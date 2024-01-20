178 Stories To Learn About Investment

Let's learn about via these 178 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Investment /Learn Repo "Invest for the long haul, don't get too greedy and don't get too scared" ~ Shelby M.C Davis 1. Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself Don’t time the market. Hold cash and buy chaos insurance. With uncertainty being the only certainty, the market is in for some turbulent times for all of us. 2. The Anatomy of Cryptocurrency: 6 Ways to Earn with Crypto in 2022 Cryptocurrency is all about better currency; that is good money. Everyone in cryptocurrency is there to make money….not everyone makes it though! 3. An Open Letter to Banks about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Dear Mr Bank Manager, don’t you think it is more frightening to ignore cryptocurrencies and face being left behind? 4. Single-Chain vs. Multi-Chain Wallets: About Metamask and its Alternatives MetaMask is losing market share as the crypto wallet competition picks up. We're watching the following emerging wallets: Rabby, Coin98, XDEFI, and Frame. 5. Don't Believe the Hype, Trust History Look at the fundamentals by using what happened to stock trading when retail investors were allowed to participate as a case study compared to tokenization. 6. DeFi: The Curve Wars In the #curvewar, protocols are trying to get the best yield for their $CRV aggregator by holding the most $CRV tokens. The lines are drawn and the battle is on 7. 10 IEO Initial Exchange Offering Agencies to follow Many of us expected STOs to became the crypto trend of 2018, but it didn’t happen. This was partly due to the very stringent regulations on securities and partly because participating in an STO requires more technical skills and financial acumen than the average crypto investor has. Instead, a completely new and very promising model has emerged – initial exchange offerings (IEOs). 8. USDT vs USDC: Which Can Earn You A Better ROI? Do you remember when stablecoins were still just for hedging risks? In the crypto industry, just about anything can become a source of profit – including stablecoins. But which of the USD-pegged coins should you buy to maximize your earnings? 9. How to Make Money in a Falling Market The best way not to lose but also to make money in a falling market is to hedge your purchases with short positions on a margin platform. 10. 10 First Principles from Investing Legends for Better Decision Making Now We're living in crazy times. Coronavirus, lockdowns, recession and riots. It's enough to make even the most seasoned investor wonder what to do next. Not to mention what it all does to an average person. 11. How To Own A Piece Of The New Web With Web 3.0 Web 3 is the latest wave of the internet that is already changing how users utilize and interact with the web. 12. Are Cryptocurrencies a Good Alternative Investment? Every good investment portfolio needs to be diversified. Stocks are risky but offer potentially lucrative returns. Bonds are stable but offer paltry returns in comparison. And of course, real estate has always been a reliable real-world asset to round things out. 13. Who Really Owns Web3 The new buzzword “Web3” has recently jumped into the public’s mind. 14. How to Select a Crypto Exchange for Beginners to Crypto Choosing a crypto exchange to start trading cryptocurrencies can be difficult. Picking the right one requires you to consider these factors to suit your needs. 15. How I Made a 65% ROI with this Boeing Trading Algorithm Since the market crashed in March of 2020 the rebound has been swift and irrational. 16. An Octopus Explosion The Octopus Network is a web 3.0 NEAR-Backed Ecosystem and functions as a gateway for new app chain projects 17. End to End Asset Tokenization - The Emerging Trend in Investment Strategies Some instances of technology have been so powerful that they transcend the territory that they were supposed to benefit and start to impact multiple verticals of business positively. One such technology is blockchain technology. 18. #FoundersConnect: Jude Dike, CoFounder and CEO of GetEquity Conversation with Jude Dike, co-Founder of GetEquity, a company democratizing access to startup investment in Africa. 19. Sort & Narrow Upcoming NFT Drops with Data: How I Developed NFT Sorter A story of how I created NFT Sorter, a tool that lists over 150+ projects sorted by Twitter followers, number of tweets, average likes, replies, and retweets. 20. CoinStats Raises $3.2 Million to Bring DeFi use cases to 1.2 Million Active Users CoinStats to bring DeFi use cases to its 1.2 million active users after raising 3.2 million in funding. 21. 8 Types of Investors for Your Small Business Wondering how to find investors for your startup? Finding the right investor is key to the success of your business. 22. As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better Brazil's become a startup paradise, but the current funding low is leaving its mark. What's in store for the Brazilian startup ecosystem at the end of 2022 23. From blueprint to construction : How to build a Startup The road to success is always under construction. And nine 9 out of 10 roads trying to merge onto it wind up with “Road closed” sign on them. 24. What Are Crypto Venture Capitalists (VCs) Investing in This Bearish Market? The value of a cryptocurrency can be influenced by various factors, including news about the cryptocurrency and its underlying technology, regulations etc 25. 3 PR Tactics Startups Should Prioritize to Attract Investors Early-stage startups are often faced with the challenge of attracting investors without having a large-scale PR campaign. 26. Why Africa is Becoming the Land of Startup Opportunity In 2019, the top 5 fastest growing economies in the world were in Africa and they were growing at 2x the global average. 27. Mizar Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding led by Nexo to Build Next-Generation of Trading Tools Mizar raises $3 million to develop a trading suite for the crypto industry. 28. Can You Consistently Beat the FX Markets using AI Trading Software, Without Actually Trading? I am pretty sure you are aware that every time you trade you lose money? 29. The WeWork Crisis: How Blockchain Could Help The Company Regain its Former Glory Days “The only constants in life are death and taxes,” is a phrase most of us have heard. The WeWork IPO constant is “debt and obligations.” 30. The Natural Evolution of Bitcoin Needs Services Like Sovryn: Rationale Behind Our Investment Bitcoin gave us the right and the option to have a currency and asset that is not controlled by the government but by market forces instead. 31. The Malice Towards Robin $HOOD Every traditional media outlet and its compatriots, the ones who get paid to voice the traditional media opinion are bashing Robinhood. Why? 32. '9/10 Startups Fail' Depends on Your Definition of Failure There is one of those "universal truths" in the world of startups that, like almost all of them, is neither as universal nor as TRUE as we usually think, and that investors often repeat: 9 out of 10 companies fail. 33. The Terra Luna Crash is a Warning for Investors to Keep their Eyes Open Many people used to see stablecoins as a safe haven for extremely high interest earning, but the Terra Luna crash has made them realize the risks involved. 34. An Introduction to Binance Margin Trading and How it Works It is no news that the cryptocurrency space is very volatile. For instance, no one expected Bitcoin to quickly rise from less than $20,000 to over $23,000 in less than 24 hours on December 17, 2020. 35. Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto In this story, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers. 36. Towards a Greener World: Discussing Sustainable Investments with Stan Bharti Forbes & Manhattan Founder Stan Bharti on his career, ideas on sustainable investing, and the future of green investments. 37. FTX Raised $1bn With This Pitch Deck in 2021. Let’s Review It! FTX raised $1bn in 2021. Let's review their Pitch Deck and understand what Web3 and crypto projects can use for their investment rounds! 38. On Creativity, Starting Out on My Own, and My 2021 Noonies Nomination Hua is a designer and entrepreneur based in New York City. She shares her journey in founding her startup below. 39. Australian Share Market Today all Ordinaries Some of you must have a range of indices being published on the bulletin and newspapers to help investors in making decisions. While some still cannot wrap their heads around the strange list of numbers that are being read on TV. Whatever the category of people you belong, it is important to understand what it is, how it works and how vital it is for your investment and management decisions. Thus, Ezzat Daniel Nesseim is here to walk you through what the Australian share market All ordinaries is all about. Read on! 40. Cardano vs. Ethereum: May the Best Blockchain win Crypto traders and investors continually argue about Cardano and Ethereum: Read an article that carefully compares both tokens, giving you an honest review. 41. What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead? The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment. 42. Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? 15 lessons from Crypto Bear Market to improve your investment skills. Mental Models | Strategies | Frameworks | Guides | Tutorials | Crypto Investment TIPS 43. How to Find the Best IDOs (Part 1) How to find the best IDOs 44. Here's Why We Invested in Turing — The Future of CPG Formulation Iteration is the new innovation… 45. Trading? Have Fun Staying Poor! Here's How to Get Rich Slowly Instead OSOM Autopilot is a way for everyone, even beginners, to have an algorithmically managed, diversified, long-term-focused portfolio of cryptocurrencies. 46. FTX, Alameda & SBF: A Breakdown of Events A true representation of what went down with FTX, Alameda & SBF. This article also highlights the necessity of decentralization in the financial markets. 47. Is Virtual Real Estate in the Metaverse a Good Investment? Ultimately, the value of virtual real estate depends entirely on how much other people value it — just like money. 48. Introducing Floorprice Finance — An NFT Prediction Platform Decentralized prediction market for blue-chip NFTs. Predict if the price will go up or down and win reward. CryptoPunks, BAYC and many more are available. 49. 9 Rules of Crypto Trading That Helped One Trader Go from $1k to $46k in Less Than a Year No, the successful trader is not me. I’ve gotten lucky a few times and I’m still refining and trying out strategies; on the other hand, I’m part of communities of people who trade on a daily basis to grow their portfolios, and while some of the results can be attributed to luck, a majority of it is based on fundamentals, good habits, and experience. 50. Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022 Almost every government on Earth has started developing its own digital currency. 51. The Ultimate Guide to High-Frequency Trading (HFT) In this guide, we are going to explore High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and HFT Software and explain the details you need to know about this form of trading. 52. Investment Trend in Generative AI Shows No Signs of Slowing Down Generative AI refers to the use of machine learning to create new content. It has the potential to revolutionize industries 53. Uncovering the Dark Truth Behind De Hek and Kassam - Liars Targeting Apollo Fintech So far, the cryptocurrency industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative in the world. After a decade of existence, Bitcoin has so far become the best performing asset – period. Statistics from last year show that Bitcoin was the best –performing investment class of the year, as well as the past decade. 54. Investment DAOs: What they are and How they Work An investment DAO is the one that is involved in raising and investing capital into digital assets like cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual real estate, etc. 55. Meet Assisterr.xyz: Web3 Analytics Powered by ChatGPT Assisterr is a web3 and crypto analytics tool that combines ChatGPT and dynamic dashboards with on-chain and off-chain data. 56. Should we Invest in People in Times of Recession? Cutting manpower overheads makes sense in a recession but it may come at the expense of talent retention and other important factors to a company's success. 57. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Reg A+ Offerings Historically, companies raise funding through public (stock market, available to all) or private (high-amount investments from accredited investors, called Regulation D) means. 58. Making Money with DeFi: Uniswap Vs. MakerDAO Vs. Compound Vs. DYP Although DeFi was initially established to bank the unbanked, these projects have come up with different ways for users to make money. 59. I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed) A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software and winning hackathons. 60. The 19th-Century Dot-Com Bubble: How a Scotsman Sold a Fake Country In the 1820s, money-hungry Gregor MacGregor proclaimed himself ruler of land he did not own and named it Poyais. He invented a flag, coat of arms, banknotes... 61. Pros and Cons of Venture Capital for Startups and their Founders 3 reasons to seek venture capital financing and 3 reasons why you should not get VC 62. Yield Farming Cannot Be The Organic Future of Blockchain High APY won’t last long, Defi + upgraded DAO is the true future 63. What NOT TO DO As A Cryptocurrency Trading N00B With the advent of global equity and digital currency markets, trading has become more accessible to ordinary individuals than ever before. While there is no denying that effective trading can be immensely rewarding and profitable, most asset classes are known to be unforgiving to even the tiniest of mistakes. The good news, however, is that most of these mistakes can be easily avoided with some prior knowledge and determination. 64. Top 4 IGO Launchpads for 2022: Is GameFi the Future? To add to the ever-growing list of progressions within the crypto world, IGO launchpads are helping accelerate the growth of the GameFi industry by investing. 65. Using GitHub Activity to Gauge Blockchain & Crypto Projects In this part of the article, I propose to consider development activity as a key factor that helps to determine where the hype is and where work is being done. 66. MEXC Global’s Record Low Fees Boosts Crypto Market Recovery Ever since MEXC Global announced it was slashing maker and taker fees on the platform, the exchange has seen renewed growth. 67. The Grayscale Effect: Deciphering The bitcoin Lore That Stood The Test of Time Here are the key players in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and this is how they are likely to impact prices over the coming months. 68. Why Algos for Retail Investors Will Finally Democratize Investing in 2020 Technology has revolutionized trading for individual investors in the early part of this century, from online trading tools to robo-advisors, to the rise of crypto and fintech applications. 69. Dot-Com Bubble 2.0: How Did We Get Here? An in-depth explanation of everything you need to know about current tech events. Especially Layoffs and loss of valuation. 70. The Growth of PFOF and How it Really Works PFOF has become most affordable trading approach yielding great profits for everyone, especially after SEC disclosure of information amendment 71. 5 Reasons For Investors To Consider Tokenized Assets in 2020 With the word “tokenized” being present in the title, most likely some readers thought that this is another think piece on blockchain and how it’s going to inevitably disrupt every industry as it was widely mentioned in 2017 during the bull market. I won’t lie – the blockchain will be mentioned. But not in the way you've heard before. 72. How Active Investment Strategies Keep Scaling Businesses from Stalling How Active Investment Strategies Keep Scaling Businesses from Stalling 73. How to Measure your Trading Strategy Returns Traders and investors alike, often mistakenly base the success of their portfolios or strategies on returns alone. There is a mix of return and risk factors that should be looked at together to get the full picture. 74. The Strongest Force in the Universe When I was a child, I used to go to my grandmother’s (nani) house every summer for two months. I loved going there - firstly, because I could play there all day long, and secondly, because my grandmother used to tell us stories every night before we went to bed. 75. Why is Bitcoin so Volatile? Here are three reasons why Bitcoin is so volatile. 76. Which Cryptocurrency Should I Invest In? Objective research and a solid knowledge base are needed to make a secure investment. 77. Gold Investments: Should You Weather the COVID Storm in 2020 - 2021? Gold price forecasters are not worth more than an umbrella in a hurricane. There are ever-changing variables, such that even the most educated people usually miss the mark in forecasting prices. With COVID-19 sweeping the world, many wonder what the price of gold will be since it is considered a safe-haven asset. The following forecast is based on an analysis of historical data as well as current market conditions. 78. Telefonica Bets on Web3 Gaming by Investing in MetaSoccer Wayra, Telefónica's open innovation initiative, invests in Champion Games. The video game studio in Barcelona has created Metasoccer, the first soccer metaverse in which you can manage your own club and generate income while playing. The game is aimed at both play-and-earn players and soccer fans interested in getting into the metaverse and web3 gaming. 79. Time Value of Money: A Financial Management System for Developers If money has time value, does time have monetary value? 80. An Introduction to NFT Stocks NFTs have taken over the crypto conversation and you may be wondering what these tokens are. Find out when you read this short piece that introduces you to NFTs 81. The Startup Idea Matrix: How to Brainstorm New Startup Ideas Ideas are the new currency of the 21st century. Ideas can be more valuable than money. 82. List of Awesome Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay. 83. How crypto startups can prevent customers’ anxiety Professional tips for crypto businesses on creating a better customer care. 84. 5 Non-Obvious Business Problems in the Online Dating Market Online dating is still so popular that there are countless new startups in the space. 85. How to Build A Content Marketing Flywheel for Your VC Firm A content marketing flywheel can help your VC firm stand out and win competitive rounds easily like OpenView Partners and First Round Capital. Here is how. 86. Over 90% of Startups Fail, So it is Difficult for Banks to Commit Millions BBVA launched BBVA Spark in July 2022, its comprehensive financial services proposal for innovative companies in their various stages of growth. 87. Hacking Your Way to the Best Angel Investing Deals Means More Transparent Deal Flows When you hear someone say they are an “angel investor,” you may assume they have access to a large disposable income, but that's no longer the case. 88. 5 Investing Mistakes You Make As A Developer When developers just start investing, it is quite easy to make investment mistakes at the beginning. 89. Bridging CeFi and DeFi: Better Risk Management and More Sustainable Wealth Generation Have you ever staked tokens on a large crypto exchange like Binance or Coinbase? 90. Trading Instruments - Metatrader 4 Key Functions The forex market is one of the biggest entities of its type anywhere in the world, with an estimated $6.6 trillion traded globally every single day. 91. Launching a New CeDeFi Investment Product: Key Aspects, Metrics, and Security Risks You have likely heard about decentralized finance (DeFi), but what about decentralized-centralized finance, a bridge between the new system and the old. 92. What I Learned From Going "All In" On My First High-Conviction Stock Investment 11 lessons from an investor going "all in" on their first high conviction stock. 93. Bitcoin Will Save Us All: Why You Should Still Invest Bitcoin restores power equilibrium, taking it from tyrants and giving it to the meek who shall inherit the earth 94. Become a Millionaire By Marketing Your NFTs - A Guide When launching an NFT collection, marketing strategy is the key driver of success. 95. Why Business Owners Should Pay Attention to Sustainable Startups and Entrepreneurs Why sustainable startup initiatives are becoming more popular among younger investors and why business owners should take notice of this growing trend. 96. The NFT Art Boom is Not About Art (But There's Nothing Wrong with That) NFT art isn't about art, but that's okay. Just because I can't wrap my head around spending hard-earned money on virtual bits doesn't mean anyone else can't. 97. Stock Splits: Are They Good Or Bad? If you are looking to invest in the stocks, you should have an understanding of stock splits but also to understand the reasons behind this procedure. 98. Kurtosis and Bitcoin: A Quantitative Analysis Financial markets are chaotic. So chaotic, even, that many economists and investors believe market trends to be the product of ‘random walks’ and that prices cannot be predicted (see generally Malkiel). But randomness shouldn't be worrisome. In fact, random price movements can be good. Gaussian random walk, an assumption used by an options pricing model called Black-Scholes, treats intervals of an asset’s price over time as independent variables. By doing so, the changes in price over time, or the returns of an asset, are assumed to be normally distributed. Otherwise stated, “If transactions are fairly uniformly spread across time, and if the number of transactions per day, week, or month is very large, then the Central Limit Theorem leads us to expect that these price changes will have normal or Gaussian distributions” (Fama, 399). When an asset's returns are normally distributed, the probabilities of those returns are known. Knowing these probabilities can give investors a reliable framework accounting for the risk of holding said asset. When it comes to bitcoin, much has been said about how risky it is. The purpose of this article is to explore how to frame risk and to test how well traditional assumptions, implicit in derivatives pricing, apply to bitcoin. 99. A Deep Dive Into My Cryptocurrency Investment Process Cryptocurrency Investment Process - Make investment decisions using this 8 step framework | Strategy | Portfolio Impact | Valuation |Exit Strategy |Evaluation 100. Will The Game Stop with Gamestop Or Is This Just The Beginning? Does the Game Stop with Gamestop? We discuss the broken price mechanism in a dangerous financial system. 101. Two Versions of Your "self" are Ruining your Trading Results Trading psychology is one of the toughest things to master in trading. Novice traders must grapple with greed, fear, and plenty of biases that plague their success. All the while keeping a steady mind to make sound decisions, and keep learning, so they achieve that long-term profitability. Add crypto volatility and leveraged trading to the mix, and it’s no surprise that most are unsuccessful. 102. Shut Up and BUIDL: Top Blockchain Ecosystem Grants to Fund Your Project In an effort to gain dominance, blockchain ecosystems are providing free money and resources for devs that #BUIDL on their chain. 103. Gary Gensler Comments Hint at Incoming Stablecoin Regulation SEC chairman Gary Gensler was sworn in as a Securities and Exchange Commission member on February 3rd, 2021. Many considered him Bitcoin-friendly and great for crypto as a whole. 104. The Retreat of Venture Funds and The Emergence of Venture Studios 105. The European Tech Champions Initiative Aims to Fend Off Non-EU Investors The European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) aims to fend off the threat of non-European investors acquiring such businesses as they become more established. 106. Tokenized Assets and Europe: A Snapshot Issue No. 1 107. Why Startups May Fail to Get Funding in 2022 If you want to start your business but don't know where to get capital, you need to find out who the investors are and why they are ready to sponsor startups. 108. How Growth Financing helps to grow Tech Companies Tech companies need funds in the initial stages to market and advertise their brand. The financing of a tech economy requires significant capital. 109. Time to Buy Altcoins? Ignore altcoins at your own peril. Like bonds and cash deposits, altcoins now give you less downside and more upside than they have in years. 110. How to Gain Financial Security As a Man with this 5 Safe Tips ‘The risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,' says the rich person. 111. Benefits of Financial Independence For Software Engineers If you read this post, chances that you are a software developer who is seeking financial advice for smart money-saving or investment or early retirement. 112. Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo Deception in the age of fintech and investment savings. 113. Will an Increase in Institutional Investment Lead to Increase in Cryptocurrency Prices? Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain became a much more common topic following the boom of late 2017. 2018’s ICO fundraising numbers proved that there were a lot of fresh retail investors thirsty for the technology and the investment potential. The market was discussed increasingly on traditional finance shows and headlines would ask such questions as “Is Bitcoin the new gold?”. 114. Introducing $YETI Part 1 Overview of Yeti Finance on Avalanche Blockchain. Yeti is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers huge earning potential for its users. AVAX NFT $$$ 115. How to Boost Your High Level Business Objectives to Appeal to VCs The decision to welcome the help of outside investors is never an easy one, so it seems unfair that after most businesses make the decision of turning to venture capital they then have to embark on an arduous path towards gaining a windfall. 116. A Hard Look Into Noticeable Cross-Exchange Inefficiencies [freebie inside] Price action tends to happen where people are planning to keep the crypto they buy. A bigger movement on a spot exchange easily translates into a much more radical move on the exchanges that match and mirror cash’s behavior, like perpetual swaps and futures. 117. An Intro to High-Risk Investments Seeking to put your money in an investment that promises a lot of profit now? Read this article before you take that big step! 118. Levelling the Playing Field for Retail Investors How a Fintech startup levels the playing field for investors by providing analyst accountability and simplified research tools. 119. How to Find your Approach to Crypto Investing 3 steps to develop your strategy to crypto investing. Find a strategic direction for bitcoin and ethereum investment & decide between HODLing and trading. 120. Pros and Cons of Equity Crowdfunding Investing in Startups is really great thing that you can do with you investment portfolio. 121. Here’s Why You Should Not Buy Bitcoin 20 reasons not to buy bitcoin. Investing isn't for everyone. Bitcoin has a way of humbling everyone who gets involved with i.t 122. The Byzantine Times: Weekly Newsletter [Week 1, April] Hello and welcome to the first edition of The Byzantine Times. This weekly publication (each Sunday) will replace our newsletter. This week we released our Q1, 2020 review where we saw one of the most eventful periods in our lifetimes. 123. A Platform for the People: Robinhood Opens its IPO up to Retail Investors There’s no doubt that the pandemic has helped to put Robinhood in a position where the trading platform can launch a potentially huge IPO for investors. 124. Did Bitcoin Derivatives Change the Institutional Investment Landscape? The arrival of cryptocurrencies has resulted in varied responses from the traditional finance world. Initially thought of as a fad with little practical application, the sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies have generally improved, with institutional investment rising notably in the past two years. Despite this, many parties still find investment difficult, as regulation is threadbare and infrastructure is still nascent. 125. How to Attract Investors for Your Next Startup Here are 9 steps you can take to attract investors and make them want to work with you as much as you want them to work with you. 126. Bitcoin ATH Notwithstanding, Gold Price Is Rallying Towards Its Own Highs The thing that most likely raised quite a few eyebrows this week was – in addition to gold’s recent move by itself – the fact that gold rallied mostly without the dollar’s help. Yesterday (Jan. 5) I wrote that one swallow doesn’t make a summer and that a single session rarely changes much. 127. Top 5 Stocks For Beginners To Buy in 2022 Choosing which stock to invest in can be hard for a beginner. To make it easier for you, we did some research on which are the best stocks to buy in 2022. 128. In Conversation with Stewart Kohl on What He Looks For in an Investment Stewart Kohl is Co-Chief Executive Officer of The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm based in Cleveland, Ohio with offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The Riverside Company has more than $7 billion in assets under management and oversees a global portfolio of more than 80 companies. Prior to joining Riverside in 1993, Kohl served as vice president of Citicorp Venture Capital and COO of the National Cooperative Business Association in Washington, D.C 129. Meme Tokens Lifetime and Their Place in the Cryptomarket Memetokens are a risky investment that may seem tempting to invest into even though they offer little utility. But can it work? And do they have a place? 130. "Never Invest Without A Plan" and Other Mistakes That Developers Should Avoid When Investing When developers just start investing, it is quite easy to make investment mistakes at the beginning, like investing without a plan. 131. As Pressure Mounts, Energy Companies Turn to 7 Key Technologies to Tackle Emissions As pressure mounts for corporations to reduce their environmental footprint, energy giants have ramped up investments into clean energy. 132. Breaking Down Barriers to IPO Investment: How Can The General Public Get Involved in IPOs? Let’s take a step back and look at why initial public holdings are tricky for investors to access, especially for retail investors. 133. My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way Unfortunately, I don’t recall a precise moment in time, be it day or month, when I first heard about Bitcoin. It’s only the year that I am certain about: 2013. 134. Should you use a Sector Rotation Strategy? ‘What goes around comes around’ 135. 4 Best Ways to Trade Crypto Like Warren Buffett [A How To Guide] Cryptocurrency usually goes hand in hand with speculative trading practices. For the most part it’s devoid of traditional investment practices. From the way cryptocurrency is offered, ICOs and Airdrops, to the exchanges that it’s listed on – cryptocurrency doesn’t easily lend itself to traditional investing principles. 136. What is the Coinbase Effect and is it Worth Relying On Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the USA. It’s called the industry’s unicorn and a leader in mergers and acquisitions with the biggest influence across the USA market. The platform is second only to Binance in terms of trading volume while adhering to the rather old-fashioned policy in the listing procedure, which is why Coinbase supports fewer assets than Binance. 137. Statistics Show AI Adoption and Investment has Risen Rapidly in the Past 2 Years The concept of artificial intelligence as a non-human intelligence originated in the 1950s, but no one then could have imagined what success AI would achieve in the 2020s. In just 70 years, we have had bots that can learn, solve complex computational problems, write related texts, generate images and music, and analyze tons of information in seconds. 138. Why We Need More Clarity to Regulate Digital Assets on a Global Scale Anyone who has spent more than a day in the space acknowledges the urgent need for more clarity on a host of issues related to digital assets, which is to say that regulating markets for digital assets is going to be one of the main priorities in the years to come. 139. Pioneer Challenge: Overview The Terminal hasn't changed much since the 1980s. Every other aspect of your workflow is radically different. Especially in the last decade, we’ve seen companies transform industries with the advent of collaborative software: Figma (collaborative design), Github (collaborate code), G Suite (collaborative Word and Excel) and more. 140. Investment Areas for 2022: Lithium, Small Businesses, India, and More Here are 5 investment areas to watch out for in 2022 including metals, semiconductors, small-cap companies, and more. 141. Analyzing The Commitment of Traders [COT] Report The Commitment of Traders Report is one of the prime sources of data for many futures and forex traders. You may have even seen the graphs referenced in our Weekly Reports. But what exactly does COT data tell you and how can you use it to improve your trading? We tackle these questions in our latest blog below. 142. Gold and Bitcoin — Which One is a Better Investment? When we look back at the trajectory that led to the rise of gold and Bitcoin, we can see that 2020 was packed full of massive financial events. All of them stem 143. Ownership in Web3 Needn't be Obtained Through Capital Contribution - Unhashed #28 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 144. Raising Funds as a Blockchain Startup: A KYVE Interview This article talks about how to raise funding as a blockchain startup and decentralized storage systems. 145. Is Renting Better Than Owning A House? (I Sold My House to Buy Crypto) Owning a house is one of the key objectives for most young people but is it really the best way of using your money? 146. How to Start Investing in NFTs: Top Pitfalls to Avoid Do you want to start investing in NFT? Find out how to invest in NFTs in detail, reviewing the best NFTs and the top pitfalls to avoid before you start to buy a 147. Crypto Staking vs Stocks: All You Need To Know Crypto staking and stocks are great investment options: read more about the benefits of crypto staking and stock investing for a better investment decision. 148. Manage Your Investment Portfolio Like a Pro: A How-To Guide You don't have to be a financial expert to manage your investments yourself. 149. How is Finance and Investment Changing? — An Interview with the CEO of Antares Due to several factors, the financial and investment landscape is currently undergoing a significant shift. Chief among them is the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that subsequently forced nations to lock down their economies. 150. "The Mysterious and Tempting Crypto." What Do Belarusians Think of Cryptocurrency? No politics today, guys. Only Belarusian opinions. 151. How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects Framework to Screen Cryptocurrency Projects with examples| Screeners & Screening Strategy | Screening Criteria | SWOT Analysis | Investment Thesis 152. Startups With Ukrainian Roots Raise $200+ Million in 2022 Due to the global financial crisis, the looming recession, and the war in Ukraine, no one expected to see large rounds. 153. 8 Tips on Keeping Your Bitcoin Mining Gig Profitable in the Long Run The mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is an industry with its ups and downs. Mining profit is always changing. Factors such as network difficulty, fluctuating prices, and Halvings are constantly changing the mining revenue. 154. Taking the Leap: From Developer to FinTech Startup CEO [Interview] Ioana started her career as a software developer, but decided to leave Shopify to found Konvi - the investment platform for alternative assets. 155. Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov While pitching investors might sound straightforward, there are some underlying technicalities most people fail to understand. Here's an explanation of them. 156. The 5 Best Investment Apps For Beginners In 2021 Investment apps are taking over the finance space: find out more about the best microinvesting mobile applications for beginners in 2021 and beyond. 157. How To Start Investing - Developer Edition Having money in the bank that is just giving you zero profit and killing your capital instead of making more money is not going to help you achieve your financial goals. 158. Identify Your Investment Risk Profile, Develop a Winning Strategy, Work It If you learned how to save money successfully, sooner or later, many of us will be faced the question: “How can we invest our hard-earned money profitably — assets like shares, stocks, bonds, funds, certificates or gold?” 159. Elrond Blockchain’s First Lending and Borrowing Platform is Ramping Up Elrond is helping to mainstream DeFi by popularizing decentralized lending and borrowing among regular people. 160. Bitcoin Bear Market: Is It Over Now? We take a look at Bitcoin from the technical perspective 161. DeFi 2.0: Could it be Rehab for Liquidity Addicts in DeFi 1.0? In #DeFi 1.0 users are chasing the next high (yield). DeFi 2.0 provides: Increased capital efficiency, Protocol controlled liquidity, Advanced treasury mgmt 162. Meet TakeProfit: The Ultimate Platform for Self-Directed Investors TakeProfit.com: The Ultimate Game-Changer in the Trading Research 163. The Future of Augmented Investment Management Industry: Will Blockchain and Technological Innovation We are currently standing at the helm of the fourth revolution, where advances in computing power and lower costs of computing has enabled us to apply natural language processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks to seemingly mundane tasks. Though our previous generations were instrumental in developing efficiencies in established processes, technologies of today go much beyond – offering an opportunity to augment these in new ways, and not simply eradicate established methods of managing wealth. These opportunities for wealth management are genuinely path breaking. 164. 8 Investment Strategies to Embrace Right Now I lost a lot of money during the 2008 financial crisis. And before the corona crisis hit, I had made sure I don’t repeat the same mistakes. So, I made a plan and stuck to it. 165. The Distinction Between Enterprise Companies And Consumer Companies is Blurring "All models are wrong." George Box, the statistician is supposed to have said. Unfortunately, like he also continued to say, some are useful. Whenever I try to take a step back and think about the broader investing landscape, that remains true. 166. cTrader’s Ascent and the Slow Death of MT4 If you ask your average retail Forex trader what platform they use, they are probably going to say MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The venerable grandaddy of the Forex trading platforms, MT4 has been around since 2005 and is still much more popular than any other trading platform. 167. Alibaba’s “Homecoming” IPO in Hong Kong Image: Sam Tsang 168. Low-Risk Investing for Beginners: 5 Types of Investments Not Related to Stocks and Crypto What if I told you your investment portfolio can be a pleasant calm breeze of investment that provides us with low-risk returns. 169. Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Finance and Cryptocurrencies While traditional finance, which includes banking, investment, and insurance, has been around for at least a century, the digital currency market is relatively younger. Bitcoin, the first ever cryptocurrency, was released in January 2009 and did not gain much traction outside enthusiast communities until a couple years later. Over the past few years, however, applications of the technology have proliferated, with major technology companies such as IBM and Microsoft exploring its use cases to augment or replace existing financial processes. 170. 5 Investment Lessons I Learned In the 2010s There is a saying on Wall Street that the best time to invest was always ten years ago. 171. Data Can Help You: How Technologies Fight Mental Health Issues Medical technologies are not limited to remote examinations, robotic surgical controllers and diagnostic algorithms. Today they transform mental health domain, specifically, work methods with patients and the doctor’s role. 172. Everything You Need to Know About Vechain In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, VeChain, a blockchain-based platform, distinguishes itself with an anti-fraud technology that has the potential to u 173. Aves Lair Announces Three Startups Comprising Inaugural Accelerator Cohort New York, NY, (December 14, 2020) – Aves Lair, a New York-based venture capital and frontier technology accelerator, announced today the debut of three innovative startups in its Winter 2020 cohort. 174. When Technological Innovation Meets Venture Capitalism “You have to debug your business model.” 175. How Developers Should Invest Their Time In today’s, in the past and probably in the future world — the time is more valuable than money, and the right time waits for no one. Hence, we have to make the most out of it to succeed in life. 176. USDC Got Depegged Following the SVB Collapse USDC, the fifth most popular cryptocurrency coin and trusted stablecoin, lost its peg to the US dollar on Saturday, 11th March 2023. 177. Follow These Steps to Become a Trader and Start Earning Money Follow these advices to learn how to become a Stock Trader 178. Understanding Signal Versus Noise in Tech Investments and How to Leverage it [An Analysis] I have previously written about the investment philosophy of my friend Jinjian Zhang of Trustbridge Partners. A few months ago, Jinjian has founded his own venture capital fund, Vitalbridge Partners based in Shanghai, China. In a recent talk, Jinjian dived deeper into his "Noise vs Signal" investment philosophy.