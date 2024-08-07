OWNERLY

#3329 COMPANY RANKING
Ownerly’s mission is to put industry-referenced home value data and insight in front of homeowners. With over a decade of experience in data, the Ownerly team understands the power of data. We deliver home value data from leading real estate analytics technologies so owners can easily monitor and, more importantly, understand a complex industry that directly affects this investment.
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ownerly.com
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25 - 50 emps
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Since 2018
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#analytics#commercial-real-estate
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Ownerly's stories on HackerNoon

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