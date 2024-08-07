MERCARI
#2356 COMPANY RANKING
Mercari Group is a Japan-based corporate group operating in both Japan and the US under a mission of “create value in a global marketplace where anyone can buy & sell.” Mercari Group operates several businesses. The first is Mercari, Japan’s largest marketplace app allowing anyone to enjoy easily buying and selling items from their smartphone. Additionally, the Group offers Merpay, a simple, entirely in-app payment service, and Mercari Shops (Souzoh), an e-commerce platform for small businesses. Most recently, the Group established Merlogi as well, as a new company to bring greater innovation to the logistics industry going forward.
2,075-2,659 emps
Since 2013
Worth 2.5B
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MERCARI (4385)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2356
Mercari's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Mercari's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Mercari Targets Sustained 10% Growth in US Business
marketscreener.com
Thu Mar 19 2026
Mercari goes global with anime and manga leading the way
japantimes.co.jp
Fri Jan 02 2026
Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey
japantoday.com
Sat Dec 27 2025
Japan households' 'hidden assets' estimated at ¥90.5 trillion: survey
japantoday.com
Sat Dec 27 2025
Nintendo partners with third-party websites to stop Switch 2 scalpers
theverge.com
Tue May 27 2025
Mercari U.S. And MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Join Forces With New Sponsorship
jimmyspost.com
Wed Apr 03 2024
I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig — Here’s What I Do
aol.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
Hey does anyone have an Acer Chromebook model # ZHN laptop charger they no longer use?
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Turning Wardrobe Clutter Into Cash: The Top 16 Apps for Clothes Reselling
wealthofgeeks.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Mercari, Lasertec to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index
asia.nikkei.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Side hustles & your used stuff: How to cash out old tech, toys, clothing, more
wraltechwire.com
Sun Oct 15 2023
Blameless Unveils New Terraform Provider to Elevate Workflow Management at Scale
tmcnet.com
Thu Oct 12 2023