MINERVA

Minerva is a risk assessment platform purpose built for anti-money laundering at scale. With access to billions of data points, Minerva uses real-time machine learning to accurately build context-rich profiles of each of your customers, meaning faster investigations, fewer false positives, and compliance programs built at half the cost when compared to traditional tools and methods.
gominerva.com
11-50 emps
Since 2019
