143 reads

How I Went From Chartered Accountant to QA Engineer in the UK

by
byOmenebele Eunice Ananenu@ome

QA Engineer turned mentor, I craft high-quality test strategies and automation frameworks while guiding others to thrive

August 16th, 2025
    featured image - How I Went From Chartered Accountant to QA Engineer in the UK
      Speed
      Voice
    Omenebele Eunice Ananenu
      byOmenebele Eunice Ananenu@ome

      QA Engineer turned mentor, I craft high-quality test strategies and automation frameworks while guiding others to thrive

      Story's Credibility
      AI-assisted

    About Author

    Omenebele Eunice Ananenu HackerNoon profile picture
    Omenebele Eunice Ananenu@ome

    QA Engineer turned mentor, I craft high-quality test strategies and automation frameworks while guiding others to thrive

    Read my storiesAbout @ome

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    programming#software-testing#women-in-tech#software-engineering#career-change#fintech#mentorship#automation-testing#qa-engineer

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    X
    Threads
    Bsky
    Mas

    Related Stories