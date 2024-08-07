METABASE

#6733 COMPANY RANKING
Metabase is bringing data tools with the elegance and simplicity of consumer products to the crufty world of enterprise business intelligence. Our Open Source analytics and business intelligence application let installs in minutes, and can connect to most commonly used databases. It lets anyone in your company quickly ask questions, and create dashboards or nightly emails without knowing SQL. We provide an opinionated open source starting point for how companies should measure, analyze and share their data as well as a suite of tools to deal with the complexity that arises as they grow.
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metabase.com
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11 - 50 emps
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Since 2014
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#analytics#business-intelligence#opensource
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METABASE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #6733

Metabase's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Metabase & Substrate: A Simple and Flexible, Yet Unscalable, Approach to Data Analysis

Metabase & Substrate: A Simple and Flexible, Yet Unscalable, Approach to Data Analysis

Fri Jun 23 2023 By BG

How to Build a Data-Driven Product Using Metabase

How to Build a Data-Driven Product Using Metabase

Thu Oct 27 2022 By Decentro

The Meticulous Coding Strategy Applied to Metabase Issue #14782

The Meticulous Coding Strategy Applied to Metabase Issue #14782

Thu Jul 22 2021 By German Tebiev

How To Deploy Metabase on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)?

How To Deploy Metabase on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)?

Sun Aug 23 2020 By Jon

What the Heck is OpenMetadata?

What the Heck is OpenMetadata?

Wed May 21 2025 By Shawn Gordon

Fix Your GTM Stack: Data-Driven Alignment Between Marketing and Sales

Fix Your GTM Stack: Data-Driven Alignment Between Marketing and Sales

Sun Apr 13 2025 By Evgeniia Megrian

143 Stories To Learn About Data Visualization

143 Stories To Learn About Data Visualization

Tue Jan 09 2024 By Learn Repo

121 Stories To Learn About Databases

121 Stories To Learn About Databases

Tue Jan 09 2024 By Learn Repo

96 Stories To Learn About Data Engineering

96 Stories To Learn About Data Engineering

Sun Jan 07 2024 By Learn Repo

229 Stories To Learn About Data Analytics

229 Stories To Learn About Data Analytics

Sun Jan 07 2024 By Learn Repo

253 Stories To Learn About Data Analysis

253 Stories To Learn About Data Analysis

Sat Jan 06 2024 By Learn Repo

How to Chat With Your Data Using OpenAI, Pinecone, Airbyte and Langchain: A Guide

How to Chat With Your Data Using OpenAI, Pinecone, Airbyte and Langchain: A Guide

Wed Aug 09 2023 By John Lafleur

Metabase's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

morningstar.com

Sat Sep 23 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

businesswire.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

businesswire.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

01net.it

Fri Sep 22 2023

MotherDuck Raises $52.5M in Series B Funding

MotherDuck Raises $52.5M in Series B Funding

dbta.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

eagletribune.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

galvnews.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

venturebeat.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

tmcnet.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

benzinga.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Data Analytics Startup MotherDuck Raises $52.5M To Accelerate Its Development Work

Data Analytics Startup MotherDuck Raises $52.5M To Accelerate Its Development Work

crn.com

Thu Sep 21 2023

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