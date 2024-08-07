MELNI TECHNOLOGIES

#998 COMPANY RANKING
Melni Connectors are a line of patented electrical connectors designed to simplify and improve wire connections. They are known for their speed, ease of use, and reliability, often eliminating the need for crimping tools and complex procedures. Melni connectors utilize a unique spiral-insert technology that tightens around the conductor as the connector is assembled, creating a secure and waterproof seal.
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melnitechnologies.com
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5 emps
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Since 2011
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MELNI TECHNOLOGIES

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EVERGREEN INDEX #998

Melni Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Melni Technologies's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

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Wed Nov 01 2023

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Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

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Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries

Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries

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Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World's First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products

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Mon Oct 30 2023

Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone

Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone

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Mon Oct 30 2023

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Cathie Wood's Biggest Holdings Are Tumbling, Including Tesla

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Mon Oct 30 2023

Zoom vs Reality – Scientists Uncover Astonishing Differences in Brain Activity

Zoom vs Reality – Scientists Uncover Astonishing Differences in Brain Activity

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Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN)

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN)

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Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

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