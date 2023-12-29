301 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Top Story

Let's learn about via these 301 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Cryptocurrency Top Story /Learn Repo Simply the best cryptocurrency-related opinion pieces on the internet. 1. Blockchain Scalability: State Channels are Winning Big Time! When it comes to blockchain scalability, state channels still beat all other Layer-2 scalability solutions. Here is why. 2. 2021 and the Rise of Layer-2 Blockchain Solutions Discover which layer 2 projects are offering solutions to scaling issues stunting the growth of DeFi 3. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has just announced his latest venture: buying Twitter. This move comes no surprise to many Musk is known game change 4. Norton Antivirus: How To Kill a Brand With Cryptocurrency Nortin Antivirus installs crypto-mining for Ethereum into the June 2021 update for end-users to opt-in and offset their subscription costs, sparking concerns. 5. DEXs Are Winning Against CEXs By Reducing Slippage And GAS costs At the beginning, DEXs replicated the orderbook model of CEX as the market-making mechanism. 6. Everything You Need to Know About Moon - Reddit’s Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency Reddit’s vision for MOON tokens and the Community Points program is to encourage high-quality posts, discussions, and engagement 7. Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide Web 3.0 may be the next frontier of the Internet, but many know little about it. Read to learn everything about Web 3.0 and its implications for businesses. 8. Decentralized Autonomous Organization - Core Concepts Core concepts of a DAO. Will it be the next crypto trend? xDAO project. 9. People Will Not Care About Cryptocurrencies Until THIS One Thing Changes This Tweet: 10. The Lay of the Cryptoland - Part I: Coins, Wallets, and Exchanges A beginner's guide to the crypto ecosystem 11. Thinking in Systems is Hard But It Can Be Done [A How To Guide] Thinking in systems is hard, particularly because humans are best at linear reasoning, “if this, then that.” Systems are much more complex, made up of intermingled relationships with varying feedback loops, “if this,” may not necessarily lead to “that,” and even if it does, it might not happen for quite a while. 12. What Does 2021 Hold For Insurance on The Blockchain? Blockchain has seen multiple use cases over the years, from simple payment coins to tokenizing art. But there is a class of projects aiming to build solutions to last over the years, with a level of complexity rivaling traditional business and financial structures. 13. Mean Reversion Trading Systems and Cryptocurrency Trading [A Deep Dive] Prices move in a wave like fashion, moving back and forth following a broader trend. While doing so, it often revolves around a mean. It might move across or bounce off the mean. Mean reversion systems are designed to exploit this tendency. 14. Can Binance Smart Chain Answer Elon Musk's Crypto-Breaking Reiterated Question of Energy Efficiency? At the time of writing, Elon Musk’s tirades against Bitcoin are growing more frequent and seemingly less informed. The crypto sphere has been thrown into a state of disarray (more disarray than usual anyway) by Elon Musk and Tesla’s decision to suspend Bitcoin payments for their cars. 15. Why Doesn't Nike Accept Cryptocurrency Payments? Over the past 3 years, it’s become apparent that cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular, particularly peer to peer and in developing countries. What’s just as obvious though, is that big and small merchants alike, understandably don’t want to deal with two key hurdles of accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method: Volatility & Security. 16. Examining Decentralized Exchange Token Sales Decentralized exchanges are truly having their year in crypto. We are starting to see more decentralization for capital raises facilitated by trustless, non-custodial platforms. 17. Italy's Covid19 Stimulus: Tokenization of Tax Credits And The New Digital Lira The day that the Italian borders were reopened after the lockdown — on June 3rd — I drove across the Brenner Pass with an overwhelming joy. I could finally rejoin my family and my old friends. 18. 10 Cryptocurrency Data Points to Takeaway from 2019 It’s a new year and, with that, the speculations about the performance of the crypto market are flying free. From a big drop to drastic rallies, analysts seem to be all over the place when comes to predicting the performance of the top cryptocurrencies. 19. Tokenizing Bitcoin on Ethereum: WBTC vs RENBTC vs HBTC vs BTCpx Bitcoin users are often unable to explore the decentralized finance market segment. The vast majority of platforms in existence today are built on Ethereum. Even though the BTC and ETH blockchains cannot communicate directly, wrapped tokens can offer a viable solution. 20. Crypto Noobs of 2017 vs. 2020: Learning to Trade Better Is Getting Harder Cryptocurrency trading is rising in popularity, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to get started. Successful crypto investing demands traditional trading skills, a grasp of the way that the new tech works, some knowledge of blockchain, and an understanding of crypto trading jargon. 21. "The most successful products are those with a simple and consistent framework" - Marco Mottana Not everyone has the technical-knowhow to navigate the highly volatile crypto terrain. There are a lot of moving pieces. It will surprise you to know that trading, staking, mining, and hodling are not the only sure way to earn crypto income. In 2020, we got introduced to yield farming and the variety of ways to utilize DeFi’s money markets. Notably, there is no means to know for sure which crypto trend would drive crypto in 2021. The key takeaway from this is that we are yet to scratch the surface of the possibilities embedded in crypto and blockchain technology, even 11 years after the famous introduction of Bitcoin. 22. Brand Identity in the Crypto Sector. How It Started and Why It’s Changing When talking about crypto projects, people mainly speak about the qualities of the backend. 23. Why Countries are Rushing to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender Why Latin American region is the first to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, how does it affect people and local businesses. Which countries next to adopt Bitcoin 24. Can Blockchains Overcome the Scalability Trilemma? Beldex will be integrating Bucephalus Hard Fork on the 10th of December, 2021. Their goal is to create the first-ever privacy-based ecosystem. 25. Carbon Footprint: Proof-of-Work vs. Proof-of-Stake Many tech experts argue about Blockchain's carbon footprints consensus mechanisms. Learn the pros and cons of proof-of-stake vs. proof-of-work. 26. What are Good and Bad Project Tokenomics Tokenomics can be described as the science of the token economy. The word was coined by pairing the word ‘token’ and ‘economics’ together. A deep dive. 27. Startup Interview With Mitja Goroshevsky - Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs Mitja Goroshevsky, the Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs, where I focus on developing core technical infrastructure for Free TON 28. The Top Crypto Loan Services With The Lowest Interest Rates Ever since its tumultuous stint in 2018, the crypto market has been on the rise. Experts believe that this is due to the emergence of new and formidable financial applications that promise to change the way we access financial services. At the heart of this turnaround is the budding crypto lending sector currently pushing new paradigms in the DeFI and CeFI terrains. 29. Could Cryptocurrencies Soothe International Tensions? It’s natural to think about the potential growth and profitability of cryptocurrency, but with an internationally accepted currency in place, the practical benefits could be enormous. Depending on how the currency is adopted, a stable, internationally recognized currency could have the power to soothe international tensions—and make the world a more peaceful place. 30. Cryptocurrency in the Time of Crisis: What to Expect Your Easter plans for this year probably looked a lot different. Instead of spending time with our families and enjoying the first days of spring, we stayed home wondering how the future will look like. 31. Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? Sometimes we forget that more than 95% of the world's population doesn't own crypto. It's time to do some more education and dive into what crypto is in 2021 32. If You File for Bankruptcy, What Happens to Your Cryptocurrency? Is crypto exempt in bankruptcy? Are you required to disclose crypto in bankruptcy? Learn what happens to your crypto if you file for Bankruptcy. 33. Is the IMF Pressuring Countries to Abolish Crypto? The IMF recently took a strong stance against crypto regulations in Argentina, warning of potential legal and financial issues. It's clear the IMF isn't keen on 34. From DeFi 1.0 to 3.0: Innovative Protocols Leading the Way The DeFi ecosystem is constantly iterating and improving. From Primitives to Protocols, here's what seems to be building sustainable ecosystems for the future. 35. Will the real crypto "use case" please stand up? Unfiltered thoughts from a cryptocurrency developer Is there real use case in cryptocurrency? 36. Banks are Adopting Bitcoin for all of the Wrong Reasons Banks are profoundly underestimating how big this will be. 37. Analyzing a Crypto Token: A Beginner's Guide Crypto Investing 101 38. When Will Ethereum Finally Top Bitcoin? Ethereum is bitcoin's biggest competitor, the Smart-contract originator is the closest cryptocurrency to bitcoin, it stands a chance of climbing to the top. 39. 🎮 Reddit Has Onboarded More People Into NFTs Than OpenSea Learn how Reddit onboarded 3 million people into NFTs. 40. How The Coronavirus Epidemic Impacts Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies? No matter where you are on Earth, you can feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has a negative impact on the industry, tourism, trade, stock markets, and of course, cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will consider how this epidemic has affected the blockchain industry and how it will affect the development of the cryptocurrency industry. 41. Quantum Computing and The Problem of Cryptography Most of us are probably wondering why the world today’s going to development of new generation of computer called Quantum-Computer 42. The End of the Hidden Crypto Business Era Following the recent FTX crises, this article explores the nature of trust in crypto and how it relates to privacy, transparency and the future. 43. The Proof is in the Pudding: Crypto's Existential Test The cryptocurrency industry has never shied away from making big claims. And nor should it; blockchain technology is truly revolutionary. Decentralized cryptocurrencies and stablecoins offer hundreds of millions of people an alternative to their hyperinflating local currency, an alternative that cannot be seized by a bankrupt government overnight. Smart contracts bring equitable agreements to the billions of people living in countries that lack fair and stable judicial systems. 44. Crypto Market: Upheavals and Forecasts Let’s be honest, the crypto market has been facing several significant shocks and challenges in recent times including the FTX crash, Goldman Sachs buying up crypto businesses, and a prolonged crypto winter. 45. A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi Arken Finance is exploring avenues to solve the problems with decentralized exchanges by bridging the CeFi and DeFi user experiences 46. NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview See why and how the NFT market is valued at $7 billion. However, experts believe that the market is heading to a trillion-dollar valuation. 47. Crypto Services with Fixed-Rate Exchanges [A Top-5 List] It's no secret that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Sometimes this can be seen as a benefit: let’s admit, it's always nice to get a little more cryptocurrency than you expected. This is a popular scenario in the rising market. 48. Did Martin Shkreli Topple FTX's House of Cards? A source on Twitter has released unconfirmed audio of (allegedly) Martin Shkreli making unverified claims that he was behind FTX's and SBF's stunning downfall. 49. Security Measures for Cryptocurrency Owners Cryptocurrencies have so far become one of the most innovative forms of technology. They bring all the perks of new-age innovation to the financial space, essentially allowing people to make quick, anonymous, and much cheaper transactions that can travel over long distances. 50. A Closer Look at the Crypto Regulations Proposed in the UK A Closer Look at the Crypto Regulation Proposed in the UK 51. Filter the Fake News About Crypto and Blockchain Read about 5 crypto myths that shouldn't be taken at face value. 52. Why CBD and Cryptocurrency Convergence Continues to Generate Interests Globally Other than the Internet of Things, the CBD and cryptocurrency sectors are the fastest growing industries in the world today. In the United States, the cannabis market value is projected to hit the $50 billion mark by 2026. The same projection is expected for the cryptocurrency industry. Now, it appears like the two sectors are converging. 53. Inside Yield Farming 2020: What's is the trend? Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 54. Phishers In Crypto Are Getting Smarter - And So Should You If You received an email with this object "An application has been linked to your account", than is a phishing email, beware and read this article 55. The Unfulfilled Promise of Blockchain and the Key to Unleashing Its Potential Solving the Blockchain Trilemma to Unlock Real Business Value. 56. How the Shady World of Crypto Shadow Banking Collapsed The acti loan book of Genesis Trading lending desk, world's largest payers in crypto shadow banking, explains the ongoing collapse & contagion in crypto markets 57. How to Earn Crypto Passive Income in 2022 7 different ways to earn passive income through cryptocurrency that you can start doing today! 58. HODL Your Private Keys to Avoid Worthless Investments Simple and worthy opinion about today's cryptocurrency market. Stick with it and enjoy your life. 59. The Clever Person Slaughterhouse A cursory look at the relationship between cryptocurrencies and regulation 60. Crypto: An Ecosystem for Survivors-Only It sounds paradoxical, but let me explain how logical it is to be skeptical. 61. Is Technical Trading Cryptocurrencies A Profitable Exercise [Analyzed] In two ongoing examinations, I explored the specialized exchanging rules the digital currency market and gainfulness of specialized exchanging rules among cryptographic forms of money with a protection work. 62. The LUNA-Tic Descent of Terra: Its Causes and Impact on the Crypto Market Many crypto enthusiasts are unaware of what caused Luna's fall, and those who do are unaware of its consequences on the crypto market. 63. Is the Bitcoin Crash Good for Investors? At this point, Bitcoin has proven itself to be an investment that can withstand some troubling times. 64. Fed Up with Banks? Welcome to the Crypto Club. Failing banking system, cryptocurrency adoption, DeFi, cross-border payments, and other financial aspects that should evolve to brink the unbanked into the game 65. Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method One of the biggest advantages of blockchain technology is the degree of information transparency it offers. 66. Challenges and Solutions with The NEM Foundation's President Alex Tinsman and NEM CTO Nate D’Amico Listen to the interview on iTunes or watch on YouTube. 67. Monetizing Your Hacker Noon Stories and Own Website with Coil [A How-To Guide] Adding one line of HTML to your website can start making you money. No one will see anything different on your site, no one will be tracked because of it. 68. Is the Cryptocurrency Industry Destined to Relive the Fate of the Banking System? The government's recent stablecoin regulations could shape how the entire cryptocurrency industry evolves. 69. How CBDC Will Replace Cash: Experiment To Programmable Money The current outbreak of coronavirus disease has significantly accelerated the development of central banks digital currencies (CBDC). It is easy to check with the growing number of projects and the recent first official launch of digital currency in the Bahamas. Moreover, Deutsche Bank analysts say that in the long term, CBDC can replace cash. 70. Why Crypto Is In Trouble? NFTs, Trust, and More HackerNoon Stories of the Week This week on HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week, we looked at three articles that each covered a part of the crypto-based economy and why it’s in turmoil. 71. No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis Are NFTs really harmful to the ecosystem? Read on to know more about the this statement, which is dismissed by facts, stats, and numbers. 72. Talking Crypto Investments with Zignaly CEO Bartolome Bordallo Interview with the CEO of Zignaly, a company working to make investing in crypto easier for all, regardless of experience level. 73. 🎮 Apple Clarifies its Stance on NFTs Apple released an update to their App Store Review Guidelines, and they talked about NFTs. Read on to learn how it can affect the broader NFT ecosystem. 74. How To Bridge the Abyss Between the Masses and Blockchain Adoption Back in the good days, when we could still go to different blockchain conferences and meetups, one of the most common topics was “mass adoption”. 75. 2gether compensates for its crypto cyber-attack losses One thing that has dogged the blockchain industry, more than most, is cyber-attacks. 76. Here's How The bZx Protocol Knowingly Rekt DeFi Hackers or group of hackers have exploited the bZx Protocol, twice, in under a week, profiting almost USD 1M. In the infographic below, we cover the technicals behind the exploitation. 77. DeFi Godfathers Andre Cronje and Anton Nell Step Down, Leaving Associated Tokens in Freefall DeFi leaders Andre Cronje and senior solutions architect Antone Nell close their chapter in the crypto/defi space. 78. Worried About Bitcoin Price? Let Data Lead the Way Three reasons not to worry about a bitcoin crash 79. Use SANsheet to Analyse Cryptocurrencies In A More Comprehensive Manner How crypto-traders can set up a simple and free spreadsheet to track the technicals, fundamentals and sentiment of 900+ cryptocurrencies. 80. How to Avoid Impermanent Loss By Providing Liquidity Impermanent loss is a real deterring factor for most liquidity providers? Learn how to avoid impermanent loss and provide liquidity in the safest way possible. 81. How to Save Your Crypto Safely: Overview of Non-Custodial Wallets The authorities can block accounts on crypto exchanges. How to save crypto safely: overview of non-custodial wallets. Metamask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Ledger 82. How Can New Players Disrupt Crypto Processing Methods? 83. Will an Increase in Institutional Investment Lead to Increase in Cryptocurrency Prices? Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain became a much more common topic following the boom of late 2017. 2018’s ICO fundraising numbers proved that there were a lot of fresh retail investors thirsty for the technology and the investment potential. The market was discussed increasingly on traditional finance shows and headlines would ask such questions as “Is Bitcoin the new gold?”. 84. Safeguard Your KuCoin Account Against Phishing Attacks: A How-To Guide One of the most common and increasingly applied types of attacks relying on social engineering is phishing your kucoin account details such as passwords 85. Are Your Crypto Wallet Keys Really Safe? The safety of your blockchain assets are only as good as the security of their private keys. But how safe are private keys really? Find out here. 86. The Ironies of a "Trustless" Blockchain The collapse of FTX demonstrates that "trustless" blockchain ironically still depends upon trust. 87. When is an Asset "Digital"? As outlined in an earlier article, blockchain-native digital bearer instruments such as Bitcoin's mining reward bitcoin introduced new concepts of ownership and value transfer, upsetting the order of enumerated asset classes heretofore seemingly complete. 88. Who Gets to Decide What Good is? It happens all the time—you search for anything in Google or Apple Store and get millions of suggested results 89. 5 Countries That Are Betting on Blockchain As cryptocurrency hits the digital wallets of citizens in countries around the world, different governments are reacting in different ways. While some clamp down on the industry, others are seizing the opportunity to take advantage of its rapid growth. 90. 10 Occasions Where Cryptocurrency Appeared on Mainstream Television Although the crypto’s push for mainstream adoption has stalled in recent years, this, however, has not affected its growing affinity for mainstream media. News outlets dedicate a chunk of their resources to track the happenings in the crypto space and its after-effect on the prices of cryptocurrencies. 91. How to Successfully Navigate a Crypto Bear Market How to survive a crypto bear market. What you should do and how to avoid getting rekt. 92. Staking Tokens on the Bancor Network: A Step by Step Guide “Staking liquidity essentially gives token holders a passive income, while bolstering the overall health of the decentralized network.” -Cryptoslate 93. Smart Contract Security is Complicated, but Totally Worth it Just like other types of software, smart contracts can have bugs, be manipulated, and get hacked. 94. Mr. Market Meets Mr. ICO Ben Graham was a towering intellect. He wrote a book which has inspired legions of hedge fund managers and smaller investors to wealth, and quite interestingly, they all took the basic concepts laid out in this book, but applied them in radically different ways. Warren Buffett is Ben Graham’s best known pupil, but there are legions of others, the so-called “Super Investors of Graham and Doddsville”. 95. BSC Flash Loan Attacks Explained: The Untold Story of 3 Copycats A series of attacks compromised several Binance Smart Chain (BSC) projects which saw nearly $45 million in damages. See how Dr. Wu from Amber breaks them down. 96. "The Mysterious and Tempting Crypto." What Do Belarusians Think of Cryptocurrency? No politics today, guys. Only Belarusian opinions. 97. The Rise and Fall of a Tribal Cryptocurrency MazaCoin is a cryptocurrency that tried to bring together two very different communities: cryptocurrency maximalists and a North American indigenous tribe looking to assert its sovereignty. 98. Crypto Regulation Aspects in South-East Asia The most important part of the investors' trust in crypto assets is their legal regulation. Now, we have several types of countries according to crypto regulations. The first ones include only El Salvador, where Bitcoin is a legal tender. The second ones unite countries where there’s a legal basis to buy/sell/margin trade/issue new tokens, and so on. The last ones are like China, where crypto activities are strictly forbidden. Many South-East Asia countries focus on providing a legal field for crypto companies to work and managing issuing crypto assets. The regulation authorities look for tax deductions of both individuals and companies if they make profits, trading crypto assets. Also, the countries pay much attention to anti-terrorist financing activities. 99. Bitcoin on the Brink: What Could Trigger a Capitulation? Bitcoin's volatility is nothing new, but it seems to ramp up as we approach, what could be a critical juncture for the cryptocurrency. 100. 5 Best Practices for Building Mass-Adoptable Crypto Apps To be successful, web3 devs need to relentlessly optimize their crypto products, test and retest them, and design them with end user experience in mind. 101. Ethereum's Deflationary Impact: What Investors Need to Know What exactly does becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency mean for Ethereum? And why is this important? 102. Security Exchange Commission SEC Has Officially Delisted Long Blockchain Corporation The stock of Long Blockchain corporation has delisted by the SEC after the company renamed itself from Long island iced tea corporation. 103. Can China Force Bitcoin Price to Fall Below $20,000? Being a CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kyrrex, based in Malta, I would like to tell about the state of the Chinese mining market and the challenges that mining companies will face in the near future. 104. Crypto's Pubescent Identity Crisis In response to the 2022 Crypto Crash, Chitose Nakamoto offers thoughts on the state of Satoshi Nakamoto's dream and how to move forward from here. 105. Unlocking the Value of Digital Currencies with Crypto-Backed Loans Currently, the value of all the bitcoin in the world is $154 billion. And, bitcoin is only the most well-known cryptocurrency in the global economy. If we combine the value of bitcoin with other cryptocurrencies with a market cap of at least $1 billion, such as ethereum, litecoin and ripple, the total value comes to approximately $210 billion. 106. Behind The Iron Curtain: Impact on Business & Finance. Interview with Elena Obukhova, Crypto Expert Interview with Elena Obukhova explaining how the situation in Russia can affect the world economy. Brands and talents are on the run, crypto is at a high demand [107. About Loss and Crypto: Never Lose Access, Ensure Loved Ones Inherit It](https://hackernoon.com/about-loss-and-crypto-never-lose-access-ensure-loved-ones-inherit-it) The private keys loss issues represent the main hindrance to mass adoption of the whole crypto sector of DeFi and all the potential benefits. 108. Market Makers Hold The Key To Success Of Early-Stage Cryptocurrency Projects Market makers have become a significant driving force in the cryptocurrency market. Primarily, their activity is to create an active, progressive market for buyers and sellers by placing multiple limit orders in an exchange platform’s order book. 109. Queen Elizabeth’s death inundates the crypto world with Innumerable NFTs and Meme Coins The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked the invention of innumerable so-called “meme coins” looking to capitalize on this misfortune occasion. 110. The Ethical Implications with Algorithmic Trading Between the 2000 dot.com boom and bust and the "Big Short" of the 2008 credit crunch, we heeded the wisdom of the legendary traders of the 20th century - guys like Jesse Livermore (1920s) and Paul Tudor Jones (1970s). The wisdom was to be dispassionate (no emotion) and trade methodically (like a robot) - executing trades mechanistically every time. Of course, for the previous generation of traders, the rise of the PC and internet and exchange APIs meant that much of this "mechanistic" work could be automated. Most of the technical and methodical signals can be algorithmically determined and acted upon. The trader is merely the strategist and commander who decides when which algorithm (trading method) should be applied. 111. Everything Changes and Nothing Does… In the past few months, I have met and spoken to many people from the blockchain space. Enthusiasts, professionals, enthusiasts who pretended to be experts, people who were predicting the future of the decentralization and those who were super excited to hear about it for the first time… Moon and Lambo guys, crypto traders, blockchain startup founders…. people from the traditional finance who were telling me to run away before it’s too late because all this is just a bubble… 112. DPOS Mining Yields For Master Nodes [An Analysis] It is a special form of the node used to verify transactions on a network. 113. Cross-chain as the next stage in the development of decentralized networks Market activity has also risen significantly, showing that the crypto industry is no longer just a fad that people call on when they’re trying to make themselves feel better. 114. Predicting The NFT All-Time High 2020 was great for Non-Fungible Tokens. This market gained volume, fame, and infrastructure. But what all the buzz is about? And what can we expect in 2021? I want to make it clear and to share my thoughts about the future of NFT. 115. Economic Interests Trump Technical Improvements...Always When considering the attributes of candidate cryptocurrencies, you should always prefer economic over technical improvements. The obvious example is Bitcoin, which over the years I have been active in crypto (2011-Present), has lost about half its market cap to altcoins. 116. Why 2020 Could Be A Bad Year for Crypto HODLers? 2020 is a rough year for everybody. I don’t want to add another article on the pile of articles about the coronavirus pandemic, but what I’m about to say next is happening, first of all, due to the current worldwide situation. 117. Binance Copies Yet Again: The Victim Investigates the [Alleged] Perpetrators On April 13th, 2020, Binance announced the news that they've launched options trading on their mobile App. After testing and comparing, we found that the so-called Binance Options trading looked exactly the same as the Options trading we have seen and tested on BitOffer in October 2019. (Editor's Disclaimer: The author works at BitOffer) 118. Getting Started in the World of NFT Collectibles Now that NFTs are back on the rise, many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles. 119. Accepting International Payments in 2020: An Overview of Acquiring Aggregators Accepting payments in foreign currency from a credit card for an online business is a cross-border operation, which leads to a sharp increase in the cost of accepting payments for businesses or leads to a decrease in the conversion of payments by customers. I will examine internally the options for connecting acquiring for international online business and touch on the topic of “High Risk”. 120. Is Investing In Cryptocurrency A Smart Move for Retirement? The rise of cryptocurrency can be the next big thing to invest in, which is why it is a good idea to know what it is and what makes it so great. 121. Why Everyday People Don’t Trust Crypto and Some Answers To Placate Their Fears Bitcoin and other cryptos are coming mainstream but everyday people still find it difficult to trust blockchain tech, NFTS and coins. How can we convince them? 122. Cryptocurrency Derivatives Trading: Potentials, Players, and Pitfalls Cryptocurrency derivatives are financial products that have gained popularity of late. For the uninitiated, a derivative is a security that obtains its value from other assets (cryptocurrencies). A common form of cryptocurrency derivative is the Bitcoin futures. Over the course of the years, several cryptocurrency derivative platforms have been launched. 123. Crypto Assets Are Primarily Communication Networks When I was in college there was a joke going around that the easiest way to piss off the physics professor was to ask him “what is gravity?”, upon which the professor would launch into a 45 minute diatribe on gravitons and the latest advances at CERN; but the truth is, we don’t really know. The best we can answer the question is that gravity is a force, but anything beyond that is currently conjecture. The same principle applies to Bitcoin. 124. Is The Crypto-verse Self-Sabotaging Its Own Mass Adoption? In the crypto and blockchain space we are focusing on the wrong things and self-sabotaging the mass adoption. 125. Why Fantom (FTM) Could Be A Good Cryptocurrency Investment This post will look at why Fantom (FTM) is a good investment that should be considered by any serious investor. 126. The Risks and Rewards of Crypto Payments for Freelancers in 2023 Is it too soon to accept crypto as payment in 2022? Let's discuss a number of pros and cons of accepting crypto payments as a freelancer and business owner. 127. P2P Sector’s Boisterous Growth Prospects Could Lead It To Becoming The Next Crypto Hype P2P, or peer-to-peer lending, has been there for quite a while. Its notable appearance was largely attributed to the financial crisis of 2008, which gave a spark to the whole string of off-chain banking services. 128. [Announcement] This Year's Black Friday Sale is Better Than Ever! This year, no one will go without a present – our Black Friday sale is fast approaching with discounts of up to 60%. 129. What Are Crypto Fan Tokens and Why Are They so Important to the Crypto Market? Fan Tokens are cryptocurrency tokens that give fans access to a range of exclusive membership perks, rewards, merchandise, and unique experiences. 130. The Future of Games Lies In Blockchain: An Overview of Our Gaming Platform The annual turnover of the gaming industry exceeds billions of dollars. E-sports events gather thousands of fans around the world. More and more gamers are trying to make games their profession, and new products are released every day. However, the more competition there is in the gaming market, the less truly unique projects can be found. 131. Deconstructing Arbitrage Trading Strategy to Become A Better Crypto Trader Since different exchanges will have different prices for any assets due to a difference in liquidity, some traders take advantage of an opportunity to generate relatively easy profit implementing arbitrage trading strategies. 132. Here's What DeFi-led Future of Crypto Payments And Escrow Will Look Like Back in 2015, the launch of Ethereum heralded a brand new day in the world of cryptocurrencies. It wasn't because people believed that it would displace Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency. It was because of the major advances that the Ethereum blockchain introduced to the industry. 133. "All DeFi Applications Are Shooting For The Sky But no One is Wearing a Parachute" - Allan Henders There is a lot to take away from the price performance of the digital asset market in 2020. One of such is that the concept of bitcoin halving, as expected, is a major contributing factor to the success of the bitcoin market and has eventually delivered the level of price swings projected during the pre-halving days. Another is that DeFi is perhaps the most potent application of cryptocurrency technology, which makes it the most plausible instigator of the next wave of growth. In the months following the global market crash, the DeFi landscape has attracted around $14 billion worth of capital. Why is this so? 134. The Good and Ugly Sides of Crypto: What Is the Role of Public Goods Communities? Can public good communities significantly decrease the case of scammers in crypto? 135. When Should We Expect Uber Coin? What is the primary goal of any business? Without any doubt – money, and there is nothing wrong with that. Profits allow companies to invest in R&D and bring new products and services to the market, thus making our life easier and more comfortable. For example, we could compare a vehicle industry evolution over the past 50 years. Back in the day, a serious car accident would normally end up with someone´s death. Today, thanks to engineering genius and safety control people survive even 100 mph+ head-on collisions. 136. The Ugly Truth Behind IEOs and What to Expect in 2020 Let’s face it, you won’t be able to conduct a successful IEO unless you have a fully-operational and fully compliant prototype and unless you’ve clinched a listing deal with a major exchange with actual liquidity within its community of retail investors, and traders. 137. What I Learned Trying to Predict the Price of Cryptocurrencies A few days ago, I presented a webinar about price predictions for cryptocurrencies. The webinar summarized some of the lessons we have learned building prediction models for crypto-assets in the IntoTheBlock platform. We have a lot of interesting IP and research coming out in this area but I wanted to summarize some key ideas that can result helpful if you are intrigued by the idea of predicting the price of crypto-assets. 138. Bybit is the Lead Partner for Art Dubai 2022's Inaugural Digital Section a Bridge to Digital Assets Digital art chapter of Art Dubai 2022 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, is a platform for artistic expressions from the Middle East and Global South. 139. Bitcoin Price Frictions Explained in 5 Simple Futures and Blockchain Signals In recent days, Bitcoin has been struggling to break different levels above the $7000 mark. From the COVID-19 crisis to the anticipation surrounding the Bitcoin halving event, there are plenty of macro factors that can be associated with the increasing price resistance. 140. Antifragile: Cryptocurrency and the Passage of Time In his outstanding book “Antifragile,” Nassim Nichoals Taleb discusses certain technologies that not only are able to withstand long term volatility, and uncertainty, but rather become stronger because of them. I would like to suggest to you that properly executed crypto investments are antifragile in this sense. Long term crypto investments will thrive when thrust into an uncertain, highly volatile future, as long as they survive. 141. "Freedom of Movement is a Human Right, So Too Should be the Freedom of Information" James O Connor Interactive streaming has been one of the most popular industries for years now, ever since Netflix exploded, causing the launch of other streaming platforms 142. Exploring Passive Income in Cryptocurrencies: Will 2020 be Year of Staking? The blockchain industry definitely looks like a blue ocean - there are a lot of opportunities, the wind changes fast, and the calm suddenly can be replaced by the storm. And, as in real sailing, to be successful it means to catch a wave and tailwind. 143. Here's What My Crypto-Trading Bot Will Do ...With A Little Help From Binance and Deribit Over the last week, I’ve managed to wrangle pretty good deals from Deribit and Binance. 144. 6 Ways The Internet of Value Can Benefit the World Economy The Internet of Value is a concept proposed by Ripple which envisions a world where value moves and is exchanged like information is exchanged today... 145. The State of Web3 - Cryptocurrency Exchange Growth and Trading Volume in 2022 Has interest in crypto exchanges grown or shrunk the last 2 years? We pulled market presence and trading volume from 58 different exchanges to find out. 146. Could "Pirates" Be The Saviors Of Cryptocurrencies - Again? To my mind, the main reasons are not the volatility and lack of clear legal regulation, but the lack of new users (new blood), which creates a ‘’narrow’’ market. 147. 5 Legal Aspects of US Law That Crypto Needs to Consider how is crypto regulated and what legal challenges do businesses and crypto enthusiasts face 148. I Earn $1000 A Month Using my Old nVidia GPUs: A How-To Guide I used two old Nvidia GPUs to make over 1000$ in a month using the Livepeer network, built on Ethereum, to perform video mining. 149. Entertainment Industry Tapping into Crypto's Vast Potential Is there any way to adopt crypto as a method of payment for the entertainment industry? If yes, what are the advantages and pitfalls? 150. Some Stray Thoughts On The Long Term Winner in Crypto-Assets Today we are going to discuss how the long term survivability of a prospective crypto asset is the single best indicator of its investment quality. We will also consider capital’s role in this model and why this is the best approach to investing in a crypto asset. 151. A Giant's Greed: How Internet Companies Profit from Charitable Organizations We humans are amazing creatures, we are full of contradictions, we seem to combine surprisingly incompatible things - anger and kindness, loyalty and betrayal, honesty and deceit, greed and generosity. Some people may be vicious and greedy deceivers capable of taking any actions to achieve their selfish goals, while others may disinterestedly and generously help strangers in distress. 152. Best Trading Apps for Europeans: 2020 Report The most exciting part of trading is the thrill of mitigating your risks in favor of your rewards. For those who are just starting, it’s a game of knowing when to buy and knowing when to sell. Or, as most traders would say, "Buy low, sell high"! But, how do you know if the prices of stocks and securities are low or high? 153. Implementing National Digital Currencies: How Jurisdictions Across the World are Looking At It Recently Philadelphia’s Federal Reserve bank president Patrick Harker came out with a remarkable statement that it is “inevitable” for the central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to start issuing digital currency. This is a great leap for blockchain from being labelled as a Ponzi in the past and now attaining a status of legitimacy. 154. Simplify and Secure Your Cryptocurrency Transactions with Tangem Cards [New Launch] Cryptocurrencies and blockchain have suffered turbulent times and the landscape continues to evolve. Remember when crypto surged 2000% in 2017 and FOMO reigned — even your Aunt was calling you up asking how she’d gotten her hands on some of that gold dust. 155. WTF is Supply Elasticity and How It Could Help Make Cryptocurrencies Mainstream Supply elasticity is a property of money that allows the supply to expand and contract on an as-needed basis in order to meet demand. Well established monies like gold, as well as modern age cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, do not have this property. 156. Zerocoin Flaws, Private Atomic Swap Adoption, and UX [An Analysis] We started as a PoW coin however soon realised for the sake of security (namely preventing 51% attacks and ASIC miners), we'd be better suited to having a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. So we moved over from mining to staking without a hitch and took advantage of this new setup by developing our own 'Leased Proof-of-Stake' mechanism, which allows users to stake their coins via a service provider who take a small percentage from each staking reward for running the service. 157. ETHEREUM 2.0 AND CHAINLINK: The Story So Far And What To Expect In 2020 When investing into cryptocurrency you want to look for projects that will make the biggest changes within an industry. This is why I prefer coins like ETH, BAT, LINK, XLM, ONT and NEO. 158. We Tried Hacking Telegram's Cryptocurrency TON For 3 Straight Weeks [Part I] Summary of https://contest.com/blockchain from BUTTON Wallet Team 159. Is There Such a Thing as Too Many Cryptocurrencies? An excessive number of cryptocurrencies and an endless rollout of ICOs can be problematic for the image of the crypto world. 160. 5 Things Standing in the Way of Crypto Asset Institutionalization — and How to Fix Them When will we see crypto become a fully-fledged institutionalized asset class? 161. Tips To Protect Cryptocurrency From Cyber Attacks Cyberattacks are common in the online world that disrupt the entire online channels. Read precautionary measures to protect the crypto from cyberattacks. 162. Banks, institutional investors, and Cryptocurrencies in 2020 At the end of the year, two very important events took place in the crypto world. Many media mentioned them in passing, although the events are really significant. 163. Read This Before Starting A Crypto-Business The crypto space has very few barriers to entry when it comes to building a team and launching a product. Both developers and the community flock to new projects, even if they are competitive. 164. AT PARSIQ, We Make Blockchain Notifications With Better Security, Compliance and Insights Businesses, traders, and individual users can benefit from the ability to monitor activity on their crypto addresses in real-time. PARSIQ empowers these users. 165. Does Mining Cryptocurrencies Harm the Environment? The mining process is vital to blockchain networks like Bitcoin, as they validate incoming transactions before storing them forever. This, of course, is done by miners, who provide their computing power to find complex, 64 character hexadecimal numbers to ensure each block is unique. 166. There Has Never Been a Better Time to Get Into Crypto Crypto market overview, regulation updates and a very bold Bitcoin price prediction with a soda-back guarantee 167. Margin Trading: What You Don't Think About Today Will Bite You Hard Tomorrow How many chats on your phone are discussing where the Bitcoin price is heading right now? Even if you only touch the crypto industry with your left pinky, the Bitcoin price talk is hard to miss. Add to this the stories about someone who always seems to forecast the price right. A friend of a friend who moved to Bali and now makes a ton of money by trading straight out of his pool. The wizard sees in the price charts what others don’t see and makes profits when the markets are good, bad, and even ugly. 168. Could Akon City Pave The Way To Real-Life Crypto Wakanda? Pop stars are never far from the news, and it can often feel like you’ve seen it all and heard it all when more coverage of glamorous exploits and overly-ambitious business projects emerge. However, US artist Akon may have broken new ground when he announced that he’s set to build a futuristic city in Senegal that runs entirely on cryptocurrencies. 169. Decentralizing Prediction Markets: Augur Vs. Gnosis Vs. Polkamarkets Decentralized prediction markets are smart contracts that stipulate who gets paid how much when certain predefined conditions are met. 170. Does the World Need a Cryptocurrency Robo Advisor? What is a Robo Advisor? 171. Lack of understanding paves way for speculative behavior in crypto markets - Jordan, QTUM Co-Founder Welcome to Mondays with Entrepreneurs. Today, we have with us Jordan Earls (Co-Founder QTUM (crypto)), who loves to code 👨💻. 172. Crypto Weekly #2 - Steemit and TRON Reversed a fork, Bitcoin's Hash Rate Smashes ATH That lack of central authority is the primary reason why we’re into crypto. No more central banks to issue or destroy money out of thin air. No more governments to control us with their conventional currencies. A totally new system governed by people. 173. "The Idea Behind Digital Сurrencies is to Reduce Total Control Over Money Markets" - Dmitry Filyaev The crypto market has evolved significantly since Bitcoin’s whitepaper was conceived 12 years ago, shortly after the U.S Financial Crisis which devastated the global economy. Today, this space enjoys a cool $400 billion in market capitalization with Bitcoin taking the lion share at a 62.4% dominance. Unlike like in the past where Bitcoin was the main narrative, dynamics are now shifting as crypto innovators pivot towards decentralized products and ecosystems. 174. Global Debt, Ethereum, and a New Open Financial System [Analyzed] It’s time to pay attention. Ray Dalio, Conspiracy Theorists, Gold Bugs, Bitcoin Maximalists and even the Chinese Government all have one thing in common. They believe that the existing Global Financial System is in for a paramount change in the near future. 175. How #Covid19 Compares to #GFC08 Why digital assets might drive the recovery, and how it will define Bitcoin’s legacy. 176. Financial NFTs Will be the Real NFT Boom The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million? 177. Education Has Never Been More Important in the Blockchain Space Ask anyone in the crypto space about the major barriers to adoption and nine times out of 10, education comes up. Understanding this industry, its importance, and the potential it holds for all our lives is vital to growing the space. We need better education not just at a developer level through programming courses or Masters' degrees at universities, but for the general public, and at a grassroots level, as well. 178. You HODL Dogecoin? What seems like millennia ago, but was only about a year ago, I wrote on HN about Dogecoin's value proposition being worth a penny. I just wrote my response to my adult sons when they had asked why I had started accumulating Dogecoin. This essay is similar. This is essentially my response to their queries when they learned I was still HODL'ing my Dogecoin. 179. Y Love & Y Fear DeFi Dive in 💚 180. Your Money Is All Set To Lose More Value. Again. There’s a simple strategy that will change your financial life and you don’t need to be Warren Buffett to understand it. 181. [Announcement] Mega Rewards on Digitex Program Coming Soon With Uniswap DeFi has dominated the topic of conversation in the cryptocurrency space in 2020 with few signs of slowing down. Among its many innovations, the trend of liquidity mining has without doubt caused the largest stir and allowed investors to make massive gains reminiscent of the ICO days. 182. Building AI-Based Trading Algorithms - An Interview with Kiran Mannam, CEO at Rocket Vault Finance Interview with the CEO of Rocket Vault, where we discuss use of artificial intelligence in building smart trading systems. 183. Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To) Crypto will never replace a major currency (and it doesn't need to in order to be successful) 184. Stories From The Crypto Industry That Will Keep You Up At Night The crypto industry is characterized by high growth rates and an oversaturation of all sorts of events. The world doesn't stand still and the DeFi industry is only gaining momentum, constantly developing and surprising us with new launches, opportunities, and discoveries. 185. Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5 Most Annoying Questions about Cryptocurrency This article takes a look at questions that you might've asked as a newbie to cryptocurrency. Is it too late to buy in? 186. Decentralized Internet Is Of The People, By The People, For The People Take a look at how decentralized apps and crypto-based applications are changing the lives of ordinary people and check the huge opportunity that lies within. 187. The State of the DAO: Rise, Fall, and Rise The last few weeks have seen some major failures in the area of DAO and distributed governance. They’ve also marked a revival of energy for DAO technology, with new initiatives that seem to pick up where the failures left a gap. 188. Succeeding In Challenging Times: Marketing During The Coronavirus [An Overview] COVID-19 has turned the whole world upside down. It’s changed our personal lives, our businesses and the way we spend our days. No matter where we live, what we do, our race, nationality or status, everyone has been impacted in some way. The uncertainty created by this rapidly deepening global crisis has left all of us vulnerable to anxiety, stress and worrying about the future. It’s no wonder that everyone — including technology and blockchain companies — are re-evaluating the way they do business, revisiting their budget and expenses and modifying their operations. 189. The Uniswap DEX: A Comprehensive Review Welcome to my new series “A Comprehensive Guide to” where each time I cover a new topic in-depth while trying to keep things simple. 190. Nexo for Crypto Loans and Bitcoin Loans and Crypto Cards [Reviewed] What if Nexo had more than $100m USD worth of YOUR assets? More than their centralized bank-backed insurance fund protects? What if Nexo began speculatively investing YOUR funds into third-party protocols, putting the capital at risk — or even losing substantial amounts of it? 191. Crypto-Charities Cut Middlemen AND Transaction Opacity For charity work, blockchain is more than a tool that enables more transparency and accountability. 192. NFTs, Celebrities, and Stoner Cats It all started with Vitalik Buterin appearing in Ashton and Mila’s kitchen… 193. How VISA, Paypal, MasterCard, and Western Union Could Integrate Cryptocurrencies Although cryptocurrencies have been around for more than ten years and Bitcoin was first introduced in 2009, there is still a lot of skepticism around the crypto industry. Despite the market’s annual capitalization growth, many institutions in traditional finance do not recognize the role of digital assets in the global economy. 194. The Quality Minus Junk Quant Thesis in Crypto-Assets Creating models that evaluate the real market value of crypto-assets is one of the pivotal challenges of the space. While the valuation methodologies for crypto-assets are still in its infancy, we can draw inspiration from many ideas from the quantitative investing world. 195. Sub-Markets on Crypto-Exchanges and Their Volumes [An Analysis] The article lists the crypto sub-markets of a number of crypto-exchanges, and gives results of a snapshot — a moment in time, of the trading volumes of the most traded items, normalized — in percentages, and arranged from max to min. 196. Hidden Challenges and Opportunities in Crypto Finance From Canadian Bitcoin ETFs to decentralized finance protocols running on smart contract blockchains, all the prerequisites for Finance 2.0 are set in motion. 197. Here's Why Your Cryptocurrency Price Predictions Fail...or Succeed [Explained] Predicting the price of assets is a never ending obsession in capital markets and the crypto space is not an exception. Since the early days of Bitcoin, there have been many attempts to create predictive models that forecast the price of crypto-assets. 198. Designing a Game from Scratch - How I Did It [Part I] Don't search too long for it, there is no silver bullet to build a great gaming experience. But if someone (even Blizzard or Riot) has found it, I will be grateful to get its recipe right now. 199. What the FRAX: A Crypto is Born after President Trump Failed at Infiltrating the Federal Reserve President Donald Trump & Famous Economist Stephen Moore are “Frax-ing” with Everipedia’s Sam Kazemian 200. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs Less than 1% of the world’s population uses cryptocurrencies. And whether the remaining 99% want to use them or not, it doesn’t matter anymore. 201. Crypto Weekly #3 - How the World Will Change After a Pandemic And Blockchain’s Role in It We’re all living in this strange new reality right now and adjusting our schedules, our jobs, and our very livelihoods. And while things will certainly go back to normal soon, for now, well, now’s a great time to review how this new economy affects the blockchain industry, and what changes will come once the pandemic is resolved. 202. CEXs Still Competing To List Tokens But DeFi Mining Support Will Be The Key No one can deny the current success of decentralized finance, or DeFi. A lot of enthusiasts have shown a keen interest in exploring the yield farming aspect. Finding these projects at an early stage makes a world of difference. Slowly but surely, more exchanges provide access to DeFi mining at an early stage. 203. The Catfish Effect on Crypto Rally For the current market, the most important thing is to survive to see the new moon after the crypto tide. 204. Crypto Weekly #1 - XRP Coasting on Old News While Polkadot Inches Closer to Real-time dApps People love news. Which is why in crypto, product updates almost always drive the price up. But with over 5,000 projects already on the open market, how can you stay both informed and sane while sorting through the volume of articles, news blips, and tweets published every single day? Even if you had the capacity to capture them all, how do you know which ones really matter? 205. Is Your DeFi Startup A Viable Idea? In the last couple of years, the DeFI landscape has worked tirelessly to improve the way we interact and engage with financial processes and systems. Needless to say, all that hard work has begun to pay off. 206. Crypto Series #1 — New Power Players Entering The DeFi Space DeFi, or Decentralized Finance, is a movement for developing a suite of financial products in a decentralized world. We currently live in a world of CeFi, or Centralized Finance, where all the financial instruments are built and offered by large institutions having centralized control. 207. "Ukrainians [are] among the top adopters of cryptocurrency in the world" Bitcoin among other Cryptocurrencies may soon be used legally in Ukraine, once President Volodymyr Zelensky signs legislation passed by Ukraine’s Parliament. 208. $Fil Mooned Right After I Sold It. Am I Weak Hands? FIL has climbed from $35 to $135, an increase of more than 279% in a single month. Why is FIL getting so bullish all of a sudden? What is IPFS? Learn more now! 209. Before You Become a BAT Content Creator On The Brave Browser [Read This] I have been searching for a web browser to naturally block advertisement on websites. Often, advertisements can contain trackers and sometimes even malware. Have you ever had a conversation with someone and next thing you know you see an advertisement for the thing you were talking about? Maybe it’s confirmation bias, maybe it’s that you are so predictable from your browser habits that the big data algorithms detect what your next move will be. The above situations are, of course, hypothetical; however, what if we didn’t need to think about pesky advertisements? What would feed us suggestions for our next purchase? I digress… 210. Introducing $YETI Part 1 Overview of Yeti Finance on Avalanche Blockchain. Yeti is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers huge earning potential for its users. AVAX NFT $$$ 211. Crypto On The Brink Of Mass Adoption: The 2021 Edition Last week, Elon Musk, the world’s first billionaire influencer, changed his Twitter bio to #bitcoin, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to rise by about 20% and jump from $32,000 to $38,000 within just a few hours. 212. Quantum Cryptography: What Would Happen When Qubits Go Mainstream Whether through social engineering, phishing scams, or ransomware attacks ultimately it is just a hacker and his classic computer, all that pretty much expected 213. 10 Data-Driven Predictions for Bitcoin, Stocks, and Commodities in 2020 It's a brand-new year, and oh man, 2020 has a lot on its plate. Last year, we witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 surge almost 29%, crude oil rallied 35% and the bitcoin price nearly doubled since the beginning of the year. 214. Will Advertising Fix the Broken Trust with Users and Finally Respect Their Privacy in 2020? Ad tech as we know it is changing fast. Yes, it took entire nations to be tricked into taking dubious decisions about their future thanks to creepily accurate Facebook ads to raise a red flag. 215. Consumer Fintech & Crypto currencies: The Twain Shall Meet 1+1>2 216. NFT Gaming is The Key to Wider Token Adoption in 2022 By Jeremy Foo, Founder and CEO at TripCandy 217. "Any Industrial Revolutions Must Come With a Technology Transformation" - The Professor The way people wager is changing rapidly, thanks to advancements in technology. Gamblers are continually being introduced to new ways of gambling, and betting companies are locked in this fierce battle of trying to stay ahead of the curve. 218. Crypto Market Registers A Resounding Boom in Q1 2020 With the passage of time, the popularity and usage of crypto markets have grown among masses. Therefore, apart from tech geeks, even laymen have become a part of this ‘thrill’. Let it be teenagers, adults, or the CEOs of tech giants, everyone seems interested to explore cryptocurrencies for their benefits. 219. Cryptocurrency 2020: Heading Towards Privacy, Adoption, and Ease of Use? If cryptocurrency payments are to ever compete with credit cards and mobile apps for day-to-day use, sending and receiving cryptocurrency needs to be just as easy. 220. SEC Commissioner ‘Crypto Mom’ Calls for Blockchain Safe Harbor SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, nicknamed “Crypto Mom” by the blockchain community, has outlined a formal proposal to provide a three-year safe harbor for token projects. 221. More Africans Walk Towards Financial Freedom Due To Cryptocurrencies Africa is rarely mentioned as a major cryptocurrency market. However, recent trends indicate that it may move leaders out of their positions. In 2018, in just 9 months, more than 15 cryptocurrency trading platforms were opened in Africa. The trend has appeared a long time ago and is only getting stronger every year. When the bitcoin rate rose in 2017, the trading volume on African exchanges increased sharply. For example, trading volumes in Kenya on one of the sites in December 2017 rose to $ 8.1 million. Another company reported 2,000 BTC transactions in November 2017, when the price fluctuated in the $ 10,000 range. Approximately 37% of these transactions were made in South Africa. There are several reasons why Africa could be the next big cryptocurrency market. The Free TON team believes that cryptocurrencies and blockchain are key to unlocking Africa’s vast potential. Only blockchain is capable of transforming the continent, this technology will contribute to the growth and prosperity of all countries in the 21st century, giving everyone complete control over their finances. 222. 2019 Crypto Annual Review: Taming the Wild West I'm reviewing 2019’s most remarkable crypto moments and assessing whether regulatory setbacks are terminal or merely catalysts for the next phase of adoption. 223. Grants Vs. Contests in Crypto-verse And What's Better For Driving Adoption Grants are an important growth point in the world of cryptocurrencies. They contribute to both the growth of the entire cryptocurrency space and of individuals and teams. However, grants no longer hold promise. They were replaced by contests that make the participants put in more effort to win. Contests are the best way to stimulate the development of the cryptocurrency community. Practice shows that there is no future in the grant system. And the primary reason is their inconsistency between the concept of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology – decentralization. 224. The Biggest Recent Cryptocurrency Hacks: What Is Behind Them? 2021 was marked by multiple DeFi frauds, with rug-pulls and exit scams being among the most popular. 225. A Hard Look At The Emerging DeFi Trends DeFi's sudden popularity in 2020, excessive increases, constant security\nconcerns, and the entry of so much capital, where DeFi will be pushed? What future directions are more worthy of our attention? 226. Stop Relying On Sole Private Keys: The SMPC Approach to Crypto-Wallets [Deep Dive] There are no doubts that crypto is a unique ecosystem from different points of view. A lot of enthusiasts could talk here about decentralization, transparency, alternative for fiat money and other things, that are well-known by anyone, who is in crypto. 227. WTF is Decentralized Finance or DeFi? Well kept billion dollar secret at your fingertips 228. The Case for Immediate Crypto Industry Regulation: Why Postponing Is Not an Option Although experts and participants have long pointed out imperfections in the crypto industry, regulatory institutions have continued to delay decisions. 229. The Best Way to Talk to Normal People About Cryptocurrency In August 2019, I published Stop Arguing With People. Show Them How Cryptocurrency is Useful. Earlier this year, I wrote Education Will Not Get People to Use Bitcoin—Here’s Why. 230. The Byzantine Times: Weekly Newsletter [Week 1, April] Hello and welcome to the first edition of The Byzantine Times. This weekly publication (each Sunday) will replace our newsletter. This week we released our Q1, 2020 review where we saw one of the most eventful periods in our lifetimes. 231. Crypto to Fiat Convertibility Holds The Key To The Next Leap In Payments A 2019 study by Blockchain Capital claimed that 11 percent of Americans own Bitcoin and 89 percent are aware of it. A different 2019 survey put BTC ownership at 6 percent of Americans. So why don’t we see widespread adoption of blockchain-powered payments at coffee shops, groceries, and eCommerce sites? 232. Two-sided Liquidity Marketplace Is The Key To Globalizing Crypto Trading Despite all the hype around the current Bitcoin bull run and crypto in general, the market reality is this: the global crypto trading market is in its infancy. The reality is professional crypto traders cannot efficiently access global price discovery, global best bid and offer, or global liquidity. 233. Why Were Europol Officers Unable to Track Monero Transactions? A Europol officer confessed that they could not track Monero (XMR) transactions. 234. In The BTC Vs. USD Battle, My Money's on DOGE: Here's Why Could it really be true Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for widespread adoption and usage by a national or pseudo-national entity? 235. What the Future of Ethereum Looks Like Post London Hard Fork Investing in crypto during the bear market isn’t for everyone here's what you need piece the market sentiment & Ethereum together before diving into investing 236. SoulSwap Finance Interview: The New DeFi Protocol on Fantom In this post we'll look at SoulSwap Finance, how it works and how it fits into the DeFi ecosystem on Fantom. 237. The DASH Market Cycle: A Deep Dive DASH won’t blatantly copy Ethereum’s market structure, it will still follow Ethereum 238. How to identify if a crypto or blockchain project is a scam or not? This Slogging thread by shahmeer khan, Utsav Jaiswal and Ivy Fung occurred in slogging's official #blockchain channel, and has been edited for readability. 239. Could Trading-Crypto-as-a-Service Become A Thing? Peer-to-peer trading is a strange phenomenon in some ways, as access to cryptocurrency has grown, so has P2P trading. It’s an odd thing that may not make a lot of sense at first, but when you consider that perhaps those engaging in this form of trading are doing a little more than just, well, trading it gets a bit more intriguing. 240. The Recent Crypto Slump, Correlation Trading, and Portfolio Rebalancing Opportunities The recent crypto slump may present correlation trading or portfolio rebalancing opportunities. 241. Cryptocurrencies Will Go Mainstream in the U.S. and Other Bold Predictions for 2020 Everybody’s making predictions about 2020, mostly about the price of bitcoin. 242. What's With The SEC Mulling Over Safe Harbor Laws for Cryptocurrencies? 243. Could Cryptocurrencies Finally Go Viral in 2020? 2020 is the best time to talk about mass user adoption in crypto. After a decade of development and innovation, a year of hype, and two years of stagnation, now is finally the time to “reap the fruits” of our efforts. 244. 5 Minute Finance: BTC & ETH SUPPLY SHOCK, BURRY'S APOCALYPSE, SIMONS SAYS AMC The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — reporting what's going on, and why. Let’s see what's going on this week. 245. Fighting Fraud: How to Better Protect Your Exchange Held Assets? Since the emergence of cryptocurrencies, they have been linked with fraud and crime, the anonymous nature of accounts has enabled criminals to use them to transfer funds and launder their profits. 246. Tax Calculations and Cryptocurrencies: An Overview I would be prepared to wager that many people who bought cryptocurrencies, never thought about any tax considerations. It is unsurprising that the tax authorities are ahead of the crypto owners, because they see plenty of new income for their coffers. 247. Looking into the Chainlink Crypto This article will review Chainlink’s project and evaluate the option of investing in Chainlink crypto. 248. Forgive me, Father, for I have Shilled If you are sitting somewhere eating popcorn and watching this scam fest we have performed for two thousand years, I have a moral obligation to tell you that the show isn’t as good as it may seem. In other words, you messed up… 249. Is "Crypto For Good" Real Or Just Hype? In these early days of the blockchain industry, wild claims are thrown around left and right, whether it's that "blockchain will capture $10 trillion by 2027" or that it can "eradicate poverty." Another claim is that blockchain can be a powerful tool for social good, spread by the likes of IBM and Stanford. Let's separate the wheat from the chaff and ask, is "crypto for good" legitimate, or just another speculation? 250. NFT: Is GIFs Selling For Millions of Dollars The Economy of The Future? NFT tokens are the blockchain trend in 2021, first of all, are related to the very industry’s most vibrant progress. 251. Crypto-related Testing in Fintech: Losses Vs. Faster Delivery Crypto-related testing in fintech app: How to find the balance between losses due to mistake and fast delivery 252. Blockchain Grants in the EU - How To Get Some in 2020 First I want to draw your attention to the fact that Horizon 2020 does not only turn around the blockchain. This is not true! The main motto “Science closer to society’’! 253. A New Paradigm For The Internet, Cryptography, Blockchain, And Online Societies Why is human civilization suffering from issues such as poverty, inequality, corruption, exploitation, over consumption, environmental problems, biased and censored media, inadequate education, immigration, discrimination, oppression, and tyranny? 254. Bitcoin Mixing Legalities: Why Governments are Cracking Down Bitcoin mixing is an interesting topic because while it can help people keep their crypto transactions private it can also be a hotbed for criminal activity. 255. How To Defeat The New World Order The reality of the New World Order, who's really responsible for it, and what YOU can do about it. 256. Could Cryptocurrencies Ever Be Anything More Than the Creation of Money Out of Thin Air? Something many people cannot seem to wrap their heads around is the concept of cryptocurrencies - how are cryptocurrencies created? What makes them valuable? To understand this, let’s take a brief look back at the history of money. 257. The infrastructure of Kick Ecosystem We launched KickICO in 2017 to create a safer means of raising capital for enterprises in the blockchain sector, and to open that safer new channel to a community of investors. 258. Too Big to Fail: Lessons from the Latest Crypto Saga Too big to fail, read on to see how significant failures in crypto affect depositors and retail investors; the Sam Bankman-Friedman and FTX crash. 259. A Cryptocurrency, As Old As Civilisation: Mutual Credit - Part I The past few years have seen a glut of news about cryptocurrencies and distributed ledgers. Beginning with Bitcoin’s startling rise to fame as a sort of ‘digital gold’ with no central authority, to the rapid appearance of new players like Ethereum, Ripple, and IOTA in the following decade, it seemed that the tech world couldn’t get enough of crypto. 260. Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with it What is SEC chair's Gary Gensler crypto superpower? 261. Inside Yield Farming 2020: What's the trend? Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 262. Crypto Market vs Stock Market: Exploring an Interesting Relationship There are several camps in the market. One is trying to separate completely from the so-called "funds", and the other is working with an eye on it. But no matter how hard we try to fence ourselves off, the connection between them exists. To correctly illuminate it, I will describe in this text my vision of this issue. 263. How gaming with cryptocurrencies can help in the fight against COVID-19 Tauri is the Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io and co-founder of the Coingaming Group. As an early Bitcoin adopter, he has overseen the growth and development of Bitcasino from being the first licensed Bitcoin casino to an industry leader. In addition to being a crypto enthusiast, he also enjoys the occasional poker game. 264. Digital Assets: Are We Still Early? Over the past few weeks if you're in the digital asset space you've probably received texts or questions over the holidays on what to buy or if it's a good time to do so etc. etc. I'm writing this in an effort to give my opinion which is in no way shape or form financial advice. 265. Crypto-Trading with Ichimoku Cloud...And The World of Virtual Trading Assistants Crypto enthusiasts often face a conundrum when turning to cryptocurrency as a viable investment. An eternal question remains: To invest and forget, or to trade the notorious price swings for even more gains? 266. Cryptocurrency Investment Strategies: Momentum Trading versus Call Options [Reviewed] With the recent sell-off in global markets, we wanted to take the time to review the performance of our investment strategies in cryptocurrencies and evaluate the risk in them. 267. Binance Vs Coinbase Pro Vs Crypto.com: Which One is The One for You? As a trader, it takes more than viable crypto signals to run a profitable business. For one, the efficacy of your chosen crypto exchange, or lack of it, plays a vital role in the success of your trading endeavors. As such, it is common knowledge that traders ought to take the time to research crypto exchanges before adopting their services. 268. Cryptocurrency Wallets: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know In 2019, cryptocurrency-related fraud and theft have resulted in a loss of around $4.4 billion. Among all crypto fraud and theft incidents in recent years, the most common way used by hackers was to find security errors in the cryptocurrency wallet of their target users. 269. Managing Your Digital Assets: A Guide to Accounting With the increasing acceptance of crypto, the need for its accounting has become evident. Here, we’ll refer to crypto as a digital asset. 270. Critical Thinking, Cryptocurrency, and a Space Hotel Nicolas Ng, Hang Ngo, and Ellen Stevens examine the details of how HackerNoon is controlling the social media empires. 271. BTC TESTS $50K, TRUSTLESS DEFI VS. TRUSTED FINTECH, SOLANA SOARS (Week 35): The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — reporting what's going on and why. Let’s see what's going on this week. 272. What Should You Expect From A Truly Private Digital Cash? The evolution of digital currency came about in part to address the issue of online payments. To decipher the question of truly private digital cash, we first need to understand the history of virtual currencies. Let’s take a look at past attempts of digital currencies. 273. #WillTheyWon'tThey - Will Apple Get on The Crypto Train? Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding! 274. Crypto Crash? Not Really... This week's "crypto crash" is more of an "everything crash", and no cause for alarm. Check out the surrounding context and do not fall for media scaremongers 275. 