

"Have Got Lot Of Bases Covered": Ex-South Africa Captain's Ultimate Praise For Team India

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Mon Oct 30 2023

Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms

Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms

gadgets360.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

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