KLAVIYO

#566 COMPANY RANKING
Klaviyo™ is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Bonobos, Taylor Made, Citizen Watches, and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. See our social media community guidelines: www.klaviyo.com/legal/social-terms #Klaviyo
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1001-5000 emps
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Since 2012
#automation#marketing#business-development
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KLAVIYO (KVYO)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #566

Klaviyo's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Klaviyo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Using AI in your content? You could be dampening brand trust

Using AI in your content? You could be dampening brand trust

marketing-interactive.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Email Marketing Automation: AI-Driven Segmentation, Timing and Personalisation at Scale

Email Marketing Automation: AI-Driven Segmentation, Timing and Personalisation at Scale

techbullion.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

A Day in the Life of Andrew Bialecki, the CEO of Klaviyo in Boston

A Day in the Life of Andrew Bialecki, the CEO of Klaviyo in Boston

businessinsider.com

Mon Mar 09 2026

Omnisend vs. Klaviyo: Which Platform Serves Most Ecommerce Businesses Better?

Omnisend vs. Klaviyo: Which Platform Serves Most Ecommerce Businesses Better?

techbullion.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Klaviyo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.02, revenue of $350.2M beats by $16.22M

Klaviyo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.02, revenue of $350.2M beats by $16.22M

seekingalpha.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

Klaviyo price target lowered to $30 from $45 at Piper Sandler

Klaviyo price target lowered to $30 from $45 at Piper Sandler

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

Introducing the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT

Introducing the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT

businesswire.com

Wed Jan 28 2026

Boston firm Klaviyo enters new growth stage as Andrew Bialecki brings on co-CEO

Boston firm Klaviyo enters new growth stage as Andrew Bialecki brings on co-CEO

bostonglobe.com

Mon Dec 15 2025

How Klaviyo AI Helps You Boost Your Marketing and Personalize Every Message

How Klaviyo AI Helps You Boost Your Marketing and Personalize Every Message

cnet.com

Fri Dec 12 2025

Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as co

Klaviyo appoints Chano Fernández as co

itwire.com

Thu Dec 11 2025

Klaviyo, Inc. Appoints Chano Fernández as Co-CEO, Effective from January 1, 2026

Klaviyo, Inc. Appoints Chano Fernández as Co-CEO, Effective from January 1, 2026

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 09 2025

Top 10 Best Klaviyo Email Marketing Agencies in the US [2026]

Top 10 Best Klaviyo Email Marketing Agencies in the US [2026]

signalscv.com

Wed Nov 05 2025

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