5 Minute Finance: ROCK.JPEG, Institutions Gain BTC Exposure, Stablecoins Mature The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — reporting what's going on, and why. Let’s see what's going on this week. 276. Breathe Life into Tokenomics: Tokens Shouldn't Hold Crypto Back Issued tokens may have no viable use case because the token’s utility has already been defined up front. A new open-source framework, IQ Protocol, can solve it. 277. The Complete Story Behind the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Scam Perhaps some of you never heard of OneCoin nor about Dr. Ruja “Cryptoqueen” Ignatova. OneCoin took advantage of Bitcoin going mainstream in 2014 and scammed millions out of people oddly enough the story is not over to this day. 278. The Importance of Cross-Chain Solutions in the DeFi Economy Cross-chain solutions are increasingly catching the attention of speculators within the decentralized finance ecosystem. As products and platforms grow in popularity, interoperability between separate chains is becoming increasingly important. 279. A Deep Dive into Augur and What v2 Holds for Its Users Augur is a decentralized prediction market protocol built upon Ethereum which allows users to speculate on anything. Prediction markets are a sector ripe for disruption from blockchain technology; however, scalability problems and broader adoption remain as potential growth inhibitors when it comes to a project like Augur. 280. 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest In For 2021 & 2022 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For 2021 - 2022 281. Privacy Coins vs Nation State Crypto and the War for the Soul of the World A mother walks into the supermarket to buy baby milk but the iris scanner spots her and sends a message to her glasses: “Currency controls in effect today, funds partially frozen. Please reduce spending.” She checks her smart glasses display and sees that her bank balance is the same but her "available to spend balance" is now zero and she can’t buy supplies for her child or groceries to eat. 282. Banks, Money Creation, and What the Crypto Community Refuses to Learn from Them TL;DR: Contrary to the prevailing “fractional reserve” narrative of money creation in the crypto community, Central Banks today admit to money creation in the economy by individual banks as being more nefarious than previously propagated in mainstream economic and financial disquisition. Money is in fact empirically created ex nihilo, where loans create deposits (and bank lending is not reserve constrained). Owing to its superior monetary attributes as a store-of-value (SoV), the implication of this empirical finding further justifies Bitcoin’s role as the best alternative for the average citizen, in the 21st century, to hedge against the frequent financial and economic crises we experience worldwide triggered by our debt/credit-based economic system. 283. From ICO to DYCO: A Brief History of Crypto-Fundraising Potential use and the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies were quickly seen by dozens of entrepreneurial people worldwide. 284. How To Mint Your First NFT (Non-Fungible Token) For Free How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens 285. The 5 Fastest-Growing Stablecoins in August 2020: An Analysis 2020 is proving to be the year of stablecoins. From $5.3 billion in January, the overall market capitalization of the stablecoin market skyrocketed beyond $13 billion as investors rushed to protect their capital from the effects of the global economic crisis. But why are some stablecoins growing much faster than the overall market? 286. "DeFi Space Welcomes Anyone, From Anywhere" - Victor Larionov Entering the decentralized finance space can often seem daunting. With the help of companies such as Priority Token, that process becomes a lot smoother. Existing technology companies can reach out to a growing network of highly qualified investors. 287. IPF$: The Interplanetary Financial System - A Deep Dive The tipping point for the colonization of North America was the humble beaver pelt, funding expeditions, wars, and journeys into the unknown; All for the fashionable hats made from beaver felt that Europeans found so fashionable. 288. What is Modern Monetary Theory (MMT)? A Pocket Guide To Modern Monetary Theory and Why It Matters 289. Can Filecoin Achieve A Market Value of 100 billion Any Time Soon? Filecoin 3 years late，Can it achieve a market value of 100 billion\nFilecoinbe will be able to successfully launch the mainnet this year? which is three years late.What is the support behind the high-profile storage market?LLab invited Li Bai from the shiliu pool to have an in-depth discussion with you. 290. 15 Trends That Prove Crypto-Adoption Is Moving In The Right Direction The blockchain sector is among the fastest-moving industries, susceptible to change and disruption. Here are 15 upcoming events to look out for in 2021. 291. Inside Yield Farming 2020: What's the trend? Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 292. 7 Metaverse & Gaming Cryptocurrencies To Invest In 2021-2022 With Facebook's rebranding bringing new interest to the Metaverse, here are seven new currencies to consider investing money into over the next two years. 293. Top 50 Crypto Exchanges to Trade Your Cryptocurrencies in 2021 According to data from coinmarketcap.com, there are over 4,900 cryptocurrencies in existence today. They operate in over 20,000 markets, with over 300 registered cryptocurrency exchanges. 294. "If Bitcoin Becomes Compliant Tomorrow, All Reservations Against It Will Disappear" - Max Krupyshev With cryptocurrency reaching a fever peak as to even get accepted for tax payments, Bitcoin and other digital currencies gain traction in both public and private spheres. 295. Free TON: How It Started Vs. How It's Going The Durov brothers fought for a very long time with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the adoption of the Telegram Open Network (TON) in the US, which led to the official statement by Pavel Durov to close the project and stop its development. Nevertheless, the open source code of the project gave a second chance. With the help of TON repositories, a group of independent enthusiasts collected all the best that was created by the Telegram development team and released their project called Free TON with the TON Crystal cryptocurrency.Like other POS networks that have their own decentralized management, Free TON has its own declaration, which spelled out all the ideas and concepts of the community and the Free TON decentralized network. All the philosophical foundations of the project can be found in this foundation of the declaration. The Declaration on Decentralization is gradual, it was not created in a few days. And while the process of creating a full-fledged declaration was going on, more and more participants joined the project – both from the side of developers and users, and from the side of users who were interested in this project. These members have formed a very active and large crypto community in a short period of time, which is currently one of the largest independent cryptocurrency communities. How it all began? From the very beginning, there were people who were very much involved in the TON project (which was directed by Pavel Durov). They were looking forward to launching all over the world. When Pavel Durov announced the closure of the project, these people were very upset. They decided that closing a project that they had been working on for over 2 years was humiliating. A lot of people spent a huge amount of time and effort on a project, which was then closed on the grounds that the money was not collected the way someone wanted – this is nonsense. It was these people who became the one that was used, helped to gain huge publicity among ordinary people and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. On May 7, 2020, the official launch of the Free TON project took place. In addition to launching the project, the TON Labs team published the main components of TON OS on GitHub. Free TON has grown very quickly as a truly decentralized community driven project. Today, Free TON is an active community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts with over 30,000 members worldwide who contribute daily to the development of both the Free TON blockchain and TON Crystal digital coins. The Free TON community is self-sufficient. All changes within the community and the blockchain take place after the approval of the community members and nothing else. There is no centralized governing body and project community. As a result of the interaction of all these factors and the efforts of the programmers, a wide range of software developments has been provided, aimed at significantly improving tooling and changes in protocols. 296. Narrative Cryptoeconomics: Part 1 The emergence of open blockchains as one of the most hyped technologies of the past decade has led to the birth of cryptoeconomics, a discipline that combines computer science and economics to effectively design decentralized digital systems. 297. The Opportunities That Lie Before The Indian Crypto Ecosystem and What's Being Done With It On March 04, 2020, India finally got the trigger for the resurgence of its crypto ecosystem. The ruling came a stifling two years after RBI banned banks from facilitating banking services to crypto exchanges. 298. How Ethereum & Chainlink Will Change Blockchain Technology Ethereum 2.0 is just around the corner, with a rumored release on Ethereum's 5th Anniversary on July 30th 2020. 299. A Brief Look Into Ripple (XRP): Banks, Pre-mines, and Lawsuits tldr; This post is a brief look into the different aspects (good, bad, and ugly) of the XRP token and Ripple Labs, the company. It is important to separate the two while also investigating the indisputable overlap between the token and the company. 300. What's Developing In The Indian Crypto Ecosystem [An Overview] The Global Recession of 2008 sent unprecedented shockwaves and disrupted Financial Markets worldwide. With Banks of International repute going insolvent to Financial Institutions turning towards the governments for bailouts and mergers, many woke up to the fact and sought alternate ways of financial transactions which would be least affected by sudden unprecedented fluctuations and Market Corrections. 301. Mastering Shitcoins II - The Poor Man's Guide to Getting Rich in this follow-up to my 2017 crypto investment guide, I look back at how the portfolio did 3 years later, talk about what I’ll do differently this time. Thank you for checking out the 301 most read stories about Cryptocurrency Top Story on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo