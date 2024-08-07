MERCARI

#2356 COMPANY RANKING
Mercari Group is a Japan-based corporate group operating in both Japan and the US under a mission of “create value in a global marketplace where anyone can buy & sell.” Mercari Group operates several businesses. The first is Mercari, Japan’s largest marketplace app allowing anyone to enjoy easily buying and selling items from their smartphone. Additionally, the Group offers Merpay, a simple, entirely in-app payment service, and Mercari Shops (Souzoh), an e-commerce platform for small businesses. Most recently, the Group established Merlogi as well, as a new company to bring greater innovation to the logistics industry going forward.
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2,075-2,659 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 2.5B
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MERCARI (4385)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2356

Mercari's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Most Typical Mercari Scams You Should Look Out For

The Most Typical Mercari Scams You Should Look Out For

Mon Dec 11 2023 By Marcus Leary

How Japan’s cautious approach to Web3's digital assets could attract Chinese capital flight

How Japan’s cautious approach to Web3's digital assets could attract Chinese capital flight

Sat Jun 14 2025 By Hugh Harsono

If You Could Get a Neural Implant to Access ChatGPT, or Any LLM, Would You Let It?

If You Could Get a Neural Implant to Access ChatGPT, or Any LLM, Would You Let It?

Wed Jul 24 2024 By bostondave

Will We Ever See Crypto Bounce Back After the FTX Scandal?

Will We Ever See Crypto Bounce Back After the FTX Scandal?

Thu Apr 04 2024 By Mirza Naeem

Is Momentum Solar a Pyramid Scheme?

Is Momentum Solar a Pyramid Scheme?

Sat Dec 30 2023 By Marcus Leary

102 Stories To Learn About Storytelling

102 Stories To Learn About Storytelling

Sat Dec 16 2023 By Learn Repo

51 Stories To Learn About Terraform

51 Stories To Learn About Terraform

Fri Jun 09 2023 By Learn Repo

342 Stories To Learn About Software Architecture

342 Stories To Learn About Software Architecture

Mon Jun 05 2023 By Learn Repo

277 Stories To Learn About Microservices

277 Stories To Learn About Microservices

Thu May 18 2023 By Learn Repo

207 Stories To Learn About Golang

207 Stories To Learn About Golang

Thu May 04 2023 By Learn Repo

How a Unicorn Startup in Japan Leveraged the Power of Microservices

How a Unicorn Startup in Japan Leveraged the Power of Microservices

Sat May 21 2022 By gong023

Build Your Next eCommerce Store on NodeJS

Build Your Next eCommerce Store on NodeJS

Thu Dec 09 2021 By Katarina Harbuzava

Mercari's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Mercari Targets Sustained 10% Growth in US Business

Mercari Targets Sustained 10% Growth in US Business

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Mercari goes global with anime and manga leading the way

Mercari goes global with anime and manga leading the way

japantimes.co.jp

Fri Jan 02 2026

Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey

Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey

japantoday.com

Sat Dec 27 2025

Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey

Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey

japantoday.com

Sat Dec 27 2025

Nintendo partners with third-party websites to stop Switch 2 scalpers

Nintendo partners with third-party websites to stop Switch 2 scalpers

theverge.com

Tue May 27 2025

Mercari U.S. And MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Join Forces With New Sponsorship

Mercari U.S. And MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Join Forces With New Sponsorship

jimmyspost.com

Wed Apr 03 2024

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig — Here’s What I Do

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig — Here’s What I Do

aol.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

Hey does anyone have an Acer Chromebook model # ZHN laptop charger they no longer use?

Hey does anyone have an Acer Chromebook model # ZHN laptop charger they no longer use?

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Turning Wardrobe Clutter Into Cash: The Top 16 Apps for Clothes Reselling

Turning Wardrobe Clutter Into Cash: The Top 16 Apps for Clothes Reselling

wealthofgeeks.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Mercari, Lasertec to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

Mercari, Lasertec to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

asia.nikkei.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Side hustles & your used stuff: How to cash out old tech, toys, clothing, more

Side hustles & your used stuff: How to cash out old tech, toys, clothing, more

wraltechwire.com

Sun Oct 15 2023

Blameless Unveils New Terraform Provider to Elevate Workflow Management at Scale

Blameless Unveils New Terraform Provider to Elevate Workflow Management at Scale

tmcnet.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

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