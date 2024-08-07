MEXC GLOBAL #1634 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The CEX platform is run by a team of professionals with extensive financial industries and blockchain technology experience. Currently, MEXC Global has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a significant milestone, and the platform aims to become a go-to platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward. The exchange spreads across four countries; Canada, Australia, Estonia and the United States where it has obtained key licenses in other jurisdictions. MEXC Global also offers different languages catered for investors from different jurisdictions. MEXC Global offers a high-performance trading engine that developers with expertise in banking technology developed. The exchange completes 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in increased efficiency and enhanced performance. In the interest of strengthening security and ensuring optimal data integrity, our server clusters are hosted independently in Singapore and Korea.