KLAVIYO #566 COMPANY RANKING

Klaviyo™ is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Bonobos, Taylor Made, Citizen Watches, and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. See our social media community guidelines: www.klaviyo.com/legal/social-terms #Klaviyo