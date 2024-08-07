MELNI TECHNOLOGIES
5 emps
Since 2011
- Company Ranking
MELNI TECHNOLOGIES
EVERGREEN INDEX #998
Melni Technologies's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Generative AI Powers Sustainable Reuse of Retired Lithium-Ion Batteries
Mon Mar 23 2026 By Alibaba
What School Violence Reveals About Education – and How AI Could Help
Thu Jan 22 2026 By Giovanni Coletta
Advances in Photocatalytic Materials through SALSA
Tue Oct 08 2024 By Photosynthesis Technology: It's not just for plants!
Comparison of Machine Learning Methods: Approach
Fri Jul 05 2024 By How Hash Functions Function
Older and Younger Adults Are Influenced Differently by Dark Pattern Designs: Conclusion & References
Wed Feb 14 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
Vitiligo
Fri Jan 06 2023 By Arthur Hayes
#Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Programming Category
Thu Jan 05 2023 By Noonies 2022
What it Means to be a Senior Software Engineer
Wed Aug 31 2022 By Oleg Melnic
The Dummies Guide to NFT: How NFTs are related to Web3
Thu Jun 23 2022 By Zainab Owolabi
Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated]
Sat Jan 11 2020 By Joshua
A Comprehensive List of Enterprises Partnering with blockchain in 2019
Thu May 09 2019 By Joshua
Humanitarian Techies! Help Ukraine's Neighbor Moldova to Assist Ukraine
Wed Mar 30 2022 By Sarah Othman
Melni Technologies's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance
newsheater.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Your brain activity literally drops when you have a Zoom meeting, research from Yale scientists finds
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Zoom calls are an ‘impoverished’ communication system that don’t light up the brain like in-person meetings, scientists say
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices
streamingmedia.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries
computerweekly.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World's First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Lumen and Zoom Pave the Way for Effortless VoIP Phone Services
tmcnet.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Cathie Wood's Biggest Holdings Are Tumbling, Including Tesla
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Zoom vs Reality – Scientists Uncover Astonishing Differences in Brain Activity
scitechdaily.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN)
markets.businessinsider.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023