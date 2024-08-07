MOONPAY #1406 COMPANY RANKING

MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto. Our on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 300+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud.