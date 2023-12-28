49 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Exchange

Let's learn about via these 49 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Cryptocurrency Exchange /Learn Repo Everything you want to know about the entities that wield more power than banks when it comes to crypto. 1. "So for now, all I'll say is: well played; you won," - Scam Bankman Fried "I]m sorry. That's the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better." Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried 2. An Intro to Concentrated Liquidity What is concentrated liquidity in decentralized exchanges? How do liquidity providers and traders use concentrated liquidity? Explore right here! 3. Disrupting the Centralized Crypto Exchange via Global Liquidity Pools The crypto market may be heading towards a promising future, but it is facing a challenge that only a few experts are addressing. The foundation of any existing exchange medium, at present, is based on a centralized platform - they are not real exchanges and have a model similar to Travelex. 4. Introducing the SimpleSwap Mobile App SimpleSwap, a cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a mobile app. The SimpleSwap Mobile App provides customers with many benefits to make the exchange process convenient for everyone. 5. Why Doesn't Crypto Have Mainstream Adoption? What's Stopping Cryptocurrency From Achieving Mainstream Adoption? The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have increased the demand for cryptocurrencies/ 6. How Can New Players Disrupt Crypto Processing Methods? 7. P2P Sector’s Boisterous Growth Prospects Could Lead It To Becoming The Next Crypto Hype P2P, or peer-to-peer lending, has been there for quite a while. Its notable appearance was largely attributed to the financial crisis of 2008, which gave a spark to the whole string of off-chain banking services. 8. Components For Creating a Cryptocurrency Exchange People generally think one of the best ways to make money with cryptocurrency is by exchanging or trading them. The fact that the value of the Bitcoin has risen by 10000% since its inception is quite a lucrative proposition for any person seeking to make money. 9. The Tardiness Of Dominant Crypto-Exchanges Is An Opportunity For The Upcoming Binance is widely considered to be a top cryptocurrency exchange. At the same time, their approach to crypto-assets can be improved. It is not unthinkable a better platform will emerge over time, capable of rivaling this industry giant. 10. How are people scammed in a crypto world Viktor Kochetov, Kyrrex CEO, provides us with the most influential scam cases in the crypto industry. He features us with a list of advice on how to avoid scam. 11. Cryptocurrency Exchange Survey Finds Binance Is Still The King - However Various Issues Still Remain A recent survey carried out by blockchain-based data exchange company Insights Network has revealed that Binance is still the people’s choice in regards to their favorite exchange. 12. The State of Web3 - Cryptocurrency Exchange Growth and Trading Volume in 2022 Has interest in crypto exchanges grown or shrunk the last 2 years? We pulled market presence and trading volume from 58 different exchanges to find out. 13. Don't Start That Cryptoexchange If you've just heard of the cryptoexchange business model, you might think you're in for a gold rush. While everyone is trying to get rich with crypto-trading, you might think of providing the infrastructure. As the motto goes: 14. Regulatory compliance needs to become mandatory for all cryptocurrency exchanges Regulatory compliance needs to become mandatory for all cryptocurrency exchanges 15. Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange Anti Danilevski, KickEX CEO and founder, talks about Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange based on his own experiences in the field. 16. What is Cryptocurrency Burning and Why is There a Need to Burn a Coin? The process by which users remove tokens (also known as coins) from circulation, thereby decreasing the number of coins in use, is known as crypto burning 17. CEXs Still Competing To List Tokens But DeFi Mining Support Will Be The Key No one can deny the current success of decentralized finance, or DeFi. A lot of enthusiasts have shown a keen interest in exploring the yield farming aspect. Finding these projects at an early stage makes a world of difference. Slowly but surely, more exchanges provide access to DeFi mining at an early stage. 18. You Can Now Buy Cryptocurrencies On KickEX With Bank Cards Now on the KickEX exchange you can buy cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH) for dollars, euros, rubles and other fiat currencies without resorting to other exchangers, without triple commissions and unreliable intermediaries! 19. The Curious Case of Crypto-Exchanges Hacker Noon contributors evaluated the industry as a whole and we curated them for you. Crypto-Exchanges are your gateway to buying your first cryptocurrency and are the watering hole of crypto-veterans as well, for them to trade their sats and alts all day (and night).The sheer volume of money through these crypto-exchanges makes it a very attractive target for hackers. The hackers target the "hot" wallets of the crypto-exchanges where the cryptocurrency stays for a short duration of time. The more decentralized of the crypto-exchanges store very little to none cryptocurrencies in "hot wallets". 20. Research on the Usage of Orders on Crypto-Exchanges Despite the fact that the demand for "classic" orders remained,\ncrypto enthusiasts showed a growing demand for other complex trading instruments such as the smart orders 21. Introducing T.K.O Summit 2021 Asia’s First Crypto Outlook The T.K.O Summit 2021will also focus on the introduction of the TKO token utility, Indonesia's first local token project with CeFi and DeFi utilities. 22. Coinbase Innovator’s Dilemma: From Exchange to Broker This quote from Brian Armstrong holds the clue to an under appreciated threat to Coinbase. 23. All Cryptocurrency Exchanges Fail for the Same Reason There’s a major contradiction in the cryptocurrency world right now. The invention of Bitcoin was supposed to bring about the new age of finance; one with trustless transactions, frictionless cross-border transactions, and censorship-proof Internet cash. 24. How Do Market Makers Enhance the Liquidity in Crypto Exchanges? Cryptocurrency exchanges with high-end liquidity are playing a great role in the crypto industry. To enhance liquidity, Market Makers are responsible for the buy, sell and execution of orders. 25. KickEX launches a contest and gives away $10,000 to celebrate the reduction of KYC requirements To mark the occasion of reducing the KYC requirements, KickEX exchange is organising a mass trading contest with prizes for 100 the most active traders, starting 21st of July. Contest participants need to make a deposit of $20 or more, trade on the exchange, then they are automatically classified for a prize draw with a cryptocurrency prize pool of the equivalent of $10,000! 26. Your Guide to Crypto Exchange Development Crypto exchange development is not easy, but it can be done. As a developer, you will need to write a lot of code and develop many different modules that work together. This article will help you understand what is involved in developing a crypto exchange from scratch and how to do it. 27. Crypto Exchanges Are Quickly Becoming the New Unicorns of the Internet Trading in the cryptocurrency market can be extremely lucrative if done correctly. You’ve probably heard the many stories of people buying coins at extremely low prices with little money and then see huge profits in a short period of time. 28. How Looking for The One Perfect Crypto Exchange Made Me Lose Faith in All About six months ago, I decided it was high time for me to seriously get involved in cryptocurrency trading. I’m not a full-time trader, but I do consider myself a skilled trader on the foreign exchange markets. I’ve done quite well for myself over the years (regardless of my ups and downs), but I wanted a new challenge. A trading experience different than what I’d ever had before. Crypto trading promised me that challenge. 29. How We Approach Cryptocurrency Trading Differently The landscape of digital currencies has considerably evolved since the inception of Bitcoin in 2008. Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity as investment tools alongside traditional assets. 30. Crypto to Crypto Trading is Stuck in the Stone Age and Here Is How We Can Fix It There are over 20,000 markets for buying Bitcoin but only 506 Apple stores in the world. Add in third party resellers and the numbers somewhat even out. While buying an iPhone is a relatively similar customer experience across stores, the buying of Bitcoin is NOT. 31. The Danger In the Stable Coins (Thought Experiments and the Real Price of Bitcoin Introduction 32. From Idea to Business: How to Make Your Cryptocurrency Exchange a Reality Today you will learn how to make your cryptocurrency exchange a reality. 33. Investing In Bitcoin: A Fence-Sitter's Guide Should I invest in Bitcoin? Is Bitcoin a good investment? Large Investors In Bitcoin. 34. Benefits of Cryptocurrency Lending Why You Should Use Cryptocurrency Lending 35. The Rise of Cryptocurrencies in Latin America: Interview The international blockchain industry size is projected to rise from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate ( CAGR) of 67.3 percent in 2020–2025. The growing need to automate business processes and the need for advanced supply chain management solutions of blockchain technologies are pushing the overall blockchain industry to higher ground. 36. How to Secure Your Crypto Funds: A Full Guide Protecting your cryptocurrency funds is a very important task. You need to be aware of the latest scams and hacks that can compromise your security. 37. 5 Platforms to Buy and Sell Bitcoin for US Residents We'll look at some of the different exchanges US-based investors can use to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 38. "Cryptocurrency is Becoming so Widespread, That it is Better Not to Shy Away From it" - Andreas Berg With cryptocurrency becoming a new investor frenzy on the face of a rapidly inflating global economy, it once again proves the importance of alternative investment instruments in the times of a crisis. 39. Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To) Crypto will never replace a major currency (and it doesn't need to in order to be successful) 40. Crypto Mixers: How to Protect Your Privacy While Trading Cryptocurrencies Keeping your transactions private can take time and effort with all these online financial activities. That's where crypto mixers come in. 41. Digital Assets Exchanges and Their Benefits in 2022 A look at digital assets exchanges and their benefits in 2022 42. Here's How I Scaled A Cryptocurrency Exchange's Trading Engine to 1 Million TPS Crypto exchange has been in great demand with the adaptability of cryptocurrencies surging and multiple new tokens/coins been put there attracting users by showcasing their great potential. 43. Issues from CoinMarketCap's Listing Incentives with Smaller Crypto Projects Persist A recent report released by Bitwise exposed how reported trading volumes and market caps on various crypto exchanges were false. Mentioned heavily on the report was CoinMarketCap as it is the reference of choice for most people seeking to enter or actively participating in the crypto market. 44. "It is Doubtless That DEXs Are More Vulnerable to Illicit Activities" - Johnny Lyu, CEO at KuCoin Interview with the co-founder and CEO of KuCoin Exchange regarding recovering from cyberbreach and building one the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. 45. Fighting Fraud: How to Better Protect Your Exchange Held Assets? Since the emergence of cryptocurrencies, they have been linked with fraud and crime, the anonymous nature of accounts has enabled criminals to use them to transfer funds and launder their profits. 46. Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Legit? Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have been in the rumors since 2013, with China allegedly developing in secrecy a government-issued centralized cryptocurrency to fight off the increasingly popular Bitcoin. But it wasn’t until September 2015 when the Bank of England had publicly discussed for the first time the use of a blockchain-based central bank currency as a way to implement negative interest rates, and March 2016 when the phrase “central bank digital currency” had been coined. 47. "In the US, Customer is King. In Japan, Customer is God": An Interview with Joel Edgerton It is fun to speculate on the price of Bitcoin or whatever your favorite asset is, but the real question for our industry is what value are we delivering to our customers. How are we making their lives better, saving them time or money? If a crypto exchange needs a major bull run in Bitcoin to survive, then they have the wrong business model. 48. The Opportunities That Lie Before The Indian Crypto Ecosystem and What's Being Done With It On March 04, 2020, India finally got the trigger for the resurgence of its crypto ecosystem. The ruling came a stifling two years after RBI banned banks from facilitating banking services to crypto exchanges. 49. The Depths it Takes To Make A Thriving Cryptocurrency Exchange Crypto CEO Interview