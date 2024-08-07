MYTHICAL GAMES #2177 COMPANY RANKING

We are Mythical Games, a next-generation game technology studio. We believe that true ownership of digital assets, verifiable scarcity, and integrated secondary markets will spawn a new generation of games. These new economies, based on digital ownership, will bring players, developers, and content creators closer to the games they love. We are a team of veteran game and platform developers with a passion for bringing big innovative concepts to market. Our goal is to create world-class products that drive consumer adoption of distributed ledger technology through games.