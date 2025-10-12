OPENXAI
#12103 COMPANY RANKING
OpenxAI is a decentralized, permissionless AI ecosystem designed to disrupt the current AI landscape by making AI open, accessible, and censorship-resistant.
2-10 emps
Since 2025
Worth 39M
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OPENXAI (OPENX)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #12103
OpenxAI's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet OpenxAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Mon Oct 13 2025 By Company of the Week
Inside OpenxAI: Founder Ashton Hettiarachi on the Mission to Decentralize and Democratize AI
Wed Oct 08 2025 By TechcNEWS BYTE
OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman
Mon Sep 01 2025 By HackerNoon Press Releases
Grok 4 Claims “PhD‑level” Intelligence but at a Cost
Mon Jul 14 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering
OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI
Mon Apr 06 2026 By David Deal
On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect
Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit
OpenAI-o1 Consciousness: The Functionalist & IIT Argument
Sun Mar 29 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer
AI Consciousness Research: From OpenAI-o1 to Active Inference
Sun Mar 29 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer
OpenAI-o1 & AI Consciousness: Defining Machine Sentience in 2026
Sat Mar 28 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer
The Phenomenology of Machine: OpenAI-o1 and AI Consciousness
Sat Mar 28 2026 By The Activation Function Visualizer
OpenAI Pushes Neural Networks to the Limits of Advanced Math
Thu Mar 19 2026 By The Sociable
The TechBeat: Google Gemini vs Anthropic Claude vs OpenAI ChatGPT vs xAI Grok: The Ultimate Comparison (3/15/2026)
Sun Mar 15 2026 By TechBeat