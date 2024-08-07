JIJI.NG #2313 COMPANY RANKING

Jiji is a leading classified platform in the largest markets of Pan-African countries with a combined population of 450+ mn expected by 2025. It provides buyers and sellers with an avenue to meet and exchange goods and services. Jiji strives to establish itself as a long-term investor in Africa. We're excited by the exceptional opportunities this young and dynamic continent has to offer. Our goal is to enter the TOP-5 classifieds in the world by traffic by 2025.