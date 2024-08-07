MEXC GLOBAL

#1634 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The CEX platform is run by a team of professionals with extensive financial industries and blockchain technology experience. Currently, MEXC Global has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a significant milestone, and the platform aims to become a go-to platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward. The exchange spreads across four countries; Canada, Australia, Estonia and the United States where it has obtained key licenses in other jurisdictions. MEXC Global also offers different languages catered for investors from different jurisdictions. MEXC Global offers a high-performance trading engine that developers with expertise in banking technology developed. The exchange completes 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in increased efficiency and enhanced performance. In the interest of strengthening security and ensuring optimal data integrity, our server clusters are hosted independently in Singapore and Korea.
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mexc.com
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Since 2018
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MEXC GLOBAL

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MEXC Global's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why Is Mosaic Galaxy Listing Its Alpha Token to MEXC Global?

Why Is Mosaic Galaxy Listing Its Alpha Token to MEXC Global?

Wed Jun 11 2025 By Ishan Pandey

MEXC Global’s Record Low Fees Boosts Crypto Market Recovery

MEXC Global’s Record Low Fees Boosts Crypto Market Recovery

Tue Mar 07 2023 By M-Media

MEXC Global and Bybit Launch a $150 Million Fund to Support AI-based Applications on Fetch.ai

MEXC Global and Bybit Launch a $150 Million Fund to Support AI-based Applications on Fetch.ai

Sat Apr 02 2022 By Ishan Pandey

MEXC Appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to Drive Global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ Vision

MEXC Appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to Drive Global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ Vision

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing

R0AR’s $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding DeFi Accessibility

R0AR’s $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding DeFi Accessibility

Wed Jul 02 2025 By Chainwire

Tracy Jin, MEXC: Why Universities Are the Backbone of Web3’s Future

Tracy Jin, MEXC: Why Universities Are the Backbone of Web3’s Future

Mon May 05 2025 By Ishan Pandey

7 Years Strong: MEXC's Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

7 Years Strong: MEXC's Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

Wed Apr 30 2025 By M-Media

MEXC Expands OTC Services With Euro Fiat Trading, Enhancing Accessibility For European Users

MEXC Expands OTC Services With Euro Fiat Trading, Enhancing Accessibility For European Users

Mon Jan 06 2025 By BTCWire

MEXC Grows Global Reach With 17 New Languages, Strengthening Its Presence In Emerging Markets

MEXC Grows Global Reach With 17 New Languages, Strengthening Its Presence In Emerging Markets

Mon Dec 23 2024 By BTCWire

Meet MEXC: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet MEXC: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Mon Nov 18 2024 By Company of the Week

MEXC's Initial Listing Sees 2,471% Peak Surge As GOAT Surpasses $800M Market Cap

MEXC's Initial Listing Sees 2,471% Peak Surge As GOAT Surpasses $800M Market Cap

Fri Oct 25 2024 By BTCWire

Interview with Andrew Weiner, VP WEEX: Unlocking the Future of Crypto Trading

Interview with Andrew Weiner, VP WEEX: Unlocking the Future of Crypto Trading

Mon Jul 22 2024 By BTCWire

MEXC Global's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
FMCPAY's Exciting Expansion: FMC Token listing on Coinstore and MEXC Exchange

FMCPAY's Exciting Expansion: FMC Token listing on Coinstore and MEXC Exchange

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Niza Global’s NIZA Coin Makes Its Grand Entrance on LBank, Pioneering the Future of Integrated Digital Finance

Niza Global’s NIZA Coin Makes Its Grand Entrance on LBank, Pioneering the Future of Integrated Digital Finance

crypto-news-flash.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Multi-Metaverse Platform ZELIX Simultaneously Listed on Global Exchanges

Multi-Metaverse Platform ZELIX Simultaneously Listed on Global Exchanges

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

MEXC Referral Code: 1Q1BF (Claim 2023 Exclusive Bonus)

MEXC Referral Code: 1Q1BF (Claim 2023 Exclusive Bonus)

outlookindia.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

OMMNIVERSE Unleashes New Features in NFT/ FNFT Marketplace as OMMI Token Joins MEXC Exchange

OMMNIVERSE Unleashes New Features in NFT/ FNFT Marketplace as OMMI Token Joins MEXC Exchange

ibtimes.sg

Sat Oct 21 2023

Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts

Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts

statista.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

MEXC’s crypto services not authorized in Germany, BaFin warns

MEXC’s crypto services not authorized in Germany, BaFin warns

financefeeds.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

MEXC Faces Scrutiny For Unapproved Crypto Services In Germany

MEXC Faces Scrutiny For Unapproved Crypto Services In Germany

benzinga.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

BaFin, German regulator, cautions consumers about MEXC’s Crypto custody services – But why?

BaFin, German regulator, cautions consumers about MEXC’s Crypto custody services – But why?

cryptopolitan.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody

German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody

German Regulator Warns Consumers About MEXC's Crypto Custody

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

MYEG's Enterprise Layer 1 Blockchain Zetrix Initiates Coinstore IEO and listing on multiple platforms

MYEG's Enterprise Layer 1 Blockchain Zetrix Initiates Coinstore IEO and listing on multiple platforms

benzinga.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

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