HOMO SPACIEN #1624 COMPANY RANKING

Homo Spaciens, developed by Vizzio Art Creators Lab (VACL), is a powerful, in-vogue NFT art collection around the recent space movement. Our Homo Spacien collection parallels the scientific and physical influencers that will impact how humans look, dress, and interact with each other as we explore galactic environments, opening up conversations and reflection on space exploration. The collection is a project conceptualised by VACL, a large group of artists, developers and crypto-enthusiasts, and the "female" Homo Spacien collection comes from a pool of 153 attributes and 13 different traits.