MERCARI #2356 COMPANY RANKING

Mercari Group is a Japan-based corporate group operating in both Japan and the US under a mission of “create value in a global marketplace where anyone can buy & sell.” Mercari Group operates several businesses. The first is Mercari, Japan’s largest marketplace app allowing anyone to enjoy easily buying and selling items from their smartphone. Additionally, the Group offers Merpay, a simple, entirely in-app payment service, and Mercari Shops (Souzoh), an e-commerce platform for small businesses. Most recently, the Group established Merlogi as well, as a new company to bring greater innovation to the logistics industry going forward.