MEXC GLOBAL
#1634 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The CEX platform is run by a team of professionals with extensive financial industries and blockchain technology experience. Currently, MEXC Global has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a significant milestone, and the platform aims to become a go-to platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward. The exchange spreads across four countries; Canada, Australia, Estonia and the United States where it has obtained key licenses in other jurisdictions. MEXC Global also offers different languages catered for investors from different jurisdictions. MEXC Global offers a high-performance trading engine that developers with expertise in banking technology developed. The exchange completes 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in increased efficiency and enhanced performance. In the interest of strengthening security and ensuring optimal data integrity, our server clusters are hosted independently in Singapore and Korea.
2000+ emps
Since 2018
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MEXC GLOBAL
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MEXC Global's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why Is Mosaic Galaxy Listing Its Alpha Token to MEXC Global?
Wed Jun 11 2025 By Ishan Pandey
MEXC Global’s Record Low Fees Boosts Crypto Market Recovery
Tue Mar 07 2023 By M-Media
MEXC Global and Bybit Launch a $150 Million Fund to Support AI-based Applications on Fetch.ai
Sat Apr 02 2022 By Ishan Pandey
MEXC Appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to Drive Global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ Vision
Wed Apr 08 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing
R0AR’s $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding DeFi Accessibility
Wed Jul 02 2025 By Chainwire
Tracy Jin, MEXC: Why Universities Are the Backbone of Web3’s Future
Mon May 05 2025 By Ishan Pandey
7 Years Strong: MEXC's Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation
Wed Apr 30 2025 By M-Media
MEXC Expands OTC Services With Euro Fiat Trading, Enhancing Accessibility For European Users
Mon Jan 06 2025 By BTCWire
MEXC Grows Global Reach With 17 New Languages, Strengthening Its Presence In Emerging Markets
Mon Dec 23 2024 By BTCWire
Meet MEXC: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Mon Nov 18 2024 By Company of the Week
MEXC's Initial Listing Sees 2,471% Peak Surge As GOAT Surpasses $800M Market Cap
Fri Oct 25 2024 By BTCWire
Interview with Andrew Weiner, VP WEEX: Unlocking the Future of Crypto Trading
Mon Jul 22 2024 By BTCWire
MEXC Global's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
FMCPAY's Exciting Expansion: FMC Token listing on Coinstore and MEXC Exchange
finance.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Niza Global’s NIZA Coin Makes Its Grand Entrance on LBank, Pioneering the Future of Integrated Digital Finance
crypto-news-flash.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Multi-Metaverse Platform ZELIX Simultaneously Listed on Global Exchanges
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
MEXC Referral Code: 1Q1BF (Claim 2023 Exclusive Bonus)
outlookindia.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
OMMNIVERSE Unleashes New Features in NFT/ FNFT Marketplace as OMMI Token Joins MEXC Exchange
ibtimes.sg
Sat Oct 21 2023
Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts
statista.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
MEXC’s crypto services not authorized in Germany, BaFin warns
financefeeds.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
MEXC Faces Scrutiny For Unapproved Crypto Services In Germany
benzinga.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
BaFin, German regulator, cautions consumers about MEXC’s Crypto custody services – But why?
cryptopolitan.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
MYEG's Enterprise Layer 1 Blockchain Zetrix Initiates Coinstore IEO and listing on multiple platforms
benzinga.com
Wed Oct 18 2023