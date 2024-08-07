MORNING BREW #1528 COMPANY RANKING

Got five minutes? We can make you smarter. Morning Brew is the media company redefining the business news landscape through approachable, digestible—and not to brag—downright funny content. Across newsletters, podcasts, social media, and events, we reach an audience of over 3 million future and current business leaders. Founded in 2015 by Alex Lieberman and Austin Rief at the University of Michigan, the company has grown to include products that are invaluable to its readers. With our flagship daily newsletter, our lifestyle and recommendations publication, Sidekick, and our podcasts Business Casual and Founders Journal, Morning Brew creates accessible content for anyone interested in business. And for the people who love to dive deep on an industry, we have Emerging Tech Brew, Retail Brew, Marketing Brew, and our new vertical HR Brew. Along with our core values of curiosity, empathy, purpose, and having a challenger mentality, we are empowering business leaders—present and future—to make an impact on the world. Oh, and yes, we have great swag.