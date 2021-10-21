Women That Run eBay and eCommerce Businesses are Thriving

At the onset of the COVID pandemic, Americans faced a new kind of uncertainty that we had not experienced before. Although we’ve settled into our “new normal” for the most part, the losses we’ve gone through in the past year have been enormous and transformative in many different aspects of life, not the least of which is our employment and all the ways we bring in an income.

Among the most affected workers, women are near the top of the list. Women are more likely to work in industries that were hit hardest by lockdowns and loss of profits, and subsequent layoffs, such as hospitality, food service, and in-store retail.

Women have faced job losses, childcare losses, and reduced hours, all while also taking on the brunt of additional household responsibilities. With all of these increased burdens and the continued need for an inflow of finances, many women began, or increased, selling items on eBay and other online stores.

According to one survey, 82% of women who increased their eBay presence did so due to hardships brought on by the COVID pandemic, and 69% say they benefited from eBay sales during the height of the pandemic.

Within the first 6 months of the COVID pandemic, the number of US-based small businesses on eBay increased by 34%, and sales by these businesses grew by 38%.

While only 58% of men cite the flexibility of working from home as one of the best benefits of selling on eBay, 74% of women sellers on eBay say this is one of the best perks. Seventy-three percent of these women also list household income as one of the main benefits, and 50% also enjoy the benefit of being their own boss.

Selling goods on eBay has given women great opportunities, particularly during the COVID pandemic. They have opportunities to continue to make an income regardless of loss of employment, loss of childcare, or having to care for sick loved ones. Women eBay business owners also further their reach by being able to sell internationally, reaching an average of 16 countries per year.

eBay has helped to ease the financial burdens brought on by the COVID pandemic and to empower women to work in their own way.

