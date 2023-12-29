90 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Trading

Let's learn about via these 90 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Cryptocurrency Trading /Learn Repo 1. The Crypto Outlook for 2022 and Beyond There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies and blockchain have massive potential and we are only starting to tap it. 2. Revisiting Making Money in Crypto Making money in crypto using strategies from The Richest Man in Babylon. 3. An Elliott Wave Theory to Predict Bitcoin’s Next Price Movement People have created lots of models about bitcoin. I don’t know which ones to believe, so I try to learn about them all. When you’re making educated guesses about the future, it helps to have as much perspective as possible. One model is Elliott Wave Theory, which fits cryptocurrency very nicely. In this theory, markets move up in five waves, then down in three waves. 4. Best Trading Apps for Europeans: 2020 Report The most exciting part of trading is the thrill of mitigating your risks in favor of your rewards. For those who are just starting, it’s a game of knowing when to buy and knowing when to sell. Or, as most traders would say, "Buy low, sell high"! But, how do you know if the prices of stocks and securities are low or high? 5. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #2 "Never take profits unless..." At the end of the day, you’re trading an asset that goes up in value forever in exchange for more of your government’s money. 6. Crypto Noobs of 2017 vs. 2020: Learning to Trade Better Is Getting Harder Cryptocurrency trading is rising in popularity, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to get started. Successful crypto investing demands traditional trading skills, a grasp of the way that the new tech works, some knowledge of blockchain, and an understanding of crypto trading jargon. 7. Crypto-Trading with Ichimoku Cloud...And The World of Virtual Trading Assistants Crypto enthusiasts often face a conundrum when turning to cryptocurrency as a viable investment. An eternal question remains: To invest and forget, or to trade the notorious price swings for even more gains? 8. Did You See the Two Bitmax Exchanges Yet? Don't Worry. It's OK. If you have been paying attention to the global crypto space, you might have spotted two Bitmax exchanges. What is the confusion about and how to differentiate between them? 9. When Will We See Bitcoin's Top? based upon only two data points (we can also look at 2011’s high, which was 30%), my feeling is price will top out when this statistic is near 47-48% 10. In Crypto Patience Is Not Always a Virtue Sell and take profit or hold off in expectation of more profits? In the crypto space, the impatient (mostly) wins 11. How to Withdraw from MetaMask to Your Bank Account To withdraw crypto from Metamask to your bank, transfer your crypto from Metamask to Binance and then withdraw your crypto from Binance to your bank account. 12. DeFi, DEXs, and the Growth of Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms Story is about the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the growth of cryptocurrency trading platforms, also known as decentralized exchanges (DEXs). 13. 3 Tips in Crypto Trading From Ukrainian🇺🇦 Traders A very interesting point, scalping for the USA is trading on a chart, in Ukraine, they came up with a special tool for this and a number of strategies for it. Y 14. Dividends vs. Trading Profits Before starting your crypto journey first learn which one is better than between dividends or trading profits. Which one easier or less risky. 15. Could xDEXs Do To UniSwap What UniSwap Did To DEXs and CEXs? On September 22, 2020 a new cross-chain decentralized exchange (xDEX) launched called mimo 8 - a fully decentralized protocol with automated liquidity. 16. Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex You want Automatic Execution that suits the needs of your Trading Bot. A comparison of 3Commas, Alertatron and Plurex architectures and their pros and cons. 17. Top Crypto Trends from 2016 to 2021 [Infographic] We can define recent years as the rise of a technology (DeFi, NFT, etc.) on the crypto market. The thing is that most of them rise long after their invention. 18. Are Cryptocurrencies a Good Alternative Investment? Every good investment portfolio needs to be diversified. Stocks are risky but offer potentially lucrative returns. Bonds are stable but offer paltry returns in comparison. And of course, real estate has always been a reliable real-world asset to round things out. 19. We're the Multi-Chain P2P Trading Platform You've Been Waiting For Gamestar is a peer-to-peer exchange that gives users the ability to buy, sell, and trade crypto assets with ease. 20. Perpetual Swaps, Futures, and Contracts — Which One Fits You Best Bitcoin has come a long way in its eleven or so years of existence. It was created to be a ‘peer-to-peer electronic cash system’, but it has become so much more than that today. In fact, Bitcoin has crossed over quite significantly from being a currency to being more of an investable asset. 21. Bot Creator Dembots in the Spotlight Demian is a bot creator for bots. He creates algorithmic trading strategies for all BOTS users to use. Today he explains how and why he does this. 22. What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work? Cryptocurrency crowdselling is a form of crowdfunding within the digital realm of cryptocurrency. 23. In A World of Rigid Opinions and Rules, Be As Fluid As Water Why the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution is something to be embraced. 24. Visualizing the Recent Crypto Selloff Analyzing the recent cryptocurrency crash from an altcoin perspective. Crypto selloff on heavy momentum after coming off euphoria in the last rally. 25. BITLEVEX Secures $50m From GEM Digital Estonia-based investment platform BITLEVEX announced that it had secured an investment facility totaling $50M from GEM Digital Limited. 26. The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. 27. The Secret Behind Market-Making Superpowers is in the Liquidity SLAs Find out the secret behind the crypto market making superpowers 28. Convince Your Anti-Crypto Friends That Crypto Is Worth Using 29. Your First Simple Crypto Trading Bot Using LunarCrush and 3Commas Learn how to utilize LunarCrush unique social listening metrics with your 3Commas cryptocurrency trading bot to trigger specific trade activities. 30. How to Find your Approach to Crypto Investing 3 steps to develop your strategy to crypto investing. Find a strategic direction for bitcoin and ethereum investment & decide between HODLing and trading. 31. Selling Trading Signals On Telegram In 2022 Cryptocurrencies have become rewarding speculations that nobody keen on finding new lucrative open doors can pass up. Understanding crypto trading signals is fu 32. Could Trading-Crypto-as-a-Service Become A Thing? Peer-to-peer trading is a strange phenomenon in some ways, as access to cryptocurrency has grown, so has P2P trading. It’s an odd thing that may not make a lot of sense at first, but when you consider that perhaps those engaging in this form of trading are doing a little more than just, well, trading it gets a bit more intriguing. 33. Don't Start That Cryptoexchange If you've just heard of the cryptoexchange business model, you might think you're in for a gold rush. While everyone is trying to get rich with crypto-trading, you might think of providing the infrastructure. As the motto goes: 34. How to Get Tokens From the Most Promising Decentralized Social Trading Network Before They Launch Learn the ultimate strategy to squeeze the most tokens out of Superalgos' governance programs while they're still under the radar. 35. Why Is The Crypto Market Down Right Now? If you take a look at the overall crypto market right now, things aren’t looking too good. Every major cryptocurrency you can think of has a very low price! 36. Cost of DeFi App Development The implementation of DeFi technology in app & software development projects is growing at a rapid pace. Check this guide to know the Defi App Development cost. 37. [Announcement] Our KickEX Crypto Exchange is Now LIVE Hooraaay! We are so so happy to finally share this news with the world. Today we have officially launched our KickEX crypto exchange. We want to thank our global Kick Community that believed in us and has supported us from the very beginning. 38. XTRD's Art of Shaving: Improving Execution in Cryptocurrency Markets How to Improve Execution in Crypto Markets or XTRD’s Art of Shaving 39. How I Doubled My Deposit Using the WOWswap Protocol Many of my friends lost a huge amount of money. Especially those who were heavily subscribed to Terra ecosystem feel sorry. 40. 10 Things to Note Before Onboarding on any Cryptocurrency Trading Platform In 2019 Onboarding is the process of making active customers out of users of your product or service. For a company to be able to win new customers, its onboarding process must be top-notch. And in a world where one can expect up to 90% of cryptocurrency startups to fail, being among the succeeding 10% would take extra effort. 41. A Liquidity Pool: What it is and How it Works In this article we are going to try and explain in simple words what is a liquidity pool and how does it works. 42. 3 Lessons I Learned while Trading on the 24/7 Crypto Market I’m a part-time trader. I trade on stock markets, and recently, at the beginning of 2019, I've tried trading on crypto markets. 43. Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run Things are not as grim as they may seem, especially for gold-backed tokens. These assets peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. 44. Top Five Ways to Buy Crypto in 2023 When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there are many different options for investors. This article will discuss five of the most popular crypto exchanges. 45. Exchange Wallets and Personal Wallets Work Together, Not Against Each other Why exchange wallets and personal wallets work together. 46. The Actual Cost of Building a Crypto Exchange That No One Will Tell You About The Real Cost of Building a Cryptocurrency Exchange No One Will Tell You About. 47. Does the World Need a Cryptocurrency Robo Advisor? What is a Robo Advisor? 48. Mastering Crypto Trading Psychology: Secure the Bag and Avoid Getting REKT This is not a Trade Guide - it is a framework for understanding the nature of trading crypto; built on years of experience, great success & painful failure. 49. What DeFi Tools Can You Use During this Market Cycle? - 2020 Market Research Most crypto traders are comparing 2020 with 2017 when Bitcoin hit its all-time-high of $20,000 and altcoins were doing a 2-5-10x in just a matter of days. This year is different, though. Traders, holders, and investors have more knowledge and the market growth is not based on hype. The crypto market is close to reaching mainstream adoption and that wouldn’t be possible without all the DeFi (Decentralized Projects) that are making crypto more accessible and easy to use for the average user. 50. RichQUACK Aims to Combat Inflation via Token Burns & Staking In this post we'll look at RichQUACK, its features and the teams plans for growing it's ecosystem. 51. Why Fantom (FTM) Could Be A Good Cryptocurrency Investment This post will look at why Fantom (FTM) is a good investment that should be considered by any serious investor. 52. What is a Grid Trading Bot? Grid trading is a trading method that comprises placing a series of buy and sell orders at predefined intervals. Learn out the best grid trading bots here. 53. Candlestick Analysis & Top Patterns As we have already figured out, in all financial markets the price of any asset is shown in the form of graphs that are constantly changing during the trading session. Candlestick analysis of the currency market remains popular to this day, proving its effectiveness and relevance. 54. How to Convince Crypto Skeptics of the Value of Crypto Crypto Skeptics Are Hard to Convince – So How Do You Do It? 55. Order and Execution Management Systems in Crypto What Order and Execution Management Systems (OEMS) are and why they're important when taking part in digital asset trading such as trading cryptocurrencies 56. KickEX launches a contest and gives away $10,000 to celebrate the reduction of KYC requirements To mark the occasion of reducing the KYC requirements, KickEX exchange is organising a mass trading contest with prizes for 100 the most active traders, starting 21st of July. Contest participants need to make a deposit of $20 or more, trade on the exchange, then they are automatically classified for a prize draw with a cryptocurrency prize pool of the equivalent of $10,000! 57. 2020 is The Year Wall Street Could Take Over Cryptocurrency Fresh off the German government’s decision to let banks store and sell cryptocurrency, Deutsche Bank predicted cryptocurrency will go mainstream by 2022 and eventually replace cash. 58. Deconstructing Arbitrage Trading Strategy to Become A Better Crypto Trader Since different exchanges will have different prices for any assets due to a difference in liquidity, some traders take advantage of an opportunity to generate relatively easy profit implementing arbitrage trading strategies. 59. On-chain Options Trading and SSOVs on Ethereum L2s: An Analysis Contrary to options trading where you exercise an option at its expiration data exercising your options trades with SSOVs is a little bit different 60. Two Versions of Your "self" are Ruining your Trading Results Trading psychology is one of the toughest things to master in trading. Novice traders must grapple with greed, fear, and plenty of biases that plague their success. All the while keeping a steady mind to make sound decisions, and keep learning, so they achieve that long-term profitability. Add crypto volatility and leveraged trading to the mix, and it’s no surprise that most are unsuccessful. 61. Boost Your Trading Performance With Commissions How to boost your trading performance: Commissions 62. Crypto Trading: Top Technical Indicators to Follow Cryptocurrencies aren’t technically a financial asset, yet it’s famous for both traders and investors for many reasons. 63. Switching From Manual to Automated Crypto-Trading in 3 Steps Trading crypto manually sucks and you know it. Stop wasting your potential and make the transition once and for good. Here is how… 64. Bumping Stop Loss To Entry Today we're going to look at how you can potentially reduce losses and improve your return by adjusting your stop loss's price. 65. Bitcoin Bear Market: Is It Over Now? We take a look at Bitcoin from the technical perspective 66. [Announcement] KickEX now offers reduced VIP trading fees for everyone! We are happy to announce that trading fees on the KickEX exchange have been reduced for all users! Yes, for literally ALL of our traders. Starting from now, everyone trading on KickEX will receive a trading fee reduction between 6x and 20x, depending on trading volume for 30 days: 67. What NOT TO DO As A Cryptocurrency Trading N00B With the advent of global equity and digital currency markets, trading has become more accessible to ordinary individuals than ever before. While there is no denying that effective trading can be immensely rewarding and profitable, most asset classes are known to be unforgiving to even the tiniest of mistakes. The good news, however, is that most of these mistakes can be easily avoided with some prior knowledge and determination. 68. 8 Investment Strategies to Embrace Right Now I lost a lot of money during the 2008 financial crisis. And before the corona crisis hit, I had made sure I don’t repeat the same mistakes. So, I made a plan and stuck to it. 69. 5 Ways Automated Crypto Trading Relieves Stress in a Bear Market Stress… a strong destroyer of people’s joy and happiness that floods the mind with fear, doubt, and anxiety. Though society does not welcome stress, it often creeps in and steals any source of peace during a person’s day. 70. Security in the language of crypto exchange: providing traders with peace of mind Security issues of crypto exchanges and shared my thoughts on how to make trading convenient and safe - Viktor Kochetov, CEO at Kyrrex, a digital wallet and professional cryptocurrency trading. 71. Automated Trading - What, How, and Why? Automatic trading is a very useful addition to the trader’s arsenal. Back in the 2000s when trading just became available for average people with the development of the MetaTrader 4 platform there were not many options to automate the process. 72. Using Crypto for Other Investments Is it a good idea to use cryptocurrencies to pay for other investments? 73. Energy Crisis in Kosovo Results in Banning Cryptocurrency Mining In recent years, Kosovo has become something of a crypto mining hotspot. 74. Creating a Renko-based Scalper for Binance In this article, we would like to demonstrate how to build a small yet powerful scalping application that trades on leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. 75. My Experience With Blockchain.com: Lost Funds, Bad Support, Low Reviews I checked my Blockchain.com wallet and checked the Bitcoin explorer. All funds were transferred to an unknown wallet. 76. Cryptocurrency Exchange Business: Why & How to Build a Successful One? The cryptocurrency exchange business is among the most popular segments in the cryptocurrency industry. Not only does it bring in big money, but it also allows you to be your boss and set your hours. 77. What is SX Network? A Look at Polygon's First Layer 2 Blockchain In this post, we'll be looking at SX Network, Polygon's first Layer 2 blockchain and how it works. 78. What is Driving the Institutional Interest in Cryptocurrency Investment? This year has been a defining one for a number of reasons. The world has faced a global pandemic, and the traditional markets and economies around the planet have had to try and deal with this unprecedented event. It has also been a year that looks set for greater interest in cryptocurrency investment. 79. The Most Loosely Held Secret in the World of Cryptocurrency Trading TL;DR Version: Its VOLUME, to know why to read below. 80. What Everyone Missed About WallStreetBets: This Is Just the Beginning! How future trading collaborations may build and deploy trading intelligence given the proper technology infrastructure. 81. How To Get Market Cipher Indicators For Free and Use Them To Crush The Market The 3 of the most coveted indicators for crypto are now live on Aurox.. For FREE! These indicators cost a whopping $1500 but free on Aurox. 82. 6 Key Strategies to Investing in Cryptocurrency & Stocks Like a Boss Like hearing a catchphrase one too many times, it never\nsurprises me when I read over the two most frequent questions requested by novice cryptocurrency investors. 83. Financial Freedom Attracts Women to Crypto Little is known about what draws women to crypto, how they pick assets, and the barriers they face. These questions were answered for the first time in a survey 84. As Bitcoin Grows, So Do Crypto Scams The amount that Bitcoin has grown in recent years is staggering. In around a decade or so, it has gone from a relatively unknown asset to an incredibly popular and valuable cryptocurrency that has made front-page headlines across the world. It has shown a lot of promise and potential in both finance and tech. 85. The Cheapest Crypto Marketing Agencies for Low-Budget Projects This article will explore five of the cheapest crypto marketing agencies available today. All offer affordable crypto advertising solutions. 86. Talking Crypto Investments with Zignaly CEO Bartolome Bordallo Interview with the CEO of Zignaly, a company working to make investing in crypto easier for all, regardless of experience level. 87. How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects Framework to Screen Cryptocurrency Projects with examples| Screeners & Screening Strategy | Screening Criteria | SWOT Analysis | Investment Thesis 88. 5 Crypto Launchpads Not to Skip in Q3 2022 Crypto isn’t going anywhere and so is the case with crypto launchpads. Why is it that launchpads offer that developers find valuable? Launchpads offer a variety of projects, tools, and resources that help developers take the project from the ground. 89. The Best Cardano Stake Pool To Stake ADA, & The Pros and Cons of Cardano Staking What makes one stake pool more profitable than others? The pros and cons of staking with Cardano, and how to know which stake pools are best. 90. 10 Bold Ideas I Learned from Interviewing 20+ Traders Trading is an adventure that has a different meaning for every individual. It affects careers, businesses, and entire industries. Traders are the individuals that embark upon this path, and succeed. They use a wide range of tools and strategies, and have their own specific principles that guide their efforts. There are differences and similarities between the routines and approaches of successful traders. Below are the main pieces of advice shared by 20 traders. Thank you for checking out the 90 most read stories about Cryptocurrency Trading on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo