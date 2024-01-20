46 Stories To Learn About Insurance

Let's learn about via these 46 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Insurance /Learn Repo 1. Allstate Accused of Overcharging Loyal California Customers $1 Billion Allstate, the insurance company, has been accused of overcharging customers in California. 2. If You Do Not Report Your Gun Stolen or Missing You Can Held Liable For Crimes the Gun is Used For Crimes committed with stolen guns that were not reported remain liable for property damage etc. 3. The Insurers' Dilemma: Balancing Consumer Demands and Legacy Conventions In an era of rapidly changing technology, the greatest challenge facing the insurance industry is its ability to keep up with consumer demand. 4. Top 3 Benefits of Insurance Data Analytics The Importance of data analytics and data-driven decisions across the board and in this case insurance data. 5. "Insurers Miss Out On Millions Of Dollars In Business", Manuel San Miguel, Ignatica CEO Ignatica CEO and Co-Founder Manuel San Miguel discusses why he founded the company, AI and Machine Learning and why he should have gone to Japan sooner. 6. The Social Impact of Mixing Business and Medicine COVID-19 has been hitting the healthcare system pretty hard these last few weeks. In U.S. hospitals they are now facing critical shortages of equipment. As of the end of March, nearly 1 in 4 hospitals have fewer than 100 N95 masks on hand and 1 in 5 reports immediate need for more ventilators. Already back in February, the FDA reported shortages in drugs related to coronavirus. 7. A Guide to HIPAA Compliance in 2021 & Its Benefits Following HIPAA laws provides a higher level of safety for your corporation and its leaders. 8. The Perks and Obstacles of AI Adoption in Insurance Imagine that you are a leader at an insurance company. You know that artificial intelligence (AI) will give you a competitive edge and have decided to invest. 9. The Glorious Return of the Conference: Highlights from My First Tech Conference in 2 Years As the world reopens, it's becoming evident that the new Insuretechs don’t see what they are doing as disruption but as an evolution of their strategies. 10. What Are The Advantages Of Usage-Based Car Insurance? In recent years, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) has become one of the most talked-about technologies in the automotive insurance industry - and for good reason. 11. A Digital-First Approach Could Take the Headaches Away from Buying Insurance A deep dive into major tech-driven changes within the legacy insurance industry. 12. Startup Interview with Ato Kasymov, CEO & Co-founder of Zentist 13. How To Be a Responsible Employer and a Leader in Times of Workplace Crisis Based on the type of work you are doing and the capacity in which your workers operate, any or more of the following occupational injuries can occur to your employees. 14. "All DeFi Applications Are Shooting For The Sky But no One is Wearing a Parachute" - Allan Henders There is a lot to take away from the price performance of the digital asset market in 2020. One of such is that the concept of bitcoin halving, as expected, is a major contributing factor to the success of the bitcoin market and has eventually delivered the level of price swings projected during the pre-halving days. Another is that DeFi is perhaps the most potent application of cryptocurrency technology, which makes it the most plausible instigator of the next wave of growth. In the months following the global market crash, the DeFi landscape has attracted around $14 billion worth of capital. Why is this so? 15. Can Robots Manage Health Benefits? In an attempt to manage soaring health care costs, some government officials and health care companies are turning to algorithms to determine how to allocate limited benefits, who to provide care to first, or whether a person should receive care at all. 16. Insurance for Digital Assets Can Help to Protect Users in the Crypto Space Cryptocurrency insurance can be instrumental in reducing the losses that come with engaging in the crypto market. 17. Fintech Is Dead: All Hail Insurtech Wall Street. Tokyo. London. Shanghai. Hong Kong. 18. How I can Save my Insurance Firm During Disaster? Natural disasters are unpredictable that has the ability to destruct the\nglobe entirely. It has so much force that even giant construction can\nget into the ground in seconds, imagine where humans would go. In\nsuch scenarios, one should stay full secure but preparedness is the\nonly way to combat a natural disaster. 19. What Does 2021 Hold For Insurance on The Blockchain? Blockchain has seen multiple use cases over the years, from simple payment coins to tokenizing art. But there is a class of projects aiming to build solutions to last over the years, with a level of complexity rivaling traditional business and financial structures. 20. Insure your Bitcoin with Options [A How-To Guide] 21. Technology Is Transforming The Auto Insurance Industry Faster Than We Know It Car insurance is about as dull as things can get, right? WRONG. In the dawn of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, just about every industry is undergoing huge transformation - and the insurance industry is no different. For instance, auto-reminders are now in place so clients can have a peace of mind - one of the many ways technology affords us more convenience. 22. Guide to Online Liability Insurance Application Thinking of applying for liability insurance for your business online? Congratulations, you have come to the right place! We will take you through each step of the process, so you know exactly what to expect when you apply online. 23. Cryptocurrency Insurance Can Protect You Against Hacks [Infographic] Crypto insurance is worth checking out in order to protect your cryptocurrency gains in the market. 24. Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence in the Insurance Industry Today, artificial intelligence (AI) has barely begun to scratch the surface of the insurance sector. Here are a few of the most AI-friendly applications. 