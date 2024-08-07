Quiver Quantitative 's latest news & mentions Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.

Odey Asset Management Shuts Down Amid Controversy ca.investing.com Tue Oct 31 2023 Gold Jumps Past $2,000 as Israel-Hamas Clash Raises Allure ca.investing.com Mon Oct 30 2023 US Commits $1.3 Billion to Strengthen Power Grid: A Boost for Renewable Energy ca.investing.com Mon Oct 30 2023 Israeli Forces Escalate Attacks on Gaza Amid Intensifying Conflict ca.investing.com Mon Oct 30 2023 Tracking 13Fs: ARK Investment Management (Cathie Wood) Q3 2023 nasdaq.com Fri Oct 27 2023 Amazon's Earnings Exceed Expectations Fueled by Retail and Cost-Reduction Measures ca.investing.com Thu Oct 26 2023 Microsoft Ushers in AI Era with CMO Leadership Change ca.investing.com Thu Oct 26 2023 Inverse Jim Cramer Strategy - Q3 2023 Update msn.com Wed Oct 25 2023 China's Country Garden Defaults on Dollar Bond Amid Ongoing Property Crisis ca.investing.com Wed Oct 25 2023 Bitcoin Surges Amidst Anticipation of Exchange-Traded Fund Approval ca.investing.com Tue Oct 24 2023 GM Revises Guidance Amid UAW Strikes and EV Market Uncertainties ca.investing.com Tue Oct 24 2023 Saudi Investment Summit Overshadowed by Israel-Hamas Conflict ca.investing.com Tue Oct 24 2023