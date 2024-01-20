363 Stories To Learn About Investing

Let's learn about via these 363 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Investing /Learn Repo Tips on how to invest but NOT on what to invest in. Bummer!! We know. 1. Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant HashKey Capital is an asset manager with three dedicated funds investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets. 2. How to Profit from a Trailing Stop Loss on Binance This is part of an ongoing series where I dive deep into Binance and show you how to get the most out of the exchange. 3. 4 Elements that Make Some NFTs More Valuable Than Others A brief introduction to what makes NFTs valuable. 4. Get Trending Stocks in Google Sheets With App Script: A DIY Guide Building an automatic trending stocks spreadsheet using Google Sheets App Script and Using Hotstoks SQL • Finance • API. 5. Understanding The Cryptocurrency Bull Run 2021 In this article, I explain the larger pieces of the puzzle contributing to this epic 2021 cryptocurrency bull run. 6. Why Polygon (MATIC) Is A Good Cryptocurrency Investment Why, thanks to its infrastructure and design, Polygon(MATIC) is a great cryptocurrency to invest in and why even experienced traders should consider it. 7. The Basic Crypto Cash Out and Exit Strategy One of the most-asked questions I get is: "when do we cash out?" 8. 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest In For 2021 & 2022 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For 2021 - 2022 9. Financial Freedom: What It Really Means And What It Does NOT Ideally, with strong financial literacy, you'll be confident in money management to the point where you can focus your energy elsewhere 10. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 11. ZK-Rollups: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Explode in 2022 & 2023? We'll look at K-Rollups, plus three cryptocurrencies which use ZK-Rollup technology with a bonus cryptocurrency which is related to one of the platforms. 12. Wonderland.Money - Is Getting 80,000% APY Really Possible? 80,00% APY - can this be legit? Great opportunity to earn passive income or a scam? Check out this article to find out more about Wonderland DAO. 13. How Developers Should Invest Their Time In today’s, in the past and probably in the future world — the time is more valuable than money, and the right time waits for no one. Hence, we have to make the most out of it to succeed in life. 14. Investors Clamor for Digestible Data Analytics in the Fledgling Crypto Industry As DeFi data generation grows with the industry, there is an increased need for platforms that are able to digest and analyze this data for investors. 15. P2P Lending Myths: Sorting Fact From Fiction Today’s borrowers and investors have a large range of financing options at their disposal. Of all of them, modern peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms are gaining the most traction when it comes to growth and popularity. 16. Grayscale's (GBTC) Pump Effect Means 2021 Will Start Slow let's look at what Grayscale is, what this 'pump effect' is, and why it might create sagging prices over the holidays. 17. Real Estate in the Metaverse is Booming: is it Really Such a Crazy Idea? Virtual real estate in the Metaverse is attracting enormous attention from investors. The article explains why is it worth buying real estate in the Metaverse. 18. Crypto is Struggling to Become the Alternative Financial System We Thought it Would Be This is the information that holds the key to thr next level of growth and adoption for the crypto industry. Crypto meets branding. 19. Time Value of Money: A Financial Management System for Developers If money has time value, does time have monetary value? 20. Modern Investing for Dummies Never invested before and feel overwhelmed by the information available? I'm bringing a little aid for you in these times of information overload: Investing 101 21. Dear Monopoly Man, Time's Up A**hole Blockchain-based, fractional real estate investing alongside real estate moguls for as little as $1 22. 5 Things Standing in the Way of Crypto Asset Institutionalization — and How to Fix Them When will we see crypto become a fully-fledged institutionalized asset class? 23. Risk Management in Crypto - How not to Lose All Your Money? Uncertainty and risk present challenges to any investment success in cryptocurrency. Managing those factors in your investments is a crucial part of it. 24. 5 New NFT Platforms Riding Crypto’s Latest Wave Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape. 25. The Anatomy of Cryptocurrency: 6 Ways to Earn with Crypto in 2022 Cryptocurrency is all about better currency; that is good money. Everyone in cryptocurrency is there to make money….not everyone makes it though! 26. Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? 15 lessons from Crypto Bear Market to improve your investment skills. Mental Models | Strategies | Frameworks | Guides | Tutorials | Crypto Investment TIPS 27. Taking the Leap: From Developer to FinTech Startup CEO [Interview] Ioana started her career as a software developer, but decided to leave Shopify to found Konvi - the investment platform for alternative assets. 28. Spray, Pray, and Go Away: Investing is an Art It is the knowledge that I'm going to die that creates the focus that I bring to being alive. The urgency of accomplishment. 29. Robinhood's Double Soul: Meme Investing And Big Bucks From Wall Street What makes up Robinhood's revenues? Now that the company is getting ready for its IPO, we can look under the hood. 30. An Intro to Metaverse Venture Capital The metaverse represents a hot topic for investors but for many smaller venture funds and family offices there’s a lack of understanding of the opportunity. 31. Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021? Will Bitcoin reach 100k USD before the end of this year? What are the predictions for the crypto market and when can we expect the market peak? 32. Personal Finance 101 for Developers: How to Hack Your Financial Well-Being As a freelance web developer, it recently dawned on me that I had never given any thought to my pension. After all, at thirty years old, retirement is still a couple of decades away. But I know that being a freelancer comes with the responsibility of having to take care of my own pension, and I don’t want to end up as a retiree without any income. So I set out on a quest to improve my financial well-being and be better prepared for the future. 33. Face Masks, Oil’s Crash, and a Bitcoin Bloodbath: How Can Investors Survive Corona-geddon? The world has caught a chill. As efforts to contain COVID-19 aka the coronavirus heat up, global stock markets—the barometers for the world’s economic health—are flashing red. Compounding the virus fears was news of a Saudi-Russian conflict over oil prices, enough to catalyze a systemic collapse in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks counting their worst single-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Upon opening on March 9, U.S. stocks plunged so rapidly that the circuit breakers were triggered for the first time since 1997. 34. Bitcoin is the Most Stable Store of Value in History You know how the story goes: Bitcoin is wild, violent, unstable. It makes a whirlwind day on the VIX look like a slow waltz. You can’t trust it. Don’t put “real money” in it or the Boogie Man will get it. 35. A Crypto Gospel: Supercycle Theory The investment thesis for crypto and bitcoin amidst inflation, economic growth, and U.S. policy initiatives. 36. Harmony Ecosystem Fund Approved 21 New Grants in January Harmony Protocol has already approved 21 proposals to be part of its $300M Ecosystem Fund in January 2022. 37. Money Management Tips for Traders and Investors If you want to become a trader or an investor, whether part-time to make some extra cash, or as a full-time career, you need to be able to manage your money. This is an essential skill, and one which a lot of people don’t master. This can lead to losing all of your investment capital and even have a negative impact on personal finances and issues such as family cash flow. 38. 10,000 BTC for 2 Pizzas Wasn't The Entire Story... This article is about that while we might miss opportunities to make big money in crypto, we can increase our chances. But we have to be careful. 39. The Best Robo Advisors for 2021 The Best Robo-advisors make investing easy, even automatic. If you’re a set-it-and-forget-it type person, you’ll love how robo-advisors make investing easy. 40. 5 Portals That Rate And Rank DeFi Projects For You DeFi industry is stepping forward at a great pace. Currently it appears to be the largest tectonic plate covering the Blockchain sphere and you have to be fully prepared. 41. How to Win at the Crypto Investment Game Buying cryptocurrencies is a game. The main rule is to strike a balance between opportunism (gains) and losing money. Here is a guide on how to do this. 42. I am still pissed off at the guy who told my aunt to buy Bitcoin for the first time at $62k Her mistake was that she bought a bulk amount (to her) at once. And this is the worst way for regular people to invest in crypto. 43. 10 Predictions About the Future of Finance Despite the challenges, the future of finance looks bright.\nThe industry is adapting and evolving. 44. #MAXBIDDING Nothing lasts forever, but the current crop of economic “isms” all believe that national economies must and can grow ad infinitum. 45. 10 Bold Ideas I Learned from Interviewing 20+ Traders Trading is an adventure that has a different meaning for every individual. It affects careers, businesses, and entire industries. Traders are the individuals that embark upon this path, and succeed. They use a wide range of tools and strategies, and have their own specific principles that guide their efforts. There are differences and similarities between the routines and approaches of successful traders. Below are the main pieces of advice shared by 20 traders. 46. How to Earn FREE Crypto in 2022 2021 was a great year for crypto. The market hit an all-time high, and more people than ever started investing in digital currencies. But what does 2022 brings? 47. Bitcoin Alternatives: How to Choose the Right Crypto Once your grandparents start asking you what Bitcoin is, you know it’s become pretty popular. And while Bitcoin certainly has plenty of upsides, many people are wondering how they can invest in other cryptocurrencies to get ahead of the curve and possibly become rich. Or at the very least, people are curious as to how they can diversify their financial portfolios with a bit of crypto exposure beyond Bitcoin. And in either case, you have plenty of options to wade through. 48. Going from N00b GameFi Investor to Boss Mode - Blockchain Gaming Part 2 The gaming industry is at an inflection point, as platforms go from fragmented experimentation with blockchain technology to potential mass implementation of P2 49. THE 10 CRYPTO COMMANDMENTS Expensive lessons I’ve learned in the past year. 50. The 3 Types of Cryptocurrency Traders that are Kicking Your Ass Illustration by John Wu 51. The Cryptocurrency Trading Bible So you want to trade cryptocurrency? 52. Why You Should Be Careful Investing in Dogecoin Even though there has been plenty of DOGE price momentum lately, it will come to an end sooner rather than later. 53. Safe is the New Risky: Old Investments May Not Be What You Think Your grandfather’s investment advice may not make sense in 2020 54. I Never Understood the Hype About Warren Buffet Interview with Martin Fiedler about his projects, crypto and investing. 55. How to Responsibly Invest in Crypto & NFTs for Your Long-term Future There are reliable and safe ways to make long-term and sustainable profits in the new era of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; get familiar with them! 56. How to Invest Your First $100 in Crypto and Make a Profit Get in there and make the most of your $100. 57. 8 Unknown Facts About Bitcoin Thought you knew everything about Bitcoin? This article will introduce you to 8 totally unknown facts about the king of digital currency. 58. Is Chainlink The One 'Ring' To Rule Them All? In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blochain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest investment of our lifetime. 59. 2 Things to Do While the Cryptocurrency Market Falls Besides crying, screaming, and other self-destructive behavior. 60. A Brief Guide to Visualizing the Biggest Economic Bubbles The crypto market is still young, and there are still growth opportunities yet to come. This can easily be seen by comparing the capitalization of major 61. French Connection Finance and FCF Pay: The Innovative Payment Gateway The days of swapping crypto for fiat and then waiting for the deposit to land in your bank account are over. 62. Launching a Sex Therapy App During Covid How we quit our jobs in the midst of the pandemic and launched a sex & relationships app to help partners discuss sensitive questions in a playful way. 63. Identify Your Investment Risk Profile, Develop a Winning Strategy, Work It If you learned how to save money successfully, sooner or later, many of us will be faced the question: “How can we invest our hard-earned money profitably — assets like shares, stocks, bonds, funds, certificates or gold?” 64. Tax Sketches Raises $1m in Funding to Build the Future of Legal Tech LegalTech-project Tax Sketches has attracted a round of $ 1 million from a private angel investing in fintech and legaltech projects. 65. Calculate Required Rate of Return With the Fama-French Three-Factor Model Investors are always evaluating the amount of risk they are willing to take for a certain expected return. Intuitively, the best investment maximizes the return 66. Private Equity vs. Public Markets: What's Next for Technology in PE? Over the past decade, private equity has seen outstanding returns and levels of interest from investors, moreso than public market index funds and even managed funds. This interest has amalgamated into the form of $2 trillion invested into private equity over the past decade, and that's a strong contrast against investor allocation in the public markets. 67. Can AI Investing Solutions Outperform the Stock Markets? Ours Did. Around the world stock markets have been recording historic losses, with Market Economists now warning that the hit to the global economy is likely to be worse than the financial crisis of 2008 or the Great Depression. 68. What is Driving the Institutional Interest in Cryptocurrency Investment? This year has been a defining one for a number of reasons. The world has faced a global pandemic, and the traditional markets and economies around the planet have had to try and deal with this unprecedented event. It has also been a year that looks set for greater interest in cryptocurrency investment. 69. 5 Reasons Why Margin Trading is Better Than Spot Trading Why would anyone want to launch a margin trading exchange when a spot trading exchange sees more volumes? 70. How To Become A Millionaire...Patiently Arguably, one of the best options to make a fortune is to start and grow your own business. 71. Here is What You Need to Know About Holding an ICO An initial coin offering (ICO) is a method used to raise capital in the cryptocurrency environment. 72. Bitcoin Is Emerging As The Only Pandemic-Resistant Currency in Our Globalized Economy There is an old saying in trading circles that goes “buy the rumour and sell the news”. As rumours of impending lockdowns and travel bans spread in late February, uncertainty was sowed in international financial markets. 73. How to Practice Trading with an App - TradingGYM I was looking for an app that helps you practice trading, something that would replay historical candles and let me trade on them at a point in time, kind of like a trading simulator, but I couldn't find anything that suited my needs. 74. A Complete Beginners Guide to Investing in Cryptocurrency A step by step guide on how to begin the process of investing in cryptocurrency. 75. Understand NFTs in 5 Minutes or Less We have been hearing about NFTs being sold for millions of dollars, but what are NFTs? Are teenagers really making millions from JPEGs or is there more to it? 76. What Is Impermanent Loss? Why decentralised exchanges and the way that automated market makers work mean that losses made while investing may not be as permanent as they initially seem. 77. How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market Bear markets suck. In this article, I present a few ways of making passive income from crypto, even when the market goes bear. 78. Will Artificial Intelligence Replace Portfolio Managers in The Financial Industry? Artificial Intelligence (AI) chess gamers and poker players have already proven they could beat human masters. What’s to stop AI from doing the same with financial markets? What happens when AI becomes a portfolio player? 79. What Crypto Should You Invest In? When you work in the blockchain space, you'll hear one question again and again, whether it's from your barber, your friends, or a social media DM: 80. As Bitcoin Grows, So Do Crypto Scams The amount that Bitcoin has grown in recent years is staggering. In around a decade or so, it has gone from a relatively unknown asset to an incredibly popular and valuable cryptocurrency that has made front-page headlines across the world. It has shown a lot of promise and potential in both finance and tech. 81. Aves Lair Announces Three Startups Comprising Inaugural Accelerator Cohort New York, NY, (December 14, 2020) – Aves Lair, a New York-based venture capital and frontier technology accelerator, announced today the debut of three innovative startups in its Winter 2020 cohort. 82. Crypto Regulation is Coming and All Exchanges Must Die While re-watching some old Game of Thrones episodes, I was reminded how this show became so popular. Like all great fiction, it speaks truths about human nature and exposes several fundamental flaws in our psychology. 83. Outside The Bitcoin Echo Chamber: Here's Why I'm Not Stacking Sats I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped.\nHere’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype. 84. How To Trade within TradingView with Alpaca Nothing goes better with algorithmic trading than tons of data. That's why we're delighted to announce our integration with TradingView to give you deep insights into markets, stocks, etc, all while seamlessly using Alpaca's commission-free API trading platform. 85. Momentum vs. Trend Following in Crypto Assets Trends play a strong influence in the behavior of crypto markets. How many times we’ve heard expressions such as “crypto is a followers market….” Or “there is a FOMO sentiment in Bitcoin….”. When comes to translate those sentiments into investment models there are two core strategies that apply: momentum and trend following. Unfortunately, the immaturity of the crypto markets causes many people to use the two terms interchangeably when they have different connotations from a quantitative investment standpoint. Today, I would like to explore the differences between momentum and trend following in the context of crypto assets. 86. PONZI-FI: Why Passive Income in Crypto is a SCAM Investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain can be risky. Anyone looking for passive income in any crypto project must be aware of where the money is coming from 87. Behavioral vs. Mechanical: Lenses to Evaluate Cryptocurrencies It's easy to fall into the trap of seeing the crypto space within a mechanical framework. After all, Bitcoin and blockchain is just an amalgam of code, maintained on a decentralized network, and supported through a literal army of machines permeating across the globe. The architecture and design of crypto and blockchain matter a lot. However, it is easy to get lost in the engineering of this nascent technology and lose out on the bigger picture of actual utility and function. It doesn't matter if this peer to peer cash system is seen as a currency by some or as a store of value by others, one thing is evident: people buy, sell, and use Bitcoin for different reasons. 