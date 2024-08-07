OYO

#1782 COMPANY RANKING
OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aims to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 157K hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. OYO was founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, the first Asian resident to be accepted to the Thiel Fellowship (started by Paypal founder Peter Thiel). OYO operates a unique business model that helps its patrons transform fragmented, unbranded and underutilized hospitality assets into branded, digitally-enabled storefronts with higher revenue generation potential and provides its customers with access to a broad range of high-quality storefronts at compelling price points. Owners and operators of over 157K storefronts use the OYO platform to manage all mission-critical aspects of their business operations. OYO’s comprehensive, full-stack technology suite integrates more than 40 products and services across digital sign-up and onboarding, revenue management, daily business management and D2C stacks into two flagship patron applications, Co-OYO and OYO OS. OYO customers can book storefronts through OYO’s own D2C channels and through indirect channels with third-party OTAs. The OYO App offers a variety of digital tools to guide customers throughout their journey, including discovery, seamless booking, pre-stay assistance, cancellations, digital check-ins as well as in-stay and post-stay services. With over 100 mn downloads, the OYO App was the 3rd most downloaded travel app in 2020. OYO Wizard, OYO’s loyalty program, has 9.2 million members and is the second largest loyalty program run by a travel or food brand in India, by subscriber base.
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oyorooms.com
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1,557 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 4.6B
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#travel-hospitality#mobileappdevelopment#web-development
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OYO (9755.T)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1782

Oyo's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Oyo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
OAU students protest at EFCC Ibadan office over arrest of 72 colleagues

OAU students protest at EFCC Ibadan office over arrest of 72 colleagues

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Oyo State Govt. celebrates outstanding students, education stakeholders

Oyo State Govt. celebrates outstanding students, education stakeholders

guardian.ng

Wed Nov 01 2023

PDP Governors Publicly Endorse President Tinubu

PDP Governors Publicly Endorse President Tinubu

igberetvnews.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Oyo govt working towards partnering UNESCO on cultural heritage, tourism — Olatubosun

Oyo govt working towards partnering UNESCO on cultural heritage, tourism — Olatubosun

tribuneonlineng.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

PTD elects Egbon National Chairman

PTD elects Egbon National Chairman

vanguardngr.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Soun: Confusion over verdicts

Soun: Confusion over verdicts

thenationonlineng.net

Wed Nov 01 2023

Nigeria: Tale of Jago Community and Its Struggle to End Open Defecation

Nigeria: Tale of Jago Community and Its Struggle to End Open Defecation

allafrica.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Alaafin stool: Court adjourns suit filed by 5 kingmakers

Alaafin stool: Court adjourns suit filed by 5 kingmakers

vanguardngr.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

We Won’t Relent In Prioritizing Education In Oyo State – Makinde

We Won’t Relent In Prioritizing Education In Oyo State – Makinde

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Oyo indigenes protest delay in selection of new Alaafin

Oyo indigenes protest delay in selection of new Alaafin

ladunliadinews.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Wike Accused Of Plotting Against Rivers Governor, Sim Fubara Trending With Ojy Okpe

Wike Accused Of Plotting Against Rivers Governor, Sim Fubara Trending With Ojy Okpe

arise.tv

Tue Oct 31 2023

OYO-backer alternate credit platform Blacksoil raises $40m in debt

OYO-backer alternate credit platform Blacksoil raises $40m in debt

dealstreetasia.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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