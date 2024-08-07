PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
#679 COMPANY RANKING
Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
3,936 emps
Since 2003
Worth 471.6B
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PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES (PLTR)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #679
Palantir Technologies's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Palantir Secures $10 Billion AI Deal with U.S. Army: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Wed Aug 13 2025 By Tech Thrilled
TSA and DHS Want Your Selfie: The Move Toward Biometric IDs for Travel
Sat Sep 28 2024 By The Sociable
An Industry in the Midst of a Frenzy: Which Firms Will Drive 2024’s Generative AI Boom?
Mon Dec 11 2023 By Dmytro Spilka
Navigating Big, Hairy Codebases Should Be Easy
Sun Mar 12 2023 By DataStax
Visualizing Unicorns Companies For 2019
Sat Jan 19 2019 By Gennaro Cuofano
Life as a Consultant at McKinsey to in the Trenches at a Startup, Airtable
Tue Aug 29 2017 By jordangonen
The Next Palantir Could Ignite in Tel Aviv — Built on Soft-Signal Intelligence, Not Surveillance
Fri Dec 05 2025 By Nica Furs
Hiro Yamada on Building First Mate Technologies: Silicon Valley Expertise Meets Global Perspective
Sat Apr 12 2025 By Manasvi Arya
The Ethics Theater of AI: Why Switching From ChatGPT to Claude Changes Less Than You Think
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Lima_Writes
What Comes After the AI Bubble?
Wed Jan 21 2026 By George Anadiotis
Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models
Thu Sep 25 2025 By George Anadiotis
The AI That Predicted the Future and Then Was Shut Down
Thu Aug 14 2025 By Abu Abdullah Muhammad Asad
Palantir Technologies's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
These High-Flying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Sink 20% or More Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street @themotleyfool #stocks $ARM $GOOGL $NVDA $RY $GOOG $PLTR
fool.com
Sun Feb 25 2024
Forget Palantir: Consider These 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy Instead
finance.yahoo.com
Sun Feb 25 2024
Largest Hedge Fund Bulked Up on Nvidia Stock as 2023 Ended
barrons.com
Sun Feb 25 2024
Will Palantir Technologies Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035? @themotleyfool #stocks $PLTR
fool.com
Sun Feb 25 2024
Despite Big Gains, Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR) Still Deserves More Love - TipRanks.com
tipranks.com
Sat Feb 24 2024
Palantir Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation | FXEmpire
fxempire.com
Sat Feb 24 2024
Palantir Just Might Be the Best AI Stock to Buy. Here's Why. | InvestorPlace
investorplace.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Palantir: Bears Are Capitulating (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha
seekingalpha.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nvidia’s AI Boom Spurs AMD, ARM, Super Micro, Palantir, and Many Other Stocks
barrons.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Palantir Stock Surges From Artificial Intelligence Platform (NYSE:PLTR) | Seeking Alpha
seekingalpha.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Palantir Outlook: 3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Cautious on PLTR Stock | InvestorPlace
investorplace.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Thinking about trading options or stock in Palantir Technologies, Ford Motor, SoFi Technologies, Alphabet Inc, or Bank of America?
lelezard.com
Wed Nov 01 2023