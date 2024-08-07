RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE

#1721 COMPANY RANKING
Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.
computer emoji
rivian.com
ninja emoji
14,861 emps
light emoji
Since 2009
money emoji
Worth 15.8B
twitter social iconinstagram social iconfacebook social icon
#electric-vehicles#climatetech#it-services
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1721
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE (RIVN)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1721

Rivian Automotive's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Crypto Crash? Not Really...

Crypto Crash? Not Really...

Sun May 15 2022 By BostonTrading.co

AI Hiring Is Exploding: Wall Street Led the Charge, Now Everyone’s Building In-House

AI Hiring Is Exploding: Wall Street Led the Charge, Now Everyone’s Building In-House

Mon Jun 16 2025 By Turing

Currents of Opportunity: Navigating Job Openings in the Electric Vehicle Industry

Currents of Opportunity: Navigating Job Openings in the Electric Vehicle Industry

Thu Nov 30 2023 By Jacob Wolinsky

Competition in the Autonomous Vehicle Industry is Heating Up

Competition in the Autonomous Vehicle Industry is Heating Up

Sun Jan 18 1970 By Andrey Sergeenkov

Why the Rise of Active Assistance and Safety Systems Must Not Distract Drivers

Why the Rise of Active Assistance and Safety Systems Must Not Distract Drivers

Tue Nov 29 2022 By Michael Akuchie

Recycled Ventures: How to Drive your Startup out of Stagnation

Recycled Ventures: How to Drive your Startup out of Stagnation

Sat Jul 16 2022 By TerryChoi

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ

Tue Aug 01 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Is the Rivian Investment Thesis Officially Broken? @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN

Is the Rivian Investment Thesis Officially Broken? @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN

fool.com

Fri Mar 01 2024

Tesla rival Rivian is coming to Europe with new R2 electric SUV | T3

Tesla rival Rivian is coming to Europe with new R2 electric SUV | T3

t3.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

Cooling EV Demand Finally Hits Rivian Where It Hurts

Cooling EV Demand Finally Hits Rivian Where It Hurts

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

Why Rivian Stock Dropped Early Today @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN

Why Rivian Stock Dropped Early Today @themotleyfool #stocks $RIVN

fool.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

Decoding Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): A Strategic SWOT Insight

Decoding Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): A Strategic SWOT Insight

gurufocus.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

Rivian: Severance Packages

Rivian: Severance Packages

stlawyers.ca

Thu Feb 29 2024

Li Auto, Rivian and Lucid Told Very Different EV Stories With Their Latest Reports — TradingView News

Li Auto, Rivian and Lucid Told Very Different EV Stories With Their Latest Reports — TradingView News

tradingview.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

Rivian to cut 150 Bay Area jobs as stock hits all-time low

Rivian to cut 150 Bay Area jobs as stock hits all-time low

sfchronicle.com

Thu Feb 29 2024

These are the top 10 electric car manufacturers in the US

These are the top 10 electric car manufacturers in the US

kvia.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Rivian’s Illinois plant fully embraces clean energy for EV charging

Rivian’s Illinois plant fully embraces clean energy for EV charging

cbtnews.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

3 (More) Stocks to Sell After Dreadful Q3 Earnings

3 (More) Stocks to Sell After Dreadful Q3 Earnings

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

1 Good Sign for Rivian in 2023, and 1 Red Flag – The Motley Fool

1 Good Sign for Rivian in 2023, and 1 Red Flag – The Motley Fool

inferse.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Rivian Automotive

avatar

Rivian Automotive WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!