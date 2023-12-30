271 Stories To Learn About Ethereum

Let's learn about via these 271 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Ethereum /Learn Repo The big-daddy of the alts - a claim contested by thousands of self-professed Ethereum-Killers who unfortunately got rekt by crypto-volatility. 1. A Beginner’s Guide to Trading on Gemini Exchange Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange platform where investors can buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) using US dollars — or just trade between BTC and ETH. 2. Dogecoin: The Value Proposition That's Worth More Than a Penny Dogecoin started its initial coin production schedule with 100 billion coins in circulation. By mid-2015 the 100 billionth Dogecoin had been mined though. 3. Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant HashKey Capital is an asset manager with three dedicated funds investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets. 4. How to List Your DeFi Token on UniSwap In our first article, we covered how to make a DeFi project successful, build a community, and organize a marketing campaign. 5. Grayscale's (GBTC) Pump Effect Means 2021 Will Start Slow let's look at what Grayscale is, what this 'pump effect' is, and why it might create sagging prices over the holidays. 6. 9 Rules of Crypto Trading That Helped One Trader Go from $1k to $46k in Less Than a Year No, the successful trader is not me. I’ve gotten lucky a few times and I’m still refining and trying out strategies; on the other hand, I’m part of communities of people who trade on a daily basis to grow their portfolios, and while some of the results can be attributed to luck, a majority of it is based on fundamentals, good habits, and experience. 7. Ethereum Gas Fees for Dummies How gas fees are calculated and how to minimise the cost of conducting transactions on the Ethereum network. 8. ETH-flexive Either the merge happens, or it doesn’t. That is the future event we are trading. The merge itself is unaffected by the price of ETH 9. Explaining Blockchain in 550 Words What's the technology behind cryptocurrencies and blockchain? It's a magic book that's based on magic. 10. Trading Crypto in 2021: How to Switch to Polygon & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 11. The Anatomy of Cryptocurrency: 6 Ways to Earn with Crypto in 2022 Cryptocurrency is all about better currency; that is good money. Everyone in cryptocurrency is there to make money….not everyone makes it though! 12. What the heck is EIP-1559? What is EIP-1559? Will this improvement proposal makes the transaction fees lower and the transaction speeds faster? Read on to learn more! 13. How to Earn Bitcoin: 5 Simple Ways to Earn More BTC For many people, buying large amounts of Bitcoin is not a financially-viable investment strategy. But the good news is that there are now more alternatives than ever that make it easy for people to earn bitcoin. 14. USDT vs USDC: Which Can Earn You A Better ROI? Do you remember when stablecoins were still just for hedging risks? In the crypto industry, just about anything can become a source of profit – including stablecoins. But which of the USD-pegged coins should you buy to maximize your earnings? 15. How To Stake ETH 2.0 Without Running a Node and 32 ETH How to stake eth without running a node, defi solutions, staking 16. Are IDOs the Next Alternative to IEOs and ICOs? There are major players as exchanges that are running in a fully controlled manner. The solution recently presented itself in IDO - Initial DEX Offering. 17. Will Layer-1 Public Blockchains Rise or Fall in the Next Bull Market? An analysis of differentiated L1 public blockchains and why they may outperform in the next bull market. 18. 7 Crypto-Predictions for 2021 That Everybody Will Agree With Learn what awaits crypto in the 2021st, what fosters its mass adoption, how institutional investors fuel industry, and how vaccine may influence bitcoin price 19. High GAS Fees for On-chain Transactions: Can We Fix it in Time? But with the skyrocketing prices of transaction fees, especially on the Ethereum network, this space craves alternatives (which we are already seeing). 20. Formulas of Uniswap: A Deep Dive Find out the benefits of concentrated liquidity for multiple pooled assets in Uniswap. 21. The Blockchain Gaming Revolution: Why Ethereum Will Revolutionize a 100 Billion Dollar Industry Digital gaming brings in about $100 billion in revenue every year. It’s projected to triple by 2022. And in almost every single one of these games, players are buying items, skins and upgrades which they don’t truly own. 22. Looking to Invest in a DeFi Project? Here are 5 Ideas Worth Considering 2020 will go into crypto history as the year of DeFi. It has been a long time since we have seen a hype of similar magnitude, probably best comparable to the 2017 ICO hype. 23. The Ultimate Guide to NFT Marketing and Promotion How to promote a DeFi and NFT project, the full guide to NFT marketing that will help to make non fungible tokens and decentralised finance projects successful 24. How China’s New National Cryptocurrency Changes Everything China is launching a national cryptocurrency. In this article, we’ll tell you what information is already known about the project at the moment as well as how it may change the financial world. 25. Understanding The Cryptocurrency Bull Run 2021 In this article, I explain the larger pieces of the puzzle contributing to this epic 2021 cryptocurrency bull run. 26. A Brief Introduction to Ethereum Swarm The idea for Swarm came from Gavin Wood, one of the founders of Ethereum. 27. How To Implement Staking in Solidity Including a code sample of this powerful tokenomics scheme. 28. Decentralized Uber: Here's How I Built It With Status.im, Waku, and Vue.js Write a decentralized Uber using Status.im Waku and Vue.js 29. How to set up a Private Ethereum Blockchain (Proof of Authority) with Go Ethereum - Part 1 This article will explain how to set up a Private Ethereum Blockchain using Go Ethereum (Geth) - the official Go implementation of the Ethereum protocol. 30. How To Get Market Cipher Indicators For Free and Use Them To Crush The Market The 3 of the most coveted indicators for crypto are now live on Aurox.. For FREE! These indicators cost a whopping $1500 but free on Aurox. 31. The Ten Dark Secrets of Cryptocurrencies While #cryptocurrencies and the #blockchain can practically save the world, it still has teething problems that are not shiny, that give it a bad rap and that cause trouble. 32. DAOs - Blockchains Final Frontier Prosperity not created by capitalism but through cooperation. 33. Layer 2 Rollups Projects in 2021: A Comparison Ethereum layer 2 is a collection of solutions that are specifically designed to scale applications by handling transactions off the Ethereum Mainnet, Layer 1. 34. Interoperability: The Answer to the Scalability Trilemma Interoperability as the solution for the scaling trilemma. 35. New web tool for interacting with Ethereum smart contracts Here I'd like to introduce a website developed by me and my friend in order to provide a better experience for Ethereum smart contracts developers and blockchain enthusiasts - https://justsmartcontracts.dev/. But first I'm going to explain the reasons lead to creating of this website. 36. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): The Key to the True Metaverse NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens and refer to cryptographic assets that signify ownership of unique things, such as digital art or in-game assets. 37. Merkle Tree Introduction (A Merkle tree, as present in a typical blockchain) 38. Browsers Are the Gatekeepers of The Decentralized Web The internet that most of the world sees is essentially identical. It’s called DNS, and most people understand this system to be the "legitimate" internet. This system is run by ICANN, a non-profit charged with determining who has the right to launch a domain extension (like a .com). 39. Ethereum 2.0 - 5 Things About the Change You Don't Know Learn what the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade means, how it works, and what changes it means for the Ethereum blockchain 40. 5 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest in & Stake for Passive Income in 2020 - 2021 In this post, we are going to focus on promising cryptocurrencies that can be staked. 41. What I Learned Trying to Predict the Price of Cryptocurrencies A few days ago, I presented a webinar about price predictions for cryptocurrencies. The webinar summarized some of the lessons we have learned building prediction models for crypto-assets in the IntoTheBlock platform. We have a lot of interesting IP and research coming out in this area but I wanted to summarize some key ideas that can result helpful if you are intrigued by the idea of predicting the price of crypto-assets. 42. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 2 Following part one of this tutorial, we will be building the frontend side of this project. 43. Ethereum is broken and I love it I happened to publish an essay titled “I’ve seen the future of the web and it’s Ethereum” on the same day that between 150 and 300 million dollars worth of Ethereum was lost forever or until the next fork, due to yet another bug in Parity multi-sig wallets. 44. Polkadot Vs. Cardano Vs. Koinos: Which Is The Best One For You? there are similarities between these three protocols, because at the end of the day, what we are all trying to deliver are the best platforms 45. 4 DeFi-Focused Layer 2 Networks built on Ethereum The Ethereum community has been awkwardly quiet in the face of ETH 2.0 difficulties. Many DeFi projects are playing the waiting game on implementing layer two solutions or wait for good news from Vitalik Buterin. 46. Is Chainlink The One 'Ring' To Rule Them All? In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blochain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest investment of our lifetime. 47. Ethereum 2.0: Making Sense of Lego Money, Sharding, PoS, and TPS Ethereum (ETH) which was launched in 2015, and is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is known for its high developer activity, alongside certain other cryptos like Cardano (ADA) and Kusamo (KSM). 48. How To Use Remix and Metamask To Deploy Smart Contracts On The RSK Testnet In this tutorial I will show you step by step how to use Remix and Metamask, which are tools that were originally built for Ethereum, to create and deploy a simple smart contract on RSK’s Testnet. 49. Issuing Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs): A How-To Guide Why are we all so entitled to the Blockchain industry? For the high development pace? Of course. For the number of appearing opportunities, growing like a weed under the sun and rain? Surely. For building up an alternative financial and tech sphere? You name it. 50. The Future Of DeFi Is The AMM Automated Market Makers (AMM) seem to be a faster alternative to previous models in the decentralized ecosystem, as they remove a counterparty from a trade. 51. We Built An Email & SMS Crypto Alerts So That You Don't Miss Out On The Wild Price Movements Use email & SMS crypto alerts to track Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other 3500+ crypto coins and tokens 52. How to Transfer Tokens Between the World's Leading Blockchains This article describes how to transfer tokens from Ethereum to BSC, How to transfer tokens from BSC to Polygon, and how to transfer from Ethereum to Polygon. 53. Implementing an ERC721 Market [A How-To Guide] Put tokenized items for sale in a decentralized classifieds board 54. Tokenizing Bitcoin on Ethereum: WBTC vs RENBTC vs HBTC vs BTCpx Bitcoin users are often unable to explore the decentralized finance market segment. The vast majority of platforms in existence today are built on Ethereum. Even though the BTC and ETH blockchains cannot communicate directly, wrapped tokens can offer a viable solution. 55. Why Everyone Missed the Most Important Invention in the Last 500 Years You’ve never heard of Yuji Ijiri. But back in 1989 he created something incredible. 56. The Ultimate Checklist For Marketing DeFi Projects 57. Will Casper Network Boost Ethereum Before ETH2.0 Goes Live? How Can Casper Network Make Up for ETH 2.0 Delays 58. Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses My journey from turning 2k to $2m+ in 16 Months Using Brand, Opportunity, and Technical Analysis. Stacking Ethereum and Bitcoin and working hard. 59. The Current State of the Crypto Market and 7 Trends to Follow In 2021, we've seen the rise of blockchains challenging Ethereum, all-time highs, the NFT craze, new milestones, and a step to mass adoption of cryptocurrencies 60. 2018 Crypto Bear Market and What We Can Learn From It At the end of 2018, I was analyzing the reasons for the bear market in cryptocurrency. It is interesting to look back and check if something has changed. Potentially it could let us predict future movement and development. [61. Ethereum.org's New Art: Rethinking Identity as Community](https://hackernoon.com/rethinking-the-identity-of-ethereumorg-l718w347l) Today, I am excited to launch the first new artwork for the website of ethereum.org. Every few months, the website will be updated with new artwork that reflects a new aspect of Ethereum's identity. The concept of the work focuses on one of Ethereum’s major strengths: the community. 62. Binance Smart Chain vs. Ethereum: Let's Look at the Stats Trading volume on Binance increased by 30% on February 10, then by 70% on February 18 against Ethereum 63. Identity Management Unchained - Taking the Metaverse Red Pill Technology should serve humans. But when combined with the wrong business model, it can turn individuals into non-player characters in a game dominated by tech. 64. Ethereum Token Development Using Java and web3j [An Overview] For the purpose of this, we’ll be using a basic ERC20 smart contract I created called JavaToken you can find here. We’ll be using it and the repository it’s in for demonstration purposes, so feel free to clone it and follow along! The network we will be deploying and running it on will be a local Ganache Testnet using Truffle. 65. A Primer to Ethereum Development On Android using Web3j and Infura Recently I decided I would like to get a bit more into Ethereum development, as blockchain technology had always interested me but I never got around to actually making a project with it. With Android being my favorite environment, I decided this would be my platform. However, upon starting I noticed it was quite difficult to find much information about Ethereum development in mobile, leading to the creation of this article, where I’ll show you how to make a simple Ethereum application using web3j on the Ethereum Testnet Rinkeby. 66. Introducing DChat - Decentralized Chat for All Messaging is a core feature of the internet. It was described as the internet’s killer app. It enabled anyone to communicate with anyone else in the world instantly, and for free. Billions of people chat every day. 67. The History of Hackathons: A Digital Evolution The term hackathon is a compound word, a fusion of hacking and marathon, where hack is used in the sense of exploratory programming. 68. China Enters Blockchain 3.0 Era China aims to improve the global scaling limitations of Bitcoin and Ethereum with Blockchain 3.0 technologies. 69. Blockchain Search: How Google Is Changing the Blockchain Game Google became popular by taking a nebulous, disorganized, and opaque landscape (the internet) and making it easily searchable. Now, the tech giant wants to do the same thing for a similarly novel technological advancement: the blockchain. 70. My Journey in CryptoCollectibles (so far) A journey marked by crypto collectibles and highlights of lessons learned along the way. 71. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 1 This tutorial will teach you how to build a decentralized blockchain application from the ground up that will interact with a ReactJs frontend. 72. Ethereum is Supposed to go PoS (Proof of Stake) in 2022 Which Will Make it More Scalable This article talks about DAOs, ethereum scaling and why DAOs will be the future of governance. 73. Swarm, IPFS and BigchainDB: Comparing Data Storage and Decentralization Data and content management are two of the main capabilities in many of the real-world business applications, such as information portals, Wikipedia, and ecommerce and social media applications. 74. How One Hacker Made $360k in a Day via a Flash Loan and Market Manipulation How to Understand the Latest DeFi "Hack" in 3 Steps 75. Why Startups aren't Using Ethereum This interview talks about the rising ethereum transaction fees, cross-fi staking and cybersecurity for blockchain startups. 76. Ethereum 2.0 staking on AWS: Cloud Staking Matters Learn how to stake Ethereum 2.0 independently with non-custodial Launchnodes. We dive into Ethereum staking on AWS and benefits of having no intermediaries. 77. Compound: The Money Market on Ethereum On June 26, 2020, the value locked into the Compound protocol reached a staggering $1 billion, making it the "most valuable" decentralized finance protocol. In the past year, DeFi became the hottest topic in the crypto. Let's take a close look at one of its most popular projects. 