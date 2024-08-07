OYO
#1782 COMPANY RANKING
OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aims to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 157K hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. OYO was founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, the first Asian resident to be accepted to the Thiel Fellowship (started by Paypal founder Peter Thiel). OYO operates a unique business model that helps its patrons transform fragmented, unbranded and underutilized hospitality assets into branded, digitally-enabled storefronts with higher revenue generation potential and provides its customers with access to a broad range of high-quality storefronts at compelling price points. Owners and operators of over 157K storefronts use the OYO platform to manage all mission-critical aspects of their business operations. OYO’s comprehensive, full-stack technology suite integrates more than 40 products and services across digital sign-up and onboarding, revenue management, daily business management and D2C stacks into two flagship patron applications, Co-OYO and OYO OS. OYO customers can book storefronts through OYO’s own D2C channels and through indirect channels with third-party OTAs. The OYO App offers a variety of digital tools to guide customers throughout their journey, including discovery, seamless booking, pre-stay assistance, cancellations, digital check-ins as well as in-stay and post-stay services. With over 100 mn downloads, the OYO App was the 3rd most downloaded travel app in 2020. OYO Wizard, OYO’s loyalty program, has 9.2 million members and is the second largest loyalty program run by a travel or food brand in India, by subscriber base.
1,557 emps
Since 2012
Worth 4.6B
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OYO (9755.T)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1782
Oyo's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Oyo's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
OAU students protest at EFCC Ibadan office over arrest of 72 colleagues
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Oyo State Govt. celebrates outstanding students, education stakeholders
guardian.ng
Wed Nov 01 2023
PDP Governors Publicly Endorse President Tinubu
igberetvnews.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Oyo govt working towards partnering UNESCO on cultural heritage, tourism — Olatubosun
tribuneonlineng.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
PTD elects Egbon National Chairman
vanguardngr.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Soun: Confusion over verdicts
thenationonlineng.net
Wed Nov 01 2023
Nigeria: Tale of Jago Community and Its Struggle to End Open Defecation
allafrica.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Alaafin stool: Court adjourns suit filed by 5 kingmakers
vanguardngr.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
We Won’t Relent In Prioritizing Education In Oyo State – Makinde
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Oyo indigenes protest delay in selection of new Alaafin
ladunliadinews.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Wike Accused Of Plotting Against Rivers Governor, Sim Fubara Trending With Ojy Okpe
arise.tv
Tue Oct 31 2023
OYO-backer alternate credit platform Blacksoil raises $40m in debt
dealstreetasia.com
Tue Oct 31 2023