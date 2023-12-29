78 Stories To Learn About Dex

Let's learn about via these 78 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Dex /Learn Repo 1. A Brief Overview of NFT in 2 Minutes Let's have a quick look at the overview of what NFT is. 2. The True Value of Emeris in DeFi Blockchain agnostic, Emeris will expand far beyond the Cosmos network and eventually be a one-stop portal for all crypto apps. 3. Polkadex is Launching the First Cross-Chain Orderbook based DEX with the release of Thea Polkadex’s is launching Thea, an Interoperable layer that connects the Polkadex blockchain to Ethereum and other blockchains. 4. Crypto Trading on Centralized vs. Decentralized Exchanges On a centralized exchange, users do not have control over their funds, as they are stored on the exchange's servers. 5. Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era The world does not get tired of discussing the onset of a new digital era, which was marked by the creation of Web 3.0. 6. Oana Batran, Chainge Finance CBO, on the World’s First Decentralized Exchange App Chainge Finance talks about the advantages of Decentralized Exchanges. 7. Web3's Hidden Problem: Data Accuracy For the simple reason that they were giving their users contradictory information due to accuracy problem, a popular NFT team lost thousands of subscribers. 8. No Sandwich, Please! - Popular DeFi Attack Strategy Analysis A recent CipherTrace study paints a sad picture: even though crypto users’ losses from criminal attacks have dramatically fallen by 57% in 2020 to $1.9 billion (compared to $4.5 billion in 2019), fraud within the DeFi space continues to grow, leaving more users deceived. 9. 10 Fascinating Facts About Crypto I Bet You Did Not Know So Far Cryptocurrency has been around for a very long time. However, many historical facts about cryptocurrencies remain unknown to some. 10. A Look Into Layer 2 DEXs - Will ZKSwap Stand Out? A look into layer2 Dex 11. A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi Arken Finance is exploring avenues to solve the problems with decentralized exchanges by bridging the CeFi and DeFi user experiences 12. "Only the Code Can Be Trusted," Says Atomex Co-Founder, Igor We're working on algorithms for automatic market-matching to allow users to provide liquidity to atomic swap exchange; without transaction confirmation. 13. CEXs Vs. Bridging Vs. Multi-chain AMMs Vs. Intermediate Tokens: The 4 Ways For Cross-Chain Liquidity A brief summary of different cross-chain approaches for beginners and non-techers who want to transfer assets from one Blockchain to another with ease. 14. Where and How To Buy Ripple (XRP)? It is XRPL that makes it possible to validate Ripple transactions in an average of three to five seconds. 15. How to Keep Yourself Safe from Filthy, Dirty Coins With the news that January trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached an all-time high (above 55 billion - can you imagine?), unfortunately, an increased risk of money laundering (ML) occurred as well. 16. Web 3.0 + DEX: Why DEXs will Win the Race Against CEXs This article talks about decentralized asset management services and decentralized trading. 17. Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄 With a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and a daily trade volume of approx $150 million, here's how a non-technical person built the biggest DEX in the world. 18. $1M KCC Unicorn Contest: Presenting the Award-Winning Projects KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) has announced the KCC Unicorn Contest has ended, with 14 projects winning an incentive prize pool of approximately $1 million, incl 19. AAX Exchange On a Hiring Spree, Scouting for Talent Amid the Recent Crypto Layoffs AAX Exchange is hiring hundreds of professionals as part of its ambition to quadruple its workforce this year. 20. What Is Impermanent Loss? Why decentralised exchanges and the way that automated market makers work mean that losses made while investing may not be as permanent as they initially seem. 21. Top 10 DeFi-nitions You Need to Know to Jump into Decentralized Finance DeFi protocols are pushing the boundaries of financial technology in a high-risk, high-reward game. Here are some of the basic terms, defined in plain English 22. Why are These 4 Cross-Chain DEXs Gaining Traction in Cosmos? Cosmos Network is making great strides while adding new layers to its already robust DeFi infrastructure that includes many exciting projects such as Terra, etc 23. TVL Inflation in Lending Protocols Is Also Lending Itself to More Flash-Crash Attacks This phenomenon severely distorts the real picture of what is happening in the DeFi space and makes this area vulnerable to flash crash attacks. 24. 4 Entrepreneurs are Betting Big on Polkadot: Meet Their Projects Touted by some as the “Ethereum Killer”, Polkadot has over 250 projects building on it’s ever-growing ecosystem 25. 3 DeFi Trends to Expect in 2021 The total value of locked assets in DeFi protocols rose to $19.72 billion, having started the year at just $600M. DEX volumes also rose dramatically: at the start of the year they captured just 0.12% of total market, but by October were soaking up over 15%, led by Uniswap, the AMM that everyone in DeFi seemed to be emulating, trading on, and LP’ing in this year. 26. A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform A look at Gleec and how it works. 27. A Technological Overview: How Metalswap Adds Value to the Community An overview of Metalswap's working processes and the manner in which it enriches the community. 28. The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. 29. CEX-odus: Decentralized Exchanges Going Mainstream Following FTX’s Epic Implosion Some protocols offering fully decentralized options have reported a near 75% increase in users following the FTX collapse, but why? 30. 12 Best IDO Launchpads in 2022 IDO launchpads have a pivotal place in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. 31. Liquidity 101 and Solving Liquidity Risks in DeFi with DAM Finance DAM Finance, also known as DAM, has rolled out the Moonwalkers v1 test as part of ongoing test initiatives. 32. The ETH Merge Is (Almost) Upon Us – Here’s What To Actually Expect With all of the excitement around the upcoming Ethereum Merge, it can be hard to know what is hype and what is real alpha. 33. 5 Leading DeFi Aggregators in 2021 The overview of popular DeFi aggregators which are a single simple interface to improve the customer journey in the world of DeFi. 34. Solana Network Seems Extremely Promising but Isn’t Yet Battle-Tested This article talks about cross-chain DEX and how different blockchains such as Solana are distributing the smart contract industry. 35. 1inch is ...Inflationary? After a user on Reddit informed me the smart contract allows the team to create unlimited tokens, I became interested in traveling further down the wormhole. 36. Get The Professional Tools To Take Your Crypto-Trading To The Next Level For a long time after the launch of Bitcoin, only insiders and true believers cared about cryptocurrency. 37. FTX Failure Highlights Value of Defi and DEXs FTX failure shows the value of decentralized finance, DeFi, and decentralized exchanges, DEXs 38. DEX vs CEX: Competition or Allies? Most Bitcoin trades that took place before cryptocurrency exchanges became mainstream and were conducted on forums, discussion boards, and chat rooms. 39. A Complete Look at Unizen & Its Hybrid CeDeFi Ecosystem Unizen’s smart exchange aims to address these flaws by merging a centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) architecture, dubbed 'CeDeFi' by the crypto community 40. What are the Farming Incentives on Gravity DEX With secure audited technology and superior pricing model, the Gravity DEX protocol integrated with Emeris/Cosmostation allows users to experience power of IBC. 41. The Key To DeFi is Simplicity: The Swapfolio Alpha is now LIVE While it’s been quite a chaotic year, the DeFi revolution has proven that the key to success in the crypto world is to make a complicated product much, much simpler and accessible. This ideology is manifested through projects that make the user interface (UI) a priority. 42. DeFi Learning: What Is a Liquidity Pool? Running on the AMM model, liquidity pools have proved to be a secure and efficient income source. What is a liquidity pool? How does a liquidity pool work? 43. 5 Great Crypto Exchange Platforms that Don’t Require KYC Verification KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines are a prominent feature in financial systems. KYC is part of the wider Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies that reduce the risks in financial transactions. KYC refers to the process of verifying the identities of the individuals using a service, and in most countries, it involves providing some identification documents. 44. Normie Series: What Is a DEX and How Does It Work? DEX Decentralized Exchange 45. Pantos Aims to Fix Insecure and Clunky State of Web3 Apps with Multichain Token System Pantos has released the beta version of its multichain token system to the public. 46. Facilitating Failure Resistance with the Dual Oracle Design How Liquity is enabling failure resistance with a dual oracle design 47. UK FinTech Startup, Plutus, Set to Change Loyalty Marketing With Crypto Loyalty reward initiatives have become a common concept in today’s marketing scene with most brands using them as an additional avenue for data collection. This has since raised the question about who really benefits from these programmes in the long-run given data has become more valuable than it was. Ideally, consumers are lured into ‘good deals’ in exchange for information that is important in strategic decision making. 48. The Crypto Market is Nervous: Options for Investors to Protect their Capital The crypto market has always been considered a decentralised and independent alternative when compared to traditional financial structures. However, recent events have shown that even digital assets are not always immune to geopolitical changes. A number of crypto giants have already chosen to support newly announced sanctions against Russian users, and there is no way of telling what will happen next. Let's examine the main ways investors can protect their capital in this nervous market. 49. DEX's And AMM's Fuel DeFi Growth Further advancements in blockchain technology drive the rise of decentralized financial technology (DFT). 50. "On-chain DEX activity has Exploded Since January 2019 to a $45.2 Billion TVL" - Vladimir Gorbunov The worldwide crypto wallet app Crypterium has recently been granted FCA registration and knows for sure that DEXs hold the key to mass crypto adoption. 51. The Current State and Future of Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have undergone a significant evolution since the debut of NXT Asset Exchange, one of the pioneer DEXs to launch in 2014. 52. Bringing DeFi to Cosmos: How the Gravity DEX Protocol Came to be The Gravity DEX protocol is finally live. Users will be able to experience the protocol when Emeris, the first platform to support it, launches in beta. 53. Deep Diving into DeFi: A Closer Look at Decentralized Finance A look at decentralized finance as well as the risks and rewards 54. Unifying User Experience and Decentralization: The Innovative Dual-Chain System on Dexalot Subnet Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched its new trading platform, the Dexalot Subnet, on the Avalanche network. 55. DEXs Are Winning Against CEXs By Reducing Slippage And GAS costs At the beginning, DEXs replicated the orderbook model of CEX as the market-making mechanism. 56. 7 Pillars of Crypto in 2021 - A Look at DeFi, SoFi, and Legislative Regulation Trends in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies are changing amazingly fast. We can express every year as the blossom of some new thing: 2017 - ICO, 2018 - IEO, 2019 - Stablecoin, 2020 - DeFi. 57. Interchain Transaction Bridge - The Missing Key to Creating Seamless UX in a Multi-chain Universe We dive into the problems that users face when using a dapp on another chain, how Interchain Transaction Bridge solves the problem, followed by a case study. 58. Tera creates financial instruments for the economy without borders The risk-hedging instruments in digital economic space were added to the Tera decentralized platform: “Token-option” and “Ambassador”. 59. Evolution of Crypto-Exchanges From CEXs to DEXs: The Journey From Mt. Gox to Uniswap Centralized and decentralized exchanges and their evolution in time 60. Introduction To Uniswap: What It Is, How It Works, And The Purpose Behind It Uniswap can facilitate the exchange of tokens without relying on the conventional architecture of an order book method and curb liquidity issues simultaneously. 61. Metaverse Will Need a Very Human Touch to Really Reach People By introducing an NFT-identity label (Smartee ID), users can be verified and incentivized to interact and connect in real-world situations. 62. The 5 Most Lucrative Trading Pairs for UniSwap Liquidity Providers in 2020 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and decentralized exchanges have witnessed insane growth in recent years. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) offer several benefits, including access to a broader array of trading pairs to lower trading risk, lower transaction fees, and decreased counterparty risk since no intermediary is involved in the security and management of private keys. 63. WingRiders DEX Aims to Address Scalability Issues Faced by Ethereum Dapps Scalability is currently one of the largest concerns for the Ethereum network. The network still suffers from slow transactions and high gas costs. 64. WingRiders is Using Cardano to Build a DEX Based on DAG-Based Technology. In this story we’ll look at the evolution of decentralized exchanges as well as the EUTXO protocol and the WingRiders platform. 65. The FTX Debacle and Centralized vs. Decentralized Crypto Debate Centralized vs decentralized crypto platforms: Do we need both? The answer is yes. But it's not a simple question. Here is how to address the argz 66. How DEXs Fuel the Development of the Decentralized Internet he operation is concentrated in the hands of corporations which creates room for censorship imposed by national governments, company management and even application stores. 67. DeFi Is A Shot In The Arm For The Trade Finance Industry DeFi disrupting trade finance 68. Which DEXs Stand The Best Chance of Besting The Uniswap and Pancakeswap Dominance? With almost 34% of the DEX market choosing to trade via Uniswap or PancakeSwap, we are taking a look at some of the alternatives out there, and why looking outside the big two might prove valuable 69. The Evolution of Crypto Fundraising: IDO as an Alternative? it's time to tell how IDO works, how it differs from both ICO and IEO. It is also worth pointing out the pros and cons of IDO 70. DEX on Polkadot? Here are 4 projects to Consider As the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, we take a look at four promising DEX platforms and protocols that are offering innovative solutions. 71. How To Use RSKSwap Smart Contracts To Automate Trading How to use RSKSwap smart contracts to automate trading. RSKSwap is a decentralized exchange to automatically exchange ERC20 tokens. 72. The Role of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges and Why Community Power Matters The key differences between centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) crypto exchanges (DEX) and the power of community voting. 73. DeFi Decentralized Exchanges: An Overview We continue our journey in the areas of decentralized finance (DeFi) and today we talk about the sector with the greatest weight of all DeFi up to now, especially dollars locked in the various platforms and blockchains, i.e. decentralized exchanges (DEX). 74. The Down-Low on Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Where Does The Money Come From? Where does money in DeFi come from? How to earn on DeFi? Many of us might have heard that somewhere, somehow, there is that magical place in DeFi where you can 75. 6 Predictions For Crypto Industry In 2021 (without trading) Predictions for Crypto industry in 2021: DeFi, DEX, STO, ETH 2.0, CBDC and everything that can affect crypto / blockchain world and can help users and projects 76. OSWAP Token: Incentivizing Liquidity Provision in Oswap Pools OSWAP token reflects the success of the Oswap protocol and rewards the liquidity providers. It automatically appreciates at a rate that depends on Oswap TVL. 77. TiDefi CEO on Improving the Trading Experience on DEXs Discussion on the trading experiences for users on DEXs and how it may evolve in the future. 78. Speculative AMMs Are the Future of DeFi Since the last two years, a significant upsurge has taken place in the Defi space. Gone are the days where you had limited options for what you can do with your crypto.