78. The 3 Best Alternatives That Can Be Strong Opponents to Ethereum Ethereum is holding top rank 2 by replacing Ripple, and it becomes possible because of growth in Ethereum adoption. There were many coins on the rank 2 but none permanent, which shows that it may be possible that Ethereum can get replaced by other innovative coins. 79. Top 5 Headaches for Web3 Developers The developer experience for Web3 is rife with inconveniences, including bloatedness, lack of protocol standardization, limited support for other platforms, and many more. 80. Everything You Need to Know About ERC721 Tokens Source: https://brunch.co.kr/@curg/20 81. Earning passive income from cryptocurrency in 2020: Market Review While the lending market craze is plummeting and the “yield farming” opportunities are not as profitable as they were in the beginning, you might be looking for new ways to put your money at work. 82. Code A Minimalistic NFT Smart Contract in Solidity On Ethereum: A How-To Guide How to code a minimalistic NFT contract on the Ethereum blockchain in Solidity 83. Five Real Machine Learning Use Cases in Cryptocurrencies We hear this all the time: a new analytics platform or study that uses machine learning to analyze crypto-assets. However, when we dig a bit deeper, instead of cutting edge machine learning we find simple statistics or basic algebra glorified as a sophisticated analysis. 84. 6 Predictions For Crypto Industry In 2021 (without trading) Predictions for Crypto industry in 2021: DeFi, DEX, STO, ETH 2.0, CBDC and everything that can affect crypto / blockchain world and can help users and projects 85. 5 Portals That Rate And Rank DeFi Projects For You DeFi industry is stepping forward at a great pace. Currently it appears to be the largest tectonic plate covering the Blockchain sphere and you have to be fully prepared. 86. How to Promote a DeFi Project: Top 4 Marketing Instruments Every crypto and DeFi enthusiast knows what difficulties he might face during blockchain project development: strict regulation, a public opinion upon the entire industry, lack of assets security. However, let’s ask ourselves a question: What stands above all of it? Uncertain future of Digital Finance? Hardly. Dependency on the Bitcoin rate? Partly yes, but recent cases show that it's not always the main factor.. Another thing came across my mind because I work a lot on the promotion of crypto and DeFi projects. 87. 5+ ERC standards every Ethereum developer should know about (bait for ethereum lovers) 88. I Earn $1000 A Month Using my Old nVidia GPUs: A How-To Guide I used two old Nvidia GPUs to make over 1000$ in a month using the Livepeer network, built on Ethereum, to perform video mining. 89. Here's How I Built An ETH Wallet On A Cheap NFC sticker Story of how I tried to become a cyborg, but with a geeky twist 90. The Rise of Digital Neo-Colonialism OR: Decentralized Exploitation, a cautionary tail about Blockchain. 91. #MAXBIDDING Nothing lasts forever, but the current crop of economic “isms” all believe that national economies must and can grow ad infinitum. 92. Could The Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Lead To The Flippening? The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world is implementing a network upgrade, which completely changes its value proposition as a financial asset. 93. ETHEREUM 2.0 AND CHAINLINK: The Story So Far And What To Expect In 2020 When investing into cryptocurrency you want to look for projects that will make the biggest changes within an industry. This is why I prefer coins like ETH, BAT, LINK, XLM, ONT and NEO. 94. Comparing 3 Promising Layer 2 Solutions Based on Optimistic Rollups One of the most promising foundational constructions to build layer 2 solutions are optimistic rollups. Many projects are built upon them 95. Ethereum's Layer 2: The Story So Far And What To Expect Next Ethereum is scaling. Why do we need Layer 2 and what does the near future promise 96. Everything you Need to Know About Project Serum ($SRM) Project Serum is a brand new decentralized exchange (DEX) for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere from the same team that created FTX Exchange. It is said to test the boundaries of DEXs using a non-Ethereum blockchain. 97. Everything You Need to Know About Moon - Reddit’s Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency Reddit’s vision for MOON tokens and the Community Points program is to encourage high-quality posts, discussions, and engagement 98. The Ultimate Guide to Listing at Crypto Exchanges Introduction 99. How Does Ripple (XRP) Fare Against The Rising Tide Of Stablecoins? Once Ripple was identified as the incumbent to a brave new world of practical cryptocurrencies. Speculation was rife that Ripple’s XRP coin had the potential to overtake Bitcoin in terms of usage and utilise its swift and cost-effective transaction framework to take the world into the future of practical digital currency. 100. My 5 Favorite Proof of Work Cryptocurrencies Proof of Work is an important aspect of the cryptocurrency solution. Here are my favorite Proof of Work cryptocurrencies. 101. A Hidden Crypto Goldmine: CoinList Token Sales CoinList has an excellent lineup of token sales. They vet each project and provide a good opportunity for investors to get in early on exciting crypto startups. 102. What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like? Ethereum 3.0 + Layer 2 Management DAO opens the window for the real-world economy to run on top of the blockchain. What are you still waiting for? 103. The Best Time to Buy Crypto was A Year Ago - The Next Best Time is Right Now Why bear market presents the best opportunity to make money from cryptocurrencies and which coins are worth considering. 104. How Ethereum & Chainlink Will Change Blockchain Technology Ethereum 2.0 is just around the corner, with a rumored release on Ethereum's 5th Anniversary on July 30th 2020. 105. Understanding Rollups And Their Importance As An Optimal Layer 2 Scaling Solution Layer 2 scaling solutions remain a notable tool in the quest by crypto developers to solve the blockchain trilemma. 106. What I've Learned from Years of Arbitrage and Market Making Introduction 107. I Went From No Coding Experience To Creating An Ethereum Application Within One Year In this article, I explain how I went from no coding experience to creating my first decentralized application on Ethereum. 108. How to Exploit a Solidity Constructor In this guide, we'll be diving into solidity vulnerabilities and exploiting a solidity constructor. 109. Mastering the Mempool [A How-To Guide] Blockchains are transaction machines. But on-chain data represents value-at-rest — confirmed transactions. While pre-chain, or mempool, data explores value-in motion — transactions in flight. 110. Proof-of-Stake Is Coming of Age, and Polkadot is Leading the Pack Polkadot is currently the leading, highest value, and most secure PoS platform, offering estimated rewards of 13.87% per year. 111. The Top 5 Smart Contract Development Platforms Smart contract platforms are often considered to offer better long-term investment potential than pure cryptocurrencies. Despite Bitcoin now being more than ten years old, cryptocurrencies continue to face criticism for their speculative nature. On the other hand, a development platform can derive long-term value from the various projects built on it. 112. 5 Cryptocurrency Staking Providers - A Review Staking cryptocurrencies has largely become a primary form of earning passive income in the crypto space and staking pools have become more popular than ever. 113. Web 3.0 Hosting: Onboarding Websites to the New Internet A piece providing a straightforward means to host websites on Web3.0 for both beginners and experienced Web2.0 devs. 114. Decentralizing Prediction Markets: Augur Vs. Gnosis Vs. Polkamarkets Decentralized prediction markets are smart contracts that stipulate who gets paid how much when certain predefined conditions are met. 115. Polygon vs Optimistic and zk Rollups: An In-Depth Comparison An analysis of cross- chain asset bridge mechanisms. Ethereum scaling solutions Polygon vs optimistic and zk rollups compared 116. Learn the blockchain basics - Part 1: Determinism The first episode of this series describes Determinism.\nThis article will explain the most fundamental principle each and every blockchain follows by design. 117. Chainlink is Set to Power Cryptex's Flagship Token, TCAP After months of anticipation, Cryptex announced the launch of TCAP, The World’s First Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Token. 118. A Linked List Implementation for Ethereum [Deep Dive] In this article I’ll introduce an implementation for Singly and Doubly Linked Lists, which you can reuse or modify for your own purposes. All the code is available in github or as an npm package. 119. Before You Become a BAT Content Creator On The Brave Browser [Read This] I have been searching for a web browser to naturally block advertisement on websites. Often, advertisements can contain trackers and sometimes even malware. Have you ever had a conversation with someone and next thing you know you see an advertisement for the thing you were talking about? Maybe it’s confirmation bias, maybe it’s that you are so predictable from your browser habits that the big data algorithms detect what your next move will be. The above situations are, of course, hypothetical; however, what if we didn’t need to think about pesky advertisements? What would feed us suggestions for our next purchase? I digress… 120. Ethereum Tokenomics 2021: Impact of Eth2, EIP 1559, and L2 Scaling Solutions on Demand/Supply Huge changes for Ethereum are on the horizon. We have Eth2, EIP 1559, and Layer 2 scaling. Here, we explore how they influence ETH tokenomics and price. 121. Can DeFi Alter The World’s Wealth Distribution? What do Finance guys do? They do nothing. 122. 6 Crypto Trends that Will Dominate 2022 Making profits in crypto is all about being early. In this article I present my thoughts on 6 trends which are likely to explode in 2022. 123. Solana Network Seems Extremely Promising but Isn’t Yet Battle-Tested This article talks about cross-chain DEX and how different blockchains such as Solana are distributing the smart contract industry. 124. A simple blockchain application for data verification. Learn how to code a viable application for Ethereum in ten minutes. 125. Buying and Using an ENS Domain: A Guide, A Cautionary Tale, and a 1000-ft Review of Ethereum's Web3 I bought an ENS domain NFT to receive payments to a .ETH wallet easily. This story explains what I went through and what you need to too. 126. Using Ethereum’s CREATE2 To see the contract that uses CREATE2, jump to Step 2. 127. 2 Things to Do While the Cryptocurrency Market Falls Besides crying, screaming, and other self-destructive behavior. 128. Smart Contract Versioning How to Write Upgradable Smart Contracts 129. 4 Blockchain Games That Need Your Attention - NOW I see blockchain gaming as the future of video games. I also consider it the best possible vehicle for the road to blockchain mass adoption. What better way to teach people about blockchain than giving them hands-on experience that allows them to see and understand its benefits in real-time. 130. Making a Node.js App to Interact With a Smart Contract the Git Way Hey everybody, this is the second post of the series on writing apps the Git way, where you just go take a cup of coffee and browse a Git repo to learn something new! 131. 7 Dapp Platforms to Follow in 2021 Polygon, ZKSync, and Arbitrum are just some of the dApp platforms you should be following in 2021. 132. Real Estate vs Virtual Lands: New Verticals of a Global Economy 2020 has been quite challenging for a lot of people. When the year started, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the majority of nations went into lockdown, which caused the global economy to plunge. A number of important industries have been negatively affected, and one of the sectors that suffered the most was the real estate space. 133. The Git Way to Deploy a Solidity Contract on Ropsten With Truffle Hey dapp developers! Today I am excited because I am posting the step-by-step process that allowed me to deploy my first Ethereum smart contract on the Ropsten testnet. 134. Harmony Ecosystem Fund Approved 21 New Grants in January Harmony Protocol has already approved 21 proposals to be part of its $300M Ecosystem Fund in January 2022. 135. Decentralized Autonomous Organization - The Future of Management for Agriculture Sector Businesses, to stand out from each other, are coming out with different blockchain approaches targeting different sectors. Blockchain initially hit the financial market when it was introduced, followed by data management, software development and more. 136. NFTs - $69 million & still undervalued NFT 137. The 2020 Crypto Money Flow Cycle Money in the Crypto market flows in a predictably cyclical manner. 138. Who Scales It Best? Blockchains' TPS Analysis Blockchain technology continues to progress at an incredible speed. This great technology behind cryptocurrencies continues to move at the same pace. 139. Will Facebook and Telegram Kill Bitcoin and Ethereum? 2019 has marked itself not only with the end of the crypto winter but also with time when established technology companies entered the blockchain field. Telegram is going to release its own blockchain with the goal of processing millions of transactions per second. Facebook plans to introduce Libra coin to facilitate payments for 1.7 billion unbanked but connected people. 140. The Importance of Oracles in Decentralised Finance Most of the common blockchain audience has by now heard of DeFi, and the implications it has to those who know how to utilise it - but one thing that hasn't been greatly explored is Price Oracles and their impact on these applications. 141. Enabling NFT Royalties With EIP-2981 EIP-2981 introduces an easier method for enabling royalties for NFT projects. Learn all about this royalty standard and how to implement it in this article 142. Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. 143. Ready Player One on Ethereum? Welcome to Decentraland! Ever watched Ready Player One and wondered what it would be like to have the same thing in real life (well you know what we mean)? Play around a virtual casino, 144. Why I'm Bullish On Polkadot And The $DOT Ecosystem At its core, Polkadot is a highly scalable and fully interoperable blockchain protocol upon which the next generation of the web is being built. 145. What Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? Article written by Vincent Le Gallic - CTO @Rockside 146. How To Build a Minimalistic Ethereum Wallet in Python [Part 1] In this article, we are going to build a simple Ethereum wallet from scratch using Python. During the process, we will use some cryptography and try to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. In part 1, we will generate a key pair which is compatible with the Ethereum protocol, obtain the Ethereum address from the public key and encrypt the private key using a password. 147. Earn 50 ROSE tokens in the Oasis Second State Hackathon - A Step by Step Guide Public blockchains enable us to build decentralized web applications (Dapps) that are censorship-resistant and have built-in economic incentives. 148. DEX on Polkadot? Here are 4 projects to Consider As the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, we take a look at four promising DEX platforms and protocols that are offering innovative solutions. 149. Create A Private Ethereum Blockchain With Proof-of-Authority Consensus Mechanism: A How-To Guide Prerequisites 150. Predicting The NFT All-Time High 2020 was great for Non-Fungible Tokens. This market gained volume, fame, and infrastructure. But what all the buzz is about? And what can we expect in 2021? I want to make it clear and to share my thoughts about the future of NFT. 151. Protocol Alternatives That Challenge Ethereum Which blockchain protocol is best poised to challenge Ethereum? Here we review Radix, Polkadot, Elrond, Algorand, and Avalanche. 152. YouTube Fake Crypto Giveaways Explained - Behind The Account Hacks Maybe you have noticed that there is a lot of fake Binance, Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash streams on Youtube lately. The crazy part is that those live streams are on a big accounts with thousands of subscribers. 153. Japan Is Fast Becoming The Gold Standard For Blockchain Adoption Japan is among the leading blockchain hubs in Asia, and arguably, the world. Its embrace of blockchain technology is one to be emulated by any country wishing to adopt blockchain holistically. 154. The Evolution of dOrg: The Builder DAO This is the story of dOrg’s evolution from a few passionate engineers to a heterarchical network of builders developing industry-leading Web3 software. 155. A Complete Beginners Guide to Investing in Cryptocurrency A step by step guide on how to begin the process of investing in cryptocurrency. 156. Switch to Polygon (Previously MATIC) & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 157. This Bull Run is Fundamentally Different Than the Previous One. Here’s Why Everyone knows about the time in 2017 and early 2018 when bitcoin hit over $20,000 USD and Ethereum was sitting nicely at $1,300+. In fact, the total market cap for coins and tokens listed on CoinMarketCap, had just ticked over $800,000,000,000. Everyone was going to be a millionaire. 158. Access External Data in Solidity: A How-To Guide Original Image by ipopba from Getty Images Pro 159. How To Set up Your Own Ethereum Development Environment [A Step by Step Guide] Setting up your dev environment for Ethereum development takes just a few minutes. It’s important to have a basic understanding of a few general concepts before we start writing code. 160. 10 Best Free Online Courses for Blockchain Developers Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce. 161. Understanding IBCO: Can Another Crypto-Funding Mechanism Yield Accountable Results? TLDR: IBCO is the new primitive for crypto projects funding, solving for the main issues of ICOs such as lack of accountability, lack of liquidity and flawed price discovery mechanics for the token itself. 162. Smart Contracts and Real Estate: The Past, Present, and the Future Very little has changed the last couple of decades when it comes to real estate practices. Buying and selling a home today is much like what it was fifty years ago. It's more or less the same process as when our grandparents' generations purchased and sold homes. 163. Polkadot and its Funky Family! Polkadot has been one of the most talked about blockchain projects in recent times. A host of innovative blockchain projects are being developed within the Polkadot ecosystem. 164. How I Built A Smart Contract That Pays People Automatically Learn how an Ethereum smart contract can pay your kids, employees, or whomever quickly, fairly, and automatically. No more banks, no more headaches. 165. Ethereum, You Are A Centralized Cryptocurrency. Stop Telling Us That You Aren't When looking at Ethereum, there are some good things I can say about it and some bad. Ethereum did early stage investors in their ICO right, in the fact that the 2014 ICO price was $0.30. 166. How we built the largest payment channel network on Ethereum With over 9 million transactions AdEx Network is currently the largest payment channel network on Ethereum. Here's how we did it 167. Blockchain Primitives and their Advantages for Web 3.0 Development Learning a new technology can certainly be overwhelming, especially when you’re a developer who already has a lot on your plate. But when it comes to looking out for the future of your career, even the busiest of developers should understand how important it is to stay current with the newest developer trends. Blockchains have, quite simply, revolutionized many spaces thanks to the implementation of dApps. But can blockchains stay at the forefront of revolutionizing technology if it becomes stagnant? Blockchain primitives will have a huge impact on the ever-changing development of distributed ledger technology, and it will all boil down to one thing: protocols. 168. Crypto Staking in 2020: An Overview Public blockchains involve active participants (miners, validators, node operators etc.) to contribute towards the common goal of strengthening the network and confirming transactions through some sort of distributed consensus algorithm. 169. What You Don't Know About Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, the rise of a new generation of crypto-lovers has also fueled the growth of a new beast: non-fungible tokens. 170. CryptoArt: The Future of Fine Art is Digital The way the world interacts with visual art is changing. As we move towards a more digital state, it is no surprise the way we create, consume and collect art has followed suit. 171. Create an API to interact with Ethereum Blockchain using Golang PART 1 Hi folks! In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to create a simple REST API to interact with the Ethereum blockchain using Golang. 172. Building An Ethereum-based Decentralized casino: How I Did It There are a lot of different gambling platforms out there. But there is almost no project that offers a transparent and fair experience. Let's fix that! 173. Role Based Access Control for the Ethereum Blockchain You decide who does what with your smart contracts 174. DeFi Vampirism Draws First Blood As Dracula Protocol Upgrades to v2 Dracula Protocol is a suite of smart contracts which aggregate major DeFi yield farms and liquidity mining platforms through a single smart-contract. 175. Everything wrong with Ethereum in 2019 The purpose of this state of the union is the criticize aspects of the Ethereum project and bring awareness to fixable issues while combating general ignorance of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. 176. Examining 3 DeFi Tokens with a Fully Diluted Market Cap Less Than $200M A look at DeFi projects that have a technological foundation due to their Blockchain proposal within the crypto ecosystem, with a low Fully Diluted Market Cap 177. An On-Chain Analysis of Chainlink Chainlink(LINK) has been one of the best performant crypto assets in 2019 and one that remains an enigma for most crypto investors. This is partly because Chainlink is not a general purpose cryptocurrency but rather a programmable token focus on one of the biggest use cases for decentralized applications(DApps): integration. 178. Decentralized Options Trading Protocols #101 Everything you need to know about Option Protocols in DeFi 179. 5 Top trends and Stats in the NFT marketplace NFT journey on Ethereum began (Yr 2015) much early than the birth of Cryptopunks. It was not until late 2017 with the launch of Cryptokitties that created public awareness around NFTs and excitement on its future prospects. The entire scope of Cryptokitties gameplay revolve arounds collecting, breeding, and auctioning kitties. 180. What is ERC-3475? Exploring Bonds on Ethereum Blockchain - A New Token Standard This article talks about a new token standard that can be used to deploy bonds on the ethereum blockchain. Known as ERC-3475. 181. A Brief Guide to Advanced Smart Contracts The roaring popularity of blockchain technology owes a great deal to the brilliance of smart contracts. Conceptualized by computer scientist Nick Szabo in 1994, a smart contract can be considered to be a set of instructions (usually in the form of a computer program) which automatically execute when the terms of a ‘contract’ are fulfilled. 182. Fixed point math in Solidity It always seems impossible until it’s done. — Nelson Mandela 183. Are Gold-Backed Stablecoins The New Cryptocurrency Standard? Cryptocurrencies, although the best assets of the financial world, have since inception in 2009 seen their fair share of volatility-related issues. Bitcoin has historically been the most volatile of all crypto assets. 184. NFT's Real World Use Case Example: Supply Chain A review of the benefits and risks of decentralized software solutions in general, and blockchain-based solutions - such as NFTs - in particular. 185. Mina's Top Altcoin Picks for 2020 The cryptocurrency market is heating up and many are calling 2020 Bitcoin’s next “bull run” year. 186. The 4-Hour a Month Crypto Investor: How to Make Money When You’re Short on Time *This article contains some referral links 187. Uniswap Overtakes Coinbase - How DEXs Are Back And Why Uniswap Is The Flag Bearer of DeFi Nothing in this document constitutes financial advice. 188. Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Adventures in the Dark Forest An RTS game on Ethereum… WHAT?! That's possible?! That’s exactly what the Dark Forest, an innovative blockchain game named after Liu Cixin’s eponymous second novel of the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, is. In fact, it is the first real-time strategy game running on Ethereum in existence. 189. The New Solidity Dev Stack: Buidler + Ethers + Waffle + Typescript [Tutorial] Ethereum development, while still very nascent in feel, has come a long way. When I started developing Solidity smart contracts and Ethereum dapps in 2017, Truffle and Web3.js were the industry standard. These are great tools and I have tons of respect for the people that built them. However, anyone who has used them has dealt with bugs and sometimes poor developer experience. There are a few new tools out there that have clearly been inspired by these first sets of tools and made the developer process much better. 190. 3 Reasons Bitcoin Crashed & Why You Should Stop Panicking I hope you enjoyed your bear market baptism. 191. How To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum 192. How $100M Got Stolen From DeFi in 2021: Price Oracle Manipulation And Flash Loan Attacks Explained The world witnessed some of the massive DeFi hacks in 2021 on some of the most renowned protocols like bZx, Cheese Bank, Harvest Finance, Value Defi, etc. 193. RNG in Solidity for Ethereum? Random numbers in Solidity for Ethereum using the Niguez Randomity Engine 194. How To Run An ETH 2.0 Beacon Node Using The Lighthouse MacOS Client This article will guide you through running ETH2.0 Beacon Node with Lighthouse client on MacOS if you have barely to 0 experiences with Terminal command lines and you want to spin off Lighthouse Beacon node and join the validator pool on ETH2.0 Beacon chain with Lighthouse client. This guide includes spinning off Nethermind Goerli node. 195. I Built An Ethereum-based Fully Decentralized Voting System This solution provides a level of security that is enough to automate critical decision making in any DAO such as automatic protocol modification or even autom 196. The Opportunities That Lie Before The Indian Crypto Ecosystem and What's Being Done With It On March 04, 2020, India finally got the trigger for the resurgence of its crypto ecosystem. The ruling came a stifling two years after RBI banned banks from facilitating banking services to crypto exchanges. 197. From Web 1.0 to Web3: How the Internet Grew Over The Years This is a written version of the talk I gave at WAQ19. Watch the video with English captions on YouTube. 198. The Power of Kaspa BlockDAGs: Go Beyond the Blockchain Introduction to BlockDAG - a technology that can go hand-in-hand with blockchain but also acts as a new meta-technology that challenges it. 199. How NOT To Fracture A Layer 1 Chain! As of today, there are over 24 layer-1 blockchain projects just within the first 100 listings in coinmarketcap.com. Guess, what? Each of them claims to be the “next-big-thing”, still they are just a broken iteration of one other. 200. Diving into Ethereum's Virtual Machine(EVM): the future of Ewasm Ethereum is a blockchain with a built-in Turing-complete programming language. It allows anyone to create a decentralised application, by making use of Ethereum smart contracts. 201. DeFi: It's Time We Really Started Looking At Blockchains Beyond Ethereum The mother of DeFi is Etheurem, but the true DeFi platform the world needs now is Bitcoin-based, which follows the original idea of Satoshi Nakomoto. 202. 10 Affordable NFT Projects You Should Know About In 2022 In this post we'll look at 10 affordable NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain. 203. Examining Ethereum Under A Microscope: Is There Really a Method to the Madness? tldr; Below is a hefty and yet still somehow high-level overview of Ethereum. The roughly 5-year-old project has emerged as one of the most exciting and proven projects in the cryptocurrency space while somehow still encompassing the most risk and arguably, upside of any crypto-project. This dichotomy has allowed Ethereum to act as a sort of magic mirror for those in the industry. Fanboys and detractors alike can look into the project and see what they want to see: the 2nd-most successful crypto-project with product-market fit and an army of developers behind it or a nascent, experimental Frankenstein so complicated it would make Rube Goldberg blush. 204. New Ways To Launch A Token Image Credit: UnsplashThe endless possibilities of cryptocurrencies have seen a lot of businesses show interest in the token economy and the overall blockchain space. 205. Ethereum will Kill this $15 Billion Project if its Gas Fee Remains Low Most of the applications on Ethereum are micro-financial ones where the price per ticket ranges from $100 — $1000. 206. The Liquidity Crisis - Part Two: ETH Ethereum (ETH) supply is becoming scarce while demand is rising. Here's what you need to know. 207. A Decentralized Layer for Web3 Gaming How the Internet Computer promises to serve as a decentralized, scalable layer for Web3 and blockchain-based gaming. 208. It's No Longer "The Future of Work", DAOs Are Already Here The future is now, it's 2020 and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are experiencing a Cambrian explosion. Typically in an enterprise, you have top-down hierarchies as the mechanism of control. Let's look at a quick example of how a DAO works differently in action. Imagine you’re building a startup, except at this startup, there is a clear sense of organization without humans organizing other humans. It all runs organically, and it's generative in nature, meaning it evolves, innovates and experiences high growth from within. Leaderless leadership! How is such a way of working together achieved? Through active participation from interested parties who share common values, missions and objectives. People-driven autonomous organizations happen mostly through voting on decisions that are proposed by other community members. You can propose, vote and discuss decisions as a team without having to have a singular authority to report to. Resulting in new ideas being seeded and proposed from within the organization to solve mission-critical challenges that the DAO is facing. It's really a synthesis of innovation and ambition, it's great! With that said there are certainly some balanced benefits and drawbacks about this model that we should explore. For the moment DAOs function in a fairly binary nature, you vote on proposals that you or others have submitted, typically these votes take place on blockchains by signing a transaction with your crypto wallet. That means the current state of DAOs is experiencing the highest growth in the blockchain industry. So whilst DAOs are now, they might be somewhat gravitating around the future of money. However crypto-centric it is right now, it is definitely laying out an exceptional framework that any organization type could be built upon. We are seeing many other non-crypto DAOs emerge too, using platforms like Aragon to create a DAO in minutes on the blockchain. This is achieved by creating a Governance Token on the Ethereum blockchain. When users hold these Governance Tokens they can vote on proposals put forward to the community. These communities can even have treasuries where the DAO can organize their finances. For example, members that hold these Governance Tokens can suggest making a payment, creating a vote inside the community so it can be approved or denied collectively. There are many lessons to learn about how to coordinate large groups of self-interested people. I recently wrote an article, "Failure shows us the way", where I outlined my thesis on how I think we can even coordinate groups who don't explicitly share the same values, they instead just share the same mission. It's going to be very interesting to see what unfolds with the DAOs that are experimenting right now. Why are DAOs exploding right now? Basically there is an entire unstoppable movement happening because of projects offering up a Governance Token as a bonus to those who are using some Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. I've heard many stories from folks achieving incredible results in less than 5 days. For example, "With YFI I earned like $3.5k on $24k", one community member shared with me. That example is a 14.58% increase in capital in just five days, no wonder it's getting attention. Wait, how are people making money from these Governance Tokens? In the DeFi world, there is a new meme known as Yield Farming 👨🌾 its technical name is Liquidity Mining. This is where a user deposits crypto stablecoins like USDC, DAI & USDT to earn a reasonably safe and secure return, which lately seems to be roughly 8% APY. As well as this, these DeFi applications which have newly formed their own DAOs to oversee their protocols, are rewarding users with Governance Tokens when they have funds deposited into their various DeFi products. This has added rocket fuel to the DeFi community, with an explosive $3 Billion USD flowing into projects in just the last couple of weeks. This doesn't stop here either, there are many more DAO innovations that will be made known during this wave of Governance Tokens. One example is Referral Yield Farming, where you can earn Governance Tokens for referring people to DeFi platforms without having to deposit any funds of your own. 209. Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik' 210. I Built a Crypto-Trading Bot...and Am Now Looking For People to Share My Profits With 211. 2ND Chance by DeFiat — A new way to revive your ‘scam’ holdings! There is no doubt that the crypto space is growing at a very rapid pace, but no one can ignore the scams that are prevalent in this ecosystem. If we just go back a few years, more than 80 percent of the ICOs were identified as outright scams in a study conducted by the ICO advisory firm Statis Group. 