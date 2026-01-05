MEZO
Mezo transforms Bitcoin from a passive asset into a productive economic engine, allowing users to unlock liquidity through loans or earn yield without selling their holdings. By combining a native stablecoin backed by Bitcoin reserves with a seamless wallet interface, Mezo offers a secure, all-in-one platform for managing and growing on-chain wealth.
Build the Future of Bitcoin Finance with Mezo’s Alpha Builder Program
Fri Jul 25 2025 By Mezo Network
Meet Mezo: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Mon Jan 05 2026 By Company of the Week
Cryptonica Announces Date For Global Conference In Cape Town, Unveiling Ambitious Plans
Mon Nov 18 2024 By BTCWire
Omnichain BTC Asset FBTC Crosses $100M In TVL, Ignition Unveils “Sparkle” Campaign"
Wed Aug 21 2024 By Chainwire
