AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic? by@archi008

AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic?

Artificial intelligence has permeated virtually every industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses work. The software development world is no exception - AI has taken it over as well. Despite its nascent state, artificial intelligence is already used in software testing. It provides a combo of cognitive automation, reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics. We’ll focus on the first one in this article, which is AI-fueled testing practice since it’s gaining more momentum among all.
Artur Shaikhutdinov

@archi008
Artur Shaikhutdinov

A few words about myself: I work as QA Automation Engineer and live in Moscow More than 3 years experience in tech

by Artur Shaikhutdinov @archi008.A few words about myself: I work as QA Automation Engineer and live in Moscow More than 3 years experience in tech
