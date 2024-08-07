METABASE #6733 COMPANY RANKING

Metabase is bringing data tools with the elegance and simplicity of consumer products to the crufty world of enterprise business intelligence. Our Open Source analytics and business intelligence application let installs in minutes, and can connect to most commonly used databases. It lets anyone in your company quickly ask questions, and create dashboards or nightly emails without knowing SQL. We provide an opinionated open source starting point for how companies should measure, analyze and share their data as well as a suite of tools to deal with the complexity that arises as they grow.