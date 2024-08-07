JIOSAAVN #152 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with over 100 Mn monthly active users (MAUs). The company has 900+ label partnerships. In addition to 80 million+ tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn also offers users the option of accessing the app in six regional Indian languages as part of the streaming service's ongoing regionalisation efforts. Honored by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies – JioSaavn offers a slate of original podcasts ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket. The audio streaming service also contributed to the success of chart-topping records like “Bom Diggy” by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, and “cold/mess” by Prateek Kuhad. The brand’s global collaborations include Marshmello and Pritam's BIBA; hip-hop stars Divine & Naezy's NY Se Mumbai with Nas; as well as a viral EDM remix of Bom Diggy by Dillon Francis. JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York & California. For more information, visit www.jio.com/jiosaavn