25. How Can Insurance Companies Pivot To A Digital-First Future With Technology? The future of the insurance industry looks bright with insurance technology trends such as AI, ML, cloud computing, hyper-automation and APIs on the rise. 26. A Buyer's Guide To Cyber Insurance, Cyber Liability, and Fraud Protection Cyber insurance can be a great way to protect your company against cybersecurity risks like fraud. But what are you liable for and what does insurance cover? 27. RPA in Insurance: Your Complete Guide 28. Unemployment Insurance Fraud Rose During the Pandemic A ProPublica investigation reveals that much of the fraud has been organized — both in the U.S. and abroad. 29. Did Insurance Companies Benefit From COVID-19? Lewis Carroll – author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – once wrote, “every story has a moral you just need to be clever enough to find it.” The Covid-19 pandemic, for example, has taught us that things can always take an unexpected turn. The question then emerges, how can one protect against this kind of event? The answer is very simple – insurance. 30. Providing Decentralized Insurance Services Worldwide with Hybrid Smart Contracts In this piece, the CTO of Etherisc discusses the central role that hybrid smart contracts and oracles play in enabling parametric insurance products on-chain 31. "Be ready to fire youself," advised Markus Wunsch, Executive Chairman at Mount Wish Mount Wish was nominated as one of the best startups in New York City in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 32. 4 Challenges Of Implementing AI In The Insurance Industry and How To Overcome Them AI in insurance comes with its set of challenges that can be pivoted into opportunities. Read all about it here. 33. Implementing a Bridge Between Next-Gen Insurance Claims and Exceptional Customer Service In the insurance sector, customer service takes on multiple roles and features at various touchpoints. 34. Hacking Auto Insurance: Are Givebacks a Good Deal? COVID-19 has changed the way many of us live our lives as stores, restaurants, and more have begun closing up shop, causing many to lose their jobs or start working from home. With millions now stuck in their homes, people are driving much less. Less driving means fewer low-speed accidents, and fewer incidents of aggressive acceleration. Insurance companies have started to give back to their customers to help them financially through the pandemic. Insurance companies are offering financial assistance and more flexible payment programs, penalty-free grace period for late payments, to pause cancellation due to non-payment, and waive deductibles for commuting healthcare workers. In response to the sharp decrease in Americans’ driving mileage, some of the nation’s largest insurers have begun to refund auto insurance premiums. Companies such as Allstate, Geico, Progressive, and StateFarm have returned a total of $14 billion to policyholders. 35. Drones Will Change The Insurance Industry It is never too early to be thinking about the future. And if you are thinking about the future, think about drones. 36. How Self-Driving Cars Will Change the Auto Insurance Industry Welcome to the dawn of the self-driving car era, and a subsequent emerging challenge: how to insure them. 37. Startup Largo Coin Found a Solution to Reduce Investment Risks Largo Coin Limited has launched a blockchain-enabled warranty service targeted at securing private investors’ funds. This project looks to partner with startups and established firms by providing a trustless investment relations solution. 38. Founder Interviews: Lingke Wang of Ethos Lingke Wang and the Ethos team have recently raised over $46 million in order to simplify and modernize the archaic life insurance industry. 39. The Defi Ecosystem: Risk Reduction by Defi Insurance Everything you need to know about DeFi insurance 40. Hacking Better Solutions With AI Powered Insurance Verification A look at how improving the healthcare insurance data capture system will improve through OCR and AI card scan. 41. Research: Organizational AI Adoption in the Insurance Industry Executive Summary 42. Insurance and Blockchain: An A-Z Guide The insurance industry is a huge market. In the United States, in 2019, the volume of paid insurance premiums amounted to a trillion dollars. However, despite such volumes, the industry is experiencing great difficulties, because of which insurance companies are losing more than $100 billion every year. 43. 12 Years of Blockchain: Where Are The Applications? There were a lot of talking about where and how blockchain is suitable. Attempting to stick the blockchain everywhere and to everything is a parody. 44. Is Cyber Insurance Worthwhile? A cyber attack can cost a business everything. Cyber insurance isn’t a bulletproof shield, so is it worth it? 45. Allstate's Car Insurance Algorithm: How Insurance Algorithm Squeezes Big Spenders Seven years ago, Allstate Corporation told Maryland regulators it was time to update its auto insurance rates. The insurer said its new, sophisticated risk analysis showed it was charging nearly all of its 93,000 Maryland customers outdated premiums. Some of the old rates were off by miles. One 36-year-old man from Prince George’s County, Md., who Allstate said in public records should have been paying $3,750 every six months, was instead being charged twice that, more than $7,500. Other customers were paying hundreds or thousands of dollars less than they should have been, based on Allstate’s new calculation of the risk that they would file a claim. 46. Allstate's Car Insurance Algorithm: How Insurance Algorithm Was Analyzed State regulators and consumer advocacy groups have scrutinized Allstate Corporation’s use of big data and personalized pricing in the way it calculates how much the company charges its private auto insurance customers. Thank you for checking out the 46 most read stories about Insurance on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo