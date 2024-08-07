PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES

#679 COMPANY RANKING
Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
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palantir.com
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3,936 emps
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Since 2003
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Worth 471.6B
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PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES (PLTR)

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Palantir Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Palantir Secures $10 Billion AI Deal with U.S. Army: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Palantir Secures $10 Billion AI Deal with U.S. Army: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Wed Aug 13 2025 By Tech Thrilled

TSA and DHS Want Your Selfie: The Move Toward Biometric IDs for Travel

TSA and DHS Want Your Selfie: The Move Toward Biometric IDs for Travel

Sat Sep 28 2024 By The Sociable

An Industry in the Midst of a Frenzy: Which Firms Will Drive 2024’s Generative AI Boom?

An Industry in the Midst of a Frenzy: Which Firms Will Drive 2024’s Generative AI Boom?

Mon Dec 11 2023 By Dmytro Spilka

Navigating Big, Hairy Codebases Should Be Easy

Navigating Big, Hairy Codebases Should Be Easy

Sun Mar 12 2023 By DataStax

Visualizing Unicorns Companies For 2019

Visualizing Unicorns Companies For 2019

Sat Jan 19 2019 By Gennaro Cuofano

Life as a Consultant at McKinsey to in the Trenches at a Startup, Airtable

Life as a Consultant at McKinsey to in the Trenches at a Startup, Airtable

Tue Aug 29 2017 By jordangonen

The Next Palantir Could Ignite in Tel Aviv — Built on Soft-Signal Intelligence, Not Surveillance

The Next Palantir Could Ignite in Tel Aviv — Built on Soft-Signal Intelligence, Not Surveillance

Fri Dec 05 2025 By Nica Furs

Hiro Yamada on Building First Mate Technologies: Silicon Valley Expertise Meets Global Perspective

Hiro Yamada on Building First Mate Technologies: Silicon Valley Expertise Meets Global Perspective

Sat Apr 12 2025 By Manasvi Arya

The Ethics Theater of AI: Why Switching From ChatGPT to Claude Changes Less Than You Think

The Ethics Theater of AI: Why Switching From ChatGPT to Claude Changes Less Than You Think

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Lima_Writes

What Comes After the AI Bubble?

What Comes After the AI Bubble?

Wed Jan 21 2026 By George Anadiotis

Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models

Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models

Thu Sep 25 2025 By George Anadiotis

The AI That Predicted the Future and Then Was Shut Down

The AI That Predicted the Future and Then Was Shut Down

Thu Aug 14 2025 By Abu Abdullah Muhammad Asad

Palantir Technologies's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
These High-Flying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Sink 20% or More Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street @themotleyfool #stocks $ARM $GOOGL $NVDA $RY $GOOG $PLTR

These High-Flying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Sink 20% or More Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street @themotleyfool #stocks $ARM $GOOGL $NVDA $RY $GOOG $PLTR

fool.com

Sun Feb 25 2024

Forget Palantir: Consider These 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy Instead

Forget Palantir: Consider These 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy Instead

finance.yahoo.com

Sun Feb 25 2024

Largest Hedge Fund Bulked Up on Nvidia Stock as 2023 Ended

Largest Hedge Fund Bulked Up on Nvidia Stock as 2023 Ended

barrons.com

Sun Feb 25 2024

Will Palantir Technologies Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035? @themotleyfool #stocks $PLTR

Will Palantir Technologies Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035? @themotleyfool #stocks $PLTR

fool.com

Sun Feb 25 2024

Despite Big Gains, Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR) Still Deserves More Love - TipRanks.com

Despite Big Gains, Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR) Still Deserves More Love - TipRanks.com

tipranks.com

Sat Feb 24 2024

Palantir Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation | FXEmpire

Palantir Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation | FXEmpire

fxempire.com

Sat Feb 24 2024

Palantir Just Might Be the Best AI Stock to Buy. Here's Why. | InvestorPlace

Palantir Just Might Be the Best AI Stock to Buy. Here's Why. | InvestorPlace

investorplace.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Palantir: Bears Are Capitulating (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha

Palantir: Bears Are Capitulating (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha

seekingalpha.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nvidia’s AI Boom Spurs AMD, ARM, Super Micro, Palantir, and Many Other Stocks

Nvidia’s AI Boom Spurs AMD, ARM, Super Micro, Palantir, and Many Other Stocks

barrons.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Palantir Stock Surges From Artificial Intelligence Platform (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock Surges From Artificial Intelligence Platform (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha

seekingalpha.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Palantir Outlook: 3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Cautious on PLTR Stock | InvestorPlace

Palantir Outlook: 3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Cautious on PLTR Stock | InvestorPlace

investorplace.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Thinking about trading options or stock in Palantir Technologies, Ford Motor, SoFi Technologies, Alphabet Inc, or Bank of America?

Thinking about trading options or stock in Palantir Technologies, Ford Motor, SoFi Technologies, Alphabet Inc, or Bank of America?

lelezard.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

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