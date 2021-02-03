How Self-Driving Cars Will Change the Auto Insurance Industry

Welcome to the dawn of the self-driving car era, and a subsequent

emerging challenge: how to insure them. For the last two decades,

improvements to sensor technology & its gradual adoption into both

commercial and domestic sectors has drastically improved the

affordability of manufacturing.

This cheaper technology eventually made its way into the hands of automakers, and is the genesis of self-driving technology. To understand this and how to insure its additional risks, we must first look at the technology itself.

Technology & Viability

Advanced technology provide the 'brains' for self-driving vehicles

Originally, the largest technical limitation to self-driving cars was the

significant processing power required to synthesize the data from so

many sensors. However, recent advancements in cloud systems, computer

chip design, and AI has enabled much smaller computers to monitor

real-time data, take action, and provide services autonomously.

This data gold rush has driven companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Luminar into a race to create commercially viable self-driving vehicle systems.

In contrast to the cloud systems and AI, many sensor technologies are mature in their development if not application.

Many of these companies are making the push to create self-driving systems that use an array of sensors to feed data into a computer that

autonomously decides on behalf of the driver. These sensors include

cameras (which detect and identify objects via an AI called computer

vision), ultrasonic, radar, and Lidar (which is better at detecting and

mapping short and long range distance).

What this means is that vehicles like Tesla which rely heavily on cameras/computer vision, radar, and ultrasonic sensors are still years from maturing their technology and having fully autonomous self-driving capabilities.

Companies like Luminar (which provides the sensors) with proven lidar systems are beyond the price range of the average consumer, making them uneconomical for self-driving applications. Unless industry makes drastic advancements on cheaper lidar versions, these systems will not be viable at scale except perhaps in commercial applications like driverless delivery.

What does this mean for insurance?

When fully autonomous vehicles reach saturation, the reduction in risk will drive the price of auto policies down.

Yet, the increase in value of autonomous vehicles will require owners to purchase more coverage.

Over time, this will create a major problem for state insurance

regulators. The high purchase price of fully autonomous vehicles will

exclude many low income auto owners from adequately insuring their

vehicles, potentially resulting in an overall increased cost of

coverage.

State regulators will also have to set new minimums on auto

coverage to address the increased value of self-driving systems included

in the overall cost of the average vehicle. Ultimately, state

legislatures will have to be cautious that they do not create a system

that imposes more costs on the less financially abled.

The intersection between vehicles with greater connectivity and cyber

security will become increasingly important over the next decade. Cyber

crimes will continue, and it is only a matter of time before cyber

criminals hack into these systems/vehicles. The purpose of these hacks

may vary, but the use of ransomware, disabling the vehicle until the

owner pays the ransom, will make up a significant number of these cyber

security incidents. This will lead to insurers either including, or

offering supplemental coverage options for cyber to consumers as a part

of auto insurance.

Self-driving cars will require changes to not just auto insurance, but the new infrastructure being built to support them.

Self-driving vehicles will pose unique opportunities and challenges for

claims professionals. On one hand, the plethora of sensor data will make

it easier to determine the accident timeline and which driver(s) are at

fault. On the other insurance companies will have to develop the

capacity to analyze this sensor data, thus imposing an additional

expense on the insurer. The new reliance on vehicle sensor data will see

the claims field shift to a heavier IT emphasis, with new software

augmenting much of what a claim professional does. Eventually,

determining payouts and accident faults will be entirely automated under

the belief that ‘data does not lie.’ As claims are on the tail-end of

the insurance life-cycle, self-driving technology will have little to no

effect in the immediate future. Within the next decade, though, claims

will undergo a radical shift because of this new technology.

applications like increasingly popular last mile delivery services,

driverless delivery will dramatically cut labor expenses. The cost for

insurance however will increase in the short run. Without a driver

involved, there is an ambiguity of who handles goods delivered. The

retailer, the storage facility, the delivery service, or the customer?

This increases the liability for lost, damaged, or stolen packages.

Storefronts and storage facilities being repurposed for last mile

delivery are especially exposed to extra risks like theft, property

damage, spoilage of food products, and fire. Thinking about insurance

holistically (auto, property, general liability, etc.) will become

increasingly important in the era of the self-driving vehicles.

Self-driving vehicles are coming into existence because consumers want

even greater convenience. And to stay relevant, insurance professionals

will need to match that level of convenience. On the technology side,

regardless of the flavor of the sensor, companies on the cutting edge of

technology and manufacturing processes are still 3-10 years away from

making a commercially viable fully autonomous vehicle, plus an

additional 4-10 years after commercial viability before enough companies

and segments of the population adopts these vehicles to make a

significant impact on insurers. Whether through embedded insurance, better sales technologies, or new product offerings like auto-cyber, the next decade will see major innovation within the insurance industry.

