JIJI.NG

#2313 COMPANY RANKING
Jiji is a leading classified platform in the largest markets of Pan-African countries with a combined population of 450+ mn expected by 2025. It provides buyers and sellers with an avenue to meet and exchange goods and services. Jiji strives to establish itself as a long-term investor in Africa. We're excited by the exceptional opportunities this young and dynamic continent has to offer. Our goal is to enter the TOP-5 classifieds in the world by traffic by 2025.
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jiji.ng
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711 emps
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Since 2014
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JIJI.NG

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Jiji.ng's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Proposing A Novel Framework Called LieBN: A Conclusion

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Bridging Geometry and Deep Learning: Key Developments in SPD and Grassmann Networks

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The Contribution of US Broadband Infrastructure to GDP: Acknowledgements & References

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Chaos in Code: AI Assistants Clash in a Battle for Digital Supremacy

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Jiji.ng's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hope and heartbreak after Hong Kong court decision on LGBTQ partnerships

Hope and heartbreak after Hong Kong court decision on LGBTQ partnerships

japantimes.co.jp

Sun Oct 29 2023

Japan court says gender change sterilisation rule unconstitutional

Japan court says gender change sterilisation rule unconstitutional

guardian.ng

Wed Oct 25 2023

How To Register, Sell And Buy On Jiji

How To Register, Sell And Buy On Jiji

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Wed Oct 25 2023

Deadly Trade (I): Fair skin at the cost of people’s health

Deadly Trade (I): Fair skin at the cost of people’s health

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Mon Oct 23 2023

“See His or Her Lashes”: Confusion Rocks Netizens As Video Shows Bobrisky’s Lookalike

“See His or Her Lashes”: Confusion Rocks Netizens As Video Shows Bobrisky’s Lookalike

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Thu Oct 19 2023

FG's Policy Causing Drop in Value, Revenue of Tokunbo Cars, Dealers Lament

FG's Policy Causing Drop in Value, Revenue of Tokunbo Cars, Dealers Lament

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Thu Oct 19 2023

Shehu Sani Reacts as Sheikh Gumi Describes Wike as “Satanic Person”

Shehu Sani Reacts as Sheikh Gumi Describes Wike as “Satanic Person”

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Thu Oct 19 2023

JiJi – 1 year old female Cross-Breed

JiJi – 1 year old female Cross-Breed

dogsblog.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Kim Ng leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in her third season

Kim Ng leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in her third season

sports.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Kim Ng leaving Marlins after MLB playoff berth

Kim Ng leaving Marlins after MLB playoff berth

nypost.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Kim Ng out as GM after Marlins propose hiring new president

Kim Ng out as GM after Marlins propose hiring new president

espn.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Ng shares hopeful outlook on economic front

Ng shares hopeful outlook on economic front

sidneydailynews.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

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