OPENXAI

#12103 COMPANY RANKING
OpenxAI is a decentralized, permissionless AI ecosystem designed to disrupt the current AI landscape by making AI open, accessible, and censorship-resistant.
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openxai.org
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2-10 emps
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Since 2025
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Worth 39M
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OPENXAI (OPENX)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #12103

OpenxAI's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet OpenxAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet OpenxAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Mon Oct 13 2025 By Company of the Week

Inside OpenxAI: Founder Ashton Hettiarachi on the Mission to Decentralize and Democratize AI

Inside OpenxAI: Founder Ashton Hettiarachi on the Mission to Decentralize and Democratize AI

Wed Oct 08 2025 By TechcNEWS BYTE

OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman

OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman

Mon Sep 01 2025 By HackerNoon Press Releases

Grok 4 Claims “PhD‑level” Intelligence but at a Cost

Grok 4 Claims “PhD‑level” Intelligence but at a Cost

Mon Jul 14 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering

OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI

OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI

Mon Apr 06 2026 By David Deal

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit

OpenAI-o1 Consciousness: The Functionalist & IIT Argument

OpenAI-o1 Consciousness: The Functionalist & IIT Argument

Sun Mar 29 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer

AI Consciousness Research: From OpenAI-o1 to Active Inference

AI Consciousness Research: From OpenAI-o1 to Active Inference

Sun Mar 29 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer

OpenAI-o1 & AI Consciousness: Defining Machine Sentience in 2026

OpenAI-o1 & AI Consciousness: Defining Machine Sentience in 2026

Sat Mar 28 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer

The Phenomenology of Machine: OpenAI-o1 and AI Consciousness

The Phenomenology of Machine: OpenAI-o1 and AI Consciousness

Sat Mar 28 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer

OpenAI Pushes Neural Networks to the Limits of Advanced Math

OpenAI Pushes Neural Networks to the Limits of Advanced Math

Thu Mar 19 2026 By The Sociable

The TechBeat: Google Gemini vs Anthropic Claude vs OpenAI ChatGPT vs xAI Grok: The Ultimate Comparison (3/15/2026)

The TechBeat: Google Gemini vs Anthropic Claude vs OpenAI ChatGPT vs xAI Grok: The Ultimate Comparison (3/15/2026)

Sun Mar 15 2026 By TechBeat

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