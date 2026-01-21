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The Silent AI Breach: How Data Escapes in Fragments

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byCyberhaven@cyberhaven

Cyberhaven makes data security smarter, faster, and easier.

January 21st, 2026
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Cyberhaven@cyberhaven

Cyberhaven makes data security smarter, faster, and easier.

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cybersecurity#data-lineage-security#ai-data-exfiltration#ai-dlp-vs-dspm#shadow-ai-risk#fragmented-data-leakage#ai-prompt-data-exposure#unified-data-security-platform#good-company

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