212. An Interview With Fabian Vogelsteller: Founder of ERC-20 and LUKSO While Vitalik Buterin is the most well-known name in the Ethereum space, the birth of Ethereum was a collaborative effort, as were later developments like ERC-20. Fabian Vogelsteller is one-such early Ethereum developer and thought leader on blockchain technology. He has built many Ethereum user and developer-facing projects including the Ethereum Mist browser, the Ethereum Wallet and web3.js - the Ethereum’s space most used JavaScript library. Together with Vitalik Buterin, he proposed the ERC20 token standard, which initiated the world ICO wave and redefined investment and crowd ownership as we know it. Today Fabian is leading the concept, design, and development of the LUKSO Blockchain. 213. Polkadot Launched its First Parachains - But Are They Already Too Late? Polkadot is a radically different approach to blockchain scaling. But have solutions like Binance Smart Chain already made it unnecessary? 214. Understanding the Ethereum Gas Limit Debate Due to a clogged network, Ethereum just got an expansion — but at what cost? Here's everything you need to know about the ethereum gas limit debate. 215. Learn the Basics of the Ethereum JSON API in 5 Minutes The other day I got myself in a situation where I needed to communicate with the Ethereum network using python in an environment where getting web3.py to work seemed pretty much impossible. Since I still needed to talk to the network, I resorted to using the JSON-RPC API provided by Ethereum, which all web3 libraries are built on top of. Turns out, it’s pretty interesting! So, let’s get started! 216. Why dApps aren't as doomed as you think If you’ve been in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community for a while, then you’ve surely heard the phrase “we just need a killer app” to get crypto into the mainstream. Now, as you’ve most likely also noticed, many of the current decentralized applications that are out there have great ideas backing them — perhaps even revolutionary ones — so why aren’t any of these dApps achieving widespread use? Why aren’t they, or one of them, the “killer app” that we need? I certainly don’t think the gambling dApps topping the daily usage tracking charts would constitute such an app. 217. Not by Ethereum Alone: The Real Reason Blockchain Didn’t Work Out for DocuSign Companies can determine whether they should invest in blockchain by focusing on specific use cases and their market position. 218. An Overview of No-Code Tools for Web3 “I need a no-code platform to build my own web3 product!” Is that you? If so, discover the right tool for the job from creators of a no-code web3 platform. 219. Why DAO? : The Problem With Traditional Governance Blockchain is a part of a trustless digital solution. 220. Market Niches for Blockchain Ecosystems Blockchains depend heavily on network effects, i.e. the notion that networks such as telecommunication services, the Internet, or social networks become more valuable when their number of users grows. This is why ecosystem building is one of the main factors that drives the value of a Layer 1 blockchain enterprise. Here is a comparison of how different blockchain projects handle this. 221. Exploring Popular zkEVM Solutions: AppliedZKP, Matter Labs, Hermez, and Sin7Y zkEVM is said to be the crown jewel of Ethereum scaling schemes. Our 5th article compares and contrasts popular zkEVM solutions and proposes several questions. 222. Ethereum is not ready to be used for Lottery - Sulim Malook, CEO of Lucky Gift Cards The article discusses lottery pools, the use of Bitcoin as a currency for lottery and why Ethereum is not ready to be used for the lottery. 223. Crypto Exit-Scams Are Nothing New. Let's Call Them Out Before More People Get Scammed Santadao $HOHO — whatever the F this is, rugpulled, which isn’t a surprise. $200K has been stolen. Many influencers were posting about this one, casually, as they’d about any other. 224. Become a Millionaire By Marketing Your NFTs - A Guide When launching an NFT collection, marketing strategy is the key driver of success. 225. Bitcoin and Ethereum Were Never Meant to be a Medium of Exchange Bitcoin and Ethereum have been around for many years - in almost ten years Bitcoin came a long way from digital money for geeks and a token for drug dealers to a billion-dollar asset. 226. Create An EVM-Based NFT Contract without Programming Skills: A How-To Guide Here's how to create your own NFT contracts without needing to have any prior experience with programming using no-code tools available to the public. 227. Understanding the Internals of Binance and Poloniex Using Machine Learning and Data Visualizations Centralized exchanges remain one of the black boxes of the crypto landscape. Despite being a gateway into the world of decentralized finance, centralized exchanges are very…well…centralized in nature and hide many of its intrinsic mechanics from the scrutiny of public blockchains. Not surprisingly, ten years after the creation of Bitcoin, the internal architecture of centralized exchanges remains a mystery to even the top experts in the crypto market. 228. The Future of Video Games: NFTs, Blockchain, Real Valuables Photo by Cláudio Luiz Castro on Unsplash 229. Centralized Crypto Exchanges Explained in 5 Fascinating Data Visualizations Centralized exchanges are, arguably, one of the most challenging components to analyze in the crypto-asset markets. While the behavior of many actors in the crypto space is transparently recorded in distributed ledgers, centralized exchanges still operate largely off-chain only publishing subset of the activity to the corresponding blockchains. Without a doubt, centralized exchanges introduce a level of opacity that challenges even the most sophisticated analytic techniques. And yet, the analysis of the behavior of centralized exchanges can yield many interesting benefits for crypto investors and traders. Imagine that you are able to effectively track large crypto transfers between exchanges that can anticipate a large position on a specific crypto asset. All that, however, requires understanding the underlying patterns in centralized exchanges. 230. "Bitcoin Demonstrating The Need For a Fully Decentralized Financial System" - Maxim Nurov The global healthcare crisis caused by COVID-19 has severely impacted the financial markets. From stocks to commodities, industries are in disarray. 231. Web 3.0: A Poem Cryptographically, the brave may not live forever,\nbut the cautious do not live at all. 232. YellowCard, The Crypto Ambition of Africa This article is about a Web3 company called YellowCard that has a crypto exchange app platform for bitcoin, ethereum and others, based for the African market. 233. Behind Building the Largest Ethereum Mining Farm in US — Unhashed 3 In this interview, we discuss Grim Reaper's crypto story, the reason for his anonymity, crypto mining, EIP 1559, and more. 234. [EXPLAINED] Why did Transactions on Ethereum Become Terribly Slow? If you’ve noticed a dramatic slowdown in the Ethereum network, you’re not alone. Here’s why it’s happening – and why it’s about to get a whole lot worse. 235. Can EOS Transactions Be Truly Free? Sometimes the EOS platform is advertised as an ecosystem that doesn't require any fees for making transactions. Technically, it is true. However, if you try to make an EOS transaction you will eventually find out that you need to put some of your EOS coins on hold. 236. Future of VC in the Web3.0 era: A Race To Investing In DAOs Decentralized fundraising and the ability to raise money “independently” from VCs and funds has always been a deeply rooted ideal in the crypto sphere. 237. How Did Lendf.Me Lose $25 Million to A Reentrancy Attack? [An Analysis] DeFi or decentralized finance is a growing sector in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space that defines an ecosystem of decentralized applications providing financial services with no governing authority. 238. You Don't Need a DAO It’s time to make a DAO! Anyone can make their own DAO with Aragon or DAOstack, or just by forking Molloch. Even better, you can use an augmented bonding curve to fund your DAO, thanks to the amazing work by the Commons Stack folks, and there you have it! A fully-functioning DAO with just a few days of work! 239. Everything That They Didn't Tell You About The Potential of Decentralized Finance or DeFi After the global economic crisis of 2008, the question of trust in the modern international financial system arose globally. The answer to this request was the emergence of the first decentralized Internet system — Bitcoin, which from “decentralized” money turned into a valuable financial asset by 2020. 240. Turn an Internet Community into a DAO in 3 Steps I guess the first question is, Why? Why should an internet community become a DAO? 241. Identifying Smart Contract Orchestration Patterns in Solidity All but the simplest of Ethereum applications are composed of several smart contracts. This is because of a hard limit of 24KB in any deployed contract, and because your sanity will slip away as the complexity of a smart contract grows. 