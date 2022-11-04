Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet the Writer: Lisa Gibbons, Web3 Connoisseur, Forager, and Writer of Lines On the Edge by@lillgibbons
    539 reads

    Meet the Writer: Lisa Gibbons, Web3 Connoisseur, Forager, and Writer of Lines On the Edge

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Lisa is a writer, a struggling poet, a keen forager, and a Web3 enthusiast. She loves research-led articles, critical thinking around large industry problems, and any form of Web3 innovation for a more sustainable future. The beauty of writing about the world of blockchain is that you aren’t conditioned to write in a specific style or told to write about only one industry. The biggest challenge for all writers is time and paying the bills. Lisa is working on a project with a friend and I promised myself that I would publish a book of poetry by my next birthday.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Meet the Writer: Lisa Gibbons, Web3 Connoisseur, Forager, and Writer of Lines On the Edge
    writing#meet-the-writer#interview#writer
    Lisa Gibbons HackerNoon profile picture

    @lillgibbons

    Lisa Gibbons

    Receive Stories from @lillgibbons

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting
    Published at Aug 16, 2022 by lillgibbons #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe? (8/26/2023)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Launching a Web3 Project in 2023: My Go-To-Market Strategy (Part 2)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by dariavolkova #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa