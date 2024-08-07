OPENCORPORATES
#14156 COMPANY RANKING
OpenCorporates is the largest open database of companies in the world, with over 200 million companies in 140 jurisdictions. Our data is used regularly used by millions of users every day, as well as hundreds of organisations at scale – including government agencies, financial institutions and tech companies. In 2015, OpenCorporates was awarded the Open Data Business Award by the Open Data Institute.
31-50 emps
Since 2010
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OPENCORPORATES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14156
OpenCorporates's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Big Data: 70 Increíbles Fuentes de Datos Gratuitas que Debes Conocer para 2020
Tue Jul 14 2020 By Octoparse
OpenCorporates's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
GLEIF and Open Ownership partnership advances LEI integration in line with the Beneficial Ownership Data Standard
assetservicingtimes.com
Wed Sep 27 2023
OpenCorporates launches new Legal-Entity Data Principles to boost corporate transparency
hk.finance.yahoo.com
Wed Jul 19 2023
OpenCorporates launches new Legal-Entity Data Principles to boost corporate transparency
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Jul 19 2023
OpenCorporates launches new Legal-Entity Data Principles to boost corporate transparency
it.tmcnet.com
Wed Jul 19 2023
OpenCorporates launches new Legal-Entity Data Principles to boost corporate transparency
newswire.ca
Wed Jul 19 2023
Motel evacuation leaves county residents unhoused, shows effects of tight housing market
news.yahoo.com
Fri Jul 07 2023
OpenCorporates Enhances LEI-Mapping Capability to Provide Highest Quality Reference Data
thestockwatcher.com
Fri Jun 30 2023
My Favorite Tools: El Salvador’s Jimmy Alvarado on Exposing Corruption
gijn.org
Wed Jun 21 2023
GLEIF and OpenCorporates Expand Partnership to Increase Legal Entity Transparency in Global Markets
globalbankingandfinance.com
Thu Apr 20 2023
Microsoft ACTS and OpenCorporates partner to enable global business transparency
microsoft.com
Wed Apr 12 2023
OpenCorporates unifies official company data from all 50 US States
yahoo.com
Fri Dec 16 2022
OpenCorporates unifies official company data from all 50 US States
it.tmcnet.com
Tue Dec 13 2022