88. Decentralized Data Storage and Enhanced Privacy and Security with Blockchain Everyone has noticed stories in the media of massive data breaches that compromise the privacy and security of individuals. For example, Marriott Hotel’s recent breach or the infamous fappening/celebgate that saw celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have their iClouds hacked. These events reflect the inherent vulnerability of centralized data storage to digital attack and theft. 89. Reimagining the Momentum Effect: New Momentum Factors for Crypto-Assets Momentum is one of the most foundational elements of factor-based investing strategies. Conceptually, the momentum effect relies on a continuation of past patterns of stock or securities returns. Momentum investors buy outperforming securities and avoid — or sell short — underperforming ones. Typically, momentum strategies have been based on price because is the ultimate reflection of the behavior of a stock or security and because, frankly, there is nothing else to look at. Crypto-assets might have a unique opportunity to expand the traditional concepts beyond the momentum effect, as blockchains provide visibility into a new universe of data that enables the creation of new momentum factors. From that perspective, the data-rich nature of blockchains enable the creation of new momentum factors that can describe the behavior of crypto-assets. 90. Detecting Fake Viral Stories Before They Become Viral Using FB API This is the first part of a X part article. 91. How Crypto can Reach Mass Adoption What will drive the next bull run? I believe it will be mass adoption of crypto driven by real-life utility. 92. Decoding Penny Stocks with Timothy Sykes In this interview, Timothy Sykes decodes how penny stocks work and what strategies should traders have in place when trading penny stocks. 93. Buyer Beware: Avoid the Scams, Honeypots, and Ponzis in Crypto Investing META: Up to 80% of crypto startups end up being scams. Seeking easy returns and trusting promises is a recipe for disaster, but here’s how to become a savvy crypto investor. 94. Pi Cycle Says Bitcoin’s Bull Market Just Ended (and Nobody Cares) Pi Cycle indicator of bitcoin's price signaled the top is in for Bitcoin, the market cycle has peaked, and it's all downhill from here. Nobody believes it. 95. 'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX Startup interview with Micheal Skoblov, founder and CEO of BITLEVEX. 96. What Bitcoin ETFs Are Why a Bitcoin ETF would be an important stepping stone into getting the cryptocurrency more legitimacy in the financial world and how it would work in practice. 97. My Friend Lost Money in Celsius and Why it Pissed Me Off When I Found Out "Crypto" and "lending" do not belong in the same sentence. 98. Top 5 Richest Cryptocurrency Investors in The World In this article, we will be discussing the top 5 richest cryptocurrency investors in the world who have made a large amount of wealth by investing in cryptos. 99. How Shorting Can Help Survive the Bear Market How understanding how to short can help you make money trading crypto even during Bullruns where everyone else is fated to lose money instead of making it. 100. How to Increase Your Portfolio Returns by up to 30% By Making Investment Decisions as a Community What’s better for a crypto investor’s ROI: building a portfolio alone or making decisions after a group discussion? 101. A Quick Guide to Automated Bot Trading It is possible to have the crypto assets you’re holding right now generate passive income. Even small investments can be profitable. 102. Is Crypto Worth the HODL? How High Should You Stack Your Stocks? We Place Our Bets on Your Wisdom Let’s enjoy some weekend writing shenanigans! 103. Pros and Cons of Venture Capital for Startups and their Founders 3 reasons to seek venture capital financing and 3 reasons why you should not get VC 104. We're Making Your Crypto-Investments Smarter - Here's How Throughout the short recent history of the cryptocurrency revolution, everyone from the most dedicated technology evangelists to large institutional investors have been looking for ways to harness the stunning wealth-generation powers of this new financial instrument. 105. Take a Trading Strategies Course to Better Understand the Market Trading strategies courses can be hard to find but can be very helpful when learning how to trade. Courses on topics like share trading are aplenty online. 106. What is Yield Farming and Liquidity Mining? All You Need To Know The complete guide to yield farming in DeFi: how it works, how much is it possible to earn on it, and the risks involved in engaging in this form of investment. 107. What Is Stabila Coin and How Does Stabila Work? STB is the native cryptocurrency issued by the Stabila POS blockchain. Many fintech applications are being developed on its open source code. 108. What is a Grid Trading Bot? Grid trading is a trading method that comprises placing a series of buy and sell orders at predefined intervals. Learn out the best grid trading bots here. 109. Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview Learn how to invest into crypto safely. The world's first diversified crypto fund. Investor tips. Business tips. 110. How Technology is Changing Retirement Planning Let's look at some emerging new options that can help you create passive income for retirement. 111. Information Asymmetry and Crypto Trading Information Asymmetry is what attracts poker, chess and videogames players into crypto and trading. 112. The Strongest Force in the Universe When I was a child, I used to go to my grandmother’s (nani) house every summer for two months. I loved going there - firstly, because I could play there all day long, and secondly, because my grandmother used to tell us stories every night before we went to bed. 113. Should You Invest In Meme Coins? Find out everything you need to know about meme-based cryptocurrencies 114. Features That Safe DeFi Projects Should Have A quick rundown of what kinds of features and trends need to be considered before a DeFi or crypto project is safe for investing into such as wallet types. 115. Why Institutional Investors Need Advanced AI While we are experiencing a great deal of AI disruptions in several industries, the movement is facing a bit of resistance in the investment landscape. 116. How to Invest Money Wisely in 2022. The 5 Rules of Investing This guide will teach you how to invest your money wisely in 2022. Follow these 5 simple rules of investing, and you’ll be safe. 117. Trading Bots vs Humans · Everything you need to know Over the past 10 years we've seen the rise and rise of trading bots and Quantitative Funds and we've seen the fall and fall of traditional Asset Managers and Hedge Funds. 118. Crypto Fundamental Analysis, Part II Introduction 119. How to Start Investing in NFTs: For Complete Beginners How does investing in NFTs work? This guide will cover all you need to know to get started. 120. The Best Ways to Research Cryptocurrencies The phrase "DYOR" is frequently heard in the digital asset world, but what exactly does it mean? Figuring out how to perform the investigation to invest in a fr 121. The 19th-Century Dot-Com Bubble: How a Scotsman Sold a Fake Country In the 1820s, money-hungry Gregor MacGregor proclaimed himself ruler of land he did not own and named it Poyais. He invented a flag, coat of arms, banknotes... 122. Mina's Top Altcoin Picks for 2020 The cryptocurrency market is heating up and many are calling 2020 Bitcoin’s next “bull run” year. 123. Are Bitcoin Investments Legal? Given its nature as a decentralized digital asset, Bitcoin's legal status was always going to cause major debate. 124. Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Crypto: Why To Get Started Now 125. I Founded a Successful Fintech Company at 16 - with Noonies Nominee Arian Adeli At 16 years-old, I founded my first company, Rivo Trading, a FinTech startup which has been nominated for the Best Trading Technology in 2020 and 2021. 126. Why I Think the S&P 500 Crashed Bitcoin in 2019 In this post we are going to see how: 127. Here's What My Crypto-Trading Bot Will Do ...With A Little Help From Binance and Deribit Over the last week, I’ve managed to wrangle pretty good deals from Deribit and Binance. 128. 12 Eye-Opening Quotes By Investing Legends That Will Change Your View on Volatility Bitcoin slumped over 50% from its all-time high.\nWhile these drawdowns are always painful, they are nothing out of the ordinary. 129. Investing in Crypto is not an Art Crypto is everywhere. It is here to stay, and investing in Cryptocurrency is not an art anymore. 130. Launching a New CeDeFi Investment Product: Key Aspects, Metrics, and Security Risks You have likely heard about decentralized finance (DeFi), but what about decentralized-centralized finance, a bridge between the new system and the old. 131. A Look at Artfi: The Fine Art Investing Platform A look at Artfi and how the platform works 132. "Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value" We believe that regulating the blockchain space is the only way to push these ideas into the mainstream, but we also understand that it’s not that simple. 133. 5 Real Benefits of Investing in Digital Marketing What is a digital marketing and why it is an essential option in the company's formation? In the modern world, adults spend hours a day online. The so-called Internet population is continuously growing year by year. More and more people prefer to sell, buy and lease things online, as well as order services, and search for relevant information. 