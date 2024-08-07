INDIAMART INTERMESH

#1626 COMPANY RANKING
IndiaMART InterMESH Limited operates an online business-to-business marketplace for business products and services in India and internationally. The company's e-marketplace acts as an interactive hub for domestic and international buyers and suppliers. Its platform serves small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, and individuals. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Noida, India.
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indiamart.com
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5,384 emps
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Since 1996
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#business-development#messaging-communications#consumer-goods
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INDIAMART INTERMESH (INDIAMART.NS)

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IndiaMART InterMESH's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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D2C 2.0: The Rise of Infrastructure

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The Beginning of "The Wild Asses of the Devil"

Wed Nov 23 2022 By H.G. Wells

David Copperfield: Chapter 42 -Mischief

David Copperfield: Chapter 42 -Mischief

Fri Aug 05 2022 By Charles Dickens

IndiaMART InterMESH's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Q4 FY26 preview: Swiggy, Eternal, Nykaa seen leading growth; Airtel, Jio stable while Vodafone Idea 5G, debt fundraise updates in focus

Q4 FY26 preview: Swiggy, Eternal, Nykaa seen leading growth; Airtel, Jio stable while Vodafone Idea 5G, debt fundraise updates in focus

businesstoday.in

Fri Apr 03 2026

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts One-to-One Investor Meeting with Manas Asian Equities Value Fund

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts One-to-One Investor Meeting with Manas Asian Equities Value Fund

scanx.trade

Tue Mar 31 2026

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts Investor Meeting with Pictet Asset Management

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts Investor Meeting with Pictet Asset Management

scanx.trade

Fri Mar 20 2026

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts One-to-One Investor Meeting with Dharohar Capital Partners

IndiaMART InterMESH Conducts One-to-One Investor Meeting with Dharohar Capital Partners

scanx.trade

Tue Mar 17 2026

Bridging the gender gap through CSR programmes

Bridging the gender gap through CSR programmes

hindustantimes.com

Thu Nov 13 2025

Q4 results today: Indian Oil, REC, Adani Energy and Havells among 56 companies to report Q4 earnings on April 30

Q4 results today: Indian Oil, REC, Adani Energy and Havells among 56 companies to report Q4 earnings on April 30

livemint.com

Mon Apr 29 2024

Indiamart Intermesh: Jefferies initiates coverage with 'buy' rating, sees 26% upside - 6 key reasons why

Indiamart Intermesh: Jefferies initiates coverage with 'buy' rating, sees 26% upside - 6 key reasons why

livemint.com

Tue Feb 13 2024

IndiaMART InterMESH shares surge 9.5% on Q3 earnings beat but some brokerages cut target; here's what they say

IndiaMART InterMESH shares surge 9.5% on Q3 earnings beat but some brokerages cut target; here's what they say

livemint.com

Thu Jan 18 2024

Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 3250 : Motilal Oswal

Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 3250 : Motilal Oswal

moneycontrol.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Ramco Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Ramco Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH

moneycontrol.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Buy IndiaMart InterMesh; target of Rs 3500: ICICI Securities

Buy IndiaMart InterMesh; target of Rs 3500: ICICI Securities

moneycontrol.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh closed today at ₹2776.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹2658.35

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh closed today at ₹2776.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹2658.35

livemint.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

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