242. 10 Patterns of Centralized Crypto Exchanges Explained Using Machine Learning and Data Visualizations Centralized crypto exchanges are the most important black box of the crypto ecosystem. We all use them, we have a love-hate relationship with them, and we understand very little about their internal behavior. At IntoTheBlock, we have been heads down working on a series of machine learning models that help us better understand the internal of crypto exchanges. Recently, we presented some of our initial findings at a highly oversubscribed webinar and I thought it would be elaborate further in some of the ideas discussed there. 243. Bitcoin: The Great Game The following are not my beliefs, but a compilation of notes from conversations I had with a self-described Bitcoin “mutant”, named Edan Yago, contributor to Sovryn. Letting him ramble on about Bitcoin resulted in mesmerizing, mythical, and fascinating ruminations about Bitcoin’s destiny. So for one, I myself believe in Bitcoin as a digital store of value. It is a huge chunk of my portfolio, and I believe it will outlast 99% of the cryptocurrencies we have today. There is no better symbol of scarcity and hard money in crypto to date. However, I feel just about the same level of admiration for Ethereum, as it is opening up so many use cases through DeFi and DAOs. I am putting my biases aside to explain a very rare (and what I find fascinating) point of view. I present you Part 1 of The Hero’s Journey of Bitcoin: 244. Will Ethereum Ditch Solidity for Vyper? First things first, it’s called Vyper, not Viper. 245. Can Alternative Blockchains Save the DeFi Market? The go-to blockchain for decentralized finance is still Ethereum (ETH). It has the great advantage of being a first mover, so plenty of investors are already aware of ETH and its use cases. ETH tokens also played a role in the tokensale bonanza of 2017 and 2018, and are now becoming highly active again in their new role as the backbone of the DeFi market. 246. Token Velocity is Good. And Other Implications of Analyzing MV = PQ from First Principles About the writer 247. The Economics of Social Money: Digital Communities in the Next Decade Money is a social tool to achieve cooperation among a group of people. Through history, the form of money has evolved from collectibles to coinage to currency issued by fiat. Money often reflects the values or politics of the communities that issue and use them. 248. 8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know A list of basic blockchain terms every beginner should know. 249. No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis Are NFTs really harmful to the ecosystem? Read on to know more about the this statement, which is dismissed by facts, stats, and numbers. 250. A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity Smart Contracts are immutable, transparent, secure, and decentralized. Follow this example to learn how to write them with the programming language solidity. 251. 3 strategies to combat crypto market volatility with options trading We have all heard stories of crypto traders losing over 50% within weeks or even days. This is what happens when amateurs do not know how to control risk. Options when used correctly can help you combat crypto market volatility and even profit from it. I am going to share 3 strategies that professionals use daily. 252. How Rust and Elixir Read Ethereum and other EVM Smart Contracts: Functional Programming & Blockchain I am going to show the function of reading Ethereum Smart Contract by Elixir&Rust in this article 253. In the 90s, Web 1.0 was Running on a Fully Decentralized Infrastructure How Ethereum’s composability created the most innovative ecosystem to date. 254. The Future of Cryptos Will Follow the History of the Internet Google, Internet Stocks and Ethereum 255. Ethereum Developers Choose to Move Forward with Controversial ProgPOW Significant Changes Coming to Ethereum 256. Top 10 Ethereum NFT Projects to Follow in 2022 Decentraland, Gods Unchained, and Cryptodads are among the best Ethereum NFT projects to follow in 2022. 257. Crypto Payments Are on the Rise Despite the Bear Market — Here's Why Today's most popular and promising practical application of blockchain technology is the payment field. 258. Permission and Privacy For Blockchain Networks under Ethereum and Quorum Ethereum is a general-purpose blockchain that is more suited to\ndescribing business logic, through advanced scripts, also known as\nsmart contracts. Ethereum was designed with a broader vision, as adecentralized or world computer that attempts to marry the power of the\nblockchain, as a trust machine, with a Turing-complete contract engine.\nAlthough Ethereum borrows many ideas that were initially introduced by\nbitcoin, there are many divergences between the two. The Ethereum virtual machine and smart contracts are key elements of\nEthereum, and constitute its main attraction. In Ethereum, smart\ncontracts represent a piece of code written in a high-level language(Solidity, LLL, Viper) and stored as bytecode in the blockchain, in\norder to run reliably in a stack-based virtual machine (Ethereum\nVirtual Machine), in each node, once invoked. The interactions with\nsmart contract functions happen through transactions on the blockchain\nnetwork, with their payloads being executed in the Ethereum virtual\nmachine, and the shared blockchain state being updated accordingly. 259. Crypto Record Keeping – The Unsaid Pet Peeve of Crypto Natives blockchains offer the simplest means of keeping self-audited immutable records without having to use any third party service. 260. How to Get Started in DeFi: 4 Tips and a Practical Guide Book Many of us have come to know about decentralized finance (DeFi) and have faced this sector with many doubts, understanding its potential, especially given the interests and the APR and APY it provides to those who interact with the various protocols. 261. The Future of the Creator Economy The #creatoreconomy is changing quickly with the influence of #NFT #Crypto and #blockchain. 262. Is The World Ready for NFTFi - DeFi + NFT? The two latest thrilling things in the Ethereum ecosystem are NFT and DeFi. Until 2020, these "Money LEGOs" were quite isolated from each other but became the arena of many new projects, innovations, and volume records. And I'm sure that there's more room to grow and blend. 263. "Trading Binary Options in Crypto Is NOT About Instant Wealth" - Artem Levin Nowadays, binary options trading has transformed into one of the most popular financial products of the Internet era. 264. Easier and faster dapps on the Ethereum Classic blockchain Ethereum, the world’s first and dominant smart contract platform, has the largest dapp ecosystem with more than a million deployed smart contracts and hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly transactions 265. Using AccessControl.sol [A How-To Guide] Three example configurations for the new OpenZeppelin access control contract. 266. The Best Risk-Adjusted Path to 10x Crypto Returns with Ethereum Ethereum's native crypto asset Ether will increase from $3,077 to $32,468 in the next five years, representing a 10.6x ROI. 267. EVM-Puzzles: Learn Ethereum By Solving Interactive Puzzles Demystifying the EVM Through Interactive Puzzles - A Walkthrough. 268. What the Heck is Happening in the Cryptocurrency Job Market? The State of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Job Market in 2019-2020 269. How To Integrate Amazon Cognito with Ethereum Blockchain: A Step-by-Step Guide Building a custom authentication flow using Amazon Cognito and MetaMask 270. WTF is Supply Elasticity and How It Could Help Make Cryptocurrencies Mainstream Supply elasticity is a property of money that allows the supply to expand and contract on an as-needed basis in order to meet demand. Well established monies like gold, as well as modern age cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, do not have this property. 271. What Blockchain to use for a DeFi Application? The whole fintech industry is built around the interactions of various institutions. Fintech products can be as advanced and complex as you want them to be; they can solve essential problems for their customers, but in the end, the focal point is always some bank happily sitting on money. Thus, centralized finances are the banks and their subsidiaries. Many things in fintech are controlled by bureaucrats and most fintech apps function only because they are allowed to. 271 most read stories about Ethereum on HackerNoon.