134. Is Buy and Hold Really the Best Strategy in Crypto? There are a lot of these proverbs that get thrown around the trading community like “cut your losses short, let your winners run”, “buy the dip”, “never add to a losing trade”, “don’t try to catch a falling knife” etc. Yes, intuitively they sound about right, but how much truth there really is behind them? 135. How to Build a Corona-proof Stocks Portfolio: 4 Thriving Industries The sudden pause in the acceleration of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep decline in the share market. The world stood still with most of the beneficiary markets crashing. Many stocks dropped, from the entertainment industry to the hospitality industry, which were otherwise considered to have the Midas Touch. 136. How to Find your Approach to Crypto Investing 3 steps to develop your strategy to crypto investing. Find a strategic direction for bitcoin and ethereum investment & decide between HODLing and trading. 137. Invest With Purpose: Interview with Arian Adeli, CEO at Rivo Trading Uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital. 138. How Robo Advisors Will Affect the Finance Industry Robo advising isn't just a buzzword. In the U.S. today, there are already $980 million in assets managed by robo advisors. These aren’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, they’re growing by a rate of 27% annually. 139. The Rise of Robots: Insights Into the Global Robotics Market 2020 marks one hundred years since the word “robot” was first coined by science fiction playwright, Karel Capek. Forty years later, in 1961, General Motors installed the worlds first industrial robot, paving the way for automated manufacturing and the era of programmable machines. 140. Gold Investments: Should You Weather the COVID Storm in 2020 - 2021? Gold price forecasters are not worth more than an umbrella in a hurricane. There are ever-changing variables, such that even the most educated people usually miss the mark in forecasting prices. With COVID-19 sweeping the world, many wonder what the price of gold will be since it is considered a safe-haven asset. The following forecast is based on an analysis of historical data as well as current market conditions. 141. The 7 Craziest Financial Stories of 2021: Investing in Nothing The financial market has greatly surprised millions of people in 2021 with nonsense investment stories. This article discusses the 7 craziest financial stories. 142. Which Cryptocurrencies to Hold in 2019 and Beyond? With the cryptocurrency markets showing signs of growth for the first time in many months, now is a good time to pick up some new coins/tokens or add to what you already have. But, with over 2000 available, which ones should you hold in 2019 and beyond? 143. Why You Should Start With A Small Allocation into Bitcoin in 2021 I first heard about Bitcoin in December 2017, at the peak of the bubble. My college roommates and I were drawing J curves on a whiteboard, predicting $100k Bitcoin and feeling FOMO for not getting in earlier. 144. Elrond Blockchain’s First Lending and Borrowing Platform is Ramping Up Elrond is helping to mainstream DeFi by popularizing decentralized lending and borrowing among regular people. 145. Towards a Greener World: Discussing Sustainable Investments with Stan Bharti Forbes & Manhattan Founder Stan Bharti on his career, ideas on sustainable investing, and the future of green investments. 146. Hedge Funds Need to Hire Science Fiction Writers Because Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction Science fiction writers of the 20th century invented derivatives. We may have just crossed beyond their imagining into uncharted territory . 147. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 1 with Hodlonaut The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 148. We Built A Trader's Almanac And The Results Are Promising ANN 149. General Motor's Claims To Commercialise the Most Innovative Battery Technology GM has made the much-overlooked claim that by mid-decade, it expects to commercialize the most exotic of the stretch futuristic batteries currently on electric vehicle drawing boards. 150. The Liquidity Crisis is Over. A Solvency Crisis is Why You Need to Invest in Gold. Investors and analysts from Forbes to Nasdaq to MarketWatch have noted the insane market volatility lately, chalking it up to “irrationality.” 151. The Future of Gaming is Play-and-Earn, Not Play-to-Earn The Web3 space has seen its fair share of value propositions come and go throughout the years, with some living up to expectations, and others not so much. 152. Water: The Alternative Investment Opportunity There are just three basic things that humans cannot live without: water, food, and oxygen. The problem is that the human population is growing too rapidly, to the extent that there are genuine worries about the ability of the earth’s environment to sustain this population. 153. Which Cryptocurrencies Do You Hodl? And Why? [Crypto Investing Interview Prompt] What cryptocurrencies have you most recently purchased? And why? Pro Tip: You can add these cryptocurrencies as a disclosure on your HackerNoon about page. 154. Ichimoku Cloud Explained Ichimoku Cloud is a versatile technical analysis indicator rapidly rising in popularity among traders. Also known as Ichimoku Kinko Hyo which translates to ‘one look equilibrium chart’ - this is exactly what Ichimoku strives to be. An ‘all-in-one’ style indicator that incorporates multiple elements from different technical analysis tools. At just a glance traders are able to ascertain future support and resistance, momentum and trend direction. 155. Is Your DeFi Startup A Viable Idea? In the last couple of years, the DeFI landscape has worked tirelessly to improve the way we interact and engage with financial processes and systems. Needless to say, all that hard work has begun to pay off. 156. How To Get Started Doing Fast Backtesting Using Algo Trading Tools No one would want to risk a big amount of capital in a program that is not vetted. Thankfully we don’t have to, since there are plenty of platforms that we can 157. The Risks of Platforms For Investing in Commodities and Art New tech platforms let you invest in everything from whiskey to watches - but beware of these risks. 158. Bring Back Emotion: Using Psychology for Trading, Investing and Risk Denise Shull | Adding Emotion Back: How to Use Psychology for Trading, Investing and Risk 159. Searching for Steady Gains via Crypto Margin Lending [Analysis] Margin trading magnifies the market’s every move. Leverage intensifies the trading experience and captivates our inner risk-taker. It’s either moon or gloom. We are lured in, naturally focusing on the upside potential. As volumes grow along with increasing crypto-optimism, demand for leveraged exposure is rising. 160. The Funding Ask Slide: How to Make it Better? Asking for money isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Ask for too much, and you can end up looking for funds for months or years on end. Fail to show ho 161. Capitalising on Opportunities: The Primary Ways To Finance Your Business To borrow or not to borrow. That’s a question only you will know the answer to. 162. What are Venture Investments and How Do They Work? Venture capital is a financial instrument that allows you to earn on investments in high-risk technology companies. 163. How to Fund the Metaverse Jonathan Pullinger is the token marketing manager at Outlier Ventures with vast experience in NFTs and blockchain-related technologies. We interviewed gin. 164. The Taxman Cometh for the Crypto World For anyone involved in the world of cryptocurrency, it’s been an interesting few years. Many early investors saw their chosen currencies explode in value, and then plunge soon after that. Throughout the roller coaster ride, regulators and government agencies struggled to make sense of what the crypto market actually was, how it was to be regulated, and which existing legal structures might apply. 165. This Is Why You Need To Rethink Investing in Crypto Regulators are starting to discern between bitcoin and 20,000 crypto tokens. 166. The Evolution and Future of AI in the Stock Market AI-powered trading holds several advantages over its algorithm-only predecessors. An AI-powered system can make decisions based on rich data in real-time. 167. The 16 Highest-Paying Cities for Investment Bankers in the U.S Investment bankers can earn some hefty pay, helping to make it one of the most popular careers on Wall Street. What do they get paid in U.S cities? 168. Meet DeFi. The Changer of Life. These days, if you mention that ‘decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionary’ you may get more than a couple of eye-rolls. 169. Find Out How Much Wealth You Should Invest in Crypto Check out the surrounding context and do not fall for media tricks. 170. Financial Literacy 101: How to grow wings series Savings are very much interlinked with mindful spending. Read on to master the art of spending money properly. 171. Raising Funds for Blockchain Projects is a Long and Winding Road Raising funding for blockchain projects presents many challenges. This article lists some of them. 172. Shorts, Options, and Memes: How Redditors Cost Hedge Funds Billions In January 2021, GameStop (GME) stock rose from $18 to a peak of $483. GME stock was chosen by anonymous users on Reddit to punish billion-dollar hedge funds. 173. Is Renting Better Than Owning A House? (I Sold My House to Buy Crypto) Owning a house is one of the key objectives for most young people but is it really the best way of using your money? 174. Top 4 Places to Safely Store Your SIA - Best Crypto Wallets The popularity of the SIA network is growing, as well as of its internal cryptocurrency. Where to get and how to store Siacoin – keep reading to find out. 175. What Does a Stock Market Sell-off Mean? 176. Meet TakeProfit: The Ultimate Platform for Self-Directed Investors TakeProfit.com: The Ultimate Game-Changer in the Trading Research 177. What'll Happen to Crypto After Black Monday 2020? Bitcoin was explicitly called “digital gold” back in 2011, and a 2010 InfoWorld article says: 178. Using Algorithms to Limit Loss in a Market Crash Whether you're a retail or institutional investor, a traditional or alternative investor, you probably just lost a lot of money. 179. How to Gain Financial Security As a Man with this 5 Safe Tips ‘The risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,' says the rich person. 180. How to Secure Your Financial Future as a Self Employed Entrepreneur If you're a self-employed entrepreneur, becoming financially stable should be a priority of yours. But it can be rough if you have no idea where to start. With a little bit of learning and skill, you can plot a course towards a safe financial future. 181. How to Get Started in Cryptocurrency Investment with this 5-Point Framework End-to-End Evidence-Based Cryptocurrency Investment Framework. Portofolio Management | Investment Strategy | Investment Process | Investment Review | Skills 182. What Do You Really Get from NFT Ownership? So, why the hell are peeps all across the globe spending millions of dollars on a piece of an image? Why god, why?! 183. The Liquidity Crisis - Part Two: ETH Ethereum (ETH) supply is becoming scarce while demand is rising. Here's what you need to know. 184. Why Everyday People Don’t Trust Crypto and Some Answers To Placate Their Fears Bitcoin and other cryptos are coming mainstream but everyday people still find it difficult to trust blockchain tech, NFTS and coins. How can we convince them? 185. Investing in Optimism: Exploring The Ways to Invest as Markets Rally on Hope of Covid Vaccine Disclaimer: Trading and investing involves risk. This is not an endorsement to invest in stocks and companies or trade via platforms mentioned in this article. Trade at your own risk. 186. Using Machine Learning to Recommend Investments in P2P Lending Introducing PeerVest: A free ML app to help you pick the best loan pool on a risk-reward basis 187. Ethereum Valuation Using the Edosophia Macro Model True value derives from the usefulness of an invention to solve a problem. Similarly, Ethereum derives its value from scarcity and its ability to problem-solve. 188. Bitcoin Is Crashing, But Is This Drop Irrational? Bitcoin has had an interesting history—and one that gives it a reputation for volatility. In many ways, this volatility is understandable; even if the cryptocurrency has a bright future ahead of it, it’s still a relatively new type of asset, and investors aren’t sure how to fairly price it compared to the dollar. But in other ways, the volatility seems irrational, fluctuating wildly in response to variables that may or may not matter to the future of the currency. 189. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 10 Matt B The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 190. Down the Crypto Rabbit Hole: How I Got Started This is my first time writing an article here on Hackernoon. For lack of anything "tech" that I can think of writing about at the moment, I'll just talk about how I stumbled into the crypto rabbit hold in the first place. 191. Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Bitcoin & Canned Tuna If you wish to be rich, learn to fish. 192. It is Time to Talk About Inflation and the Food Crisis In order to get a better view of what is going on, it is crucial to understand where the current price bonanza comes from. 193. The 3 Cs + 3 Ps + SA Formula For Trading and Investing in The Stock Market The Recipe You Need to be Successful in the Stock Market 194. 10 Best Tech Stocks: Which are the Most Traded in 2021? In this article, we will discuss the most popular and most traded tech stocks of 2021 so far. 195. OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform. 196. 7 Platforms for Investing in Tokenized Real Estate Tokenization makes it possible for you to invest in properties across the globe and make profits, while owning a fraction of real estate in the form of tokens. 197. How to Move Large Funds in Crypto Without Losing any Cash Value Transaction strategies to move large funds in crypto without losing value 198. As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better Brazil's become a startup paradise, but the current funding low is leaving its mark. What's in store for the Brazilian startup ecosystem at the end of 2022 199. Lenders? DAOs? Traders? Here Are the Most Promising DeFi Projects to Keep an Eye Out On in 2023 2023 is the year of DeFi, and here are five of the most promising projects to look out for in this booming industry. 200. Tesla Joins the Cryptocurrency Game: What does this Mean for the Market? On February 8, the cryptocurrency market was rocked by the news of a $1.5 billion investment in BTC from Tesla. Bitcoin responded with an immediate rise to $48,000 and an increase in capitalization to almost $900 billion. 201. Can You Join the Startup World Without Quitting Your Job? (a.k.a. How to Invest Like a Sophisticated Poker Player) 202. 5 Reasons Why Getting A Bitcoin-Based Retirement Plan Makes Sense Instead of utilizing a normal individual retirement account, perhaps you should consider getting a bitcoin IRA. Learn how these plans can stand above the rest! 203. We're Jointer, Get to Know Us! With a $5B+ market cap we want to welcome you to the future of cryptocurrency - Enter Jointer DeFi 204. Thulani Introduction: Slack Bot For Investment Management This is the story of Thulani, a chatbot I designed to make my life easier and also help me understand ChatOps more. I wish there was more to it than that, I really do, but this post is a guide to what tools and resources I used to understand chat ops more, and how you can use chatbots to solve (hopefully better) problems. 205. Will Bitcoin Be The Best Inflation Hedge? I once asked a monk how he found peace. “I say yes,” he told me. “To all that happens, I say yes.” 206. DeFi: Another Instance of Too Little, Too Late? Dozens of new DeFi coins appear every day. 90% of them may not even exist in a week. Most of the created tokens do not have enough liquidity and are designed to collect money quickly and disappear for good. 207. Is DeFi Now Dead? Inside the dForce / LendfMe 25 Million USD Hack! 208. The Liquidity Crisis - Part One: BTC Bitcoin supply is becoming scarce in the face of demand - Here's what you need to know. 209. Bet on the Jockey, Not the Horse: What Angel Investors Look for in Startups [Expert Interview] To find out exactly what angel investors look for in entrepreneurs and their startups, we sat down with angel investor Armando Biondi. 210. Investing in The Metaverse: How I Got Started Investing in the Metaverse might be a great idea but figuring out where and how to start might not feel so simple. Here are some easy ways to get started. 211. The Ultimate Guide to High-Frequency Trading (HFT) In this guide, we are going to explore High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and HFT Software and explain the details you need to know about this form of trading. 212. "The Billions Flowing Into DeFi Tokens Come From Greed and not Belief in DeFi" - Mohanned Halawani "Seeing that there was a massive influx of ICOs back then, and having over seven years of experience in the communication industry, I figured that I should merge my hobby in trading cryptocurrencies with my professional talent in communications/public relations." 213. Busting Financial Myths: "The Ignorant Retail Investor" If you Google "ignorant retail traders," you'll find mentions on the Financial Times, Seeking Alpha, Wired, Berkshire Money Management, The Street, and even The South China Morning Post. 214. We're Just Riding the Ups and Downs of Investing in Bitcoin Natasha, Linh, Amy, and Hang do a HOT TAKE on the Friends Reunion for the first 5 minutes of this episode. BUT they also talk about the most traded tech stocks. 215. How to Win at Business During Economic Uncertainty As business owners, we can't afford to bury our heads in the sand. 216. 7 Ways to Stand Out at a Tech Conference After more than 60 meetings at a major tech conference in Dubai Gitex Global 2022, I figured out what helps projects stand out and get stuck in the memory. 217. 5 Startup/VC Trends Coming Out of the Pandemic Venture capital is a long game. Startups take many years to mature before venture capitalists can get a return on their investment. While you may think that VC investment is down during the economic downturn, this is only true in the short term, primarily because VCs are concerned with how their existing portfolio companies will make it through the crisis. 218. An Intro to Shitcoins for Beginner Crypto Traders Shitcoins are the subject of most crypto discussions and for a good reason. Find out more about them in this introductory article. 219. HODLing is a Time-Tested Strategy That Differentiates Savvy, Long-Term Crypto investors HODLing for an extended period of time means you will not be troubled with the constant price volatility of the crypto assets. 220. Today's Hottest Platforms Are Just Casinos In Disguise From Binance to Bitmex to Robinhood—in many ways, today's hottest platforms are just casinos disguised as financial tools. 221. How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Hacks and Scams Learn how to protect your cryptocurrency wallet from scams and theft. 222. What are the Top Startups in Africa? HackerNoon.com hosted Startups of The Year to highlight the backbone of the future - tech startups! 223. An Elliott Wave Theory to Predict Bitcoin’s Next Price Movement People have created lots of models about bitcoin. I don’t know which ones to believe, so I try to learn about them all. When you’re making educated guesses about the future, it helps to have as much perspective as possible. One model is Elliott Wave Theory, which fits cryptocurrency very nicely. In this theory, markets move up in five waves, then down in three waves. 224. One Man's Shitcoin is Another Man's Life Savings Gone are the days when Bitcoin was the only known cryptocurrency. Countless blockchain projects have been created over the years. 225. How To Identify A Good ETF The decision process you should learn when it is time for you to start selecting ETFs to build a strong financial portfolio that reaches your objectives. 226. A Deep Dive Into My Cryptocurrency Investment Process Cryptocurrency Investment Process - Make investment decisions using this 8 step framework | Strategy | Portfolio Impact | Valuation |Exit Strategy |Evaluation 227. Helicopter Money, Inflation, and the Bitcoin Standard Bitcoin was created in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, and the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are setting the stage for Bitcoin’s greatest test yet. 228. The Future of DeFi: Is DeFi Awaiting for Mass Adoption DeFi future is bright, but many investors are still interested in DeFi mass adoption. The article explains how DeFi is revolutionizing the financial industry. 229. How to Measure your Trading Strategy Returns Traders and investors alike, often mistakenly base the success of their portfolios or strategies on returns alone. There is a mix of return and risk factors that should be looked at together to get the full picture. 230. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 11 Tuur Demeester The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 231. 7 Common Crypto Investing Mistakes (and How To Avoid Them) How to avoid the most common mistakes people make when they invest in cryptocurrencies. Quick guide for crypto and investment beginners. 232. Is Bitcoin in a Bull Market or a Bear Market? Bitcoin has rallied over 300% since its bottom in mid-December 2018. 233. Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022? Bitcoin may have more in common with traditional financial assets like bonds and stocks than other cryptocurrencies making it a particularly enticing investment 234. 8 Types of Investors for Your Small Business Wondering how to find investors for your startup? Finding the right investor is key to the success of your business. 235. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 8 with Blake Anderson The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 236. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 3 with Jimmy Song The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 237. Using Python For Finance: How To Analyze Profitability Margin Learn how to perform a profitability analysis by peer companies using Python 238. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 18 with Matt Odell The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 239. Invest in People, Not Companies: Identity-Centric Investment Model According to Paul A. Gompers and Anna Kovner’s research, serial entrepreneurs are the key driving forces in the modern business world. Those who succeeded once have significantly higher chances of succeeding in their next venture by 30% when compared to the first-timers. That makes the past performance of an entrepreneur is a strong indicator of a future success.[1] 240. A comprehensive introduction to Crypto Trading with Bots Don’t fall into the traps 241. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 2 - Fibonacci Ratios Everywhere!) Part 1 of this series of analysis articles introduced Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). The core assumption is counter-intuitive, at first: "The Wave Principle argues that markets are not driven by fundamentals or news, but instead by “social mood” – the collective psychology of all market participants" 242. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 19 Max Keiser The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 243. Bitcoin Retirement Series Part I: How To Invest In Retirement Plans (US Version) First things first, I refer to Bitcoin index funds as something that tracks Bitcoin’s price performance. While many index funds in stock market track a basket of underlying assets, most Bitcoin index funds track only Bitcoin. Bitcoin index funds are probably the easiest for beginners to start with. 244. Use Cases for Combining NFT with DeFi The combination of DeFi and NFT looks really promising, and there are already use cases to support this claim. Read this article to find out more. 245. There Is No Trusting The US Dollar The US dollar is losing trust, a key feature required for the cornerstone of the global financial system. 246. Top 5 Esports Trends Investors Should Keep An Eye On In 2020 If you aren’t invested in esports yet, you still have time to join one of the biggest booms of the decade before the train leaves the station. 247. Tether, Off-Chain Stablecoins, And Synthetic Crypto Bubbles How are off-chain stablecoins influencing the crypto market? In this article, you'll have an overview of the top three stablecoins. 248. Future of VC in the Web3.0 era: A Race To Investing In DAOs Decentralized fundraising and the ability to raise money “independently” from VCs and funds has always been a deeply rooted ideal in the crypto sphere. 249. Sometimes Users Die. Here's How Robinhood, Chaka, and an Imaginary ‘Kin’ Can Handle Their Accounts Memento Mori: How Tech Companies Can Approach Software Products from a Perspective of Death 250. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 14 with Vortex The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 251. Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex You want Automatic Execution that suits the needs of your Trading Bot. A comparison of 3Commas, Alertatron and Plurex architectures and their pros and cons. 252. Music NFT Buyer’s Guide: Looking Into Types, Values, and Goals This story will help you plan your music NFT purchase by going over the types of music NFTs, the goals of music NFTs, and how to determine the value. 253. Cannabis Industry on The Rise: How Guys Are Making Profit? Recently, there have been updates concerning the use and sale of cannabis within Canada and the US. These changes have facilitated the growth and expansion of the cannabis industry. Many of these changes are observed by the public since they can be traded on the stock market. 254. Bitcoin in the Age of Deflationary Policies Foreword: You may not be aware — particularly if you live in the United States— but the global economy is now entering uncharted territory as negative interest rates become reality in Europe and elsewhere. Suddenly the financial media (sponsored in no small measure by global banks) are working overtime to ‘educate’ the masses as to why the practice of paying your bank to hold your cash makes perfect sense. (They conveniently forget to mention that they will immediately lend your money to other customers, but good luck getting negative rates as a borrower!) 255. Understanding Meme Economy While traditional investing moves along the lines of traditional media, the meme economy is developed as a result of user-generated investment strategies. 256. Your Guide To the Best Forex Trading Platforms in 2020 Whether you are new to forex or a seasoned trader, choosing the right trading platform for your needs is critical. Platforms with risk management tools are great for beginner traders while automation and advanced charting tools will be valued by advanced traders. 257. Which Cryptocurrency Should I Invest In? Objective research and a solid knowledge base are needed to make a secure investment. 258. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 7 with Carsten The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 259. Fundraising in the Crypto Sector 10 recent investments in the crypto market 260. What Happens When You Own an NFT? NFT's legal issues as well as NFT-related policies and legal documents are always concerns of NFT buyers and sellers. This article will not go into technical analysis, but presents an easy-to-understand presentation so that investors, NFT traders, and those without professional legal knowledge can also understand and find it interesting. 261. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 262. Will AR Developments Turn 2021 Into The Year of Tech Stock Investment? As major players in the world of tech look to acquire companies to develop their own entries onto the AR market, can we see a boom in tech stock investment? 263. Uncovering the Dark Truth Behind De Hek and Kassam - Liars Targeting Apollo Fintech So far, the cryptocurrency industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative in the world. After a decade of existence, Bitcoin has so far become the best performing asset – period. Statistics from last year show that Bitcoin was the best –performing investment class of the year, as well as the past decade. 264. The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis: I was putting real money into cryptocurrency based upon the belief there would be a Rollerball League. 265. cTrader’s Ascent and the Slow Death of MT4 If you ask your average retail Forex trader what platform they use, they are probably going to say MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The venerable grandaddy of the Forex trading platforms, MT4 has been around since 2005 and is still much more popular than any other trading platform. 266. How is Finance and Investment Changing? — An Interview with the CEO of Antares Due to several factors, the financial and investment landscape is currently undergoing a significant shift. Chief among them is the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that subsequently forced nations to lock down their economies. 267. How to Invest in Digital Assets and Blockchain Startups with Maggie Wu This article talks about investment into digital assets and how investors should invest and navigate the cryptocurrency industry 268. The Crypto Market is Nervous: Options for Investors to Protect their Capital The crypto market has always been considered a decentralised and independent alternative when compared to traditional financial structures. However, recent events have shown that even digital assets are not always immune to geopolitical changes. A number of crypto giants have already chosen to support newly announced sanctions against Russian users, and there is no way of telling what will happen next. Let's examine the main ways investors can protect their capital in this nervous market. 269. Top 7 Blockchain Trends for 2020 and Beyond Humanity may be a few steps away from the Internet of Anything and Everything (or whatever the all-encompassing global digital interweb is going to be called in the years to come), but don't kid yourselves: it's coming. Right now the brightest minds in computer science, software development, entrepreneurship, policymaking, and digital arts are hard at work designing the future tenets of the Web 3.0 and the process shows no signs of slowing down. 270. Should you use a Sector Rotation Strategy? ‘What goes around comes around’ 271. Benefits of Financial Independence For Software Engineers If you read this post, chances that you are a software developer who is seeking financial advice for smart money-saving or investment or early retirement. 272. How To Invest More Intelligently A decade and half ago, when I first started getting interested in public markets investing, I had started by making a small portfolio that I could play with. Just to see if I actually knew what I thought I knew, and to try and make sense of my beliefs about the market. And no surprise, I didn't know what I thought I knew. 273. Why you Should Consider Building a SaaS Company Learn the key SaaS statistics on how SaaS companies raise their capital, what their funding amounts are, and where they spend their money. 274. Bitcoin As The Ultimate Insurance: Why $11,000 is Just The Beginning Two decades ago, Nobel Prize-wining economist Milton Friedman said: 275. Blockchain Gaming: The Most Definitive Guide To The Hype Behind It This article describes why certain blockchain games can be a good long-term investment possibility. 276. How to Research New Crypto Projects How to Research New Crypto Projects using Selection Framework. Supply & Demand | Valuation, Financial & Real Utility | Resources, Problem & Solution 277. NFTs' Future Beyond Investment: The 7 Types of NFTs Available Today NFTs have a future beyond inflated #cryptopunks and #BoredApes 278. The 5 Steps to Becoming the God of Pitch Decks A step-by-step plan on becoming the God of Pitches for investors and start-up contests. 279. Trading Range: Finding Your Next Runners Ask traders how they find the next breakout move, the next runner that’s going to skyrocket to +2000% profit. They’ll likely spout a bunch of technical indicators, screeners, Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic Indicators… the list could go on. Before we even get to these tools, we first need to understand what the stock is breaking out from. So without further ado, here is your lesson on Trading Range. 280. How Will Sanctions in Russia Impact the Crypto Sphere? Money stored at the bank is not your money. 281. The Grayscale Effect: Deciphering The bitcoin Lore That Stood The Test of Time Here are the key players in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and this is how they are likely to impact prices over the coming months. 282. Here's Why MicroStrategy Put 85% of its Cash Reserves in Bitcoin What if we told you that one company now owns 0.182% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist. And it's not even a Bitcoin or cryptocurrency-related company. 283. Walking a Mile In Warren Buffett's Shoes: What Company Would I Buy with $125 Billion? Over the past few years, Warren Buffett has been extremely careful how he uses his capital. The cash position of his company Berkshire Hathaway just exceeds the market capitalization of more than 450 companies in the S&P 500, more than 80 in the Nasdaq 100 and 11 in the Dow 30. 284. Trading Instruments - Metatrader 4 Key Functions The forex market is one of the biggest entities of its type anywhere in the world, with an estimated $6.6 trillion traded globally every single day. 285. 11 Alternative Assets to Avoid Stock Market Volatility The stock market can be volatile and if you feel as though your exposure is sufficient, here are a few alternative asset classes to consider. 286. Everything from Crypto to Blockchain and NFTs with Noonies Nominee Crypto Badger I’m Andy, also known as Crypto Badger. I create content about various aspects of crypto and NFTs - technical analysis, market commentaries, tutorials, etc. 287. What Startup Equity Compensation Means For Developers: Part I It’s not a secret that most founders get most of the equity because they quit their jobs, fundraise money, or put on their own to start a venture. 288. My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way Unfortunately, I don’t recall a precise moment in time, be it day or month, when I first heard about Bitcoin. It’s only the year that I am certain about: 2013. 289. Do the Metrics in DeFi Make Sense? DeFi investors often have to sift through a vast sea of data to find valuable information that can help them make informed investment decisions. 290. Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time Bogle believed that “investing is for everyone.” 291. 8 Tips to Make the Most of Crypto Winter We all enjoy seeing our investment portfolios turn green as numbers hit all-time high levels, however, the crypto market has a cyclic nature, which means that there are periods of time when users also have to tolerate losing their funds. 292. Trading? Have Fun Staying Poor! Here's How to Get Rich Slowly Instead OSOM Autopilot is a way for everyone, even beginners, to have an algorithmically managed, diversified, long-term-focused portfolio of cryptocurrencies. 293. Growing Economies Investors Should Be Keeping an Eye On in 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted growth in territories across the globe. Gross domestic growth (GDP) rates of nations typically swing anywhere between 26.21% and - 66.65%, but global growth is projected to be around -4.4% this year. 294. Australian Share Market Today all Ordinaries Some of you must have a range of indices being published on the bulletin and newspapers to help investors in making decisions. While some still cannot wrap their heads around the strange list of numbers that are being read on TV. Whatever the category of people you belong, it is important to understand what it is, how it works and how vital it is for your investment and management decisions. Thus, Ezzat Daniel Nesseim is here to walk you through what the Australian share market All ordinaries is all about. Read on! 295. Bitcoin Bear Market Diary Volume 9 with Nic Carter The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 296. About Bitcoin: What Altcoins and Shitcoins Don't Seem To Get After 30 years of trial and error, this new, pristine asset class called Bitcoin has emerged, it’s here, staring at you in the face. It works. 297. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 16 Notorious D.O.G.E. The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 298. How Can Forex Grow Your Startup Business Forex trading is a type of investment. But unlike regular investments, it shows results in less than a year – even with long-term strategies. 299. Investing in the Internet of Things The Internet of Things is a fast-growing area of technology that will one day have virtually the entire world connected. For now, it's still in the relatively early stages, so there may be opportunities to invest early in companies that will benefit from the IoT. 300. Bitcoin Bear Market Diary Volume 4 with DeaterBob The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 301. Here's Why We Invested in Turing — The Future of CPG Formulation Iteration is the new innovation… 302. Stop Listening to Interest-as-Income Advice by Crypto 'Experts' Crypto experts might mean well when dispensing financial advice. But using interest earned from your crypto assets is going to cost you in taxes. 303. The Various Cryptocurrencies — A Framework to Understanding Crypto-assets On coinmarketcap alone, there are 2,347 unique cryptocurrencies listed as of September 3, 2019. 304. Is Investing In Cryptocurrency A Smart Move for Retirement? The rise of cryptocurrency can be the next big thing to invest in, which is why it is a good idea to know what it is and what makes it so great. 305. Can Bitcoin Go Even Higher? An overview of bitocin's bull cycle using on-chain analysis. Can bitcoin go higher? Read more to find out. 306. Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov While pitching investors might sound straightforward, there are some underlying technicalities most people fail to understand. Here's an explanation of them. 307. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 15 with Apex The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 308. Secret Network Discloses $400 Million Ecosystem Fund Read my article about $SCRT and their new ecosystem fund backed by major players in the #cryptocurrency space. 309. The Bitcoin Millionaire Fastlane Currently Costs $637 USD True wealth is not about having more and more money, but about having the freedom to use your money. That's exactly what Bitcoin allows. 310. Analyzing The Commitment of Traders [COT] Report The Commitment of Traders Report is one of the prime sources of data for many futures and forex traders. You may have even seen the graphs referenced in our Weekly Reports. But what exactly does COT data tell you and how can you use it to improve your trading? We tackle these questions in our latest blog below. 311. 3 Common Reasons Why Hedge Funds Still Refrain from Investing in bitcoin For people familiar with the cryptocurrency sector, it’s common knowledge that institutional investors such as hedge funds largely shy away from the area. 312. How To Explain Bitcoin To People Without Boring Them To Death Bitcoin confuses a lot of people because they get lost in the jargon (decentralized, validator, etc.). 313. The Growth of PFOF and How it Really Works PFOF has become most affordable trading approach yielding great profits for everyone, especially after SEC disclosure of information amendment 314. How To Start Investing - Developer Edition Having money in the bank that is just giving you zero profit and killing your capital instead of making more money is not going to help you achieve your financial goals. 315. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 12 Marty Bent The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 316. Bitcoin: 'Extreme is Normal' Embrace uncertainty. It’s the only reason we have this amazing investment opportunity. 317. How To Perform Fundamental Analysis of Crypto-Assets? [Part II] We want to look at network usage to derive relative value based on that utility. Over time, we as the crypto investor community need to build a framework that shows outside investors how to think about fundamental valuation for crypto assets. 318. Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates The Bitcoin vs gold debate has been epic. In this article, you'll get the need-to-know background, analytics, and future price estimates. 319. Top 10 Cultural Tips For Doing Business in China For Entrepreneurs And Investors You can prepare for your meeting with Chinese investors or potential business partners by understanding these key differences between Chinese & American culture 320. Changing the Crypto Market with Index Investing: An Interview with Alongside's Austin Diamond Interview with Alongside Co-founder Austin Diamond on their new crypto market index token and the impact of index investing on the crypto market. 321. What's The Right Time To Start Buying Crypto? Which cryptocurrency is really worth your time and money, as well as when is the most favorable moment for investment? 322. Here's Why We Invested in Minerva — The Internet’s Universal Process Sharing Platform Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it… 323. Is Crypto Lending Worth it? Cryptocurrency is quickly rising as a popular form of digital currency. It wouldn’t be surprising if, in the future, most loans are done via crypto. 324. Why Africa is Becoming the Land of Startup Opportunity In 2019, the top 5 fastest growing economies in the world were in Africa and they were growing at 2x the global average. 325. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 5 John Carvalho The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 326. How to Manage your Cryptocurrency Portfolio How To Manage Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio in Five Steps?\nVision | Portfolio Assessment | Measurable Targets | Strategy Creation, Implementation and Evaluation 327. Hacking Your Way to the Best Angel Investing Deals Means More Transparent Deal Flows When you hear someone say they are an “angel investor,” you may assume they have access to a large disposable income, but that's no longer the case. 328. 5 Investing Mistakes You Make As A Developer When developers just start investing, it is quite easy to make investment mistakes at the beginning. 329. Trading Cup and Handles With MarketSmith Pattern Recognition The Cup With Handle pattern, developed by William O’Neil, is a technical indicator for identifying the continuation of a trend after a period of consolidation. 330. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 23 with Ben Perrin The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 331. 5 Macro-Trends That Will Impact Businesses Over the Next 10 Years The Big Picture: Macro-Trends That Will Shape the Next 10 Years... And how to take advantage of them 332. How Does The SEC Handle Complaints? Even public companies with a strong code of conduct, an exemplary tone at the top, robust internal controls, and a culture of compliance may face allegations of misconduct that can lead to an investigation by the Division of Enforcement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC or the Commission). 333. How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects Framework to Screen Cryptocurrency Projects with examples| Screeners & Screening Strategy | Screening Criteria | SWOT Analysis | Investment Thesis 334. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 22 with Adam Meister The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 335. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 13 Yves Bennaim The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 336. The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future Tokenization enables fractional ownership of assets, allowing investors to make smaller investments in assets like real estate. 337. Investing in Knowledge Pays the Best Interest [Part One] Life is getting very competitive and if you don't adapt, you, your family and kids are in trouble. 338. The Black Pterodactyl Event The failure to recognize the Black Pterodactyl event means we run from fearful attack to fearful attack. 339. SEC Policy: Protecting the Rich, Fighting Competitors, Presumption of Guilt? Double standards in SEC. The opinion of Kiyosaki. 340. How COVID-19 Has Impacted Venture Capital Funding Remember when we thought COVID was just a horrible stage in our lives that would disappear after a month of masks and hand sanitizer? Oh, how sweet and naïve we were. As the pandemic marches on and many countries consider a second lockdown, businesses are having to look back on how they have managed these last 7 months and strategize for a corona-filled future. 341. Bitcoin Bear Market Diary Volume 20 with Jeremy The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 342. Follow These Steps to Become a Trader and Start Earning Money Follow these advices to learn how to become a Stock Trader 343. ‘Kill Your Darlings’ - Know When You Need to Pull the Proverbial Plug Basing our decision on what’s going to happen in the future and not what investments have been made in the past by treating every decision as a new one is indeed very difficult. It’s not a clear, straightforward choice. 344. How To Analyze Cryptocurrency Cash Flow? Cryptocurrency Evaluation using Demand & Supply forces | Real Utility (value provided via token like cash flow), Financial Utility and Valuation (Speculation) | 345. The Role of Change in a Pitch Deck Answering the "Why Now?" Question A successful pitch starts with a well-thought-out pitch deck. And the "Why now" section is arguably one of the most important aspects of that deck. 346. When Bitcoin Runs, Altcoins Always Follow Altseason always comes after bitcoin goes on a run - don't let anybody tell you otherwise 347. What Should Investors Do Now That The Price of Bitcoin Has Dipped Volatility is built into the way crypto markets operate, which means your crypto position maybe great today, but look terrible tomorrow. What about bitcoin? 348. Manage Your Investment Portfolio Like a Pro: A How-To Guide You don't have to be a financial expert to manage your investments yourself. 349. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 21 Stephan Livera The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 350. What An Investor Needs to Feel to Say Yes to Your Startup A Previous VC Reveals What Matters More Than Your Pitch Deck. 351. How to Find the Best IDOs (Part 2) - Technical Due Diligence For savvy crypto investors, this technical due diligence helps them identify unique new projects with unique value propositions. 352. Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries Volume 6 with Gabriel D Vine The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries are a series of interviews featuring various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Each interviewee was carefully selected and asked the same group of questions. The main goal was to provide the world with a collection of commentary and opinions on the state of the current Bitcoin and crypto market. Some of the names you will recognize while others don’t wish for the limelight but have great insight and experience we all can learn from. 353. Is It Worth It to Invest In Tech Right Now? The current economy provides issues for investors who may be looking to capitalize on the tech downturn. 354. How AI is Rocking the Finance Industry The financial market has evolved from what it used to be. There are a lot of redundant pictures stuck in the heads of everyone who are not a part of it and do not know how far it has come. The financial technology sector has accelerated its development during the last two decades and has created opportunities for people to trade from all across the world utilizing either their home computers, tablets, or even smartphones. 355. 10 Stocks to Consider When Looking to Invest in Connected Cars Space The rollout of 5G is making even more connections possible, and one of the revolutionary trends in the connected world is connected cars. Vehicles are getting smarter than ever before, and they’ll be using up a lot of data as more and more get connected to the Internet of Things. 356. Making the Case for Bitcoin Investment as a Means to Protect Your Wealth Why you should invest in Bitcoin to protect your wealth? 357. Here's Why We Need Bitcoin [Part I] The objective of this series of posts is to show why Bitcoin is a better form of money than the ones we currently use. For that, however, we first need to think about some fundamental concepts without which considering Bitcoin in a serious way is impossible. 358. 5 Simple Ways To Resist FOMO and FUD While Investing in Crypto FOMO and FUD can destroy your crypto portfolio. Here are five ways to help you beat them while investing your crypto. 359. The Coronavirus Has Forced Us into a Tech Reliant World Right now, many Americans are facing difficult times, with more than 33 million people filing for unemployment over the last eight weeks, the US economy is feeling the pressure. 360. Crowdlending is Redefining Growth in Emerging Markets An increasingly popular way to connect entrepreneurs and secure investment, crowdlending is proving to be a key driver for innovative growth stage businesses. The Crypto State of Affairs in 2021 The stories to track regarding government regulation that will determine the future of cryptocurrency.