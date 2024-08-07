MOVIR
#1304 COMPANY RANKING
Movir is specialist in arbeidsongeschiktheidsverzekeringen (aov) voor medisch en zakelijk professionals en voor andere ondernemers. Movir bevordert duurzame arbeidsgeschiktheid door haar preventie en re-integratieprogramma’s. Onafhankelijke adviseurs hebben Movir sinds 2009 al zesmaal gekozen tot Beste Inkomensverzekeraar. We zijn trots op deze waardering voor de continue kwaliteit die wij leveren. Movir. De beste aov voor arbeidsgeschiktheid.
201-1000 emps
Since 1941
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MOVIR
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1304
Movir's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Movir's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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