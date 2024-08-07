RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE
#1721 COMPANY RANKING
Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.
14,861 emps
Since 2009
Worth 15.8B
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RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE (RIVN)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1721
Rivian Automotive's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Rivian Automotive's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Is the Rivian Investment Thesis Officially Broken? @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN
fool.com
Fri Mar 01 2024
Tesla rival Rivian is coming to Europe with new R2 electric SUV | T3
t3.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
Cooling EV Demand Finally Hits Rivian Where It Hurts
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
Why Rivian Stock Dropped Early Today @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN
fool.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
Decoding Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): A Strategic SWOT Insight
gurufocus.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
Rivian: Severance Packages
stlawyers.ca
Thu Feb 29 2024
Li Auto, Rivian and Lucid Told Very Different EV Stories With Their Latest Reports — TradingView News
tradingview.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
Rivian to cut 150 Bay Area jobs as stock hits all-time low
sfchronicle.com
Thu Feb 29 2024
These are the top 10 electric car manufacturers in the US
kvia.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Rivian’s Illinois plant fully embraces clean energy for EV charging
cbtnews.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
3 (More) Stocks to Sell After Dreadful Q3 Earnings
markets.businessinsider.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
1 Good Sign for Rivian in 2023, and 1 Red Flag – The Motley Fool
inferse.com
Tue Oct 31 2023