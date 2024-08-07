MOVIR

#1304 COMPANY RANKING
Movir is specialist in arbeidsongeschiktheidsverzekeringen (aov) voor medisch en zakelijk professionals en voor andere ondernemers. Movir bevordert duurzame arbeidsgeschiktheid door haar preventie en re-integratieprogramma’s. Onafhankelijke adviseurs hebben Movir sinds 2009 al zesmaal gekozen tot Beste Inkomensverzekeraar. We zijn trots op deze waardering voor de continue kwaliteit die wij leveren. Movir. De beste aov voor arbeidsgeschiktheid.
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movir.nl
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201-1000 emps
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Since 1941
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MOVIR

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1304

Movir's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Companies Are Moving Away from Black Box AI Faster Than Ever

Companies Are Moving Away from Black Box AI Faster Than Ever

Tue Apr 07 2026 By The Sociable

Moving Beyond Ethics Documents: Implementing Responsible AI

Moving Beyond Ethics Documents: Implementing Responsible AI

Fri Apr 03 2026 By David Jayeoba

Wealth Is Moving Beyond London, New York, and Zurich

Wealth Is Moving Beyond London, New York, and Zurich

Thu Mar 26 2026 By Nadav Gover

I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies

I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies

Tue Mar 24 2026 By Marius

AI Startups Don’t Die From Moving Slow. They Die From Moving Blind

AI Startups Don’t Die From Moving Slow. They Die From Moving Blind

Mon Mar 09 2026 By Norm Bond

The Death of the Data Warehouse: Why Healthcare is Moving to a "Data Mesh"

The Death of the Data Warehouse: Why Healthcare is Moving to a "Data Mesh"

Wed Mar 04 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah

The Dark Factory Pattern: Moving From AI-Assisted to Fully Autonomous Coding

The Dark Factory Pattern: Moving From AI-Assisted to Fully Autonomous Coding

Thu Feb 19 2026 By Saumya Tyagi

The Most Dangerous Debt in Fast-Moving Systems Isn’t Technical

The Most Dangerous Debt in Fast-Moving Systems Isn’t Technical

Thu Feb 05 2026 By Norm Bond

The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time

The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time

Sat Jan 31 2026 By Jose

AI Finally Learned That Movies Need Audio Too

AI Finally Learned That Movies Need Audio Too

Mon Jan 26 2026 By aimodels44

The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide

The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide

Sat Jan 24 2026 By Jose

The Misreads That Compound Risk in Fast-Moving Systems

The Misreads That Compound Risk in Fast-Moving Systems

Sun Jan 18 2026 By Norm Bond

Movir's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Jenna Ortega Movie Flop To Make Streaming Debut On Netflix

Jenna Ortega Movie Flop To Make Streaming Debut On Netflix

forbes.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

Netflix's most addictive movie of 2024 is now streaming. Here's why you need to watch it | Digital Trends

Netflix's most addictive movie of 2024 is now streaming. Here's why you need to watch it | Digital Trends

digitaltrends.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

People Are Sharing The Widely Hated Movies They Secretly Love

People Are Sharing The Widely Hated Movies They Secretly Love

buzzfeed.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

Emily Maitlis breaks silence on new Netflix drama Scoop based on her interview with Prince Andrew | The Independent

Emily Maitlis breaks silence on new Netflix drama Scoop based on her interview with Prince Andrew | The Independent

independent.co.uk

Sat Apr 06 2024

The 25 Best Film Noir Movies Of All Time

The 25 Best Film Noir Movies Of All Time

forbes.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes | Tom's Guide

5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes | Tom's Guide

tomsguide.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

Disney Sets 'Toy Story 5,' 'Mandalorian & Grogu' for 2026, Delays Live-Action 'Moana' by a Year

Disney Sets 'Toy Story 5,' 'Mandalorian & Grogu' for 2026, Delays Live-Action 'Moana' by a Year

hollywoodreporter.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

5 must-watch movies & TV shows streaming right now

5 must-watch movies & TV shows streaming right now

boston.com

Sat Apr 06 2024

'Star Wars': Beau Willimon to Co-Write James Mangold's Movie (Exclusive)

'Star Wars': Beau Willimon to Co-Write James Mangold's Movie (Exclusive)

hollywoodreporter.com

Fri Apr 05 2024

'The Matrix' Is Getting a Fifth Movie—Without a Wachowski Directing | WIRED

'The Matrix' Is Getting a Fifth Movie—Without a Wachowski Directing | WIRED

wired.com

Fri Apr 05 2024

Disney Sets 'Star Wars' Movie 'The Mandalorian & Grogu,' 'Toy Story 5' and Live-Action 'Moana' for 2026 Release Dates

Disney Sets 'Star Wars' Movie 'The Mandalorian & Grogu,' 'Toy Story 5' and Live-Action 'Moana' for 2026 Release Dates

variety.com

Fri Apr 05 2024

New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in April 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More | Rotten Tomatoes

New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in April 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More | Rotten Tomatoes

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

Fri Apr 05 2024

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