LUSHA #2702 COMPANY RANKING

Lusha helps business professionals establish a fast and true connection with their leads, contacts, and candidates. B2B engagement is based on trust. Lusha helps you build that trust using simple tools which allow you to enrich and verify business profiles. Today, over 800,000 sales representatives, recruitment managers, and marketers transform the way they engage with their leads, contacts, and candidates by using Lusha on a daily basis. Our customers range from small and medium businesses to enterprises including Google, Amazon, and Apple, to name but a few.